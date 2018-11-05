Facebook's Fundamental Issue

That's a fundamental issue and sales can continue to slow for a while.

The core News Feed is slowing and they can't figure out what can take its place.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) traded up on earnings I think simply because the stock was washed out, not because of the earnings report. The earnings report was not good. Analysts all came out saying this thing is much better, but no way was it much better.

Let's jump in.

Let's Review What Was Much Better

Here's the guide from the recent call last week,

"Turning now to the revenue outlook, in Q4, we expect that our total revenue growth rate will decelerate by a mid to high single-digit percentage compared to our Q3 total revenue growth rate."

Let's compare that to Q2. Here's what they said back in July.

"Our total revenue growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue growth rates to decline by high-single digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4."

Amazing, incredible, Facebook upped guidance last week. This stock is going to rip.

Slowdown Chaim.

Sorry, got carried away.

Facebook's revenue guide went from expecting a deceleration of "high-single digits" to now a deceleration of "mid-single digit percentages."

Let's define that.

High single digits means 7%-9% or let's say a mid-point of 8%. Mid-high means a range of 5%-9% or a midpoint of 7%. Facebook upped their slowing revenue guide by 1%.

Huge, right? Not really.

But, here's what the stock did after earnings.

Bam. Incredible. Facebook's back. Big, big upside. (Uh, it is?)

Before we get into the numbers, here's why I think the stock jumped. The market was washed out into earnings and the risk/reward set up favorably for earnings. We had told subscribers that morning that the market started to look extended on the downside and could hold short term.

Bad news ended up being OK. Ok news would be good, and good news would be amazing.

Facebook had OK news vs. the previous quarter and the stock jumped.

Here's Facebook's chart going into earnings.

Facebook's stock was way way down into earnings so "OK" news caused a good reaction. But 1% less slowing of revenues, we don't think is good news at all. We'll explain.

Earnings Drive Stocks

First, let's take a step back. We care about earnings. Earnings drive stocks and earnings are the reason we're all here caring about stocks. What's a company going to earn for us? We believe most institutional investors who move markets price stocks based on 12-months-out earnings and slap on a PE.

If you ask institutional investors what's the earnings number, that's what defines how much they like a stock. How much can a company earn? Then you decide what you're going to pay for it.

Earnings and earnings growth rates are what give you a stock price and a valuation. The faster the growth rate, the higher the PE you can get. For a slowing story like Facebook the PE can drop too as you lose visibility of a strong earnings growth rate.

We're growth-momentum earnings driven and Facebook's 1% less slowdown is not good news by any means.

In fact we downgraded Facebook while on July's Q2 earnings call on chat and in a report (Pay Wall) ahead of that infamous Q2 guide which killed the stock. When we saw the drastic Q2 slowdown and didn't like the tone of the call, we got out at about $198 with the stock down about 8% in the after market. When they finally got to the guide the stock dropped over 20%. It was not good.

That drastic slowdown forced tech (many of which are momentum) investors to run.

Here's what we said during the July earnings call and this is still relevant today.

"Look at this drop in revenue growth from 47 to 49 to 42%. Look at the two-year from 103% to 98% to 87%. That's a big drop off for the first time. Given all the media headwinds I would guess privacy issues will be attributed to the slowdown which is not good. The slowdown is too fast and the way I model a 10% drop in growth rate in Q2 in the two-year really should mean a big drop in that growth rate in Q3. (Sure enough they did guide for a big drop in Q3.) That makes my EPS number now have risk to the Street for the first time. We've had a buy for a year or so and the stock had a huge run. For me it's time to take a break. While I may have 12-month upside a Buy needs "wow" and needs upside quarterly. I don't have the last two right now with the large slowdown in revenues."

We took it off our "Buy" list ahead of that gruesome guide.

Let's Look At Those Numbers

Facebook A E 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenues 10328 12972 11966 13231 13727 16474 YOY 47.3% 47.3% 49.0% 41.9% 32.9% 27.0% 2yr 103% 98% 98% 87% 80% 74%

We like to look at the one-year and two-year revenue growth rates. The two-year (simply this year's quarter's growth rate plus last year's same quarter's growth rate) smoothes out one-timers and gives a truer look at the trends.

