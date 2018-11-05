Dividend Stock Analysis: Nasdaq

In my continued quest to diversify my holdings, I am always on the lookout for individual undervalued dividend growth stocks that would further diversify portfolio. The last several stock analyses have featured companies in industries that are already represented in my portfolio. This analysis is unique because I am going to analyze Nasdaq, Inc. (NYSE:NDAQ). I've purchased many stocks that are listed on Nasdaq, but have never considered purchasing the company that owns the exchange. While the numbers are looking solid, Nasdaq does not appear to be trading at a significant discount compared to the broader market. But let's take a deeper dive into the company before arriving at a final conclusion!

We hear the word "Nasdaq" all the time, especially those that follow the stock markets closely. But what is Nasdaq, Inc.? Nasdaq, Inc. owns and operates the Nasdaq stock exchange, along with 8 other European stock exchanges. Nasdaq makes money by four major segments: Market Segments (i.e. fees for transactions), listing services (i.e. fees for listing a company on the exchange, IPOs, etc.), Information Services, and Technology Solutions. For more detail about each segment, please refer to this great article on Investopedia.com. My takeaway from my research and the Investopedia article is that the company is more than just a marketplace that lists stocks.

NDAQ recently released their third quarter results at the end of October. The numbers were pretty strong compared to the prior period. The company's organic sales were up 5% and EPS increased 14% compared to the prior year. Strong metrics for sure. In the earnings release, it was noted that total revenues actually decreased compared to the prior year. But that was due to the "divestiture of the Public Relations Solutions and Digital Media Services businesses and a $7 million unfavorable impact from changes in foreign exchange rates." In terms of expenses, the amounts remained relatively consistent between periods (increased from $341m to $356m over the year).

After reviewing the company's income statement, I wanted to take a look at the balance sheet. When reviewing the balance sheet, I like to look at the company's current ratio to determine if the company's current assets can cover their current liabilities. The company's current assets and current liabilities at 9/30/18 were $5,457m and $5,799m, respectively. This equates to a current ratio of .94X. This is actually a decrease compared to the company's 12/31/17 current ratio of 1.05X. While I typically like to see a current ratio over 1X, I'm not going to lose sleep over the fact the company's current ratio is .94X.

Now it is time to move on to the fun part. It is time to run NDAQ through the Dividend Diplomats' Stock Screener to see if the company currently passes our investment filters used to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. Our stock screener uses three simple screens to identify the stocks: P/E ratio (valuation), dividend payout ratio (ability to continue growing their dividend), and their dividend growth rate/history of increasing their dividend (as we focus on companies that have demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend over a long period of time). If a company passes our screener and a few other metrics, we will consider purchasing. Typically we will compare the company we are analyzing to their competitors during our screener as well. However, finding a direct comparison was not an easy feat as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones are owned by companies with other investments. Thus, the comparison of metrics would not provide a true apples to apples comparison. Here are the results of running NDAQ through our screener:

Ticker Price - 11/2/18 Forward EPS Annual Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 5 Yr DGR P/E Ratio NDAQ $87.00 $4.80 $1.76 2.02% 36.67% 25.90% 18.13

**Sources: Pricing information, forward EPS, and annual dividend were obtained from Yahoo! Finance. The 5-year average dividend growth rate was obtained from Dividend Investing | Best Dividend Paying Stocks. The remaining figures in the table above were calculated by the author.

1) Dividend Yield: Typically, I look to invest in companies with dividend yields exceeding the S&P 500 yield of just under 2%. Otherwise, I would consider investing in a nice, diversified S&P 500 mutual fund, or ETF. NDAQ is right on the money here and their current dividend yield is 2.02%. In addition, the company's 5-year average dividend yield is 1.6% per dividendinvestor.com. The company is currently trading above their average yield. Thus, a potential sign the company is undervalued.

2) Payout Ratio: We typically use a 60% threshold when reviewing a company's payout ratio, as we believe this percentage point allows a company to continue to grow their dividend going forward without sacrificing the safety of their dividend. The table above shows that CSX's dividend payout ratio is only 36.67%, way below our threshold. This indicates that NDAQ has plenty of room to continue growing their dividend, if they choose to.

3) Dividend History and Dividend Growth Rate: As dividend investors, we look for companies that have demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend for an extended period of time. NDAQ announced a 16% increase in their quarterly dividend in March. A large increase, that's for sure. However, this is actually lower than the company's 5-year average dividend growth rate of 25.90%. The bottom line is that management is increasing the quarterly dividend at a rapid rate. But how long has the company been paying a dividend? Nasdaq paid their first dividend in 2012. The company has not been paying a dividend for a long period of time. Interesting. For this metric, step of the screener, I will say that the company half passes. NDAQ has a strong dividend growth rate, but the company has not paid a dividend for an extended period of time.

4) P/E Ratio: The final metric of our stock screener focuses on the current valuation of the company. I'm always looking for companies that are trading at a multiple below the broader market. Currently, the broader market has a historical P/E ratio in the mid-20X and a forward P/E ratio between 17X and 18X (per The Wall Street Journal). Per our calculations, Nasdaq's P/E ratio is 18.13X, indicating the company is trading right in line with the broader market's forward P/E ratio. The company does not pass this metric as they are not trading at a multiple lower than the market.

Summary

The purpose of our analysis is to identify companies that are trading at a discount compared to the broader market. Based on the results of our analysis, the NDAQ's current valuation is not indicative of a company that is trading at a discount. Further, while the company has demonstrated recent dividend growth, the company does not have the long-term track record of increasing their dividend like so many of the other companies in our dividend stock portfolios. Therefore, I am going to pass on investing in Nasdaq, Inc. at the moment and focus on identifying other undervalued dividend growth stocks.

What do you think about NDAQ? Are you planning on investing in the company? Do you think the company is currently undervalued?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.