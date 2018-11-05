October's Selloff In Context

The S&P 500 (SPY) produced a -6.84% return in October. This was the worst monthly return for the large cap benchmark in more than seven years.

Using data back to 1957 for the S&P 500 - the date at which it went to its current 500 constituent form - last month was the 32nd worst total return (out of 743 months), putting it in the 4th or 96th percentile depending on if you are a glass half full or half empty kind of investor. It was a bad month for stocks, but not a historic month by any stretch.

This is the type of month that investors should expect to see on average every two years if these types of negative returns were uniformly distributed. Of course, negative returns are not uniformly distributed across time, but rather clustered in recessionary environments. The very simple histogram below shows the frequency by year of the months with worse returns than October 2018.

A couple observations from this simple graph. Years with more monthly returns worse than October's were typically in recessions - the Great Recession in 2008/2009, the Tech Bubble Unwind and Recession in 2001 and 2002, the stagflation of 1974. We have went through an extended period of years with no months this bad - echoing the volatility void in the mid-2000s and the prolonged economic expansion in the mid-1990s. As we head later cycle, and volatility-suppressing extraordinary monetary accommodation is unwound, we should expect higher volatility and a rising number of months with sharply negative returns.

I hope Seeking Alpha readers benefit from this long-run perspective. Last month's equity market return was not uniquely abnormal, even though we have not seen a return this bad since 2011. Market corrections happen. Extended periods with no months this bad are typically mid-cycle periods. Those halcyon days may be drawing to an end, and portfolios should adjust to the likelihood of a return to more normalized volatility as the Federal Reserve normalizes monetary policy.

