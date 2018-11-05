Using Vanguard Scale To Buy Relative Value Overseas

Our Investment Thesis

The Vanguard Total International Stock Index ETF (VXUS) is one of the largest products with almost $360 billion in fund assets with exposure to 6,415 stocks from all over the world. This product charges only 11 bps or .0011% in investment management fees in order to offer this exposure and to invest and rebalance when necessary. We believe that VXUS is the best way to invest in international equities because of the scale and low-cost exposure to global equities. We recommend that investors use VXUS at the very least in addition to individual stock selection. This is our strategy to gain international equity exposure and how we fit VXUS into our overall strategic asset allocation which is to have 30% of our portfolio be to international markets.

International Stocks are a Compelling Relative Value

When comparing domestic and international stocks, we use the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (VTI) and the Vanguard Total International Stock Market ETF as they represent broad benchmarks and aggregate the valuation metrics for virtually the entire global equity universe. Another way to do this is to simply source index data in a tool like FactSet from MSCI, S&P, and FTSE. However, this works and will yield similar results. We like international equities when we look at metrics such as the price to earnings ratio. Investors have to pay about $21 for every $1 of earnings in the U.S. while only paying just under $14 for every dollar of earnings in international stocks. Domestic investors often should pay a premium for the U.S. as international stocks have greater currency risk which can often wipe out returns. Over the long run, the excess returns of faster growing and favorably valued markets should exceed the periodic drag from currency volatility. International equities also have lower price to book values which should help with downside protection compared to U.S. equities. Lastly, with a higher earnings growth rate, the lower price to earnings ratio makes the relative valuation even more compelling.

Equity characteristics as of 9/30/2018 Total Stock Mkt ETF Total Intl Stock ETF Number of stocks 3680 6415 Median market cap $73.9 billion $26.6 billion Price/earnings ratio 21.0x 13.8x Price/book ratio 3.2x 1.6x Return on equity 14.90% 12.30% Earnings growth rate 8.50% 9.40%

Source: Vanguard.com

The Performance Gap is Hard to Believe

Investors who followed the advice of their financial advisors and diversified away from their "home bias" to domestic equities have seen dramatic underperformance over the past decade. The comparison does not take into account reinvested dividends just the price appreciation of international and domestic equities over the past decade using the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF and the Vanguard Total International Stock Market ETF. Investors in VTI have seen a 125.8% price appreciation while investors in VXUS have seen virtually zero appreciation rising only 2.49% over the same period of time. For international investors, it has certainly been a lost decade, and in our view, this underperformance may continue. However, at some point, domestic and international equities are likely to mean revert.

Source: YCharts

At the Very Least, Expect Mean Reversion

Over the past decade, we called out the staggering divergence in performance between international equities and the U.S. This could be explained away by what many refer to as American exceptionalism or even by our recovery from the great financial crisis. These explanations are fine. However, they don't explain how, for example, emerging markets performed worse during the global financial crisis than the U.S., which would then lead investors to expect a recovery. Emerging markets, however, never really recovered and in fact are down 16.5% over the same period of time as VTI and VXUS if we use the FTSE Emerging Markets index as our comparison. So, it's not just developed markets like European markets dragging down this global index, it is also emerging markets which are supposed to hold the long-term potential for economic growth which has been horrible performers. We have seen irrational market moves persist for years and decades historically, and so, the performance differential could continue for years. However, this is why our recommendation is to use this opportunity either to reevaluate your strategic asset allocation or to make a tactical asset allocation decision. We believe that at some point international and domestic equities will mean revert and begin to show a much smaller performance gap. This could happen in numerous ways such as a strong international equity rally and or a decline in the U.S. market in absolute or relative terms.

Conclusion

Given the increasingly global economy, we believe that a strategic asset allocation of 30% exposure to international exposure makes sense for us over the long term. We will continue to rebalance on at least a quarterly basis to achieve this target. Given the tremendous underperformance in international equities, we believe that between now and 2019, it will be a good opportunity for us to make a tactical bet to up our international exposure to international up to a maximum of 35% of our portfolio. The tremendous difference in valuation, as well as the performance gap, makes this one of our highest conviction investment recommendations for investors with at least a 7-10 year time horizon. In order to implement our strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions, we will be building our portfolio primarily around the Vanguard Total International Stock Index ETF. We believe international equities will likely be the story for the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VXUS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.