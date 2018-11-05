Altair Engineering, Inc. (ALTR) CEO Jim Scapa on Altair Engineering Inc., Datawatch Corporation - M&A Call Transcript

Altair Engineering, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Datawatch Corporation M&A Conference Call November 5, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Howard Morof – Chief Financial Officer

Jim Scapa – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer-Altair Engineering

Michael Morrison – President and Chief Executive Officer-Datawatch Corporation

Analysts

Sterling Auty – JP Morgan

Matt Hedberg – RBC Capital Markets

Richard Davis – Canaccord

Arjun Bhatia – William Blair

Rich Valera – Needham & Company

Alex Tout – Deutsche Bank

Alexander Frankiewicz – Berenberg Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Altair Announcement of Acquisition of Datawatch Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Howard Morof, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Howard Morof

Thank you. Good morning. Welcome, and thanks for attending this call regarding Altair and Datawatch. I am Howard Morof, Chief Financial Officer of Altair, and with me on the call is Jim Scapa, our Founder, Chairman and CEO; along with Michael Morrison, President and CEO of Datawatch. Prior to today’s market opening, we issued a press release with details regarding our acquisition of Datawatch, which can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.altair.com. This call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on our IR website following the conclusion of the call.

During today’s call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking under federal securities laws. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be considered representative of our views as of any subsequent date. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These risks are summarized in the press release that we issued today. For a further discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those contained in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC as well as other documents that we may file from time to time.

During the course of today’s call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Finally, at times in our prepared comments or responses to your questions, we may offer metrics that are incremental to our usual presentation to provide greater insight into the dynamics of our business or our quarterly results or this transaction. Please be advised that we may or may not continue to provide this additional detail in the future.

With that, let me turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Scapa

Thank you, Howard, and thank you all for joining this call on short notice. Today, we announced the acquisition of Datawatch, a publicly-traded data preparation, data science and real-time digital analytics company with a long and strong market presence, a well-established best-in-class products used by customers, including 93 of the Fortune 100. Datawatch is primarily active in the financial services and capital markets space. However, its technology is highly relevant and applicable to almost any company in vertical market today.

Bringing Datawatch into Altair should result in a powerful offering consistent with our vision to transform product design and decision-making by applying simulation, data science and optimization throughout product life cycles. We see a convergence of simulation and the application of machine learning technology to live and historical sensor data as essential to creating better products, marketing them efficiently and optimizing their in-service performance.

The data analytics and data science market are evolving rapidly to leverage many of the same technologies such as High-Performance Computing and visualization as we have been leveraging in simulation for years. Altair will now be able to provide our customers a broad-solution offering under a compelling licensing model to meet all of their digitalization needs. Datawatch is by far Altair’s largest acquisition to-date and our first of a publicly-traded company. A critical component of Altair’s success has been our company culture on which we pride ourselves and invest substantial time and resources to ensure it continues.

We believe this has helped us to successfully integrate so many companies until now, and that this will allow us to be successful with Datawatch as well. There is currently very little overlap between Altair and Datawatch customers. We see opportunities to disrupt Datawatch’s traditional markets by applying our prudent licensing models to promote more usage of Datawatch products as well as some relevant Altair products.

In addition, we see a strong opportunity to cross sell Datawatch products into Altair’s primarily manufacturing customer base. We believe we can grow revenues for Datawatch technologies by moving their products into our HyperWorks units licensing model. Michael Morrison is with us this morning to offer some perspective from the Datawatch organization. It’s been a pleasure to work with Michael and his team throughout the process of getting to know the company and planning for the acquisition. Michael?

Michael Morrison

Thanks, Jim, and let me emphasize how pleased I am to be with you on this call today. We are very proud of what we’ve built here at Datawatch, our innovative data and analytics platform, the customers we serve and our dedicated and passionate employees. We’re excited about this opportunity to join forces with Altair and help transform the market, while accelerating sales of our Monarch and Panopticon and Angoss platforms. I feel great to be bringing our team into a company with such a strong culture of innovation, and I’m confident that we’re going to succeed in building business across combined markets. Jim?

