Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (GLDFF) CEO William Simpson on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB:GLDFF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

William Simpson - President and CEO

Craig Eastwood - CFO

Analysts

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Golden Leaf Holdings Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Craig Eastwood. Please go ahead, sir.

Craig Eastwood

Thanks, operator, and thank you for joining us today to review Golden Leaf’s third quarter 2018 financial performance. With me on the call today is William Simpson, CEO and President.

Before I turn the call over to William, I would like to remind everyone that except for historical information, our discussion today will include forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Management can give no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements discussed on this call are relevant as of the date of this call and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements, except as required by applicable law.

Management refers you to the cautionary statement and the risk factors included in the Company’s MD&A and annual information form by which any forward-looking statements are made during this call and are qualified in their entirety. Please note that all financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified.

I’ll now turn the call over to William for prepared remarks, followed by a review of the financial results for the third quarter 2018. We will then wrap up with a brief Q&A session during which we will answer recent questions posed from some of our investors.

William Simpson

Thanks, Craig, and thank you to everyone who is participating on today’s call.

We have several exciting developments to discuss, the first of which is our announcement earlier this morning to merge with Terra Tech Corporation. Terra Tech’s CEO, Derek Peterson and I met several months ago. As we learned more about each other’s organizations and how we can participate in this industry, we realized how similar our companies are in terms of mission, vision and values, and our business models. Joining forces make our two companies stronger with complementary demographics.

They operate in Nevada and California, which are markets that Golden Leaf is entering, and we operate in Oregon and Canada, markets which Terra Tech has not yet expanded into. Derek’s entrepreneurial spirit resonates well with me and we both a passion to enhance people’s lives through cannabis.

Terra Tech and GLH have several projects in process and under construction, and as they come on line, they will further bolster our collective strength. As a combined company, we will have a stronger footing in an industry that is undergoing rapid consolidation. I’m extremely excited for the future and what we can accomplish together. Today’s announcement to merge is predicated on a signed non-binding letter of intent. And the LOI provides that Golden Leaf shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.1203 common shares of Terra Tech for each common share of Golden Leaf held.

The transaction is subject to several regulatory approvals and our teams are already collaborating in anticipation of joining forces. More to come on this exciting development as we proceed on things in the coming months.

On to the next most exciting part of the call, Golden Leaf’s third quarter earnings. We recorded record-breaking revenues of $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 39% over the second quarter of 2018, driven by the shipment of our backlog of flower from our Canadian operations and seasonal strength in retail. I’m incredibly pleased with the performance of my team to accomplish this significant milestone.

I will now provide a brief update on the two definitive agreements we announced earlier this year. Firstly, with respect to Tahoe Hydro, we’re still waiting on regulatory approval and the completion of their audit to be able to close on this transaction. We have checked in several times with the regulatory body responsible for approving of this transaction, and we hope to close on this before the end of the year. Timing of approval has been slower than we anticipated.

Second, regarding the definitive agreement we signed back in August to acquire a combined cultivation, production and retail license in San Jose, California. This is moving along in terms of regulatory approval, and we have some final items on their checklist to complete before this is completely approved. While we wait for regulatory approval on this as well, we are operating a retail store under an interim agreement. This gives us a chance to learn about our customer base, develop strong supplier relationships, and prepare to retrofit the store in the Chalice Farms branded retail location. So, there’s a lot of excitement and buzz around what’s coming.

Now, I will cover our recent accomplishments for the third quarter. Firstly, as promised, we announced today our launch of four flavors of fruit chews in Nevada, complementing our existing array of product offerings at the wholesale level. We currently distribute our existing products to approximately 40% of the dispensaries in Nevada. So, we expect to leverage our relationships to increase product market share. We also recently announced the fact that we received a cultivation license from the Oregon liquor Control Commission for our Bald Peak facility in Oregon. While we expect to derive significant benefits starting in the second half of 2019, this was an important milestone. Firstly, because it’s in line with our speed to sale strategy; and secondly, because the state of Oregon has halted the issuance of any additional cultivation licenses until further notice.

Early in October, we also announced the launch of our Green Apple Flavor, CBD Infused Chews in Oregon. CBD products are in huge demand throughout North America, and this product fits that more perfectly with the a hemp-derived CBD isolate complemented with real fruit and other restorative ingredients. We are working to expand this product into other markets.

In late September, we hit another very important milestone that of being awarded our Canadian sales license from health Canada. This is an essential part of our strategy for Canada, as we prepare for growth in that market as well and which I touched on earlier in the call.

On the people front, I’m delighted to welcome Jeff Yapp to the Golden team. He is our new Marketing and Sales Officer. And his role is to drive brand development and recognition, Leaf sales on the retail and wholesale front and manage public relations. He’s hit the ground running and he has been an incredibly strong addition to the team. More to come as he rolls out several key initiatives in line with our strategy.

As you’ve already heard, with me today is Craig Eastwood, our Chief Financial Officer, who will review our financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

With these remarks now complete, I would like to turn the call over to Craig to review the quarterly financials.

