Ch.7 Bankruptcy And Sears Holdings-Some Insight

Many are wondering why Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) is not in Chapter 7 bankruptcy already and is still in Chapter 11. With massive demands for reclamation of goods, negative EBITDA, and continued negative cash-flow after filing for Ch.11 on October 15, it seems to be a given that Sears should be liquidating in Ch.7 many think. The obvious is actually more complex. This article will look at Ch.7 and the current status of the bankruptcy proceedings.

Bankground

In April 2017 I wrote an article “Sears Holdings Could End Up In Ch.7 Bankruptcy, Not Ch.11”, which was a theoretical analysis of Ch.7 versus Ch.11 as it relates to Sears. We now have moved beyond theory to reality. Time has become the critical issue here. The company continues to implode and advantages of an orderly Ch.7 liquidation during the Christmas shopping season will soon be gone.

In order for this case to be converted to Ch.7 an interested party must file a motion for converting the case and court decides after a hearing. I am perplexed that no creditor has filed a motion for a conversion of this case from Ch.11 to Ch.7 yet. You need a motion-the bankruptcy judge does not convert the case on his own. I would have thought lawyers for a creditor would want to take a dual approach to maximize any potential recovery for their clients-the current Ch.11 process and the start of the Ch.7 conversion process. (It is not a quick process to convert. See below.)

Procedure to Convert to Ch.7 From Ch.11

An interested party needs to file a motion with the court to have the case converted to Ch.7 under section 1112(b), which states “...on request of a party in interest, and after notice and hearing, the court shall convert a case under this chapter to a case under chapter 7...for cause...” The hearing needs to commence within 30 days after the motion to convert is filed with a decision within 15 after the hearing.

A creditor most likely would assert in their motion to convert this cause under section 1112(4)(NYSE:A) “substantial or continuing loss to or diminution of the estate and the absence of a reasonable likelihood of rehabilitation”.

Lawyers for Eddie Lampert will object, asserting section 1112(b)(2) “The court may not convert a case under this chapter to a case under chapter 7... if the court finds and specifically identifies unusual circumstances establishing that converting or dismissing the case is not in the best interests of creditors and the estate, and the debtor or any other party in interest establishes that...there is a reasonable likelihood that a plan will be confirmed within the timeframes established…”

The creditors will mostly likely respond that it is in the best interest of creditors to convert and that any possible proposed plan will not be confirmable under section 1129. (No plan has even been filed yet.)

(Note: the above is a very simplistic explanation. For more details, ask in the comment section below.)

It has been three weeks since Sears filed for Ch.11. Since no motion has been filed yet with the court to convert to Ch.7, it could be after the Christmas shopping season, at the earliest, before this case could be converted. The benefits of completely liquidating under Ch.7 during the busy holiday shopping season may have already past. According to reports, a number of banks wanted Sears to file for Ch.7 and not Ch.11, but were persuaded to let Lampert pursue his course of action.

I am not sure why a vendor that has delivered goods to Sears prior to the 45-day window for reclamation has not filed a motion to convert. I am only expecting pennies on the dollar, if any, recovery for unsecured claims under the current Ch.11 path and it might be worth the risk to see if a vendor could get a somewhat larger recovery under Ch.7. In addition, creditors may not know for some time the details of a bid by Lampert/ESL for assets and what impact that may have on their recovery expectations. (See below.)

With the appointment of a chief restructuring officer and an independent sub-committee of the board, Lampert may have been able to satisfy the desires of many creditors for an independent person/people to guide Sears thru Ch.11 instead of having an independent trustee under Ch.7. At this point, it is up to an interested party to start the process to convert to Ch.7.

What Happened to the Nov.1 Store Closing Announcement?

As per the DIP agreement (docket 7) “...no later than November 1, 2018, the Debtors will file a notice, pursuant to the GOB Procedures, to commence a second round of store rationalizations…” Sears did file a motion on November 1 for the Global Bidding Procedure (docket 429) that contained Schedule 1 (page 87 0f 97) for a list of the assets to be sold under the bidding process. Those stores not listed for sale, one would assume would be those to be closed under the second round. Seems straightforward. The list is blank-nothing on the page. To be amended. I would assume that an amended list must be filed prior the closing date to file objections to the motion, November 8.

