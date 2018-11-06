Diamond Offshore: November Fleet Status Report Analysis

Diamond Offshore shares fell too far too fast and may provide an opportunity for a momentum rebound play from current levels.

It contains new contracts, all of which have significant duration by modern standards.

Diamond Offshore (DO) has just released its fleet status report which contains major contract news. Without further ado, let’s look at the latest developments.

Semi-sub Ocean Great White will work for Siccar Point from early March 2019 to mid-July 2019. The dayrate is undisclosed. The rig will drill 3 wells in the UK, the contract has 3 more option wells. Semi-sub Ocean Apex will work for Woodside in Australia from early January 2020 to late September 2020. The rig will drill 4 wells. This contract comes on top of the existing contract with Woodside in which the rig will drill 2 wells from early May 2019 to late July 2019. The dayrate on both contracts is undisclosed. Semi-sub Ocean Monarch has secured a major contract with Posco Daewoo in Myanmar. The rig will work from early November 2019 to mid-March 2021. The contract has 5 option wells. The current contract for the rig in Australia ends in mid-November 2018, so Diamond Offshore will have to find something to do for the rig, or it will stay idle for a year.

The company, which is famous for its conservative approach during this downturn, continues to contract its rigs for 2019 and beyond. Diamond Offshore has previously solved the “problem” with drillships way ahead of time, and now, it put a number of semi-subs on contracts. In my opinion, it shows that Diamond Offshore remains skeptical of fast dayrate recovery and positions its fleet for material dayrate uptick in 2020-2021. The company’s balance sheet strength and the absence of aggressive moves allow it to patiently wait for recovery.

The new contract awards also show that Diamond Offshore’s predictions regarding demand for moored assets stand the reality test – both Ocean Apex and Ocean Monarch are moored rigs, and they have just scored 765 days of work.

Now, Diamond Offshore’s main task will be to find some interim work for Ocean Monarch since keeping the rig idle for a year does not look like a great option. Also, another contract for semi-sub Ocean Guardian would not hurt. Outside of this, the company’s rigs are in a good position and have significant contract coverage.

Diamond Offshore shares had a very rough October and have fallen to a major support level around $14.00. As we have seen during this earnings season, the industry trend is to the upside, but the pace of positive change is measured. Some competitors, especially Transocean (RIG), have been aggressive in both words and actions, but I continue to believe that Diamond Offshore’s conservative strategy will ultimately pay off for the company's shareholders.

The industry in general remains speculative, and such rapid moves like the recent downside in Diamond Offshore shares pave way to short-term rebound plays (assuming no additional negative surprises on the oil price front). In my opinion, a momentum upside play may develop in Diamond Offshore shares, but it is likely that another test of ~$13.70 may be necessary before such upside play becomes possible. From a fundamental point of view, Diamond Offshore remains one of the best drillers that does not put its shareholders at survival risk thanks to the conservative strategy. The company's ability to employ its rigs shows that fears regarding the "old" state of Diamond Offshore fleet are overblown.

