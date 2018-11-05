Hudson's (HUD) CEO Joe DiDomizio on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Deborah Belevan – Vice President-Investor Relations

Joe DiDomizio – President and Chief Executive Officer

Adrian Bartella – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Michael Lasser – UBS

Kimberly Greenberger – Morgan Stanley

Kendall Toscano – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Seth Sigman – Credit Suisse

Christopher Prykull – Goldman Sachs

Deborah Belevan

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. Early this morning, we released our third quarter results. Please note that we release our results at the same time as our Swiss-based parent company, Dufry. You can find a copy of our press release and the presentation on our website at investors.hudsongroup.com. I also invite you to download our Q3 interim report, which we just posted this morning as well.

On today's call, we'll have Joe DiDomizio, our President and CEO, and Adrian Bartella, our CFO. They'll start the call with some prepared remarks before we open it up for Q&A.

Please note that in today's discussion, management may make forward-looking statements regarding their beliefs and expectations to the company's future business prospects and results. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements.

Although we believe these expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will be realized. We urge everyone to review the safe harbor statements provided in our earnings release as well as the risk factors contained in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F, which is available on the SEC's website.

During today's call, we'll refer to both IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures of the company's operating and financial results. For information regarding our non-IFRS financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures, please refer to the earnings release.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Joe.

Joe DiDomizio

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to review our third quarter results. I like to start by providing an overview of our performance and an update on the progress we are making with respect to our key growth initiatives. Adrian will then provide further details on the financial before we take questions.

Our overall performance in Q3 was solid with organic sales growth of 6.5% within our long-term target range, and we saw robust like-for-like sales growth this quarter of 4.2% in constant currency. During the quarter, we faced headwinds of about 90 basis points from the currency shifts within the Canadian dollar weakening against the U.S. dollar.

We also experienced less contribution from net new business this quarter, as we compare to the first half of the year, which was the function of the timing of new store openings. Variability and the contribution from net new business growth from year-to-year and quarter-to-quarter is typical in our business and the travel retail industry.

In the past, I've compared the cadence of business including the timing of construction and new business opportunities to waves at the beach in order to help give folks a visual picture. With respect to the RFP proposal cycle and timing of store openings, there are a lot of ebbs and flows and all of the waves are different sizes and crest at different times. In one period, we may see a flurry of new RFP issued and the next thing is can calm down a bit. This is simply a function of the lumpy cycle of contract explorations and the uncertain timing of when airport landlords may issue RFPs and the timing of construction of new stores.

Despite this variability of new business growth from quarter-to-quarter, Hudson Group’s like-for-like sales growth is generally more stable as you can see this quarter, excluding currency movements. As opposed to Main Street retailers, we are fortunate to be the beneficiary of airport foot traffic, which is relatively consistent throughout the year. This foundation of healthy traffic and our productivity initiatives are the key drivers of sales to our stores.

Now turning to business development. We had a great win at Philadelphia International Airport, which will double our footprint, adding roughly 10,000 square feet and an incremental 11 new stores including six Hudson's, 5th and Sunset, Vera Bradley, Coach and PHL Sports. We also successfully extended our contract at Chicago Citigroup Center, a busy commuter hub in the heart of Chicago for another 10 years.

We had a number of notable new store openings this quarter. Just to highlight a few, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, the nation’s fourth busiest airport, we opened a Hudson, a MAC, and an Emmitt Smith Sports store, the latter of which is a new partnership between Hudson Group and this iconic football legend. This adds incremental growth to the roughly 30 stores we already operate here.

We expanded in Nashville with the opening of a Tennessee Whiskey house and we opened a Sarris Candies at Pittsburgh International Airport, which was part of our recent 10 year extension. Both of these examples are reconcepting existing stores with a constant eye to drive productivity gains.

And in Atlanta, we rounded out our previously discussed new development project within our final two stores, Tumi and 5th and Sunset, which serves Terminal F. These two stores combined with the world's largest Hudson that opened last quarter, are now delivering combined sales of 54% more than the original five stores, we took over in the exact same footprint.

Again, these demonstrate our ability to maximize productivity within a contract by leveraging our real estate, our industry experience, our vendor relationships, and our deep understanding of the customer and the right merchandise assortment for a given location or terminal.