Craig Eastwood

Thanks, William.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, revenues totaled $5.1 million, an increase of $2 million or 63% compared to the third quarter of 2017. The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to obtaining Canadian sales license which allowed us to ship a backlog of flower to a prearranged buyer and the addition of two retail store locations in Oregon which were commissioned earlier this year.

Gross profit was $0.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, representing a gross margin of approximately 9%, down from 20% compared to the third quarter of 2017. Q3 2018 gross margins decreased primarily due to the non-cash valuation of biological assets. As of September 30, 2018, biological assets were newly planted and on average 13% complete. We continue to ramp up our Oregon manufacturing facility and lessen the dependence on third-party extraction processes which are more expensive on a per unit cost of oil produced.

Operating expenses were $4.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, consistent with approximately $4.7 million in the same period in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.9 million compared with a loss of $3 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of an increase in product sales volume.

Adjusted EBITDA as defined by the Company is earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization less certain non-cash equity compensation expenses, including impairments, onetime transaction fees and all other non-cash items. The Company considers adjusted EBITDA an important measure that is intended to reflect the true day to day operational performance of the business.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the Company posted a net loss of $5.5 million compared with a net loss of $3.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Net loss for Q3 2018 increase primarily attributed to the effect of changes in fair value of non-cash assets and debt, specifically biological assets and warrant liability. Fair value of warrants and debt liabilities are largely driven by fluctuations in the stock price from period to period and can result in large gains and losses, depending on the magnitude of these changes. These numbers are primarily indicators of implied dilutive effects resulting from the opportunity cost of shares exercisable by the holders of these instruments and not of operational performance of the Company.

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had $12.3 million of cash on hand, which we consider sufficient for our near-term needs.

Before we wrap up the financial overview for the quarter, just a quick mention on today’s merger announcement between Golden leaf and Terra Tech. We’ve had several investors ask about a number of common shares of Terra Tech for each common share of GLH as mentioned in the press release earlier today. To clarify, the total number of common shares to be issued to GLH shareholders is based on an implied equity value, and too much focus appears to being paid to the ratio as a percentage of Terra Tech’s current outstanding common shares.

On a pro forma basis, the way the math works out is basically a merger of equals when it comes to value. Obviously, we are in the beginning stages of due diligence, but there will be some adjustments along the way, but just wanted to clarify that.

This concludes the financial recap. As we do every quarter, we invite questions from our shareholders, and there were some consistent things being asked about.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Craig Eastwood

So, now, I’ll turn to the Q&A part of the call. We’ve already covered answers to many of the questions in the prepared remarks, but there are several which we’d like to respond directly to. William, here is the first question. Does the Company have any plans to go international?

William Simpson

That’s a great question and one that we’ve been pushing very hard to go forward on. With our health Canada sales license, we have the opportunity to look into these additional international markets. We don’t have anything definitive at the moment. But, it definitely is on our horizon.

Craig Eastwood

Thanks, William. Next question. Will the Company be able to trade on the NASDAQ soon?

William Simpson

We sure hope so. So, it really comes down to the fact that it’s still federally illegal in the United States. We are a cannabis touching plant -- plant touching company, excuse me, and it’s going to take the federal laws to change at a level in United States, which we do believe there is momentum around, there is a lot of press out that maybe after midterm elections, there could be some additional momentum in that direction. But, we do believe it will still be a couple of years till that’s a reality for us, even though we keep pushing.

Craig Eastwood

Great. Thank you, William. And can you comment on any progress with franchising deals.

William Simpson

Yes. We put our franchising opportunities on a sidestep for priority. We have these acquisitions that we prioritized first and second, which is the California and the Nevada cultivation. Our franchising is very much still alive and we’ve just put out into more of a horizon type mindset that. But, we do look forward to pursuing it further here as we get through these other integrations.

Craig Eastwood

Thank you, William. And the final question for today. What progress is being made on dispensaries planned for build in Nevada and California?

William Simpson

So, to be clear on this one. We don’t have any retail operations in Nevada as of yet. We applied for five different licenses or five retail licenses in the Nevada market in the last window that opened up. We have been told by the regulatory body that we’re going to get those answers on who has been approved and awarded licenses in the early part of December. Although, we have learned that can change. But that is the update as of now. California, as we talked about earlier, we are currently managing a store there, while we are structuring a building out the Chalice Farms location. We don’t yet have a timeline for completion of Chalice Farms. And then we also have some other organic applications, which don’t have definitive timeframes as far as when they are going to be awarded yet.

Craig Eastwood

Thank you, William. That concludes the Q&A session. And I’ll now turn the call back to you once more for closing remarks.

William Simpson

Thanks, Craig. We are focused on closing the two acquisitions in front of us and getting them integrated into operations in a reasonable timeframe. We will do this as expeditiously as possible and also ensure we adopt the best of both worlds when it comes to culture and best practices. We will also begin the work on the merger with Terra Tech. We have our sights firmly on 2019 and feel confident of the milestones we’ve achieved. And the infrastructure we set in place in 2018, creates a strong platform for 2019. I look forward to providing further updates as we close out the year. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.