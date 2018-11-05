Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) CEO Dayton Misfeldt on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

William Quinn - SVP, Finance & Corporate Development and CFO

Dayton Misfeldt - Interim CEO & Director

Judith Fox - Chief Scientific Officer

Analysts

Marc Frahm - Cowen and Company

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host, Willie Quinn, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

William Quinn

Thank you. Thank you all for joining us. With me today are Dayton Misfeldt, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer; Par Hyare, Vice President, Global Oncology Operations; and Deepali Suri, Vice President, Clinical Operations. Dayton will review recent corporate events, and I will provide a brief overview of third quarter 2018 financial results. We will then open the call for questions, for which Judy, Par and Dipali will also be available.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during today's conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements that represent the company's intentions, expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors set forth in today's press release and the company's filings with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Information discussed on today's call is accurate as of today, and we do not intend to update.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dayton.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Willie. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. In the third quarter, we continued advancing the clinical development of our lead asset, the non-covalent BTK inhibitor, vecabrutinib. We remain highly focused on the execution of our Phase Ib/II trial evaluating this unique product in patients with relapsed CLL and other B-cell malignancies. This study is designed to provide initial proof-of-concept in various cohorts such as patients, who develop resistance to covalent BTK inhibitors and patients with B-cell lymphomas. We are making progress in the Phase Ib portion of the trial, a dose escalation study evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and antitumor activity over a range of dose levels to determine the maximum tolerated dose and/or recommended dose.

Just last week, we announced 3 presentations that will take place at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in December. These include a poster presentation providing an update on the vecabrutinib Phase Ib/II trial, a preclinical poster presentation demonstrating the efficacy of vecabrutinib in an adoptive transfer mouse model of CLL, and then oral presentation from the French Innovative Leukemia Organization, or FILO, detailing the high prevalence of BTK mutations in a realized cohort of CLL patients on ibrutinib after 3 years of treatment.

As presented in the published abstract on our Phase Ib/II trial, the pharmacokinetic profile is consistent with the results from our Phase Ia study and exposure increases with dose. Based on this data, we continue to believe that the 100 milligram to 300 milligram dose will be the potentially active dose levels. In addition, vecabrutinib appears to be well-tolerated thus far in the context of advanced disease, and we look forward to characterizing vecabrutinib further. We will be sharing a more complete clinical update at the meeting next month that include additional clinical pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data.

These three abstracts will be presented Saturday through Monday of the meeting, and we encourage those who are interested to view the abstracts on our website. We will also upload the vecabrutinib posters and provide more color on the data during ASH. In addition to the formal presentations at ASH, we will be hosting a company-sponsored webcast event concurrent with the meeting. Webcast details will be announced in late November to make the event accessible to the public.

We remain focused on improving the pace of cohort completion. To that end, in the third quarter, we added 3 additional leading clinical centers to the trial, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the Moffitt Cancer Center and the University of California San Diego. Our investigators are engaged in looking forward to continued characterization of the drug as we escalate the potentially active dose levels. By adding additional sites, we are preparing for expansion into the Phase II portion of the study in addition to finishing the dose escalation part of the study. We will also continue evaluate ways to optimize our protocol. Our development strategy for vecabrutinib is similar to the development path we have seen with next-generation TKIs. That is, to evaluate our drug in populations who have developed resistance to first-generation covalent BTK inhibitors and to think about remaining unmet needs where our emerging profile can provide an advantage over covalent BTK inhibitors. In CLL, resistance to covalent BTK inhibitors is most often associated with mutations in BTK C481. The treatment of B-cell malignancies is a rapidly evolving landscape, and we've been conducting international advisory boards to solicit input from our investigators and other key opinion leaders, who are working to bring innovative treatments to patients.

In the Phase II portion of the study, we plan to investigate a cohort of patients with mutated BTK C481 as well as other cohorts defined by any early clinical signals from the Phase Ib and by consideration of unmet need. This will allow us to fully exploit the activity of vecabrutinib as a potent inhibitor of both wild type and mutated BTK. Other likely cohorts include CLL patients, who relapse or progress following venetoclax treatment, lymphoma patients and those intolerant to ibrutinib. We're actively preparing for the Phase II portion of the study and expanding our reach to additional clinical sites and geographies.

While our initial focus for the development of vecabrutinib is monotherapy in relapsed refractory CLL patients, we are planning investigation of vecabrutinib in combination with other therapies, and the drug may also be explored for use in BTK-inhibitor naïve patients. Vecabrutinib also inhibits ITK, which make further bolster its anticancer activities by potentially addressing important aspects of cancer-associated immunosuppression and provides an opportunity to exploit indications with dual inhibition of BTK and ITK appear important.

We continue putting considerable effort into nonclinical research in order to better characterize the role of vecabrutinib as demonstrated by the preclinical poster by Dr. Jebraj and Professor Stilgenbauer's group of ULM University, which will be presented at ASH next month. This published abstract confirms that vecabrutinib is active in a challenging adoptive transfer preclinical model of CLL. It also shows that our unique ITK inhibition profile translates to a beneficial impact on the T-cell population decreasing immunosuppressive regulatory T-cells in a similar fashion to ibrutinib. We are also actively supporting research to improve our understanding of BTK resistance and the market opportunity, which will help us direct vecabrutinib development.