And just a quick update on how things are progressing at Boston Logan, and as you recall from the last quarter, we were awarded a key contract here allowing us to increase our footprint by an additional 36% with 9,000 square feet of incremental new space. We're wasting no time filling this new whitespace. As you may have heard, the extension and renovation of Terminal B has opened this past September. That same month, we opened our first group of stores in the terminal, which includes a Hudson, a Dunkin' Donuts, actually now it's just Dunkin' and our proprietary sunglass concept 5th and Sunset.

Boston presents a great opportunity for our continued growth in the retail and food and beverage category, including installing as many island and inline coolers as we possibly can in our new Hudson stores to drive, grab and go sales. Speaking of the grab and go food strategy, we continue to see strong productivity of open island coolers, which are driving sales of grab and go food products.

As a result, we have decided to accelerate the installation strategy beyond new stores and conversions to include existing Hudson stores. We're also expanding wall coolers in both new and existing stores to compliment our grab and go initiatives as well as our focus on beverage.

We've seen significant growth within the beverage category as consumers demand the premium brands that we offer. As results, we have continued to expand our selection of beverages with many new flavor and category options to suit all tastes and lifestyles. Outside of food and beverage, electronics were strong performer this quarter. We just introduced Bose products for the first time in about a dozen locations so far and early sales indications are very positive.

Additionally, as the market for smartphone and tablet complimentary product lines continue to evolve, we have responded by expanding our offering of mobile device accessories to better meet the wants and needs of our customers. As we have said before, we have more demand for our shelf space than we have actual space. Our scale has allowed us to capitalize on the growing electronics category and add new brands to increase our sales and secure better margins.

Now, I'd like to step back and speak more broadly about the industry and our growing opportunities. Past quarter, we showed you the whitespace that currently exists in North America's top 25 airports. That was only a snapshot of the square footage that exists today. It's important to note that whitespace in airports is very fluid and it continues to grow ever expanding the airport's concession market and therefore Hudson Group’s opportunity to expand its footprint.

Last year, ACI North America released a study that found that airports would need to invest an estimated $100 billion through 2021, to address aging infrastructure and the need to modernize these facilities to accommodate growing passenger traffic. Just this past month, it was announced that JFK is getting a $13 billion makeover, which will include adding two new terminals that will replace existing ones, a central hub and enhanced security, runways and ground transportation. The improvements will modernize the airport and improve efficiency by unifying the current network of unit terminals and will increase capacity by at least 15 million passengers per year.

By 2030, JFK is expected to be able to handle up to 75 million passengers annually. With this additional space comes the need for more retail and dining concessions to enhance the travel experience for passengers and to help offset the cost of development. This is yet another example of the industry's growing whitespace and given our strong decades long relationships and experience at JFK, we are well positioned to grow our footprint there and help the airport deliver a memorable experience to its passengers.

Newark Liberty International Airport just announced that it broke ground on a new terminal, which will replace the aging terminal A. This is part of the airport's $3 billion modernization plan, which will include a dozen more gates and expand retail and dining options. And Chicago O'Hare is planning an $8.5 billion renovation, which will include a new global terminal that can handle larger international planes and will replace Terminal 2.

So as you can see, our growth opportunities extend far beyond the square footage that exists today. And we believe we are an operator, who is well positioned to win a sizable portion of the new space coming online in the coming years, given our strong track record of driving sales and a reputation for offering passengers best-in-class service.

That said, I want to stress that our industry and our business is a marathon. It's not a sprint. We have a number of exciting initiatives in progress. It takes time to implement and will continue to position the company for long-term success. We have and we will continue to build a sustainable business that will endure for many years to come.

I'm very proud of our Hudson Group team and what we have built. We have an incredible culture and developed in strong core values and this is the foundation for an exciting future of growth ahead of us.

And now I'd like to turn it over to Adrian.

Adrian Bartella

Thank you, Joe. We have the solid third quarter characterized by top line results that met our expectations and outperformance in the bottom line driven by gross margin expansion and the effect of cost management.

During the quarter, our turnover, defined as net sales plus advertising income increased 6% compared to the third quarter of 2017 and reached $526.6 million. This quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 27.6% to $76.2 million as compared to the prior year period. And the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 250 basis points to 14.5%.