Let's look.

Q2 and Q3

Q2's growth rate dropped from 49% to 41.9% and the two-year dropped from 98% growth to 87%. They guided for Q3 revenues to slow by high singles or about 8%. What happened in Q3? It slowed from 41.9% to 32.9% or about 9%. That's a fast slowdown. Not great.

Q4 and Beyond

For Q4 they expect a mid-to-high single digit slowdown in that one-year growth rate so 32.9% should go to (32.9% - 7%) or about 26% growth in Q4.

That's another serious slowdown. They were not conservative in their revenue guide for Q3 either so I don't think they are being conservative for Q4.

This type of slowdown doesn't happen every day to companies. Just because they are Facebook does not mean things are fine.

Here's what they said last week about these slowing growth rates for 2019.

"The same factors that I discussed impacting Q4 growth will likely continue to play out to some extent in 2019, but we've got a lot of good growth opportunities for next year."

It sounds like the growth rate for 2019 will continue to slow only less so.

Our Take On The Growth Rate

Until we see that growth rate stop going down momentum investors will likely continue to use rallies to sell this stock. That means to us there's no rush to buy this stock.

There's A Fundamental Problem With Facebook

Facebook is no doubt facing privacy backlash, but we don't think that's the main reason to this slowing story. There's something else.

Facebook has decided to focus away from its cash engine News Feed.

That's the real story and it's a huge story.

First, how big is (was) News Feed for them?

Listen to what they said in their most recent 10K about News Feed:

"The most important factor driving advertising revenue growth was an increase in revenue from ads in News Feed." "The increase in average price per ad was driven by a continued mix shift towards a greater percentage of our ads being shown in News Feed..." "There are a number of different ways to engage with people on Facebook, the most important of which is News Feed..."

Facebook shifting away from their core earnings engine, News Feed, is a key fundamental issue that you have to face if you are thinking about picking up shares.

They are de-emphasizing News Feed in favor of Stories and Video with limited success.

When I've done the work on stocks I care about a company's main driver, mix of business and how they're doing. Facebook is telling you their main driver's growth rate is getting shut down in favor of other businesses.

Here's what they said last week:

"It's now growing quickly and I think we'll be in a better position soon, but our effort to shift Facebook from (their pride and joy) News Feed first to Stories first hasn't been as smooth as I had hoped. But this is important for the Facebook community long term. Another challenge is that we're earlier in developing our ads products for Stories, so we don't make as much money from them yet as we do from feed ads. .... But I want to be up front that even assuming that we get to where we want to go from a feed-only world to a feed plus Stories world, it will take some time and our revenue growth may be slower during that period like it was while transitioning our products to mobile."

Expect continued slower growth. Facebook is not moving from this strategy so fast and the shift to Stories is not helping them.

Maybe Video can save them. Nope. Here's what they said on that,

"Now, that said, beyond the mission challenges of video displacing social interactions, there is also a business challenge, which is that video monetizes significantly less well per minute than people interacting in feeds."

Facebook is moving away from its bread-and-butter News Feed in favor of everything else which is not giving them the same return. This is a continued risk for investors.

Maybe monetizing WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger will work but so far nothing has come close to News Feed.

Facebook's Cheap

We don't like tech stocks on valuation. Tech generally runs expensive when compared to the rest of the market and cheap is usually cheap for a reason.

We prefer finding stories that are seeing accelerating revenue growth or accelerating operating and margin leverage that can drive upside to EPS.

Valuation is very secondary for us in tech.

We use Zacks to find a PE value. What a stock traded at in the last two to three years? We typically take a mid point.

That's been difficult because the growth rates just fell off big time.

We added our model below this report, but if we use a 20 PE we have about 8% 12-month upside. In our service Nail Tech Earnings our Buys need 45% 12-month upside potential.

We want 45% upside because stocks (as you know) can easily have 20% downside out of nowhere. 45% upside gives you a 2-1 risk/reward. We have stocks with much more potential than 45% but that's our minimum needed for a Buy.