Jim Scapa

Thank you, Michael, and on behalf of the entire Altair organization, we sincerely look forward to great success with the Datawatch team. The acquisition is pending regulatory approval, and we anticipate talking more about it after the transaction process is completed.

Now I will turn the call over to Howard for financial details of the planned transaction. After, we look forward to answering your questions. Howard?

Howard Morof

Thanks, Jim and Michael. Starting with the terms of the agreement, we have agreed to a purchase price of $13.10 per share representing a fully-diluted equity value of approximately $176 million. The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors of both companies, and we expect to complete the cash tender offer and close on the transaction during the fourth quarter, subject to customary conditions, regulatory approval and any potential required extensions of the offer.

With respect to the financing for the transaction, we expect to use a combination of our cash balance and debt from our newly-expanded revolving credit facility. As a reminder, we exited the second quarter with over $199 million in cash, and we expect to generate solid cash flow in subsequent quarters. Terms on the revolving line of credit are LIBOR plus range of 125 to 200 basis points depending upon leverage is defined in the agreement.

From a financial profile perspective, Datawatch is a publicly-traded company with up-to-date financial information that investors can access. From a summary level perspective, Datawatch’s trailing 12 month GAAP revenue ending June 30, 2018, was reported at $14 million. Their GAAP revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, was reported at $11.1 million, an increase of 23% over the same quarter in 2017. We expect the acquisition of Datawatch to have a near-term positive impact on our revenue. We will provide additional views into how we expect Datawatch’s operations to contribute to Altair when we report our fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results, assuming the transaction has closed as expected.

In summary, we are very excited to announce our agreement to acquire Datawatch, which we believe is great news for both companies, our customers, our partner ecosystems and our employees. There is a high level of alignment with this acquisition towards Altair’s vision, and we believe a long-term positive financial impact on Altair’s overall results. With that, operator, can we now open up the call to questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Sterling Auty with JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Sterling Auty

Yes, thanks hi guys. James, can you just talk to us between this acquisition and the last one, how much of this is a competitive answer to what…

Jim Scapa

Sterling? Hey, Sterling? Operator, can you hear us?

Sterling Auty

Can you hear me?

Operator

Yes, sir.

Sterling Auty

Hi, sorry about that. So how much of this acquisition and the last acquisition is a competitive answer to what ANSYS is doing with Discovery Live? And how much integration work is going to be necessary to kind of have something that you feel is comparable in the market?

Jim Scapa

Okay. So first of all, the Datawatch acquisition has nothing to do with what ANSYS is doing relative to Discovery Live. The SIMSOLID acquisition is certainly more relevant to that, and it isn’t exactly an answer to what they’re doing, but it is very competitive, I guess, with what they’re doing. So SIMSOLID and Discovery Live are really trying to address the designer and design engineer markets. It’s something we talk about for many, many years being able to have the designers do simulation, and certainly moving simulation in front of design has been almost a passion for Altair for a long time, and we do already with our Inspire solution.

The SIMSOLID technology will be integrated inside of SIMSOLID, We’re still going to keep the other simulation technologies that we have in there and there are so many and growing. But SIMSOLID is frankly a pretty revolutionary technology. It’s only map, it’s completely unpublished and in all sincerity, I myself was just enormously skeptical about it. But we just tested the hell out of it, frankly, and it’s quite remarkable and it’s different than Discovery Life. With SIMSOLID, you can handle large assemblies.

It’s blazing fast, there’s absolutely no meshing going on. Under Discovery Life, there is a mesh being created, it’s a box mesh. And this is really a, I think, a leap in technology. And you won’t believe and I think we have – I don’t want to quote numbers, because I may get them wrong, but there is probably close to 1 million views on the video already, and just a huge amount of people signing up for the webinars.

