Seagate: Take Caution Ahead Of Memory Downturn

This can be explained by the fact that Seagate has barely any presence in NAND flash, where prices are dropping fastest.

Seagate is now the only memory stock to be in positive territory for 2018.

Seagate shares rose minimally after reporting Q1 results, which is a surprise after Western Digital cratered more than 20% after reporting its quarter.

Despite the volatility that has trashed gains in the semiconductor space, especially for memory stocks, hard drive maker Seagate Technology (STX) has largely managed to hold on to its gains. After reporting Q1 results, Seagate further extended its gains, rising ~3% despite widespread pessimism in the memory space. The company reported growing year-over-year shipments, with rising trends in both enterprise and consumer products. With the widespread assumption that NAND flash prices are about to crumble, Seagate's reputation for being an HDD-only player have allowed it to keep its stock price afloat.

Despite the fact that Seagate seems shielded from the flash-centric memory downturn, the difference in performance between Seagate and its memory peers grows still wider. Year-to-date, Seagate is still up 6% - beating even the S&P 500, while fellow memory maker Western Digital (WDC) (which has a foothold in both HDD and flash memory) is down by a stunning -40%:

STX data by YCharts

There's no doubt that Western Digital is more at risk of a downturn than Seagate. Having recently invested in enlarged flash capacity in response to seemingly strong demand, Western Digital shares tanked more than -20% last week when the company announced it would be reducing its flash output by 15%. Not exactly the best execution to invest in increased capacity, then slash it immediately. So it's not surprising that investors punished Western Digital for its faults, but the spread in valuation between Seagate and Western Digital, and to some extent Micron (MU) as well, is too large of a gap.

Every memory stock is cheap at the moment. Though Seagate pays a larger dividend (a yield of just under 6%, at current levels), Western Digital and Micron are funneling a $5 billion and $10 billion share buyback, respectively. Capital returns at these memory manufacturers are incredibly high, reflecting less of a need to invest in capex during a commodity price crunch. I don't think Seagate's perceived safety (due to its HDD concentration), however, merits its premium relative to peers. On every metric - revenues, EPS and EBITDA - Seagate trades significantly above Western Digital and Micron:

The argument against Seagate is not tethered to Seagate's business itself. It's impressive that Seagate has managed to drive mid-teens revenue growth amid flat shipments and an overall cautious environment in memory. Rather, the case against Seagate rests on the fact that we can pick up shares of its rivals at much cheaper prices. While Micron and Western Digital are far more cyclical stocks thanks to their flash dependency, it's far better to buy weakened stocks in the midst of a down cycle than buy Seagate when it's trading at a premium.

Seagate, too, isn't immune to commoditized pricing for memory components. While HDD pricing has held steady so far, Seagate also can be susceptible to a fall if hard drive prices weaken.

In my view, investors should be more cautious on Seagate and give more preference to its cheaper, beaten-down rivals.

Q1 recap: Much better than feared, given the panicked state of the memory industry

The argument against Seagate has less to do with its fundamentals than its relative valuation against peers: Its first quarter performance was actually a strong surprise, in light of much weaker performance from memory peers (though I don't believe the performance upside to be worth the valuation premium).

Here's a look at the company's Q1 results below:

Figure 1. Seagate 1Q19 results Source: Seagate investor relations

Seagate grew revenues by 14% y/y to $3 billion, surprising analysts who had a consensus estimate of $2.96 billion (+12% y/y) by a two-point beat margin. We already knew that HDD pricing trends were holding up much better than flash, but still, Seagate's results are a relief when comparing to Western Digital's -3% revenue decline.

The revenue upside was supported by strong shipments in the quarter. A detailed breakout of the hard drive business' key metrics are below:

Figure 2. Seagate HDD statistics Source: Seagate investor relations

Overall unit shipments in the quarter tallied up to 98.8 million exabytes, up 40% y/y on an exabyte basis. Note also that within the enterprise segment (which have made up an increasing mix of Seagate's total revenues over the past several quarters), average TB capacity per drive is up sharply.

CEO William Mosley also made some useful qualitative commentary on Seagate's assessment of the memory market on the Q1 earnings call:

Before we turn to the September financials, I'd like to comment on the near-term cloud demand and NAND market environments. Relative to cloud demand, recall that in FY 2018, the HDD industry experienced strong growth in enterprise mass storage product demand, with nearly HDD exabyte growth of over 60% year-over-year, well above the 5% average compound annual growth rate of 35% to 40%. This growth was primarily led by the global public cloud service providers. We also experienced good demand from the traditional storage OEMs that are deploying hybrid and private cloud solutions. Over the course of the last fiscal year, we effectively monetized the growth opportunities and introduced new products to our portfolio. As demonstrated over the last five years, the exabyte growth from public cloud service providers continues to accelerate. We also see, however, intermittent periods of digestion, where strong buying patterns from large-scale customers will dampen in order to build through existing inventory before proceeding. One of these digestion cycles began in earnest in late Q1 FY 2019 and our best estimate is that it may last for up to three quarters. In addition, we are seeing some enterprise spending caution in the China market."

Essentially, both the Q1 results and Mosley's commentary validates the thesis that corporate needs for cheap, mass data storage is keeping the hard drive business afloat, even when competing against superior and faster flash.

This trend has a huge risk, however. Hard drives and flash are, in most cases, substitutes - if the price gap between the two forms of memory widens enough, Seagate's hard drive customers may eventually opt for higher-performance flash instead. Hard drives are an old technology for whom the principal benefit is price. In this regard, Seagate isn't completely immune to a drop in NAND flash prices. Mosley's comment on "caution" in China also is a red flag. The company has lowered its forecast in Q2 to account for weaker China demand in its "adjusting our build plans accordingly," according to the CEO.

For the moment, Seagate also has been able to drive strong gross margin trends, reflecting the company's ability to maintain its pricing.

Figure 3. Seagate gross margins Source: Seagate investor relations

Seagate managed to increase GAAP gross margins by 250bps on a y/y basis to 30.5%. On a pro forma basis, it improved margins by 200bps to 31.0%. On margins, however, Seagate falls in comparison to Western Digital, which despite a contraction in NAND pricing was still able to achieve gross margins in the low 40s.

Overall, Seagate's strong shipments growth and continued cost discipline have allowed it to nearly double operating income to $503 million, or a GAAP operating margin of 16.9% - far higher than 9.7% in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of $1.70 also beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.55 with 10% upside.

Final thoughts: Pay more heed to cautionary commentary than current strength

While every memory company has sounded off warnings on the state of memory pricing and demand trends this quarter, Seagate is the only company to do so from a position of strength, with its strong y/y shipments growth and consistent gross margin profile. While Seagate's HDD focus is likely to make its down cycle much less painful for Micron and Western Digital, the fact that it trades at anywhere from a 50%-100% premium on both a revenue and P/E basis makes it the worse investment. On the capital returns side, while Seagate's 6% yield is a bit more tangible to investors, Western Digital and Micron's huge buyback programs are equally (if not more) reassuring merits.

While Seagate's steady Q1 results are comforting, I wouldn't be a buyer of Seagate at this juncture. Investing in the other, cheaper memory giants will generate much greater rebound potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, WDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.