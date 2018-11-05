Oshkosh - Wait For It

I am staying on the sideline despite the company's success given the current economic trend.

Oshkosh continued its impressive earnings and sales growth streak and once again beat earnings in its fourth quarter.

Oshkosh (OSK), the Wisconsin-based machinery producer, just released its fourth quarter results. EPS easily beat expectations and saw another quarter of rising margins. The problem is that the pressure on the stock from peaking economic indicators is rising. I am therefore making the call to put Oshkosh on your radar/watchlist. The stock has proven over and over again to be a great trading tool which makes it an extremely interesting trade once economic sentiment strengthens again. Source: Oshkosh

What's New? Oshkosh Beats Again

Fourth quarter EPS did exactly what it has been doing since the start of 2017. The company beat earnings estimates once again. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.80 versus expectations of $1.45. It is also $0.42 higher than the fourth quarter of 2017. This translates to a 30% increase which is one of the highest growth rates of the current expansion.

Sales totaled $2.06 billion in the final quarter of the fiscal year of 2018. This is a solid beat given that expectations were at $1.98 billion. Year-on-year sales growth came in at 5% which is a new cycle low. The most recent quarterly sales growth rates are 7% and 5%. I expected this a bit given the strong sales growth in the second half of 2017 which makes it really hard to continue double digit sales growth.

The graph below shows the big picture a bit better. Sales growth has weakened a bit after a massive rally since the start of 2016. Back then, we saw an economic bottom in the US, Europe and China which was a massive tailwind for cyclical industries and the market in general. Net income is doing even better. Net income on a LTM basis is back at levels not seen since the recession of 2008. This is entirely due to the company's enhanced efficiency which allowed margins to improve even during the current situation of rapidly rising input prices.

This quote from the previous earnings call as discussed in this article hits the nail on the head.

While no customers want to pay higher prices, the reality is that input costs have increased substantially and have continued to increase as new tariffs have been announced. We cannot absorb those significant cost increases alone.

Oshkosh used rising demand and strong economic growth in general to offset rising input costs. This has worked quite well and I have not heard any complaints or concerns regarding the extent of these price increases.

On a side note, fourth quarter margins did rise across the board as well. The quick overview below shows margins from Q4/2017 and Q4/2018.

Gross: 17.7% -> 18.2%

EBITDA: 9.4% -> 11.2%

Net: 4.8% -> 7.4%

With that in mind, the biggest part of the current sales growth was provided by access equipment. Net sales totaled $1,060 million which is a 27.2% improvement compared to Q4 of 2017. Adjusted operating income improved 64.7% to $128.3 million. Total aerial work platform and telehandler volume increased and was further supported by improved pricing as I already mentioned. Backlog increased 113% which should provide the company with a lot of revenue potential going into 2019.

Defense sales slowed 22.2% to $464.6 million due to lower international M-ATV sales which was partially offset by a ramp up of the successful JLTV program and higher aftermarket parts sales. Backlog was down 11% year-on-year. Personally, It does not bother me too much that defense sales are down. These sales tend to be anti-cyclical and the company's headwinds are not due to unsuccessful programs but the timing of orders.

Fire and emergency sales were up 2.1% to $283.7 million while commercial sales were down 2.2% to $254.2 million. However, both segments saw strong operating income growth due to an improved price/mix. Fire and emergency operating income was up 14.7% while commercial operating income increased 21.6%.

All things considered, I have to say once again that I am impressed by these numbers. However, now let me explain why I am getting a bit cautious.

What's Next?

The only reason why I am on the sidelines is the fact that economic growth is peaking. In this case, I am using the leading ISM manufacturing index to display economic expectations (blue line). This index had another decline in October and is currently peaking as I discussed in this article.

This means that cyclical companies will feel pressure from traders and investors who sell shares ahead of a possible economic slow down. It is (almost) impossible to escape these economic trends for companies like Oshkosh.

One example is the price action of the past week. The stock declined to $50 along with general market weakness but got a massive boost after the earnings release. Then, on Friday, the stock declined 5% again.

Note that all of this is happening with a forward PE ratio of 10 and a PEG ratio of 0.74. These numbers are dirt cheap but won't prevent the stock from falling.

These valuations are getting extremely interesting once economic sentiment bottoms. At that point, we will see a trend where traders rush to buy the best cyclical companies/stocks again. And I cannot wait to buy Oshkosh again when that happens. The company has a bright future ahead. The only problem is the current pressure from falling economic expectations.