And everybody that’s been playing with it, is jaws are dropping. We showed at our conference and some of the reaction was actually fear from analysts who’ve been doing this for a long time. It’s certainly in the same space is what Discovery Live, but I think it’s quite a much bigger leap what Discovery Live is.

Sterling Auty

All right. Great. And then maybe one follow-up here. So then for Datawatch, what is the primary use case that you envision your core customers utilizing the technology for?

Jim Scapa

Right. So there’s three main technologies that are sort of with the Datawatch solution. The first is sort of the state of data preparation. Every company has got data all over the place, business data, marketing data, engineering data, and often in many different places and many different forms. And so the Datawatch foundational technology lets you bring that data in very, very easily. It has a huge number of tools, they’ve been around a really long time. I think it is arguably the best data prep technology on the market, many might argue.

And so you basically need that everywhere across everywhere. The second is the Angoss technology, which is a machine learning environment. That’s an environment to set up doing machine learning. And we think that’s going to be relevant for anybody who is trying to apply machine learning algorithms to whether you’re trying to do predictive analytics for predicting failure or we see actually have been applying it to some of the core things that we do, some of the simulation things that we’re doing for crash or optimizing for crash and those sorts of things.

And then the final piece is, is this real-time data streaming and visualization, and that’s completely relevant to the IoT data that you’re bringing in. Of course, customers who have streaming data from marketing and other sources as well, it’s very relevant, financial is where they’ve played a lot. But the core technology is – there’s really not much like it in the market. And we think it’s just going to be huge with all the data coming from our IoT.

Sterling Auty

Alright, great. Thank you.

Jim Scapa

Yes.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Matt Hedberg with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Matt Hedberg

Hi guys, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I wanted to ask Michael a question about the competitive landscape as well as some of your best partners. It looks like Tableau is a good partner for you. But I’m wondering about the competitive landscape, Alteryx, I guess, maybe in particular, that will be helpful.

Michael Morrison

On the data prep side, Alteryx is the named brand in data prep. There’s a few other smaller companies that are out there. But – and Jim was just talking about on the Angoss side and Panopticon, and on the real-time visualization side, there really isn’t a comparable product out there. We typically compete against build it yourself. And so when you get into the IoT space and real-time streaming data and time series data, we feel very – we’re very confident about how we stand.

On the Angoss side, and we acquired Angoss back in January, a very robust solution that we’ve typically applied in the financial services area. But when you think about it, doing predictive and prescriptive analytics, and whether it’s manufacturing or automotive or what not, being able to take all the data sets that are developed through simulation and predict what’s going to happen, the space there – the big players are SPSS and SaaS. Although that market is being disrupted the same way that the traditional BI market was disrupted. So where we’re – I would like to think Angoss as sort of the next-generation of predictive analytics.

Matt Hedberg

That’s great. And then maybe a quick one for Howard. It looks like about –I think about 60% of Datawatch revenue was recurring. How should we think about transitioning that? Or to your HyperWorks units is, I know the deal is closed, but just any sort of help in sort of thinking about that revenue run rate from a HyperWorks units perspective will be helpful.

Howard Morof

So obviously, the – what we like to do is take all of our technologies under a big shift to recurring revenues. So as that occurs, there will be some effort and attention that we’re going to have to spend on that conversion. But we believe that on the whole, even if there is a little bit of noise in a very short time period around that converting to the recurring revenue model or HyperWorks units model, it actually will drive a lot of utilization in revenue growth as we look outward. James R

Jim Scapa

I can add to that just a little bit. I think we anticipate that you won’t see – I mean, that is just too forward, but you probably won’t see growth in the first year as we make this transition. You might even see a slight decline in revenue in year one in 2019, because we’re going to be pretty aggressive to trying to shift to subscription more from the perpetual model. So our goal is to bring the recurring revenues up over a period of years to more in line with what Altair does. And there is a little bit of pain in the beginning, but it builds for a much more robust business.