Bidding Procedure-Two key points

Bid deadline

The deadline for submitting Qualified Bids is December 28, 2018, ...with respect to the "Go Forward Stores" and shall be no earlier than twenty (20) days following service of the applicable Sale Notice for all other Assets; provided that, the Debtors shall have the right, after consulting with the Consultation Parties and consistent with the terms of the DIP ABL Documents (as defined in the DIP ABL Orders), to extend the Bid Deadline for any reason whatsoever.” (docket 429)

A lot could happen with Sears prior to December 28. Given the way vendors are acting demanding reclamation and shipping only after being paid, it is even more difficult to estimate the value of any of these operating stores-"Go Foreward Stores".

Credit Bidding

Everyone assumes Lampert will use credit bids in his stalking horse bids for “Go Forward Stores" and any other asset, but it is not his automatic right to use-he will need the court’s authorization because “a credit bid by an insider or affiliate may only be permitted if authorized by the Court and compliant with the DIP ABL Orders” (docket 429 page 14 of 97).

This could give the opportunity for an interested party to file an objection with the court asserting that some/all of his secured loans should be recharacterized as equity and therefore, not eligible for being used for credit bidding. This issue was to be heard in a different case (PEM Entities LLC v. Eric M. Levin (16-492) before the Supreme Court, but was settled prior to being heard by the court. I have written about this issue in a number of articles, including one in June 2017.

(Note: a credit bid is valuing a bid at the face amount of a secured claim the same as if it were cash, even if the actual market value of that claim is far below the face amount.)

Stalking Horse Bid for Sears Home Improvement Business

A stalking horse bid was received for $60 million cash for Sears Home Improvement Business from Service.com (docket 450). A key point is the word-cash. The first $200 million cash from asset sales will be applied to the “write-down” reserve used to pay various administrative fees/claims (lawyers, advisors etc.) Lower priority creditors will not be getting this cash

Continued Vendor Issues

So far there have been 48 court filed demands for reclamation of goods. There might be other written demands sent to Sears, but have not been filed with court. This is no longer just a bad P.R. issue, it is problem for continued operations for “Go Forward Stores" Lampert was planning to make a stalking horse bid for. It is logical to assume that many of these goods mentioned in the reclamation demands have already been sold.

There is, however, the enforceability of the reclamation demands and their priority standing. The courts and decisions are not conclusive on this issue, but a federal district court a ruled in a Circuit City case “a reclaiming seller must diligently assert its rights while bankruptcy proceedings progress, particularly in the context of the bankruptcy of such a large company with numerous creditors, such as Circuit City” and that a creditor may lose “whatever reclamation rights it might have … through lack of diligence in asserting those rights.”

The vendors can’t just file reclamation demands. They clearly need to file objections to various motions already on the agenda such as using their goods as collateral for the DIP financing or the store closing procedure motion that closes/liquidates stores that may their goods.

Conclusion-Impact on Investors

SHLDQ shareholders most likely do not want a conversion to Ch.7 because there are no payments for releases under Ch.7. Shareholders would have to start litigation against various parties to get paid for any prior acts by insiders. Unsecured noteholders will be lucky to get any recovery under either Ch.11 or Ch.7 because there are just too many priority claims that, in theory, need to be 100% paid before they get any recovery. If Sears was already in Ch.7 during the holiday shopping season, I would be more encouraged for recoveries by various claim classes.

Unless a motion is filed by an interested party to convert to Ch.7 and the court agrees to the conversion, Sears will stay in Ch.11. It will still be liquidated but under the Ch.11. Other companies such as Rex Energy (OTCPK:REXXQ) and Bon-Ton Stores (OTCPK:BONTQ) liquidated completely under Ch.11 without converting to Ch.7. At this point I expect the same for Sears Holdings Corp.

A hearing on many of these issues will held on November 15 in White Plains bankruptcy court. (I will not be attending because I will in Florida for a meeting.)

