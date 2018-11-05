Aratana Therapeutics: Revisiting After Q3 Earnings

We take a look at quarterly highlights and revisit Aratana in the paragraphs below.

The company has been the topic of takeover chatter and just delivered better than expected quarterly results as well.

The stock of Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) has had a nice run over the past week or so. The beaten down shares were first lifted by some takeover chatter which rallied the stock just over 10%. PETX also benefited from the rally in the biotech sector late this week.

The SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) rose nearly six percent in trading on Thursday and managed a small gain on Friday despite the downward tilt of the overall market. Finally, the company reported very good third quarter earnings results on Friday. They seemed a bit anti-climactic given the stock's recent momentum but offered good proof the company is on the right track and the stock can move higher. We take a look at some of those earnings highlights and what is ahead for Aratana in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Aratana Therapeutics is a small Kansas City-based pet therapeutics company. The stock has a market capitalization of approximately $300 million, and the shares go for just over $6.00 a share. It is one of the few pure plays in this consistent growing space.

Aratana has recently approved products on the market as well as a developing pipeline. These three compounds are wholly owned, Entyce and Nocita. However, its most important product is Galliprant, for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs. Galliprant is marketed and distributed by Elanco (NYSE:ELAN). Let's take a look in more detail at Aratana's third quarter numbers.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Aratana posted earnings of 19 cents a share. The consensus was looking for a loss of around 16 cents.

Revenue came in at just over $21 million, far exceeding expectations.

It is important to note that both numbers were boosted substantially by a $15 million sales milestone payment from Elanco around Galliprant. Aratana is eligible to earn two other milestone payouts in connection to ramping Galliprant sales totaling $60 million.

More importantly, Galliprant sales surged to some $18 million. This boosted Aratana's royalty revenue from the compound to $3.4 million from just $1.9 million. This was probably the biggest takeaway from these quarterly results.

ENTYCE sales came in at $1.3 million, in line with second quarter results. However, this compound has been ordered by approximately half of the approximately 25,000 veterinary clinics in the United States. This bodes well for future sales growth.

NOCITA sales were $1.9 million, up from just $700,000 in the same period a year ago. NOCITA provides local post-operative analgesia for certain canine and feline surgeries. In August, the FDA approved the compound as a peripheral nerve block to provide regional post-operative analgesia following onychectomy in cats which will expand its potential customer base.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended the first quarter with just over $55 million in cash on hand, which does not include the $15 million milestone payment which will come in sometime in the fourth quarter. Outside milestone payouts, Aratana is burning approximately $7 million to $8 million of cash a quarter, which will decrease as revenues ramp.

The current median analyst price target is just north of $8.00 a share. There has been no new analyst commentary since early August. That could change next week as analysts digest this positive third quarter report.

Verdict:

Aratana is doing a solid job of ramping up sales from its product portfolio. Cash burn is also very manageable. We continue to like Aratana as a standalone concern. However, now that Elanco (ELAN) has been spun off from Eli Lilly (LLY), Aratana could make a nice bite-sized acquisition to power their growth and expand their pipeline. It would also rid the company of needing to pay royalties and milestone payouts.

Option Strategy:

Another way to purchase an initial stake in or add to a current holding of Aratana is by using Buy-Write option strategies. Using the May $7.50 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $5.60 to $5.70 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a decent potential return for its approximate seven and a half month hold period.