As you might recall, we now pay Dufry a lower franchise fee than we did last year. Assuming the current franchise fee structure had been in effect in the third quarter of 2017, adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2018, would have increased 9.3% as compared to the prior year period, and EBITDA margin would have expanded 50 basis points. I just also point out that the Q3 2018 includes an incremental $2.7 million of public company related cost versus the prior year quarter.

Turning to organic growth. In the third quarter, the organic sales growth, which is a combination of like-for-like sales and net new business, was 6.5%, as compared to 8.3% in the prior year period. Currency fluctuations are partially distorting the trend.

In Q3, we saw currency headwinds to the tune of 90 basis points, due to weakening of the Canadian dollar versus U.S. dollar. To help provide a clear picture of our organic growth, these past several quarters, the dotted lines on the chart in the bottom right corner of the slide presents organic growth and like-for-like growth, we saw the currency impacts. As you can see, the trend has been fairly stable.

With respect to the growth components, we saw less contribution from net new business growth has compressed the third quarter of 2017, due to timing of new store openings, as mentioned by Joe, which was stronger in the first half of the year versus what we expect for the second half.

Like-for-like sales growth was 4.2% on a constant currency basis, as compared to 2.8% last year. The improvement was primarily driven by higher number of transactions during the period as compared to the third quarter of 2017, which was impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Irma, which costs several stores in Houston and Florida. This year, we're impacted by Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas, but to a lesser extent.

Moving to the cost side of our business. We delivered 160 basis points of gross margin expansion in the third quarter of 2018. Due to the improved vendor terms discussing last quarter call as well as continued sales mix shift to higher margin categories like food and beverage and the way from lower margin categories, namely literature.

As we noted last quarter, our margins benefited not only from better pricing, but also from the change in the structure of some of our vendor allowances, which now come in the form of a reduction of cost of sales instead of advertising income due to our specification accounts were up to 30 basis points in the quarter.

Shifting to operating expenses. We’re pleased of our cost management in Q3, as operating profit increased 20 basis points to 8.4% this quarter. Despite absorbing personal expenses increases associated with new hires and wage increases amongst other things.

G&A decreased 18.2% to $32.3 million in the third quarter, as compared to the year ago period. With the majority of this improvement driven by the reduction of franchise fees paid to Dufry and partially offset by an increase in public company costs.

Selling expenses increased $8.2 or 7.2% to $121.7 million in the third quarter as compared to the year-ago period, driven mainly by concession fees, which is primarily a variable expense. As a percent of turnover, selling expenses were up slightly at 23.1% compared to 22.9% in the prior year quarter, mainly due to higher credit card transaction fees.

Personnel expenses increased 10.1% to $105.4 million in the third quarter as compared to the year-ago period, due to increases in new hires, with opening of new location, minimum wage and regular wage increases and additional expenses related to becoming a public company. As a percent of turnover, personnel expenses increased from 19.3% to 20% this quarter.

Turning to cash flow and balance sheet. Cash flow for operating activities for the quarter were $75.2 million, compared to $88 million in last year period, with the decrease driven by timing of working capital investments and partially offset by the improvement in our operating performance. Net cash flow from financing activities decreased from an outflow of $74.4 million to $24.8 million, due to a reduction of our intercompany loan payments.

At September 30, 2018, our net debt was $304 million, resulting in the net debt leverage of 1.3 times, an improvement over the same period last year with net debt of $376 million and net debt leverage of 2.2 times at September 30, 2017.

As we look to the remainder of this year, we expect currency headwinds to proceed in Q4, which we've continued to hamper our top line growth on a reported basis. In addition, we will see the effect of our new long term incentive plan take effect starting in the fourth quarter, which we initially assume will happen in Q3. This will contribute roughly $1 million to personal expenses of 20 basis points of leverage.

And finally on the topic of Chinese tariffs, while it's still too early to fully understand the impact of tariffs on our bottom line, we believe the changes will only affect categories representing less than 10% of our total sales. At this point, we only hearing from vendors and [indiscernible] travel accessories and are in active discussions. We are implementing various mitigation steps, including vendor negotiations, alternative sourcing and select price increases. We'll have more to share in our year-end call in March when we provide our outlook for fiscal 2019.

In summary, we are pleased with our performance for the first nine months of 2018 and the progress we're making on all our growth initiatives, which continue to position as well to deliver on our long term objectives. However, based on the currency headwinds in the second half of the year, we would expect to finish the year in the lower end of our range for top line growth.

