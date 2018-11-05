Solid Developments For Legacy, But No Hint Toward The Future

With Baines Creek Capital now having gone quiet, there hasn't been much activity regarding Legacy Reserves (LGCY). Add to this the fact that crude prices have been tumbling amidst oversupply concerns, and the only real hope for a news-driven recovery for the E&P firm's share price comes from the company's third quarter earnings release that was just issued after the market closed on October 31st. Overall, there were some really robust performance-related positives to the quarter that continue to tout the bullish argument for the business, but management remains quiet about the long-term outlook for the business.

Some really great developments

On the whole, I must say that I was pleased by Legacy's performance for the third quarter. First and foremost, we have production figures to keep in mind. Oil output for the quarter, for instance, came in at 18,902 barrels per day. This is up 5.6% compared to what management reported for the second quarter of this year, and it represents a year-over-year improvement for the firm's third quarter of 31.2%. Although oil still accounts for less of Legacy's production than I would like (it made up just 38.5% of total production during the quarter, but this was up from 31.3% in last year's third quarter), the move higher on this front is undeniably positive.

It's worth mentioning here that production improvements came about even in spite of the company's decision to sell off various assets of a non-core nature. From June 30th of this year through today, management has completed asset sales accounting for gross proceeds of $21.7 million, plus year-to-date, the firm has entered into 24 different transactions bringing to shareholders a full $50.9 million. The asset sales engaged in by management so far consisted of 1,454 gross wells that, combined, accounted for around 1,600 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. By ridding itself of these assets, management has also released shareholders from an estimated $18.3 million in P&A (plugging and abandonment) liabilities.

One thing that's interesting to note here is the price at which assets have been sold. According to management, assets were sold at a price of 5.9 times EBITDA. If we were to apply this same multiple to the mid-point of Legacy's EBITDA this year ($310.20 million), and we would arrive at a value for the firm of $1.83 billion. Stripping out net debt of $1.21 billion (I'm assuming the $130 million in convertible notes eventually convert), this kind of multiple being applied to the entire firm would translate to a market value for shareholders that is 16.3% higher than today's adjusted market cap figure is.

To some investors, this may indicate that there's only very limited upside for shareholders, but this is highly unlikely in my opinion. This is because these assets truly are non-core in nature, which means that they are of the lowest quality or some of the lowest quality on the business's books. They are also likely miscellaneous properties spread across the business's large acreage. Add all of this together, and what I'm indicating here is that if these small parcels can fetch 5.9 times EBITDA, a figure far in excess of that for quality acreage is probable.

Some negative news

To be honest, there wasn't a lot of bad news to go around regarding Legacy. Really, the only negative I noticed related to its cost structure. For Legacy, I consider its core costs to consist of its cash-based general & administrative costs as well as its non-tax production costs. Year-over-year through the third quarter this year, these core costs came out to $13.04 per boe last year, down barely from last year's $13.04 per boe. That said, in the third quarter of this year, we managed to experience core costs of $13.13 per boe, up $1.78 per boe compared to last year's third quarter. To put this in perspective, given Legacy's projected output in 2018 of 17.667 million boe, this change annualized would come out to an extra $31.45 million in expenses for the business, which is why management has been hard at work seeking ways to reduce expenses.

The only other piece of news that I believe investors have a right to complain about isn't a particular news item, but a lack of it. Between an incredibly bullish thesis being issued by Baines Creek Capital earlier this year and the fact that Legacy has recently shaken up its board to include, in GSO's place, a member of Sequel Energy Group, a firm that works alongside E&P firms to engage in the joint development of resources, there was likely a lot of pent-up optimism surrounding the possibility of a major announcement for the quarter. Unfortunately, this was not meant to be, but no matter what, the early stages of various developments suggest that sooner, rather than later, we could see some big move in an effort to generate material shareholder value.

Takeaway

Overall, I must say that I am pleased by Legacy's results during the quarter, especially when it comes to production growth. This proves that management was likely wise to place an emphasis on growing output, especially oil output, at a time when I and others thought the best path was simply to focus on debt reduction. I would imagine that any sort of talks being entered into by management at this time is probably early-stage in nature, which may explain why nothing has been released publicly, but until we see or hear proof that management is able to do something to follow in the steps proposed by Baines or some other value-accretive path, all we can do is sit on the sidelines and eat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.