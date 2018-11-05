TIER REIT, Inc. (TIER) CEO Scott Fordham on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TIER REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIER) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Telisa Schelin - Chief Legal Officer, EVP & Secretary

Scott Fordham - CEO & Director

James Sharp - CFO & Treasurer

Dallas Lucas - President & COO

Analysts

Patrice Chen - JPMorgan

Robert Stevenson - Janney Montgomery Scott

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Telisa Schelin

Welcome to the TIER REIT third quarter 2018 earnings call. I'm Telisa Schelin, Chief Legal Officer for the Company.

Before we begin, please note that statements made during this call that are not historical may be deemed forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are discussed at length in our annual and quarterly SEC filings. Future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, may differ materially from these forward-looking statements, which we assume no obligation to update or revise as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find a reconciliation of these to the most directly comparable GAAP numbers in our earnings release or our quarterly supplemental package on the Investor Relations page of our website at tierreit.com.

I will now turn the call over to Scott Fordham, the Chief Executive Officer of TIER REIT.

Scott Fordham

Thanks, Telisa, and good afternoon. We appreciate you joining us today for our third quarter 2018 earnings conference call. In addition to Telisa, with me in the room today are Dallas Lucas, President and Chief Operating Officer; Bill Reister, Chief Investment Officer; and Jim Sharp, Chief Financial Officer; along with other members of our management team.

I'll provide brief comments on our 2018 objectives and spend a few minutes on in-process and on-deck development, as well as future development and redevelopment opportunities before turning the call over to Jim to discuss third quarter results and updated guidance. Dallas will then provide information on each of our key markets.

To begin, I am pleased with our year-to-date results, as well as our team's progress on our 2018 objectives. In short, our transactional objectives established for 2018 were to divest off select non-core properties as we determined their capital could be more efficiently allocated through either strategic acquisition with a clear path to long-term value creation or to further build our core development program of our key land sites to create value and generate superior returns. Year-to-date, we've divested five non-core properties including the disposition of our Fifth Third Cente during the third quarter at our Plaza at MetroCenter property subsequent to quarter end. While Nashville remains a target market for us, MetroCenter was located outside of our TIER1 submarkets and we believe the current investment appetite compelled a sale. Additionally, we are marketing our other [ph] place properties for sale.

Earlier in the year, we made two strategic acquisitions in Austin. The first included two buildings that we rebranded as Domain 1 and 2 which expanded our redevelopment opportunities within the Domain by approximately 1 million square feet. The second was a buyout of our partners interest in Domain 8 which simplified our structure and gave us direct access to two fast growing tenants within the Domain. We utilized our ATM programs during the third quarter at prices we believe supported our unique opportunity to create significant value through development; as a result, we have raised approximately $138 million year-to-date. With this equity we have significantly reduced our leverage and increased our liquidity allowing us to take a balanced approach to funding our development opportunities.

With regard to these opportunities, we've experienced exceptional tenant demand for our development sites at Austin. During the third and fourth quarters respectively, we delivered our Third + Shoal and Domain 11 projects to tenants for space buildout. The buildings are 99% lease overall with 100% of the office space leased. In May of this year, we commenced construction of our 320,000 square foot Domain 12 project into more than 1 million square feet of tenant demand, and during the third quarter we announced leasing for the entirety of the building. In October we commenced construction of our 300,000 square foot Domain 10 project, and given the strong current leasing activity we expect to continue our success of creating value with Domain 10. The likely next development project is our fully designed and permitted Domain 9 site which will comprise approximately 330,000 square feet and provided tenant demand remains steady within the Domain, we expect to commence Domain 9 during the first half of 2019.

As previously discussed, at current market conditions and based on our development metrics we estimate that each 300,000 square foot building that we developed and leased at the Domain could add more than $1 per share to our net asset value. We continue to execute on our business plan in a disciplined manner. We are fortunate to have acquired key development and redevelopment sites that we believe have well positioned us to create significant value and cater to this outsized tenant demand. Today population and office-using employment growth remains strong in our target markets as do the underlying real estate fundamentals, particularly in Austin, and in Dallas. Given the ownership of these key sites, we are uniquely positioned to create what we believe is significant, additional value through our build-to-core development program.

