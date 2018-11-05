Small Cap Leaders In October Sell-Off

In October 2018, the S&P 600 Small Cap Index (IJR) - my preferred small-cap benchmark - produced its worst monthly return (-10.5%) since February 2009. This article details the best performing decile of the small cap benchmark; stocks that managed to buck the trend in a very negative month for small-cap stocks.

The small-cap index sold-off by 10.5% in October. Only 11 of 600 index constituents generated positive returns of 10% or greater. Laser micromachining systems vendor Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) led the way after its purchase by MKS Instruments (MKSI). Independent brokerage Investment Technology Group's purchase by high spread trading firm Virtu (VIRT) sent that stock sharply higher as well.

From an industry perspective, consumer staples and REITs were both outperforming industries. As I noted in the accompanying articles on small, mid, and large-cap laggards, these sectors tended to outperform in the October sell-off. Industrials were sharply under-represented on the leaders list. Information technology and healthcare - two of the sectors that had strongly outperformed this year - were also under-represented on the leaders list.

The small number of large winners in October were driven by M&A. The two-month sell-off in small-cap stocks - after market-beating gains for much of 2018 - could provide an impetus for larger cap companies to re-evaluate acquisition candidates. My bias in small-cap stocks continues to be towards companies that screen for low volatility (XSLV) or value (VBR). Given the very broad-based sell-off in small-cap stocks in October, I hope this list - and the accompanying laggards list - offers fodder for Seeking Alpha readers to assess opportunities in the sharply correcting small-cap universe.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.