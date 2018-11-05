Retirees: Investment Strategies To Lower Your AGI And Maximize Your ACA Subsidy

This article will focus on tax and financial planning strategies to help retirees maximize their subsidy and obtain health insurance at a reasonable cost.

This year, at age 49, I have started to ease into early retirement. This means I may still work on a very limited basis, but my days of going into the office from 9 to 5 are done. While my investments should be enough for daily living expenses, high healthcare costs will be burdensome until I am eligible for Medicare at age 65. This article will focus on appropriate tax and financial planning to obtain health insurance at a very reasonable cost under the Affordable Care Act or ACA. This is the fifth article in my early retirement plan series.

#1 – Open enrollment and what it means to you

On January 1, 2019 I will be obtaining insurance through the Affordable Care Act for the first time. In order to sign up for this coverage, Open Enrollment runs from November 1 to December 15. This means that individuals desiring coverage under the ACA will have until this date to select their plan. The rates for 2019 have been posted now and retirees may see increases in plan costs from the prior year. I’m planning to select the Capital Blue Cross Gold plan with an annual deductible of $2,000. The plan costs $920 per month for a total of about $11,000 per year. Please note this plan only covers major medical and not dental or vision.

#2 – My annual income

As discussed in my prior articles, I am fortunate to live in an area where the cost of living is relatively low. If you live in a higher cost area, this plan may not work for you, especially if you live in states that require higher income due to large real estate property taxes.

Listed below is my expected income for 2019. I have agreed to work for a local CPA firm from late January until April 15th doing audit work and preparing corporate, partnership and individual tax returns.

My retirement strategy involves keeping my cash flow as high as possible, but keeping my Adjusted Gross Income, or AGI, as low as possible, which will help me qualify for the ACA subsidy. AGI is the bottom line on the first page of your 1040.

Source of Income Adjusted Gross Income W-2 Income 15,000 Preferred stock dividends / Baby bond interest 28,000 U-Haul Investors Club – Interest Income 4,600 Pension Distribution 7,200 Adjusted Gross Income 54,800

While my monthly income is adequate for me to live on in low cost area, the $920 per month in health insurance premiums is really going to cut into my monthly budget. However, with proper tax and financial planning, this can be greatly reduced.

#3 – Maximizing your ACA subsidy

Now, let’s see what steps can be taken to maximize your ACA (Affordable Care Act) subsidy. In order do this, you must understand how the subsidy works. When your income is below the subsidy level, you are able to purchase your health insurance at a reduced price. If you go above this level, the subsidy is reduced to zero.

As I am single, the cost of my health insurance will still be substantial. My plan includes keeping my AGI as low as possible to obtain the subsidy. The subsidy levels for single individuals in 2018 are listed below and are slightly higher for 2019. Based on my current income level, I won’t qualify for a subsidy and will have to pay 100% of the premium cost.

Estimated 2018 household income: Savings programs you may qualify for: Below $16,643 Free or low-cost coverage through Medicaid. $16,643 - $30,150 A health plan with lower monthly premiums PLUS extra savings. $30,151 - $48,240 A health plan with lower monthly premiums. Above $48,240 You won't qualify to save on an insurance plan. You can buy one through the Marketplace at full price.

However, the simple strategies shown below will easily lower my taxable income and help me qualify for a large subsidy on my health insurance plan.

#4 – The SIMPLE solution to lowering my income

While I have decided to semi-retire early, I plan to work for a local CPA firm on a part-time basis during tax season. This work will continue to keep my mind and financial skills sharp. This will provide me with supplemental income of about $15,000 per year, but it will also put my AGI above the maximum subsidy level. However, there is a simple solution to keep my W-2 income from being taxable. And by simple, I mean the SIMPLE IRA plan. The CPA firm offers this plan, and it will allow me to contribute almost all of my income to the plan. I’ll also contribute to a deductible IRA plan, which will zero out my W-2 income for tax purposes. This also allows me to accumulate additional retirement funds and plan for future inflation. I’ll contribute $13,000 to the SIMPLE plan and another $2,000 to my deductible IRA.

If you are semi-retired and are self-employed (perhaps you have a small lawn care business or write for Seeking Alpha) and don’t have a SIMPLE plan, you can set up a Single Person 401((k)) Plan and accomplish the same goal.

#5 – Pension plan distributions

I have several pension plans, including a regular IRA, ROTH IRA, and 457 plan. Taking pension distributions from my 457 plan before age 59 does not result in the 10% early distribution penalty, which is a very nice benefit of the plan. However, distributions are still taxable for federal purposes and will be added to my AGI. Therefore, the proper solution is for me to take distributions from my ROTH IRA. My ROTH IRA has been open for over 5 years, I can draw out my original contributions both tax and penalty free, as they are just a return of my original contributions. As a result, I now have an annual pension of $7,200 that does not add to my AGI. Retirees wishing to qualify for the ACA subsidy should always consider taxing distributions from their ROTH IRA before tapping into other retirement plan options.

#6 – Capital-loss tax benefits

When attempting to lower your AGI, retirees and other investors should be aware of any capital losses in their accounts and use these to your benefit. As of the current date, I have an unrealized capital loss on a preferred stock in the amount of $2,500. However, I still like the company and the issue is not at any risk of default. On January 2, 2019, I plan to sell this security and claim this loss on my 2019 tax return. This company has another issuance of preferred stock and I plan to purchase the other issuance later that day, which will help me avoid the “wash-sale” loss rules. Basically, I will be selling shares of “XYZ Company” Series A Preferred stock and will be replacing it with shares of “XYZ Company” Series B Preferred stock. Please note that capital losses for any given year cannot be in excess of $3,000.

In addition, I have unrealized capital gains on a number of preferred stocks and will be taking these gains in 2018 due to the fact that some of these securities could be called/redeemed in 2019, which would raise my AGI.

#7 – Adjusted Gross Income for 2019

Adjusted Gross Income or AGI is the bottom line on Page 1 of your 1040. This income level will determine the amount of the ACA subsidy you will be eligible to receive. Let’s take a look at my expected AGI now that some tax and financial planning has been completed.

Source of Income Adjusted Gross Income W-2 Income 15,000 Less: SIMPLE IRA (13,000) Less: Deductible IRA (2,000) Preferred stock dividends / Baby bond interest 28,000 U-Haul Investors Club – Interest Income 4,600 ROTH IRA - Nontaxable 0 Less: Capital Loss (2,500) Adjusted Gross Income 30,100

Note: The ROTH IRA will still provide me with $7,200 per year in income, but is not taxable as it is a return of my original contributions.

As a result of some simple planning, my AGI has now been reduced to slightly over $30,000 per year.

#7 – Final result: My ACA subsidy

Now that my income level has been greatly reduced, I’ll need to go back to the ACA website and determine my subsidy based on my taxable income of $30,100 per year. Based on the information provided athealthcare.gov, I will now qualify for a subsidy of $768 per month on my health insurance premium, which basically comes in the form of a tax credit. The plan costs $920 a month and after the subsidy, I’ll pay an affordable $152 per month for my health insurance.

Hopefully retirees will find my tax and financial planning article helpful and will assist in your retirement and financial planning needs. This subsidy is not an ethical issue, it is simply a tax and financial planning matter. Over the past two decades, I’ve helped clients lower their tax burden by investing in municipal bonds and maximizing their retirement plan contributions.

Note on my compensation from Seeking Alpha: When I published my first two articles on SA, I declined to take compensation. However, I do plan to take fees for this article and donate 100% of the proceeds to my local animal shelter. Hopefully this article will be well received and the income will allow my local shelter to provide assistance to those animals.

