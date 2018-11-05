Taseko Mines: Impressive Q3 Copper Production

Operating cost (including capitalized stripping) remains a bit elevated, although that could be due to the work involved in facilitating access to the higher grade ore.

Taseko Mines (TGB) produced a pretty decent Q3 2018 earnings report overall. It revealed a positive surprise in terms of production as it was able to access some benches with higher copper grades during the quarter. This resulted in more than 9 million more pounds of copper production (100% basis) compared to what I was expecting.

On the negative side, operating costs per ton milled (including capitalized stripping) remain higher than last year, although in this quarter the cost of production per pound ended up being pretty low due to the higher copper grade. As well, Taseko was only able to sell around two thirds of its copper production during the quarter due to rail transport issues, although that should just result in the deferral of revenue into Q4 2018.

Strong Production Levels

I was expecting close to 34 million pounds of copper production (100% basis) in Q3 2018, and Taseko ended up with 43 million pounds of copper production. This was due to a combination of a higher copper grade of 0.314% during the quarter (compared to Q2 2018's 0.263%, which is around what was expected), and higher than design mill throughput. Taseko milled around 8 million tons of ore at Gibraltar during Q3 2018, compared to 7.5 million tons in Q2 2018.

Notes On Operating Costs

The site operating cost per ton milled (including capitalised stripping) continued to rise a bit in Q3 2018, reaching $11.87 CAD per ton milled. This is up from $11.68 CAD per ton milled in Q2 2018 and $11.29 CAD per ton milled in Q1 2018.

This remains something to keep an eye on, although in Q3 2018 the higher operating costs per ton milled were more than mitigated by higher copper grades. The costs for the most recent quarter could also have been increased a bit by the activity to access the higher grade benches in the Granite Pit.

The effect of higher copper grades on reducing production costs per pound can be seen in Q3 2018's results. Total operating costs including capitalized stripping ended up at $1.76 USD per pound of copper produced during the quarter. This is a significant reduction from Q2 2018's total operating costs (including capitalised stripping) of $2.22 USD per pound of copper produced despite the slightly higher operating cost per ton milled.

Going Forward

Taseko is forecasting around 130 million pounds of copper production for the whole year, which would translate into approximately 31 million pounds of copper production for Q4 2018. This seems to be a little on the low side, as Taseko mentioned that the ore grade should be around reserve average for the quarter, and that would typically translate into around 33 million to 34 million pounds of copper production.

To get to 31 million pounds, mill throughput would probably have to be slightly lower at around 7.2 million tons milled for the quarter (compared to a more typical 7.5 million pounds). This reflects the potential impact of harder ore during the quarter, reversing some of the benefit of the softer ore and high mill throughput during Q3 2018.

Overall, the second half of the year is now expected to end up with around 74 million pounds of production compared to my expectations for around 67 million to 68 million pounds of production. Due to the rail transport issues (CN Rail noted that it had a challenging September), Taseko built up its copper inventory during Q3 2018, but this should be back down to normal levels by the end of the year. The overall impact on revenue and cash flow will be neutral if copper prices are stable, although if copper prices change significantly, the delayed sales could end up being good or bad for Taseko.

Taseko indicated that it hasn't fully mined the higher grade benches, so this could push Taseko's production at Gibraltar up to around 135 million to 140 million pounds (100% basis), compared to the roughly 131 million pounds expected at life of mine average copper grades.

Conclusion

Production at Gibraltar surprised in Q3 2018 with higher copper grades and increased mill throughput contributing to a 9 million pound increase in copper production (100% basis) compared to my expectations. Mill throughput is expected to be a bit lower than average in Q4 2018, while copper grades are expected to return to average levels, but overall production should still be up around 6 million to 7 million pounds vs. expectations during the second half of 2018. As well, 2019 production may benefit by a similar amount due to some additional mining from high grade benches.

The additional copper production (from Q2 2018 to the end of 2019) due to accessing the high grade benches could add more than $20 million USD to Taseko's cash flow if it keeps operating costs (including capitalized stripping) per ton milled to 2017 levels going forward. However, if operating costs remain at 2018 YTD levels, that would offset much of the benefit of the stronger copper production.

