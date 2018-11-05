Mednax: Solid Business With Questionable Capital Allocation Priorities

The market has been rough over the past month, and I’m looking to put some cash to use. But where? I’ve been studying the healthcare sector quite a lot lately, looking for undervalued companies providing necessary medical services, equipment, and pharmaceuticals. This seems like a good idea to me regardless of what the market is doing, but especially now that investor uncertainty seems to be taking hold of the overall narrative. Value and safety are the name of the game.

I started watching Mednax, Inc. (NYSE:MD) recently because of the increasing revenues, stable cashflow, and declining stock price. There might be something here. The company reported Q3 earnings on Thursday, November 1st, and the market was not happy with the results. Mednax reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 a share, missing analyst estimates of $0.97.

The stock traded as low as $37.26 mid-day Thursday, down just over 10%. I’m writing this article the day after, where MD closed the week at $39.24. Mednax started the year around $54. Looking back a year or two tells an even worse story.

(Source Tradingview.com)

Incorporated in 2007, Mednax evolved from a small neonatal physician group founded in 1979, and has spent the last several years growing from there. They own practices specializing in pediatric and neonatal care, including NICUs and pediatric cardiology. They have since expanded into anesthesiology and radiology practices. Their business model is to buy up smaller medical practices and incorporate them into their own business, realizing synergies and economies of scale. Neonatology and NICU’s are still a huge portion of their business. A low birth rate during the quarter hurt results.

Faloh Investment recently wrote an article on Mednax, giving a nice overview of the bull case. One of his main points is that given the complex regulatory environment small medical practices face, selling out and turning over those responsibilities to a larger company can be a very attractive option.

Why has Mednax been such a poor investment over the past several years? One major problem is that over the past 5 years their revenue growth has been quite respectable, while their net income has been flat to declining.

(Source Mednax 2017 10-K, Author Chart)

A related issue is their increasing debt. In 2013 their interest expense was around $5.5 million. In 2017 it was nearly $75 million. A chart of their increasing debt or interest expense might look a bit alarming, but that isn’t my intention. The company is growing, and buying up medical practices isn’t cheap. As of right now their debt is very manageable. The company has the cashflow to service debt and indeed deleverage should they so desire. My issue is the company’s capital allocation priorities going forward.

Mednax is currently working through a $250 million share repurchase program, with another $250 million repurchase program waiting in the wings. I like stock buybacks, I really do. I especially like them when supported by strong cashflows in an environment of declining stock prices. That sounds like the perfect time to strike. But on the call, outgoing CFO Vivian Lopez-Blanco mentioned this:

Turning to cash flow, we generated $141 million in operating cash flow in the third quarter compared to $200 million in the prior-year period. As a reminder, cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2017 was favorably impacted by the deferral of tax payment for companies impacted by the 2017 hurricanes. We used operating cash flow as well as borrowings on our revolver to fund the $250 million accelerated share purchase we announced in September.

Source: MD Earning Call Transcript

I almost never want to hear “borrowings” and “share purchase” in the same sentence. I certainly don’t want to hear it when debt has increased so dramatically over the past few years, while net income has stagnated. Does this mean they intend to significantly increase their debt merely to repurchase shares? Not necessarily, but I do find it concerning. They haven’t exactly made deleveraging much of a priority of late. At this point in the cycle, I’d much rather see them use funds to pay down debt, or acquire medical practices at attractive prices if possible. Any whiff of the company borrowing money to repurchase shares makes me wary.

Having said that, they also announced that they are putting MedData up for sale. MedData is a revenue cycle management company that Mednax acquired in 2014. During the call, management said the proceeds from the potential sale would be used for buybacks, debt repayment, and future acquisitions. As far as who would buy it, or for how much, who knows? There was the usual nod toward focusing on the core business going forward. I’m interested to see what they actually do with the proceeds should the sale happen.

Another issue that stood out on the Q3 call was the loss of the Atrium Health contract. Mednax subsidiary American Anesthesiology acquired Southeast Anesthesiology in 2010, as part of the push to diversify their medical offerings. Earlier this year Atrium Health, a large healthcare provider in North Carolina, failed to reach an agreement to renew their contract, forcing Mednax anesthesiologists to cease operations in a dozen facilities in the Charlotte area. I invite readers to check out the link provided. There was quite a bit of drama and bad blood involved. Mednax filed a lawsuit stating that Atrium got ahold of confidential information under false pretenses, presumably to lure away Mednax employees. Hey, it’s a tight job market out there. On the earning call, CFO Vivian Lopez-Blanco had this to say about the financial impact:

To put this comparison in context, we estimate that the non-renewal of the Southeast contract impacted EBITDA for the third quarter by roughly $16 million or roughly $0.12 per share in EPS, reflecting both this contract's historical quarterly EBITDA contribution of roughly $6 million and the salary and benefits expense we incurred during the quarter for effective positions.

Source: Earning Call Transcript

Mednax is spending roughly $10 million in employee compensation through the end of 2018 for the affected workers who will presumably be laid off due to the contract loss. Judging by the circumstances, this is a significant piece of business that they are not going to win back.

Another issue is their costs going forward. Wage inflation is a huge issue for companies at the moment, and Mednax is no exception. Practice salary and benefits expense was 69.8% of revenue for the quarter, compared to 67.5% in Q3 last year. As physician contracts come up for renegotiation, some are being redirected toward a revenue sharing model. It remains to be seen if this will be a long term positive. Mednax is cutting costs to offset current headwinds, and incoming CFO Stephen D. Farber is confident that more can be done. But of course cutting costs can only go so far.

How This Relates to My Portfolio

A company in this industry deals with many things it can’t control. The low birth rate during the quarter is a perfect example. At a certain point Mednax simply has to position itself in the medical industry, and go with it. I like what they are doing on this front, despite some setbacks in anesthesiology, and I like healthcare in general. Where things get murky is their capital allocation. I don’t care for how they are handling their buybacks and their debt. While there are no obvious red flags currently, it makes me cautious.

When I started looking into Mednax, I really wanted to get behind it. The declining stock price combined with the stability of the cashflow looked tempting. As stated above, I’m evaluating this company based on value and safety. Is there value in Mednax at $39? Over the long term, probably. Is there safety? Not quite enough for me. I would feel much more safe starting a position around $32 to $33. Looking at the chart, and how the markets are behaving lately, that looks like a very distinct possibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.