And by shifting things to units and floating licenses and things like that, it’s very customer-friendly. It gives us the ability to bring all of the tools that Datawatch has assembled. It makes all of them available to all their customers, which I think is going to be interesting. And there are some tools in the Altair solution set, which we think are also going to be relevant to their traditional – to the traditional Datawatch customers as well that will be available. And then within in our market base, we think a lot of these tools are going to be very interesting to those folks. And we’ll do a lot of cross and upselling really both directions.

But there is a lot of focus on shifting to subscription.

Matt Hedberg

Super helpful. Thanks Jim.

Jim Scapa

Yes.

Operator

Thanks you. Our next question comes from the line of Richard Davis with Canaccord. Your line is now open.

Richard Davis

Thanks, So I just want to make sure I understand it. So the Panopticon business has a really good visualization tool. And so then, Jim, you’re going to keep the other parts of Datawatch and then so start selling more to like marketing departments, competing straight up against Alteryx and Tableau and TIBCO and those kinds of things. I’m just trying to figure out where – so is there going to be incremental investment on those sides to kind of grow that side of the business to sell to customers and people and segments that you haven’t done before? Thanks.

Jim Scapa

Right. So I mean the – sorry, we all sound like frogs, because it’s pretty early for us here in California, if you are wondering. So the Datawatch customer base, especially for Angoss and for Panopticon is capital markets and financial services, of course. They actually have a lot of customers that are in many, many different domains, from health care to manufacturing for sure.

What we’re really relying on is the fact that we already have established business with 6,000 clients, and that our HyperWorks units model allows products in our portfolio to be run by those companies. And that’s how we bring any new product that we brought into the portfolio to market.

So what we have to do is we’ll probably develop a team that does, if you will, hunting, in the Altair customer base, and the hunting is not to go get a purchase order necessarily, but to go find where the user communities are for these technologies, and then do training, and promote training, promote usage and then partner with the existing account managers of those accounts to have success there. Does that clear or am I.

Richard Davis

Yes. So you would hire – so if I’m a salesman for Altair and I’m selling simulation, we’re going to have like an overly person come in and try to sell to the marketing department – in the customer service department and all those things, because I probably don’t know those people I would think if I was selling simulation So I just wanted to make that…

Jim Scapa

Okay. The Datawatch guys doing, all those people. So we’re going to realign a little bit their sales organization and put together a team that would call on the Altair customers and partnership with those account managers. And it’s actually what we do with almost every acquisition, we acquire a technology for electromagnetics, for example, for high frequency electromagnetic speed, the traditional account manager for Altair that calls on JLR, for example, doesn’t actually know those departments.

So usually the new company that’s brought in to us, they have sort of these business overlay people that partner with our account managers who’re on the accounts to go find those departments and open them up. And don’t get me wrong, it’s lots of hard work, there is challenges and there’s some risks too, of course. But in general, we think it’s something we’ve done over and over again.

Richard Davis

Okay, thank you.

Jim Scapa

Yes.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Bhavan Suri with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Arjun Bhatia

Hi, guys. This is actually Arjun Bhatia in for Bhavan. Just wanted to clarify real quick on where this exactly fits within your product portfolio, and how you anticipate to integrate this? Is this going to be part maybe in the next year or so right after you do your integration, do see this as being part of HyperWorks offerings and solidThinking or is this going to be completely separate? James Residue

Jim Scapa

I see it is as part of HyperWorks. So HyperWorks is almost a marketplace, almost every – really every application software that we have in the portfolio is available under HyperWorks units. And – but not under solidThinking. So it’s not really relevant under solidThinking. And we see converting the existing Datawatch customers to the HyperWorks units model where they now can run whichever product they acquired, but also additional products that are in the portfolio will be available to them. As well as some products that could begin to be interesting to those accounts, for example, we have some technology for developing Python scripts, for example, an IDE to do that or some of the optimization to those. So that’s where we see going.