In Austin, our remaining opportunities including Domain 9 can accommodate approximately 4 million square feet of additional mix use development, and our sites in the heart of legacy town center in Dallas can accommodate approximately 600,000 square feet of office.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jim.

James Sharp

Thank you, Scott. Our FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding certain items for the third quarter of 2018 was $20.1 million or $0.38 per diluted share as compared to $16.5 million or $0.34 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017. These results reflect the benefit of a timing difference of slightly more than $0.01 per share due to the collection of business interruption insurance proceeds related to our Eldridge Place properties that were originally anticipated to be received in the fourth quarter.

Third quarter 2018 same-store cash NOI growth was 18.1% driven primarily by cash trends commencing as tenants initial free rent concessions burned off including a significant portion attributable to the delivery of Domain 8. The same-store properties exclude Plaza MetroCenter which was held for sale at the end of the quarter, and our Eldridge Place properties because they had an upsized positive impact due to timing differences between the payment of rents and the collection of business interruption insurance proceeds. Without excluding Eldridge Place, same-store cash NOI growth was 29.7%. This morning's release also included an update to our full year 2018 guidance. We are now forecasting NAREIT-defined FFO in a range of $1.93 to $1.96 per diluted share. The increase in this range from our previous guidance is primarily due to the $31 million gain on troubled debt restructuring we recognized during the quarter in connection with our disposition of Fifth Third Center at the end of August which will be approximately $0.61 per share in our annual result.

Our full year 2018 guidance for FFO excluding certain items has been narrowed to a range of $1.53 to $1.56 per diluted share. Our updated assumptions reflected increase of approximately $0.02 per share and additional estimated business interruption insurance proceeds offset by an impact of approximately $0.02 per share from the additional equity we raised under our ATM programs. As Scott noted earlier, the ATM proceeds has significantly reduced our leverage and increased our liquidity allowing us to take a balanced approach to funding our development opportunities. Our guidance for property dispositions has been updated to $197 million, this includes the disposition of project MetroCenter that closed last week for a contract price of $51.3 million. We do not anticipate any additional property dispositions during 2018.

We've also revised our guidance for same-store NOI growth to between 1.5% and 2%. In our guidance for same-store cash NOI growth has been revised to between 7% and 8%. These updates reflected a disposition of Plaza MetroCenter and the anticipated additional business interruptions insurance proceeds that I mentioned earlier.

This concludes my remarks. I will now turn the call over to Dallas.

Dallas Lucas

Thanks, Jim, and good afternoon, everyone. At quarter end, our operating portfolio occupancy was 90.1%, up 70 basis points from the prior quarter, primarily on new leasing in Houston. Excluding Eldridge Place and Houston, which is currently being marketed for sale, our portfolio occupancy was 92.8% at the end of the quarter.

Additionally as Scott mentioned, we have started delivering approximately 1 million square feet of new development projects that are essentially 100% leased. Leasing fundamentals across most of our key markets are still solid while the Houston Class A office market experienced positive net absorption continuing it's path towards market stabilization. We anticipate our target markets will continue to significantly outperform the nation in terms of population and job growth, while potentially seen increased benefits from continued migration of companies from higher cost in less business-friendly states. In fact, Resideo, a $4.8 billion spin-off from Honeywell recently announced they are relocating their corporate headquarters from Minnesota to Austin.

Now I'll provide an update on what we're seeing in several of our primary markets. Leasing activity in Austin is still strong with a relatively low level of speculative new construction. Direct Class A vacancy throughout the Austin market fell to 8.9% at quarter end, while absorbing additional new deliveries. Overall, asking [ph] rents continue to climb increasing another 1.9% during the quarter. Excluding build-to-suits and preleased buildings, there is only 2.1 million square feet of multi-tenant projects under construction citywide at the end of the third quarter. As Scott mentioned, perspective tenant interest at The Domain remains high, and we are still seeing solid demand from tax-vector [ph] companies among others. Leasing activity at Domain tenant is strong, and we feel good about where we stand having just commenced construction. Further, we are in discussions with perspective tenants for Domain 9 and expect to commence development during the first half of 2019.

