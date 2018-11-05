GoPro Stock Can't Be Trusted; Heading To Zero Eventually

GoPro's EBITDA was also sliced into one-fifth of last year's figure, and a GAAP net profit in the year-ago quarter has sunk into massive losses this quarter.

Pro forma gross margins dipped to just 33.2% this quarter, down seven points from the year-ago quarter and missing analysts' consensus estimates by one point.

Head for the exit doors now: GoPro (GPRO) is eventually heading to zero. After reporting terrible third-quarter results, shares of GoPro sank nearly 25% to close in the mid-$5 range, capping off a terrible year-to-date performance that has GoPro down nearly 30%. It's been a long five years since GoPro's initial, overhyped IPO in 2014, and the company has lost billions in shareholder value since dropping from all-time highs above $85. Now, bargain-hunters are barrel-fishing GoPro shares in the hopes of making a quick buck off the rebound, but in my view, any dead-cat bounces that GoPro does manage to gain will not be sustained.

Expectations heading into Q3 were high, at least for GoPro's standards. Earlier last month, GoPro launched the latest in its flagship camera, the HERO7, and reported strong initial sales. Higher-than-expected early demand for the HERO7, in fact, is likely responsible for GoPro's revenue beat this quarter (rare for a company that continually misses expectations). Still, GoPro shares tanked as gross margins heavily missed Wall Street's expectations.

I've written in a prior article that GoPro has succumbed to the temptation of significant price reductions in order to stimulate sell-through growth. With gross margins slipping, GoPro is now paying the price of its discounting tactics. While the HERO7 Black has now taken the place of the former flagship HERO6 Black at $399, customers now also have the option of choosing the lower-priced HERO Silver and White editions at $299 and $199, respectively, which only has built-in battery options (versus the Black, which has a removable battery), a slightly worse videocam and a 10MP camera versus the 12MP Black. As we head into the Black Friday and Christmas seasons, it wouldn't be surprising to see GoPro continue to discount its cameras (as many reviewers have predicted), leading to further margin pressures. GoPro's half-hearted efforts to expand into services revenues via its GoPro Plus offering - which counted a mere 185k subscribers this quarter - is at least something that reduces GoPro's reliance on hardware revenues with an undefined replacement cycle, but it's not enough to move the needle.

Banking on a GoPro turnaround is an extremely misguided, high-risk strategy unlikely to produce favorable results. As GoPro's losses deepen and its liquidity continues to contract, the recent price declines are only the tip of the iceberg.

Margin compression dominates Q3 discussion

Here's a look at GoPro's third-quarter results:

Total revenues sank -13% y/y to $285.9 million, though that's far better than the $272.3 million (-17% y/y) that analysts were expecting, likely due in large part to a stronger-than-expected HERO7 launch. Unit shipments, on the other hand, showed a modest -4% y/y dip to 1.10 million versus 1.14 million in the year-ago quarter. Note, however, that this quarter's revenue decline steepened relative to Q2's -5% y/y revenue dip - and as we head into the holiday season, these lackluster results could prove to be fatal for GoPro.

The slight revenue upside, however, was lost amidst consternation for GoPro's sinking gross margin declines. Margin declines have been a constant over the past several quarters but were especially concerning in a launch quarter. Relative to 3Q17, GoPro's gross margin (on a pro forma basis) lost 690 bps:

Analysts were expecting 34.1% for the quarter, marking a one-point margin miss for GoPro. The company's gross margin dips have huge implications on profitability - as GoPro tries to revamp its brand and increase its marketing efforts (sales and marketing spend jumped 20% y/y this quarter to $55.9 million), the low-30s gross margin provides barely any cushion for GoPro to invest in opex and still produce a positive EBITDA for investors. Further discounting, especially of newly launched products, will only exacerbate the issue.

There's one bright spot here. For the fourth quarter, GoPro has guided to gross margin of 37.5-38.5%, which is up four points sequentially and a stunning fourteen points on a year-over-year basis. This margin guidance, according to CFO Brian McGee's comments on GoPro's Q3 earnings call, factors in expected promotions for Q4 as well as component price hikes. With such lofty expectations for fourth-quarter margins, however, GoPro is under immense pressure to deliver, and given its recent track record, I wouldn't be so sure that it can.

Implications for liquidity: will GoPro have to raise capital soon?

GoPro's continued deterioration in margins and growing losses have serious implications on the company's longevity. Here's a glance at the company's latest balance sheet:

The company has about $148 million of cash left on its balance sheet - approximately no more than a typical tech IPO right out of the gate. And against this cash, GoPro is also shouldering a debt burden of $137 million, essentially putting its net cash position at zero.

With such thin reserves to draw on, GoPro's burn rate becomes even more of a concern. Cumulatively, through the first nine months of this year, GoPro has burned through -$88.4 million in operating cash flow losses and -$8.2 million in capex or a free cash flow loss of about $97 million:

At this rate, GoPro will be essentially forced to raise capital at a very inopportune time for the company - with share prices near 52-week lows, an equity issuance would be extremely dilutive and not raise much, while a debt raise during a time of profit and revenue contraction would be nearly impossible from all but the highest-rate junk debt lenders. GoPro's biggest problem is one that it shares with other perilous stocks like Snap (SNAP) and Tesla (TSLA) - these are well-recognized consumer brands, but a heightened loss profile amid dwindling reserves will still force them to raise cash to cover losses.

Final thoughts

With losses running high and margins slimmer than ever, GoPro desperately needs to execute well in Q4 in order to stay afloat. Amid declining unit shipments for GoPro, it has only been able to marginally increase its ASPs - and in fact, GoPro is still relying on fairly generous promos in order to achieve merely flat unit sales. The fact that unit sales trended slightly better this quarter is largely due to the launch of the HERO7 line - after removing this launch lift, we might go back to seeing double-digit declines in both units and dollars for Q4 and beyond. HERO7 is not a discounted product yet, but if GoPro has to resort to discounts as it did with the HERO6 Black in the prior year's Q4 ($100 off sticker price was the deal back then), margins may turn from bad to worse.

Continue to avoid GoPro - you'll only continue to compound your losses further.