Arjun Bhatia

Okay. Great. That’s helpful. And then as you look at your – Jim, as you look at your current customer base, have – are your customers using a solution currently for data science and visual analytics? Or do you anticipate this when you do your cross promotions, do you anticipate this being more of a Greenfield opportunity within your base?

Jim Scapa

I think it’s both. I think a lot of companies are starting to do data science, of course, and everybody wants to. And so some of the companies that were mentioned earlier, whether it’s Alteryx or others are certainly trying to attack those accounts and all the customers and they’ve had some success. But as I think you guys understand, it’s a pretty big market.

Arjun Bhatia

Great, thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Rich Valera with Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Rich Valera

Thank you. Jim, I know it’s early, but I’m wondering if you can talk about any of your thoughts regarding integration and kind of your R&D plans to maybe make this a tighter link with some of your existing products? Any things you can expand on there?

Jim Scapa

A little bit. Obviously, it’s still early, and so we have ideas around everything, right? And we spent a lot of time by the way studying this. We took a lot of time with this one. I personally spoke with a pretty large number of people all around our company. Michael was very kind to give me access to really try and understand, I’ve been to the Sweden office, to the Toronto office and Boston, talk with you guys to what they’ve done in Belarus. So I think we have some knowledge and understanding of what goes on there. But until we really get in, I think, and work together, we don’t want to be too disruptive here. I think you have to go step-by-step.

But if you look at Panopticon as an example, there it’s a real-time data visualization, it’s used by a lot of trading desks and banks and such. Now they have developed a streaming offering, which is sort of the stage before the visualization. Like anything, it’s like a pipe where each stage is doing something in the final stage, in this case is the actual visualization. So they’ve just introduced a new product for streaming.

Of course, with the units model, it makes it easier to use both of those products if you’re already using the visualization, now you have access to the streaming solution as well, which is, I think, a little bit of power under the model. We’re going to continue to focus and even add maybe a little bit of sales horsepower and technical support horsepower for the capital markets teams, so that they can continue to focus on some market that they know and actually do even better within those markets.

But we’re going to take the core technology within Panopticon as – really as a core element and bring it over to our SmartWorks team, which is doing all the IoT development, the edge computing staff and all of the other technologies that we have there, and essentially integrate that within that overall solution. So customers in our traditional world that are looking to do very similar things, right, very similar data will be able to do that with the IoT data.

So it’s really just blocking and tackling, it’s not as complicated as you might think. It’s a very strong team of developers in Sweden for Panopticon. And so they’ve developed a code so that it is able to be leveraged in that way. The Angoss technology, I think is really considered one of the best technologies for machine learning and decision tree work in the market.

And so there – we’ll do a little bit of work there to refresh these, our experience, I think, and add some of the data prep technologies that come out of the Monarch and Swarm world into that tool, so those customers can have a better experience, and of course, those customers can just directly use Monarch or Swarm under the units model, which they might not have been able to do before or even other tools that we might have. The Swarm product is a brand new product that they’ve just recently introduced, and that lets you also distribute the analytics tools that are created by Angoss.

And we think that they’ve done a great job there, and they’re probably going to integrate even more closely with the Angoss solution there. So really just continuing on the mission that the team within the Datawatch had. I think they had a reasonably good vision. I think these are really good products, by the way, the technology is just extremely strong. And I think within our organization, with our ability to take a step back here, trying to shift them to a recurring licensing model and some of the additional development and sales horsepower that we have, marketing horsepower, the fact that we’re so global, they were not very global in the past just affords this very, very nice business to really flourish.

Rich Valera

That’s great. And one for Michael, if I could. Not to put you on the spot too much here. But just want to get your impression of the HyperWorks units licensing model, and your thoughts on the potential opportunity of converting your tools and software to that model? Thank you.