Also in Austin, we have an aggregate of approximately 370,000 square feet of space expiring at our tariffs and Domain point properties over the next two years with in-place rents 19% below current market rental rates. In Houston, total Class A office vacancy declined to 25.4% at quarter end city-wide while sub-lease inventory decreased over 10% to 8.7 million square feet. As mentioned earlier, the Houston office market registered positive absorption including over 800,000 square feet of absorption occurring in energy quartered sub-market. We are currently well positioned at our BriarLake Plaza properties, we'll be 85% leased at year-end with little space expiring through 2019. At Eldridge Place, the lobby renovations are on-pace to be completed by year-end. With recent leasing activity in the energy quarter sub-market, Eldridge Place will represent the only sizeable block of Class A space available after the BP lease expires at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Assuming oil prices remain elevated over the intermediate term, we believe Eldridge Place will be well positioned to benefit from a continued office market recovery. However, as Scott mentioned, we are currently marketing the property for sale and we'll evaluate a potential dispositions in light of the prospects for re-leasing of current and near-term expiring space. In Dallas, Fort Worth, the direct Class A vacancy rate increased to 18.1% for the quarter, while Class A rental rates increased over 2% in the quarter. Excluding build-to-suit and fully preleased buildings, construction activity declined again this quarter to 2.2 million square feet under development. Most importantly, we have an LOI with a new tenant that would back throw [ph] most of the HUD space to be vacated at Burnett Plaza in July of 2019. Assuming the lease is completed, this would eliminate the role of a risk of a significant near-term lease expiration.

And finally, in Charlotte, the direct Class A vacancy rate in the CBD at quarter-end was 12.3%, while Class A rental rates increased about 1% during the quarter. There is approximately 1.6 million square feet currently under construction in the CBD, of which approximately 72% is preleased. As previously mentioned discussed, we are focused upon backfilling the 84,000 square feet that Bank of America will vacate in 2019.

In summary, leasing fundamentals are still solid in our key markets, and we are seeing the beginning signs of a market recovery in Houston. We believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on highly accretive development opportunities as a result of our recent equity raise and asset disposition plans, and should continue to create significant shareholder value and increasingly position the company for sizeable cash flow growth.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we will now take questions from our sale side analysts.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Patrice Chen with JPMorgan.

Patrice Chen

On the [indiscernible], did you guys give a GAAP rate on the MetroCenter sale?

Scott Fordham

Patrice, we did not give a GAAP rate but that cap rate is roughly at 74-75.

Patrice Chen

And then, we know that most of the -- I tell you're going to drown inside but are you -- I guess, are you guys seeing anything you like on acquisition front or -- I know at this point Austin is over 50% of NOI exposure. So, just curious of your thoughts on that?

Scott Fordham

As far as the acquisition opportunities; I mean we continue to look -- there is some product that's out there, it's very fully priced at this point in time, so as we think about going forward into 2019, our primary focus is the development opportunities just because of the yield that we can develop on that at this point in time and also the value that we can create through development.

Patrice Chen

On the future enrollments at The Domain; can you talk about like what the size of their requirements are for -- like what kind of tenants you're seeing there?

Dallas Lucas

So as far as The Domain goes, we're seeing a variety of tenants, some of the tenants are clearly tax factor tenants but we're seeing a substantial amount of demand. We really haven't seen the demand slow, we continue to be very enthusiastic about our opportunities there as we -- just Scott going on D10 this last week or so, we feel very good about that particular property and we feel like if the demand continues we'll be taking off Domain 9 sometime in the first half of 2019. So, we still feel very, very good about what's going on down there.

Our next question comes from the line of Robert Stevenson with Janney Montgomery Scott.

Robert Stevenson

Given Dallas's comments on the Dallas market; are you guys anywhere near-close to starting any of the Dallas developments that you guys are holding currently?

Dallas Lucas

What we're seeing is some increased activity up in legacy town center. When you break down Dallas, you really got to break it down into the sub-markets; there is three key sub-markets that we think that you got to stay and tune with if you're going to be in Dallas, that's Uptown, Preston Center and the legacy Town Center area. So we're continuing to see strong demand and additional potential leases for the projects up in legacy. However, in that particular area there is some competition, other buildings that are being basically constructed on a spec-basis. So at this point in time, we want to make sure we see adequate pre-leasing before moving forward.

Robert Stevenson

And then, looking at the portfolio today after the MetroCenter sale, Woodpress [ph] is disposition as a non-core asset and dispositioned at some point because basically Texas and Bank of America Plaza and Charlotte; I mean how are you guys thinking about portfolio allocation and development and how easy or how intently are you pursuing land outside of Texas in your Tier markets at this point?

