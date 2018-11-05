Technically Speaking For November 5

We had a mixed day in the markets. But volatility is declining, which means the selling might be calming down.

Oil has taken a nosedive over the last month:

After reaching a high of $76.9/bbl, oil’s price fell for the first three weeks of October, then traded above the 200-day EMA at the end of the month. It has since fallen through that level, and is now down nearly 20%-bear market territory. The US’ reimposition of Iranian sanction, which would have constricted global support, was the primary reason for oil’s rally. Sanctions are back; there are a number of high-level exclusions, including China, India, and South Korea. There’s also talk of the EU using barter to pay for oil, circumventing U.S. sanctions. The good news from this development is that the possibility of a recession-causing oil shock is declining. The bad news is that declining prices could also signal weaker demand, which means weaker growth.

Over at the FT, Gavyn Davies has a monthly global economic "nowcast." It has picked up more weakness this year. This isn't signaling a recession; it's more a downshift to a slower pace of growth. This is in line with Markit Economic's global PMIs, most of which have registered declines for most of 2018 (although this was after strong growth during 2017). We've also seen a downshift in the European Commission's various sentiment indicators along with the Chinese government's sentiment readings. The global equity markets price declines that started during the spring presaged this development as well. At some point, we should expect this weakness to filter through to the U.S. economy.

The US continues to have a productivity problem. From the BLS:

Over the last four quarters, total manufacturing sector productivity increased 1.3 percent, as output increased 3.4 percent and hours worked increased 2.1 percent. Unit labor costs in manufacturing increased 0.9 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

Here's the accompanying table:

And here's the chart from the FRED system:

There are a few ways to look at the data. One is that we're in the middle of a historical lull, like that which occurred at the end of the 1970s or 1980s. But the current trend has lasted longer than either of those periods and, just as importantly, has occurred for the duration of an entire expansion. That's something that should worry us.

Let's turn to today's performance table:

This was very much a mixed day. The larger company averages -- the (DIA), (OEF), and (SPY) were all higher, but smaller company indexes (IWC) and (IWM) were down, as was the (QQQ). The gains did outweigh the losses.

Over the past few weeks, I've concentrated on the shorter charts - the 5-minute and 30-minute time frames. Today I want to look at the daily charts because they're calming down. Let's start with the SPY:

Prices dropped sharply in October. They have since rebounded to right below the 200-day EMA. Also, note two key technical developments: the MACD has given a buy signal and the Bollinger Band width is starting to decline, indicating that volatility is dropping.

Next, we have the QQQ:

Prices fell to the 38.2% level and rebounded. The QQQ's MACD has also given a buy signal and its volatility is dropping as well. Also note the declining volume, which means the panic selling might be over.

There's a fair amount of "ditto" above. However, I'm a bit more cautious with this chart for one key reason: prices are at the lower Fib level. It wouldn't take much to send prices back to the 52-week lows.

We're not out of the woods yet, but I do think we're closer to the end of the sell-off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.