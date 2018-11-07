The Trade War With China May End Soon: You'll Wish You Bought Alibaba Before Then

China continues to be a poor place to park your money - but there have been glimmers of hope.

Shares of Alibaba (BABA) continue to disappoint even my most pessimistic expectations. While shares have strongly bounced off the $130 area seen last month, they remain significantly lower than the $211 highs seen earlier this year. I continue to rate shares a strong buy.

China Has Fallen

2018 has been a rough year for equities with significant volatility, as we can see below:

That said, if you look globally, to say, China, then the ups and downs don’t look so bad considering the general trend is still up. As we can see below, the Chinese stock market appears to be in a bit of a bear market:

(MCHI Yahoo Finance)

The trade war appears to be the root cause for the poor tape action - but last week we had some developments which give hope that the pain may be ending soon.

Light At The End Of The Tunnel

On November 1, President Trump issued a “tweet” on Twitter (TWTR) that he had fruitful conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping with “heavy emphasis in trade.”

(Twitter)

This led to a nice rebound in Chinese stocks, notably Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) which shot up nearly 9%. But then on Friday, Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow pushed back on the idea that a trade deal was imminent. That led to Chinese stocks ending their move higher, before closing up still higher after Trump later stated that “progress has been made.”

While it’s anyone’s guess the exact status of the trade negotiations, many including your author may be feeling that a lot of the pessimism may already be reflected in share prices - Chinese equities were recently quoted as selling for just over 11 times earnings.

I’m no expert at predicting the future but instead invest with the mindset “search for value then buy value.” While continued turmoil may lead to continued volatility in shares of BABA, their underlying financials continue to move only one direction and that’s up.

Fundamentals Remain Strong

BABA is most well known for their core e-commerce businesses, Taobao and Tmall. These two platforms saw continued growth in monthly active users (‘MAUs’):

(September Quarter Presentation)

Taobao is the platform allowing consumer to consumer transactions, as well as small business to consumer. I view very much like a cross between eBay (EBAY) and Amazon (AMZN). Tmall on the other hand connects name brand businesses to consumers and is very comparable to AMZN. BABA reports that physical goods paid GMV on Tmall grew 30% YOY and that they added new brands in Stella McCartney, Theory, Sergio Rossi and Qeelin. In total, e-commerce revenues grew 56% YOY.

BABA also owns one of the “Youtube streaming platforms of China” in Youku. Youku continues to perform strongly, with daily average subscribers increasing 100% YOY on the strength of their new reality show “Slam Dunk Of China.”

(September Quarter Presentation)

Alibaba Cloud also continues to fire on all cylinders, growing 90% YOY:

(September Quarter Presentation)

All in all, total revenues grew 54% YOY.

On a negative note, costs continue to rise, and this is even before accounting for stock based compensation:

(September Quarter Presentation)

BABA indicated that this is due to the consolidation of Ele.me (their food delivery service) and their Cainiao logistics network, as well as increase in content spending for Youku.

This led to EPS growing only 12% to $1.11 USD per share, in spite of the 54% revenue growth. I should note that in general, EPS growth should be expected to be faster than revenue growth due to operational leverage, thus investors have justification to view the discrepancy as a disappointment.

Furthermore, free cash flow even dropped YOY, as BABA needed to invest more in their technology infrastructure, New Retail (like their Hema grocery stores) and Cainiao (their logistics business):

(September Quarter Presentation)

So all in all, a decent quarter but not without potential negatives in lagged EPS growth. I did forget to touch on one thing: they’re doing a buyback!

A Buyback? Finally!

BABA had previously announced a $6 billion USD share repurchase program in September. BABA revealed in their earnings report that they had already bought back $1.33 billion worth of stock. Before investors get too excited, I should note that the repurchase was still more or less offset by the $1.025 billion in share based compensation in the quarter. That said, this move to buyback stock should be commended and I can only hope that management aims to utilize the repurchase program aggressively moving forward.

Why do I care so much about the buyback? Besides the fact that I want BABA to buyback stock when the stock is cheap, I have also raised concerns in the past about their capital allocation policies. As we can see below, BABA has historically utilized their free cash flow for large amounts of M&A, as seen in the “acquisitions of equity investees” line item below:

(Chart by Author, data from 20-F)

It would puzzle me if BABA continues this high level of M&A while their stock trades at these levels as it would imply, for example, that management considers the stock to be a worse ROI than M&A. This is a step in the right direction and I hope for more in the future.

Valuation and Price Target

On a trailing 12 months basis, BABA earned $23.01 RMB per share, or $3.34 USD per share. This means that BABA trades at about 44 times trailing earnings. Management gave revenue guidance for about $380 billion RMB, or $55.15 billion USD in the conference call. Assuming they maintain the same 25.6% net income margins seen last year, then this equates to $14.1 billion USD in net income, or $5.37 EPS. That means BABA trades at only 27.5 times forward earnings in spite of 50% projected revenue growth. This is very cheap and I have a 12 month price target of $275, which would be about 50 times forward earnings. This represents about 86% upside from current prices.

Risks

The trade war may not be ending any time soon. While BABA in general appears to have revenue less affected by the trade war, its currency however is the RMB which means that continued sliding of the Yuan does depreciate the value of their earnings. While BABA should continue executing strongly on their core business lines, they however have little control over the currency exchange rates.

BABA is a variable interest entity (‘VIE’). This adds significant corporate risk over traditional American companies. Because the Chinese government does not formally allow foreign investment in Chinese companies, BABA is incorporated in the Cayman Islands as a VIE, which means that investors in BABA own not Alibaba, but instead contracts that give them ownership of the earnings in Alibaba. If the Chinese government were to rule that this is an illegal corporate structure, then American investors may have little say and little to no shareholder protection. I however view the risk of this to be low as doing such a thing may close off China from foreign investment in the future.

There have been suspicions raised by a blogger named Deep Throat IPO over the accounting of BABA. For one, BABA reported having $699 billion in GMV for the past fiscal year. This is a huge number considering AMZN’s GMV is estimated to be $186 billion in 2017. I have in the past written about my theories for the large number, including the realistic possibility of significant “brushing.” Readers must judge the risk versus reward as to be honest, many of the blogger’s claims are difficult to refute without further clarification or transparency from BABA management, which they so far have not provided. I however view the underlying businesses of BABA to be so strong and trading at such compelling valuations that this is a risk that I’m willing to take - the reader however may feel differently.

Conclusion

If the trade war ends soon, then Chinese equities likely will bounce back as well. Even if the trade war does not end, it appears that BABA continues to nonetheless fire on all cylinders. Shares are a strong buy for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, AMZN, TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.