Facebook isn't there. Cheap gets cheaper.

If you say we should mid-point the PE using the last few years, that makes sense, but I just have such a tough time with that big drag down on its growth rate based on very fundamental strategic shifts they are making to the business model.

Remember, they are moving away from their core Feed product. Oh my, that's not something small.

Conclusion

Privacy for sure is a drag. We didn't really cover it here but the media has done a good enough job hammering Facebook about privacy. We're concerned about something deeper which is the move away from their diamond, News Feed. News Feed's been their shining star that's made Facebook Facebook and, "ah never mind, we're going to focus on something else."

As a momentum investor, I don't love that.

Here's The Model As Promised

Facebook A E E E E E 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenues 10328 12972 11966 13231 13727 16474 14240 16413 17995 22240 YOY 47.3% 47.3% 49.0% 41.9% 32.9% 27.0% 19.0% 24.1% 31.1% 35.0% 2yr 103% 98% 98% 87% 80% 74% 68% 66% 64% 62% QTQ 10.8% 25.6% -7.8% 10.6% 3.7% 20.0% -13.6% 15.3% 9.6% 23.6% 34.4% 20451 12028 12479 Cost of revs 1448 1611 1927 2214 2418 2535 2553 2671 3063 3318 Gross Profit 8880 11361 10039 11017 11309 13940 11686 13743 14932 18922 Gross Margin 86.0% 87.6% 83.9% 83.3% 82.4% 84.6% 82.1% 83.7% 83.0% 85.1% bp change 0.1% -0.5% -1.7% -3.5% -3.6% -3.0% -1.8% 0.5% 0.6% 0.5% 2yr 2.0% 1.7% -0.5% -2.5% -3.5% -3.5% -3.5% -3.0% -3.0% -2.5% R&D 2052 1949 2238 2523 2657 3021 3469 3911 4118 4682 M&S 1170 1374 1595 1855 1928 2130 2472 2875 2988 3301 G&A 536 686 757 776 943 1063 1173 1203 1462 1648 Non COGS Opex 3758 4009 4590 5154 5528 6414 6885 7731 8292 9622 29.3% 25% 29% 40% 47% 60% 50% 50% 50% 50% 134% 20451 Operating Expenses 5206 5620 6517 7368 7946 8949 9438 10402 11355 12940 YOY 33.7% 32.5% 38.5% 49.8% 52.6% 59.2% 44.8% 41.2% 42.9% 44.6% 2 Year 61.7% 61.8% Income From Ops 5122 7352 5449 5863 5781 7525 4801 6012 6640 9301 Margin 49.6% 56.7% 45.5% 44.3% 42.1% 45.7% 33.7% 36.6% 36.9% 41.8% bp Change 5.1% 4.8% 4.1% -2.9% -7.5% -11.0% -11.8% -7.7% -5.2% -3.9% Interest And Other Inc 114 110 161 5 131 114 114 114 114 114 EBT 5236 7462 5610 5868 5912 7639 4915 6126 6754 9415 Taxes 529 924 622 762 775 1146 737 919 1013 1412 Tax Rate 10.1% 12.4% 11.1% 13.0% 13.1% 15.0% 15.0% 15.0% 15.0% 15.0% Net Income 4704 6538 4988 5106 5137 6493 4178 5207 5741 8003 3 4701 Elazar EPS 1.59 2.21 1.69 1.74 1.76 2.24 1.44 1.80 1.98 2.76 Growth 77% 83% 63% 32% 11% 1% -15% 3% 12% 23% 7.44 2019 7.98 20.00 Target 160 Current 150 6% Diluted Shares 2956 2956 2945 2930 2913 2903 2898 2898 2898 2898 QTQ Chg Shares 5 0 -11 -15 -17 -10 -5 0 0 0 A E E E E E 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Surprise 0.29 0.27 0.32 -0.01 0.28 0.06 -0.13 0.10 0.23 Street 1.30 1.94 1.37 1.75 1.48 2.18 1.57 1.70 1.75 Upside Percent 22.3% 14.0% 23.6% -0.4% 19.2% 2.6% -8.2% 5.7% 13.2%