Scott Fordham

As far as the portfolio overall, we are still focused on our seven target growth market; so those markets within Texas, as well as those markets outside of Texas. As far as our selling of Nashville, it was really based upon that project sitting outside of what we would consider a Tier 1 sub-market; so we were taking advantage of the pricing and the market at that time and exiting that project. But as we move forward, Austin is growing because of our opportunities there but we're also putting in very long-term leases into those projects which gives us some time to start to rebalance the portfolio across our target markets, ultimately that's what we'd like to do by growing in some of our other markets. And in terms of land inventory, I mean we always want to be prepared to develop in the next cycle. We've moved through a lot of the land purchases that we made back in 2015, in fact we've had the opportunity to develop more than we would have anticipated in this cycle; and so we want to make sure that we are prepared.

So -- but with that being said, we're also focused on how much land we carry on our balance sheet, and we think somewhere in that 2.5% to 3.5% of total enterprise value makes sense. So with about half of the land that you see on our balance sheet today, actually in progress, it takes us down to where we've only got about $20 million to $23 million of land on the balance sheet at this point in time but significant opportunities in that given all the redevelopment that we can do also in The Domain. But yes, we're continuing to focus not only in our markets that we exist today but the rest of our target markets.

Robert Stevenson

What's the key things that you've been looking at that causes you to say now is the time for -- to sell the three Eldridge Place assets at 70% occupancy?

Scott Fordham

So what we look at in that project is just weighing how we believe that market will recover and weighing that really against the investment appetite. So if the pricing gets to a point where we should be a seller, we're going to sell, otherwise we'll hang onto it and release that project and see if we can create value. Right now we've got other opportunities such as some of this development that we're doing to -- where we believe we can create more value. But we're going to weigh that based upon the indications of interest as we go through the marketing process.

Operator

John Kim

Looks like you're going to sell about $200 million of assets this year and Eldridge is on the block. But is -- I mean, do you think 2018 will be the high watermark as far as asset sales? Do you think it will be continuous in 2019?

Scott Fordham

We will continue to look to fund our development with the most efficient capital, so if that means recycling assets to fund that development that's the way we'll go about it. We've only got two assets that really sit outside of our Tier 1 submarkets at this point in time, and we've talked about those projects. But right now I would say that 2018 feels like it is going to be a higher sales year than 2019, but again, part of that is just looking at the opportunities and making sure we're adequately funded to take advantage of those opportunities.

Dallas Lucas

I would just add that given our liquidity and obviously with the recent equity raise, we feel good with our funding capacity through D9 on the development side; so obviously we're not looking to push out any assets to help fund development.

John Kim

And how should we think about potential cap rate range on Eldridge if sort of an under-leased [indiscernible] with the biggest exploration? So I'm just wondering how we could think about it.

Scott Fordham

I think at this point John, it's a little too early to tell. Obviously we're testing the market with an asset, it was affected by the hurricane. We've got a project that BP is vacating their space in early 2019 on April 1. So there is a lot going on in that particular asset, so at this point it's just a little too early to tell.

John Kim

Dallas, you mentioned Resideo is looking to move it's headquarters to Austin; do you have any comments on whether or not that's in the CBD or up north in the Silicon Hill [ph]? And also in response of that, do you have any development opportunities in CBD or you're just focused on The Domain?

Dallas Lucas

We don't own any other land outside of The Domain right now and given the development at [indiscernible] completed but we know whereas Resideo is looking to bring about a hundred people to the market but they're doing a market search right now but no idea where their focus is.

John Kim

And then a couple of questions on your same-store results this quarter. It looked like you added on property to same-store full. I'm just wondering which one that was? And also you had growth from your joint venture assets and I'm also just curious as to which asset that is or which asset contributes to that?

James Sharp

That's all driven by Domain 8. So last year when Domain 8 delivered in the end of the second quarter, we owned a 50% interest in Domain 8. This year we bought the rest of our interest out in the first quarter. So for our same-store results were only included the half interest that we had last year and the half interest that we have this year but it's all Domain 8.

John Kim

And then what about the additional asset, was that also Domain 8?

James Sharp

Yes.

Operator

