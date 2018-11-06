Transocean: Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 Results

My recommendation has not changed the last two years, and I still recommend accumulating the stock for the long term. However, "trading the waves" is also important.

RIG is showing some sharp swings in 2018. The stock is now back to below $11 after failing several times to cross the $14 resistance.

Transocean's total revenues in 3Q 2018 increased to $816 million from $808 million in the same period of 2017. The company generated adjusted normalized EBITDA of $341 million.

Transocean - The Deepwater Asgard. Year Built: 2014

Investment Thesis

Transocean (RIG) is one of the strongest offshore drillers with a record backlog of about $11.5 billion as of 09/30/2018 (the backlog is now $12.2 billion including Ocean Rig ODW).

We own the company stock long term, and it represents the most substantial investment in this offshore drilling sector for us. The rationale behind this investment is quite simple and will be demonstrated in this article. I also suggest reading my preceding article about the October fleet status published on Seeking Alpha.

My recommendation has not changed the last two years and I still recommend accumulating the stock for the long term, primarily because the company will be the first to benefit from a floater's recovery, which seems very slow to materialize but coming nonetheless. One definite positive is that Transocean has a backlog of nearly $6 billion with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).

However, the industry is well-known for its high volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion - minimum 30% - of your RIG position based mainly on the future oil prices outlook. RIG fluctuates in correlation with the oil prices; this is a fact, even so, the oil prices should not be what drives growth for this sector, at least directly.

Trading and investing are not simple and need a lot of variants and adjustments to work out well for each of us. RIG's chart below is showing some sharp swings in 2018. The stock is now back to below $11 after failing several times to cross the $14 resistance.

RIG data by YCharts

There has been a disconnect lately between the strong rising oil prices which is favorable for Transocean's stock price and the adverse effect of the insufficient level of contracting activity - especially, in the floaters segment which is still not performing well.

Most of the offshore drillers are embroiled in a surviving loop since 2014, despite oil prices at multi-year highs. It is clear now that Brent has reached a new balance between $70 and $80 a barrel, and we are still wondering if this new status quo is sufficient to trigger an offshore drilling recovery?

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Jeremy Thigpen, the CEO, said in the conference call:

[W]e believe that the global ultra-deepwater drilling market is on the verge of a similar recovery, which is why we made the decision to approach Ocean Rig. While the precise timing and trajectory of that recovery is still materializing, many data points clearly suggest that we are poised for an increase in demand and ultimately in day rates in the ultra-deepwater market.

Recent Event: Transocean To Acquire Ocean Rig For Approximately $2.7 Billion

On September 4, 2018, according to Transocean:

Transocean Ltd. and Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (ORIG) announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Transocean will acquire Ocean Rig in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $2.7 billion, inclusive of Ocean Rig’s net debt... Upon completion of the merger, Transocean’s and Ocean Rig’s shareholders will own approximately 79% and approximately 21%, respectively, of the combined company.

For more details, I suggest reading my article here. The proposed acquisition is expected to close in December 2018.

Thigpen noted:

[W]e are confident that our acquisition of Ocean Rig provides us with a unique and timely opportunity to increase the number of modern high-specification, ultra-deepwater drillships that we have in our fleet, better positioning us to capitalize on the market recovery.

Transocean - 3Q'18 and Balance Sheet history. The raw numbers

Transocean 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 2.04 1.88 1.61 1.85 1.34 0.94 0.90 0.97 0.79 0.75 0.81 0.63 0.66 0.79 0.816 Net Income in $ Million −483 342 321 685 235 82 229 223 91 −1,690 −1,417 −111 -210 -1,135 -409 EBITDA $ Million 23 756 663 968 646 433 572 604 414 −1,368 −922 196 219 -665 -49 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 18.1% 19.9% 37.0% 17.5% 8.7% 25.3% 22.8% 11.5% 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share −1.33 0.93 0.88 1.87 0.64 0.22 0.62 0.58 0.23 −4.32 −3.62 −0.28 -0.48 -2.46 -0.88 Cash from operations in $ Million 526 1,311 648 960 631 207 440 633 184 319 384 257 103 3 214 Capital Expenditure [TTM] in $ Million 1,235 1,079 1,654 2,001 2,168 2,431 1,737 1,344 1,098 776 658 111 53 39 48 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 325 1,116 −292 295 263 −251 194 361 62 183 256 146 50 -36 166 Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 2.682 3.769 2.234 2.339 2.574 2.153 2.534 3.052 3.093 2.471 2.717 2.969 2.862 2.506 2.307 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 10.02 10.02 8.75 8.49 8.45 8.22 8.26 8.46 8.40 7.36 7.27 7.40 9.86 9.70 9.33 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 363 363 364 363 364 365 365 373 390 391 391 391 438 462 463 Backlog 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 RIG Backlog in $ billion 19.9 18.6 16.9 15.5 14.6 13.7 12.2 11.3 10.8 10.2 9.4 12.8 12.5 11.7 11.5

Source: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and company filings.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Backlog discussion.