With that, I'll turn back to the operator to take your question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Michael Lasser

Good morning. Thanks a lot for taking my question. So if we look at – if we look at the comp on like-for-like basis, if we look at sales on like-for-like basis and recognizing that there can be a lot that moves around from quarter-to-quarter. You did have a little bit of an easier comparison this quarter because of the impact of the hurricanes in the prior year. So the two year stack flowed a little bit. Was there anything you saw on the business that reflected the slowdown maybe on a geographic or competitive basis?

Joe DiDomizio

Yes, Michael. So thank you – thank you for your question. I remind you, we did have there was – we did have hurricanes this year as well. It seems to be the case for September sometimes not necessarily as bad as it was year before, but we did have hurricanes. We did see a bit of softening in some of our duty free business relative to the Chinese passenger. That demographic shifted a bit. So we did see a bit of a slowdown in how much they spend.

Michael Lasser

That's very helpful, Joe. And as you think about the outlook for the fourth quarter and into next year, how are you thinking about overall passenger traffic trend? This year it was probably pretty good. You're probably have a little bit more money to spend, but as we get into next year, are you anticipating that the overall industry is going to flow a bit?

Joe DiDomizio

Well, as far as, air travel is – I've always said this is a way of life. And so in the airlines, it's a supply and demand business. They have to fill the seats. And our businesses really relative to that and I firmly believe that the air traffic will remain strong. Economy is good and we have such a diversity of types of passengers. We serve primarily domestic passengers. So again, I expect our business to be solid consistent with the medium to long-term guidance we've been providing.

Michael Lasser

Okay, last question. As we look to the fourth quarter, you've gotten good gross margin expansion, in part, because of the – getting the new contract to some of the large stores. Is there any reason why you shouldn't get a similar level of gross margin expansion in the fourth quarter?

Adrian Bartella

Hi, Mike, it's Adrian here. So I think we will – so we have delivered 160 basis points improvement this quarter. Just allow me to reconcile the growth, just to give you an idea where is it coming from. So around 30 basis points of it is coming from the form of vendor rebates we received, which we – used to be delivered in the form of advertising income, now we received as a cost of goods reduction, so this is a 30 basis points improvement. There is a 30 basis points improvement in sales mix, driven by increase in food and beverage categories and decrease in literature and watches and jewelry categories.

And base – the balance, 100 basis points is coming from better pricing, improved vendor terms, and in this quarter, we also managed to achieve some of the growth targets with some of our suppliers, and we have additional support coming from this factor. For the next quarter, we expect most of them to be at – to reoccur. I would say, on the pricing, better pricing side, probably between – we should expect between 50 to 100 basis points improvement coming from better vendor terms. We expect, also, the sales mix shift to continue, and there will be also the benefit from the form of the vendor allowances, the 30 basis points.

Michael Lasser

Great. Thank you so much.

Kimberly Greenberger

Great. Thank you so much. Adrian, I just wanted to follow up on your revenue guidance. I think you said on a dollar basis, revenue growth closer to the lower end of the range. But I think constant currency revenue growth has been quite a bit better this year. Do think you can hit, sort of, 12-plus percent in constant currency revenue growth for the full year? And then, Joe, I just wanted to follow up on your comments about the – there are a number of airports across the country that are investing really substantially in modernizing and improving the airport. I would imagine that presents opportunities to Hudson. I'm wondering if you can just talk to us about how you think about those opportunities. And are there any risks associated with those huge upgrade projects as well? That would be helpful. Thank you.

Adrian Bartella

Hi, Kimberly, so just to make sure I understand your question. So you're asking will we be able to, on a constant currency basis, deliver 12% growth over last year in sales?

Kimberly Greenberger

Yes.

Adrian Bartella

No, I don't think so. This would be way above our long-term outlook, and I think we will, based on the trends that we see, we think we will end up the year, as I mentioned, within our framework but on the lower end of the framework.

Kimberly Greenberger

Okay. Thanks.

Joe DiDomizio

Okay. Hi, Kimberly, this is Joe. Look, I think it's a very large opportunity for our business because we're in such a strong position. We're an industry leader. So I'm excited when I see airports expand the way they do. I think it was last year ACI North America, they released a study that found the airports would need to invest an estimated $100 billion, $100 billion through 2021. What is this for?