Michael Morrison

So short answer is, I love it. The first time I met in person with Jim and his team in Michigan and they described this patented licensing model to me, I said, do you license that to third parties? Because I would love to have brought it into Datawatch. I mean, it’s one of the challenges we have with these three complementary but disparate solutions. And if we had something like that model in place, I think we could have really blown out the expand part of our business. So I’m a huge fan, and would love – again, would have love to have license that patented solution eight months ago.

Rich Valera

Great, that’s helpful for me. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Alex Tout with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Alex Tout

Yes. Hi, guys thanks for taking the questions. So I’m not that familiar with Datawatch, but just taking a looking at their financials looks like they are roughly break even from an operating income and free cash flow prospective at the moment. So what’s your expectations there? Are you looking for cost synergies as a result of this deal, or do you think it’s actually going to be net investment as you go to sales capability due to the integration of the products, et cetera?

So bottom line, is this going to be earnings or and/or free cash flow accretive in the near term, or actually possibly slightly dilutive? And then, I mean, in terms philosophically the whole logic here, why did you think that this kind of an acquisition of an adjacent technology would be a better use of your cash than an acquisition in your traditional core simulation? Just be interested to hear your thinking there?

Jim Scapa

So we’ll let Howard address the first one, and then I can talk about your second question.

Howard Morof

So the expectation as we look over the opportunity to put the two businesses together, is there are opportunities for synergies on really both levels, synergies from a cost perspective for sure. I mean, the most obvious is, you have two public companies here and at the end of the day you have one, and there’s other opportunities there to be explored over time for sure. Do we expect it to be accretive?

Based upon what we think is a conservative view over the plans, and our plans are continuing to evolve as you might suspect, we think it’s – could be neutral to slightly positively accretive in the very near term. But there is a lot of hard work to do on all sides of the table in order to do this type of transaction. But nevertheless, there is a clear path, especially when you look at certain expenses that, for example, the public company really melt away pretty quickly. And as priority as – the focus on this transaction, I’ll let Jim speak to that.

Jim Scapa

Sure. Three things. I think the first is that, we really don’t see this as far outside, if you will, and I now it looks – it might look like it’s for our field, but it’s really becoming more and more relevant, because this convergence between High-Performance Computing, simulation and data science is sort of been coming, and ultimately, they will be one, if you will, I think in the future. And we’re just anticipating that and making decisions in that context.

The second is, we’re continuing to look at lots of more traditional, we’ll say CAE and simulation. We just acquired SIMSOLID. We’re very active, let’s say, in the space looking at a lot of things. Most of those are relatively small, because it’s sort of the nature of the beast. It’s a very fractured market with a lot of different technologies, a lot of the larger players have been already acquired and some of the others that are, let’s say, more moderate are less interested at this time. Things change as time goes on. And yes, I think that really just addresses the question.

Alex Tout

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Alexander Frankiewicz with Berenberg Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Alexander Frankiewicz

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Just looking at Datawatch’s product offering with the predictive analytics and anomaly spotting, do you see any integrations potentially with smart site Carriots going forward? And do this change your competitive position within the IoT landscape at all?

Jim Scapa

We think that the technology is going to integrate within what we’re calling SmartWorks now. And that’s a little bit of a longer play for sure, but we do think it’s going to make us a lot more competitive, yes.

Alexander Frankiewicz

Okay. Perfect. And then do you see any existing holes in your product offerings at all, whether it would be in the IoT, High-Power Computing or simulation that you will be looking to fill in the next couple of years or so with further acquisitions?

Jim Scapa

Yes, absolutely.

Alexander Frankiewicz

Perfect, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to James Scapa, Founder and CEO for closing remarks.

Jim Scapa

Yes, I just want to thank everybody for getting up early, and for all your support through our short-public history here. Thanks, everybody.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude today’s program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.