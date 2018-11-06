To Rebalance Or Not? - Today's Editors' Picks

Rebalancing is often seen as a rational strategy capable of helping investors buy low and sell high. In his editors’ pick, contributor Yuval Taylor reviews the mathematics behind rebalancing and compares the potential drawbacks of the theoretical approach to real-life results. What is your take on rebalancing? How often do you suggest the average investor do so?

The academic studies seem to ignore the fact that portfolios are rarely static -- people are either building them up (while working) or drawing them down (when retired), often monthly. For most working people, the rebalance decision is to add monthly contributions to a retirement account either using a) a fixed allocation (say 60/40 for new additions) or b) a variable allocation for new additions that seeks to bring the overall portfolio back into balance. For example, a "60/40" portfolio that is actually 59/41 would have the new addition weighted to bring the total back to 60/40. For a large portfolio and a monthly addition, that might mean the addition is 100/0% (for a month or so) in order to help restore the balance. For retirement draw downs, the above process in reverse or a rebalance toward lower risk (the old 100 minus your age allocation). Intuitively, there would appear to be an implicit strategy of buying undervalued assets (or retirement selling) to restore the balance.