I mean, the infrastructure is aging, and they need to modernize these facilities, not only with an eye on accommodating growing passenger traffic, but also to enhance the experience, the travel experience and concessions around the forefront of this. I think just a few places to note that are fresh in my mind, I think, and recently, JFK announced that it's getting a $13 billion makeover, adding two new terminals, replacing existing ones, and a central hub and enhanced security, runways and ground transportation. This will add 4 million square feet increased capacity. This is increased capacity by at least 15 million passengers per year and up to 75 million passengers by 2030.

This is fantastic for us. I don't look at this as risk. I look at this as great opportunity for us. We're not in all of the terminals at JFK, so this is certainly opportunity. And even in the ones we're in, it gives us an opportunity to expand. So I think when you – in short, given our strong decades-long relationships and experience with airports and our landlords in places like JFK, we are well positioned to grow our footprint throughout North America just as we have for the past 30 years.

Kimberly Greenberger

Terrific, thank you.

Kendall Toscano

This is Kendall Toscano on for Marisa. Would you be able to update us on how you're thinking about potential expansion into airport food service, and whether you have any preference to expand organically or through M&A? And if M&A, could you comment on the current M&A landscape and competitive environment?

Joe DiDomizio

Okay. Thank you. I would – look, acquisitions, we consider acquisitions that fall within the current operations. They offer scale and/or strength, strength in our capabilities and complementary channels, specifically in retail and food and beverage in airports. It's a natural for us. So for retail opportunities, we – specifically for retail, we look for opportunities that are going to create value on the top line and profitability. Things that are very accretive because we're in this space directly today.

On the food and beverage side, we look – there are several things. So we look to enhance our current team by acquiring additional talent with deep knowledge of food and beverage in particular as well as companies, and this business is very fragmented. There's a lot of small companies in the food and beverage space. So – where we can add value and knowledge because we understand airports so well. So when you look at that, and then you take the expertise and then many smaller companies as an opportunity for acquisitions, I think this can certainly be beneficial to the top line but understanding that we're only going to conduct acquisitions that make sense to our business and drive value for our company and for our shareholders.

Kendall Toscano

Okay. Thank you. And just a quick follow-up, would you be able to comment on the wage environment and how to tract with your expectations? And are you seeing accelerating wage pressures? And are there any offsets?

Adrian Bartella

Yes, we see wage pressures. And as every retailer in United States, we have to face this challenge. They're offsetting effective gross profit and margin improvements, we try to add improve – increase our pricing, improve our vendor terms to offset the pressure coming from wage increases. We also look on our infrastructure in airports and see if there are any potential efficiencies to step up the overhead in a more efficient way to lower the overhead charges. So overall, we have – we see some leverage on our personnel expense line for the quarter. It's around – roughly around 50 bps coming from minimum wage increases.

Joe DiDomizio

I'd just like to color this a little bit, because I think there's four things in particular that you should certainly consider our business, which is, again, very different from the street retail. Certainly, with these wage pressures, these minimum wages there are pressures throughout, not just airports. So the street is going to be raising their rates as well. Unlike the street, we have price elasticity on the top line. I've always said, we have far more demand for our shelves than we have shelf space. So we have opportunity to gain margin to offset this as well. So I think when you look at the price elasticity, and how we are in a competitive position compared to the street with respect to retailing and margin, I think that's a healthy thing for us.

Kendall Toscano

Great. Thank you so much.

Seth Sigman

Hi, guys, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. A couple of clarifications here. First, just in terms of the new business growth being lower in the second half of the year versus the first half of the year, I guess, the question is, is it lower than you would've expected, or is it always planned to be that way?

Joe DiDomizio

Well, we don't always – as I said, I – the timing of construction is not – it's not something we control like it's controlled on the street. And so these opportunities are controlled by our landlords, and we have to – we had a lot of growth in the first half of this year with respect to store construction. So they are – I've said this, they're like waves at the beach and you have to be able to understand the ebbs and flows of them and go with them. And so it's really about timing on construction at this point on some of those newer opportunities and then also, the timing of awards of new contracts and how those relate to construction and opportunities. So timing is the thing, I think, that has certainly affected us in this quarter.

Seth Sigman

Okay. And in that context, I guess, any hints into the shape of 2019? Some of the projects that you're talking about here, does that gets shifted into the early part of 2019, and therefore, you get a greater contribution in the first half of the year?

