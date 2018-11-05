The Story At Rocky Brands Is Getting Better

Earlier this year I wrote an article on Rocky Brands (RCKY) covering the lackluster revenue growth and static margins. Rocky Brands is primarily a producer of work and recreation boots marketed under the brand names of Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh and others. Since my last update, three earnings reports have been released and while the revenue story hasn't improved yet, there is reason for optimism on both the revenue and earnings front.

Profit Margins Still Improving

Since mid-2016, the profit margin has been on a tear, trending higher and hitting 7.65% in the quarter just ended:

As per the most recent 10-Q, backing out a one-time tax benefit in Q3 of $560,000, profit margin still improved to a near term high of 6.8%.

The long-term profit margin story has been distorted by the acquisition of Creative Recreation brand in 2013, which added hip youthful footwear to its portfolio of products. Unfortunately, this product line didn't succeed and it ended up crushing profitability during the short time they owned the company. Rocky Brands divested Creative in the fourth quarter of 2017 and took a 1.6 million after tax charge on the sale.

Just prior to the divestiture of Creative Recreation, Jason Brooks took over as President and CEO, and he has led improvements in profitability. It appears that much of the low hanging fruit in margin improvements has been realized. When asked about ongoing margin improvements in the Q2 earnings call, Brooks responded:

I think every quarter there is less and less, but I think there is always ways to improve, right? We can always find ways to do things better, new technology, new ways to look at things. So I definitely would tell you that I think there are few -- lesser coming. But I always think there is going to be ways to be more efficient and find ways to do it in a more cost-effective way.

I don't expect RCKY's profit margin to keep going up in a straight line, but more improvements are possible. The current published analyst estimate (on Zacks) for FY2019 has a 5.6% profit margin estimate, which is in the 5-6% range that I would estimate going forward.

Revenue Growth Update

Rocky revenue growth has been fairly flat for the last 10 years.

Growth has finally reappeared in the 3rd quarter, and management feels comfortable about sustaining the growth in two of the 3 product segments. Management primarily attributes this to some successful new product introductions, but there are other factors.

Looking at growth by reporting segment, the story grows more interesting:

(Source: Author, compiled from 10-Qs)

RCKY's reporting segments are Wholesale, which includes sales to a wide variety of retailers. Retail includes all sales from their consumer websites and their Lehigh division which is direct sales to employees via an employer portal. Military includes sales to the U.S. Military, however they are working to expand this market to commercial military and foreign countries.

The largest segment, Wholesale, was up 2.1% Y/Y for the latest quarter. Excluding the Creative Recreation contribution from the prior year numbers (which going forward will have fallen off the prior year comparisons) growth was up 5.2%. Retail was up 7.6% this quarter, with their branded e-commerce websites collectively posting a promising 6% increase. This growth includes the headwind of a big contract with the NYC transit that expired in March, so starting in Q2 of 2019 they will be facing easier Y/Y comps. Military continues to be a drag, but as per the 3Q conference call, management has ideas to turn this around. Since the smaller Military segment is facing increasingly easier comps, if it doesn't turn around it shouldn't greatly affect overall growth. In addition, management mentioned in the Q3 conference call that they have excess manufacturing capacity in the Puerto Rico factory where the military boots are made, so any increase in growth would likely come with higher margins.

Regarding ongoing growth, In the Q2 conference call management stated in the Q&A:

I think when we think about it, we've kind of internally targeted 3% to 4% sales increase moving forward and we'll be very happy with that.

Given recent growth results, I am optimistic that Rocky Brands can meet these sales targets.

Current Valuation

Investors have recognized these improvements and the stock is up from the low $20s at the start of the year to the upper $20s now. I exited my position in RCKY around $30 share in September for valuation reasons.

The single published estimate (on Zacks) has an EPS at 1.95 for FY2019, on revenues of 259.2 million, and those estimates feel aligned with management expectations. That estimate approximates 3% revenue growth and a 5.6% profit margin for FY2019. At a current price of around $26, that is a forward P/E of 13.65 and forward PEG at 2.08, which feels a little rich for a slow growth company.

One could argue the stock may be worth the premium given RCKY's balance sheet. The company has done great work to keep a clean balance sheet over the years and this last quarter is better than ever. All long-term debt has been eliminated. As per the most recent quarter 10-Q, RCKY has a quick ratio at 1.72 and price to book at 1.33. TTM Return on Equity is at 5.27%, improving every quarter since the start of 2017.

RCKY also has a consistent history of slowly increasing its dividend. It just raised its quarterly dividend a penny in May, giving it a forward dividend yield of 1.66%. RCKY's payout ratio is at just under 25%, and it has a stock buyback plan in place (though rarely used). So, they do have good mechanisms in place to return any excess earnings to shareholders.

Looking at the risks for the "long" thesis, the one that seems more likely is that the expected growth doesn't occur. It's quite possible that consumer discretionary spending will stall in 2019, which could impact growth. Also, if oil prices continue to head lower, that would be a minor headwind. The previous CEO cited in the Q4 2016 earnings call revenue challenges tied to "weakening local economics tied to oil and gas," as oilfield workers are an ongoing market for work boots.

Given RCKY's track record on growth, maybe I shouldn't be so optimistic that growth is around the corner. If I am wrong, RCKY should weather the storm. If revenue and earnings growth stayed flat going forward, that's still a forward P/E of 14.2 (at $26 a share), which wouldn't be a disaster. This really comes down to whether or not you think this management can execute, and the next couple of quarters will give us a good indication. Of course another risk is if management goes out and tries another acquisition with the excess cash its building up. If that occurred, I would definitely consider that a negative, as that would show me they are trying to hit a home run instead of batting for average.

Conclusion

Should RCKY fall to $25, that would change the numbers to a P/E of 12.82, and PEG of 1.96. At that level I would be likely to reenter my position, assuming no major macro environment changes.

Given the recent stock market commotion, maybe good old slow growth value companies will outperform the market. I thought CEO Brooks had a nice summary of RCKY near the end of the latest earnings call:

The reality is our business is not sexy. And it's slow and steady. And we just need to keep our heads on straight. We need to do the right things from an operational standpoint. We need to introduce great new products and work to get them placed in the retail markets and let the consumers know about them.

So far, Mr. Brooks seems to be following that playbook. And in this market environment, maybe slow and steady is what investors will pay a premium for.

