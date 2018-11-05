Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/1/18

Includes: APPN, BBDC, IFF, MHK, REN
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/1/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're entering a period of increasing insider data. Form 4 filing volumes should continue increasing over the next several weeks and stay strong through the third week of December.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF);
  • International Flavors (IFF);
  • Barings BDC (BBDC), and;
  • Appian (APPN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Resolute Energy (REN), and;
  • Mohawk Industries (MHK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE);
  • Allegiant Travel (ALGT);
  • Wrap Technologies (OTCQB:WRTC);
  • Xilinx (XLNX);
  • Travelzoo (TZOO);
  • Microsoft (MSFT);
  • Lovesac (LOVE);
  • Green Dot (GDOT);
  • Elevate Credit (ELVT);
  • Easterly Acquisition (EACQ);
  • Dicerna Pharm (DRNA), and;
  • Accenture (ACN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Turtle Beach (HEAR), and;
  • Alteryx (AYX).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Balcaen Filip

DIR

Mohawk Industries

MHK

B

$29,603,824

2

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Alteryx

AYX

B

$13,493,307

3

Kemc Fund Iv Gp

BO

Resolute Energy

REN

B

$11,954,668

4

Dondero James D

BO

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NHF

B

$1,637,874

5

Redmond John

PR, DIR

Allegiant Travel

ALGT

B

$1,384,986

6

Norris Elwood G

CTO, BO

Wrap Technologies

WRTC

JB*

$1,000,002

7

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Appian

APPN

B

$922,644

8

Ball Jeffrey A

DIR

Tallgrass Energy

TGE

B

$535,250

9

Barings

FO, BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

B

$486,936

10

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$391,740

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Satori Capital

DIR, BO

Lovesac

LOVE

JS*

$7,851,750

2

Halak Brian K

DIR

Dicerna Pharm

DRNA

S

$7,708,191

3

Sg Vtb

BO

Turtle Beach

HEAR

AS

$5,219,011

4

Tong Vincent

VP

Xilinx

XLNX

S

$3,375,332

5

Casati Gianfranco

CEO

Accenture

ACN

AS

$2,888,198

6

Streit Steven W

CEO, DIR

Green Dot

GDOT

AS

$2,217,217

7

Head Tyler W K

DIR

Elevate Credit

ELVT

S

$2,156,389

8

Brod Frank H

CAO

Microsoft

MSFT

S

$2,153,900

9

Azzurro Capital

BO

Travelzoo

TZOO

S

$1,524,188

10

Polar Asset Mgt Partners

BO

Easterly Acquisition

EACQ

S

$1,024,725

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.