Joe DiDomizio

Well, again, typically, how it works, Seth, is, you have – the timing relates to, first step is, you're submitting an RFP, and we have a number of proposal responses that we're in, that are under consideration right now for airports. And then the timing of execution of those, execution of a contract into the design and the planning, that takes some time as well. So the timing of that is very fluid. So is it a possibility? Yes, that is a possibility.

Seth Sigman

Okay. And sorry, just to clarify on the full year guidance, the change to the low end of the range now. So it sounds like that's currency. It sounds like it's a little bit of new business. Are there any other factors that you're contemplating in there? Or those are the two major swing factors?

Adrian Bartella

I would say there are two major swing factors, based on the trends of Q3 and what we see in October.

Seth Sigman

Got it. Okay, can I just – my real follow-up question is around the gross margin outlook and the run rate for that line? As you think about some of the benefits this year, anything onetime in here, or should we assume that the improvements that you've seen are more structural in nature, and that's something that you can continue to build off of in 2019?

Adrian Bartella

Most of the improvements are structural in nature. The sales mix benefit, the sales mix headwind will continue until those categories, which will shrink and disappear. So they will not last forever but at least, like, few more years. All the other improvements are also structural in nature, of course, they will – some of them will recycle Q2 next year, where we have signed one of the new big agreements. Beside this, most of them are structural in nature and will continue.

Seth Sigman

Understood. Thank you.

Christopher Prykull

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I just wanted to follow up on a comment that you have made earlier that you are seeing a bit of softness from the Chinese customer within the duty-free business. Can you maybe just give a little bit more color there? When did that start to occur? I know there were some crackdowns in China. I wouldn't have – in terms of custom enforcement. But I wouldn't have thought that would've materially impacted your business. Is – are you seeing an impact from that?

Joe DiDomizio

Well, I think there is a number of things that come together, Chris. So there is a shift in demographic as well. So the Chinese passenger we're seeing now is younger. They're buying things that are more fashion-forward and trendy, not necessarily in the luxury area of the business. We're also seeing more Chinese passengers from second and third-tier cities that don't spend as much in the luxury area more on the cosmetic side, and I think you can see that in our Q3 mix of sales shift away from that category.

As far as the crackdown is concerned, whether or not it's being enforced is somewhat – there's – if there's media around it, and there's the fear of it, that's as good as it being enforced. And so it takes a little bit of time for those passengers to understand that it is or it isn't being enforced. So the media hype around it is something. But so – but ultimately, if there is value for those products in terms of where they buy them from us versus what it would cost them to buy in China, I mean, that's something it's – that's something that will certainly help our business.

There has to be value for the traveler. And so whether or not it's a crackdown I think depends – it takes a little bit of time for that to play out. It doesn't necessarily have to be there in reality to instill a concern in the traveler, should I buy it or should I not when they are there. And I think when they see what's happening, that will play itself out and give them more confidence in the value of buying from us.

Christopher Prykull

Got it, that's helpful. And then just a follow-up on personnel expenses or wages more broadly. As we look out into 2019, as you go into the planning process, how should we think about the absolute growth rate of that line item? Is mid single-digit, sort of year-over-year growth reasonable? Should it be higher than that? Should it be lower? And sort of maybe walk me through the bridge between this year and next year in terms of some of the incremental IPO cost that may or may not fall off.

Adrian Bartella

So I mean, we don't – we're not in the position to provide guidance for 2019 at this stage. We will provide more color in our next call. But just to give you an idea, I mean, we will deleverage on the – on IPO costs, which are almost fully in our P&L, so next year there will be no incremental increase coming from IPO infrastructure, from the public company infrastructure. We will probably experience further minimum wage increases, we will try to offset by further gross profit margin improvements and efficiencies in our organization.

Christopher Prykull

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks and good luck for the fourth quarter.

Joe DiDomizio

Thank you, everyone, for joining. And the only comment I wanted to make in the end, I just really wanted to thank the Hudson management team for all their strong efforts in achieving all of the commercial initiatives, also, our entire Hudson team on the front line serving travelers every day, they make the difference in the world of travel. And our success is absolutely connected directly to them, so I just want to thank them from myself. And beyond that, I just thank everybody for joining the call this morning.

Deborah Belevan

Thanks, everyone. And just a reminder that the replay will be available on our website. Have a great day.