1 - Quarterly revenues Transocean's total revenues in 3Q 2018 increased to $816 million from $808 million in the same period of 2017. The company generated adjusted normalized EBITDA of $341 million on $816 million in adjusted normalized revenue with a ratio of 41.8%.

Cash and short-term investments were $2.307 billion at the end of the quarter with total liquidity at $5.307 billion - including the company's $3 billion undrawn revolving credit facility. Cash flows from operating activities were $214 million, up from $3 million in the prior quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow Free cash flow is a fundamental element that we should always analyze when evaluating long-term investment sustainability. FCF should be sufficient if the business model is considered satisfactory, it is the bottom line.

RIG has generated $324 million in FCF ("TTM") (Free cash flow per share is $0.70,) which is impressive considering the offshore drilling situation. Many investors wrongly believe that the company has negative free cash flow, and it is vital to reset the clock on this issue.

Thus, RIG is still passing the FCF test.

3 - Quarterly Backlog history and discussion:

The backlog indicated above is not including the backlog of Ocean Rig. If we combine both RIG and ORIG backlog we are at $12.2 billion.

Looking at the graph above it is clear that the company is experiencing a strong backlog erosion. The definite bump in 4Q'17 has been possible by the acquisition of Songa Offshore, and the actual increase to $12.24 billion is due to the Ocean Rig soon-to-be-merger.

However, if we compare to 1Q'15, the backlog fell from $19.9 billion to only $8.1 billion now. It is a concerning slide and only a meaningful recovery in duration, and daily rates can change this negative dynamic. Furthermore, Moody's on October 22, 2018, assigned a B3 rating to Transocean's proposed new $750-million priority guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2025. One negative element is that Moody's indicated:

The rating outlook is negative, reflecting Moody's concerns that a meaningful and sustained offshore drilling recovery could be beyond 2019, particularly given the current oversupply of deepwater and ultra deepwater rigs.

4 - Net debt. Net debt is about $7.02 billion as of September 30, 2018, which is a substantial increase due to the Songa Offshore acquisition. The debt is not a threat with a limited CapEx until 2020 where Transocean is expected to spend about $950 million to complete two drillships. However, as I said above, Moody's is starting to turn negative on Transocean with its recent acquisition of ORIG.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Transocean beat analysts' estimate in the third quarter by $0.16 per share and by $38 million in revenue. It was far from a stellar quarter again, but it was indeed encouraging and suggested that we are at the bottom now. The question is when the Industry will bottom out?

As noticed already in the precedent quarter, there is a current of optimism running through the Industry at the moment. It is not yet sure where it will lead us in 2019, but it is loud enough to take notice. Hopefully, it will translate to higher revenues and better profit, but it is still not the time to celebrate yet.

The third-quarter results were only good enough to stop the stock slide experienced since early October. However, without a significant increase in contracting with longer contract duration and decent daily rates, the company will face strong headwinds and is likely to continue struggling with some ups and downs depending on the oil price sentiment.

One endemic weakness is that the offshore drilling industry is facing a considerable rig oversupply (except for the North Sea harsh environment segment) and most of the drillers are not willing to retire their old fleet fast enough. Perhaps the wave of consolidation in this sector will correct the situation?

Technical analysis for short-term to mid-term trading.

RIG is forming a rising channel pattern, in my opinion. The graph above is not indicating what I see. I agree with Finviz about the line resistance at $14.25 (I recommend selling a minimum of 30% to 40% of your position unless the company experiences a massive increase in backlog) but I believe the line support is August-November at $10.75 (I recommend buying cautiously at this level assuming that the support is confirmed). Also, the long-term support stands at $10.50 which means that if RIG crosses the range $10.50-10.75, then the stock is likely to retest the February lows at $9.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.