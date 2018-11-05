Expedia Acquires Pillow And ApartmentJet For Multi-Family Rental Tech

The deals will likely improve HomeAway's financial contribution to EXPE over the medium-term period of 12 - 24 months.

EXPE's HomeAway unit stands to gain a much larger addressable market with the addition of the two technology offerings.

The two firms help apartment owners and managers manage maximize the rental options and revenue streams with short-term stays.

Expedia has acquired Pillow and ApartmentJet for its HomeAway business.

Quick Take

Expedia Group (EXPE) announced it has acquired Pillow and ApartmentJet for an undisclosed amount.

Pillow and ApartmentJet provide software solutions for management of short-term rentals of multi-family properties.

With the acquisitions, EXPE’s HomeAway business will markedly expand its addressable market at a time when multi-family owners are especially keen to improve operational and financial results.

Target Companies

San Francisco, California-based Pillow was founded in 2008 to provide control, visibility, and ease of use for residential property owners, managers and residents to host their short-term rentals, without violating their lease restrictions.

Chicago-based ApartmentJet was formed in 2016 to support multi-family apartment owners help visitors enjoy guest suites at their properties for short-term apartment stays.

Management of Pillow is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Sean Conway, who was previously Product Leader and Director of Campus Saturation at Chegg.

ApartmentJet’s primary offerings include an online platform that enables multi-family owners to list their apartments, communicate with renters, and monitor operational and financial performance.

Investors in Pillow have invested $16.2 million and include Veritas Investment, Expansion Venture Capital, Mayfield Fund, Peak Capital Partners, Sterling.VC, Dennis Phelps, Chris Anderson, and Slow Ventures. (Source: VentureDeal Database)

Market

According to a market research report by Phocuswright, the U.S. private accommodation market is projected to reach $36.6 billion in 2018. The industry marked an 11% increase in 2016.

According to Phocuswright's VP of Research, Douglas Quinby, "The segment's shift online, the expansion of the concept to include private homes in urban markets, the entrance of OTAs, and numerous innovative startups have all contributed to powering a period of tremendous growth."

Moreover, despite the backdrop of strong performance for the US travel industry, the private accommodation segment has grown much faster than travel overall.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Expedia didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deals were likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of September 30, 2018, Expedia had $3.4 billion in cash and short-term investments and long-term debt of $3.7 billion.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was $1.5 billion.

EXPE acquired both Pillow and ApartmentJet to fold their capabilities into its HomeAway business unit.

As Expedia stated in the deal announcement,

Acquiring Pillow and ApartmentJet will help unlock urban growth opportunities that, over time, will contribute to HomeAway's ability to add an even broader selection of accommodations to its marketplace and marketplaces across Expedia Group brands, ensuring travelers always find the perfect place to stay.

In the past 12 months, EXPE’s stock price has risen 3.3% vs. the S&P 500 Index rise of 3.5%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Expedia acquired HomeAway for $3.9 billion in late 2015. HomeAway was a public company at the time that was undergoing a shift from a classified marketplace for home rentals to a more transactional business model via a fully online bookable marketplace.

This business model shift was more in line with Expedia’s family of brands and business approach.

With the deal for Pillow and ApartmentJet, Expedia and HomeAway are signaling an interest in expanding the addressable market into the multi-family industry and product type.

Multi-family properties within the U.S. have dramatically grown in number since the financial crisis of 2008 - 2009, as consumers either couldn’t qualify for home mortgage credit, were evicted from their homes, or chose to rent instead of own.

Of late, the multi-family rental market in many major markets in the U.S. has cooled as younger, Millennials have been leaving to start families, and the after-effects of the financial crisis continue to wear off.

So, these deals could represent excellent timing for Expedia/HomeAway to employ their ample distribution and technology capabilities to provide much larger reach as it pushes into the multi-family market at a time when apartment owners are looking for additional ways to maximize rental income across their portfolios.

While the deals won’t directly hit the top or bottom lines for Expedia in the near term, over the medium-term as the technologies are integrated, and marketing turns up the visibility within HomeAway and beyond, this move is a great way for HomeAway to expand its addressable market.

