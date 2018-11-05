Sell LCII Industries

LCII Industries (LCII) reported Q3 2018 revenue of $604.24 million and EPS of $1.33. The company beat on revenue and earnings and the stock bounced about 14% post-earnings. The company also reported it was authorized to repurchase up to $150 million of its common stock. Despite the recent run-up, LCII remains a sell for the following reasons:

Slowing Top Line Growth

The company supplies engineered components for leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreational and industrial product markets. Those markets consist of recreational vehicles ("RVS") and adjacent industries, including buses, trailers used for hauling, trucks, boats, trains and manufactured homes. LCII also supplies components to the aftermarkets of these industries, selling through retailers, wholesalers and service centers.

Its total revenue of $604 million was up 9% Y/Y. This paled in comparison to the 25% growth reported in Q2. Sans acquisitions, the company's organic revenue growth was flat.

Each segment reported revenue growth except Travel, Trailers, Fifth Wheels whose revenue fell by 5%. Total net sales to RV OEMs (trailers and motorhomes) fell 4% Y/Y. Sans acquisitions, the company total sales to RV OEMs would have been down 7%. These segments represent over 60% of LCII's total revenue. The fact that the company's sales into the RV industry are in decline could be a cause for alarm.

RV shipments for the month of September fell 29% Y/Y. Year-to-date sales are in the low single-digits, indicating that the white-hot RV sales environment could be over. It was only a matter of time before falling RV shipments hurt parts makers like LCII. Management intimated OEM partners built up extra capacity ahead of RV shipments, which were expected to robust this year:

This year, our OEM partners geared up and built extra capacity to keep up with the continued forecasted growth in January of 540,000 units for 2018. However, dealers pushed back early this spring, indicating inflated inventories. Since then, dealers have been in inventory reduction mode, which has created what we believe is short-term wholesale correction. Increase in interest rates has impacted their decisions to reduce inventories as well. This correction, we feel, is nearing the latter innings and if retail stays healthy as it has, we feel that by sometime first quarter or second quarter, we should see dealer ordering rates normalize.

Whether this is a short-term wholesale correction remains to be seen. White-hot RV shipments cannot last in perpetuity. Rising interest rates will likely spike financing costs for RVs, and tariffs could drive up RV prices and hurt sales. Slow to declining RV shipments could last for a while.

Sales to Adjacent Industries grew 48%, with the lion's share of the increase due to acquisitions. Aftermarket sales were up 31%. An estimated nine million households in North America own RVs. This installed base could make aftermarket sales stickier than other operating segments.

Declining Margins

The company's margins also ticked down during the quarter. Gross margin was 21% versus 22% in the year-earlier period. Material costs like steel and aluminum have increased over the past 18 months. Increases were indirectly related to new tariffs on steel and aluminum. RV OEMs are attempting to pass these cost increases through to the customer. Whether LCII will have to eat these higher costs remain to be seen.

SG&A expense was 13% of total revenue - flat versus the prior-year period. EBITDA margin was 10%, down from 11% in the prior-year period. LCII did not benefit from increased scale. What happens if revenue actually decreases? A continued slump in RV shipments could hurt pricing power and cause gross margins to fall even further.

Paltry Liquidity

At Q3, LCII had cash of $18 million and working capital of about $60 million. $326 million of LCII's short-term assets was related to inventory that could become slow-moving in a market downturn. Its free cash flow through the first nine months of the year was $15 million. How will cash flow be affected if sales continue to slow, and how will LCII fund its $150 million stock buyback program? Instead of buying back stock, it could be prudent to squirrel away cash to help survive any long-term decline in sales to the RV segment.

Conclusion

Slowing sales growth and declining margins do not bode well for LCII. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LCII.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.