As long-term use of BTK inhibitors continues to increase, the population of relapsed patients is also growing. The incidence of relapse and mechanisms of resistance remain areas of active investigation worldwide. This is seen in the oral presentation at ASH by Professor Florence Cymbalista for FILO, which examines the high prevalence of BTK mutations on ibrutinib, which is, of course, the patient population that we're targeting for vecabrutinib. This work supplements that led by Professor Paolo Ghia for ERIC that was presented at EHA last summer, which explored the real-world prevalence of BTK mutations and found that approximately half of relapsing ibrutinib-treated CLL patients had BTK C481S mutations. FILO continues longitudinal analysis of patients remaining on ibrutinib, and it will be interesting to hear their latest update at ASH in December.

Our pipeline extends beyond vecabrutinib as we continue to develop our proprietary PDK1 inhibitor program. Our PDK1 inhibitor, SNS-510, has the potential to be the first-to-clinic PDK1 inhibitor and we plan to submit an IND for SNS-510 in 2019.

I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Willie Quinn, to review financial results.

William Quinn

Thank you, Dayton. We finished the third quarter with $20.2 million in cash compared to our cash balance of $20.4 million at the end of the second quarter. The $200,000 difference was primarily due to $5.5 million of net cash used in operating activities, partially offset by $5.2 million in net cash flows from financing activities. In the first 9 months of 2018, Sunesis used $17.9 million of net cash in operating activities and generated $6.3 million in net cash flows from financing activities. Our current cash position is expected to fund the company into the second quarter of 2019.

We continue to balance our need for capital with the current cost of capital, and have several fundraising tools available, including approximately $43.6 million remaining on our ATM facility with Cantor Fitzgerald.

Last June, we entered into a $15.5 million convertible stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital, which continues to give us another strategic and flexible financing tool, which can efficiently support the advancement of our pipeline.

With that, let's open the call to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Marc Frahm with Cowen and Company.

Marc Frahm

Maybe if you could just fill more details on where you are in the vecabrutinib trial? Are you still dosing 50 milligram, or have you opened the 100 milligram cohort yet? Is that still the next cohort?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. Thanks, Mark. We still are in the 50-milligram cohort, and we're going to provide a real-time update at ASH when we meet there. And at ASH, we'll have additional clinical, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data that was updated from the abstract.

Marc Frahm

Okay. And when you say real-time, does it mean should we expect another patient infused worth of data relative to the abstract by the time we get to the ASH?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. We'll provide -- we'll basically be providing the update, so you'll know exactly where we are at that time.

Marc Frahm

Okay. And then just quickly on the PDK1 inhibitor, it seems like kind of where you are in getting ready for the IND? What's the kind of the rate limiting step at this point, is it still finishing tax, is it stability, just putting everything together into paper form or...

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. I'll let Judy answer that question.

Judith Fox

Yes. So the remaining step will be completing JLT task next year.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Hartaj Singh with Oppenheimer.

Hartaj Singh

Can you hear me?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Just a couple of quick questions. One is, your -- the median number of therapy these patients are on is about 5. Can you talk a little bit about the types of patients that you're seeing, have there been any new surprises in how sort of sick these patients are? The only reason I stated the 5 was because we had the Roche compound, GDC, was I think they had a median of 4 in the data that they published a few months ago from 2013 and '14 when they tried that in oncology. So the question being are you seeing a lot of sicker patient than you expected? And how is that playing into the kind of patients that you're recruiting in the sites that you're utilizing?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. I'll let Judith answer that question. Thanks, Hartaj.

Judith Fox

Yes. So you're correct. It's a slightly higher median than we've seen for GDC-0853, and I think it's important to note that our patients are post-BTK inhibitor therapy, while only a fraction of those such patients were studied in earlier trials. And we are seeing the patients who are coming off BTK inhibitor therapy are generally in a state where they are seeing fairly rapid disease progression and require additional therapy. And so that's contributed to the landscape that we are working in currently.

Hartaj Singh

Got it. Okay. Great, Judy. And then the other question I just wanted to talk about, you're using PDK as your biomarker, just maybe if you can get us some thoughts on how you're thinking about that going forward? Maybe also measuring, I guess, CCL3, anything like that as you're going through the escalation in the expansion part?

Judith Fox

Yes, sure. So the type BTK assay is indicative of inhibition of the target kinase. However, the assay performed at a single site is quite robust. We are seeing in moving that a clinical site is that the assay performance is not quite as robust as we would like. And in contrast, the chemokine assays looking at CCL3, CCL4 and other chemokines appear to be more robust across the sites and we'll be sharing updates with respect to those chemokines at ASH.

Hartaj Singh

Great. And then, just sort of I'm clear about one thing, is that if you were to move to the 100-milligram cohort of the next dose rate, will you actually update The Street with a press release or will you just sort of just give us the update at ASH?

Dayton Misfeldt

No. We said in the past that we will provide an update to The Street when we move into that dose level .

Hartaj Singh

Got it. And last question is, I saw in the abstract that there were no BTK or the PLC-g mutations in the MCL and the Waldenström's patients. Were you a little bit surprised that I know it's very small number, there is only 1 or 2 MCL and one of the other. But did you think that you might see a BTK mutation patient there or not? And that's all -- these are my questions.

Judith Fox

It's possible that we will see such patients, but the mutation is actually not that well-characterized in the Waldenström's or the former patients, and it appears to occur less frequently. That said, we are evaluating all patients to come on to study.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to Dayton Misfeldt, Interim Chief Executive Officer, for closing remarks.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thank you all for participating on our call today and for your ongoing support and interest. We look forward to seeing many of you at ASH. Good afternoon. Thanks.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.