Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) CEO Michael Garland on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Michael Garland

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier this morning, we released our 2018 third quarter results, which you can find on our website at patternenergy.com.

Third quarter was a solid quarter slightly exceeding our cash available for distribution or CAFD and roughly meeting are adjusted EBITDA expectations. CAFD was $31.7 million more than 3 times the level of last year. Adjusted EBITDA was up 45% to $79.5 million.

Wind in-production were down overall similar to others in the industry but the impact was more than offset by the outperformance of our Japanese assets and our cost improvements. We are also driving growth in CAFD per share by successfully recycling capital including the sale of El Arrayán in Chile and the purchase of MSM in Canada. We've continued to look for opportunities to recycle capital where appropriate and have initiated a process of selling at additional asset interest and expect to acquire Stillwater or similar project before [long]. And the outlook remains strong for our investment in Pattern Development.

And lastly, we continue to see certain positive developments in our outlook such as our Japanese assets and our Pattern Development returns which we will see benefits in 2019 and '20.

Overall production was about 92% of long-term average or LTA, wind accounted for 6% of underperformance implying congestion reduced expected production by about 2%.

Our overall purchase power prices improved which got us back about 3%. This left us short about 5% of revenues or $5 million on the consolidated projects. Japan and G&A cost improvements got us back the $5 million. Together with other small changes, the results were above what we expected for the quarter.

As you can see, our cost improvement measures are generating results. The annualized savings from audit fee reduction we implemented earlier this year are running about $1 million of savings per quarter compared to last year. We reduced our expected compensation expenses in the third quarter by more than $1 million.

And finally, we've taken actions to reduce our property taxes resulting in lower accruals of $0.5 million for the quarter or approximately $1.5 million to-date.

We are committed to achieving further reductions in the near-term and we will update you as those initiatives -- on those initiatives once we have delivered the savings.

With today’s results we are in great position to achieve our targeted CAFD for the year which we’re reiterating today at a $151 million to $181 million. This morning, we also announced the quarterly dividend of $0.4220 per share common share for the fourth quarter 2018 which is unchanged from the prior period.

We have -- we are highly confident in our ability to continue to support the dividend at the levels with the existing portfolio.

We continue to take steps to grow our CAFD per share including asset recycling. The first step in asset recycling was the sale of El Arrayán in the third quarter at a significant premium. We are also in the final stages of a second sale on favorable terms. We intend to use the proceeds from the recycling to fund accretive investments, acquisitions or repayment of debt. In each case it improves of our CAFD per share. Selling an asset allows us to invest in opportunities that are more accretive to the business. It also demonstrates the significant intrinsic value of the assets in the portfolio compared to the value described to the business in the markets which we think is considerable.

The second step in asset recycling is making accretive acquisitions that grow our portfolio. During the third quarter, we completed the acquisition of MSM in Quebec, Canada. We acquired a 51% owned-interest in the 143 megawatt project at a price of approximately $40 million which represents the 10 time CAFD multiple. We have excellent opportunities for future accretive acquisitions from our identified ROFO list which exceeds 1 million -- 1,000 gigawatts of operating capacity with an active development pipeline that exceeds 10 gigawatts.

We have not finalized our next acquisition at this stage, but we believe the 80 megawatt Stillwater project in Montana is a good candidate for acquisition. Stillwater is expected to commence commercial operations prior to the end of the calendar year. Each of these specific measures, together with our ongoing cost reduction plans that I have mentioned early, demonstrates actions that positions the business for long-term sustainable growth.

At the same time, we are also making investments in which we believe materially impact our CAFD per share growth not specifically in 2018 or ‘19 but 2020 and beyond.

Before turning it over to Mike, I’d like to review the financials, I wanted to preview some highlights of this growth strategy, which we will be discussing in more detail in the future.

In 2019, we will continue to see certain temporary pressures like the Gulf Wind hedge coming off midway through 2019 and transmission congestion in ERCOT, both of which impact our CAFD. However, we continue to take actions that I have previously outlined which are designed to position us for growth in 2019 and beyond and will include our ongoing -- number one, our ongoing improvements -- cost improvements such as revamping a number of our internal systems. We anticipate seeing attractive savings from our system improvements starting in 2019. We will also be self-performing additional projects which will result in operating savings starting in 2020, the success of our asset recycling strategy with added CAFD starting in 2019 and 2020 with the addition of accretive acquisitions like Stillwater and the he Gulf Wind repowering.

Let me talk a little bit about the Gulf Wind repowering, as previously discussed, the Gulf Wind hedge that has been in place since 2009 rolls off mid-year next year. But keep in mind that more than 40% of the production is already priced into the spot current market, so we are only replacing the hedge associated with about 58% of the production. We have secured access to turbines from Pattern Development 2.0, that will allow us to repower --to be enable -- to be eligible for a 100% PTCs which partially offsets that hedge coming off contract. Additionally, we are in negotiation with a long-term offtaker for the majority of the power.

The investment we're making in the repowering provides a return similar to the development level returns for other projects with a CAFD multiple of 6 to 8 times in the incremental capital we deploy versus the typical 10 time multiple when we acquire an operating asset from development company or from third-parties.

Repowering Gulf Wind partially mitigates the CAFD pressure from the hedge coming off once the repowering is complete which we expect by the end of 2019. Additionally it is our view that ERCOT congestion will start to abate in 2020 as ETT completes its repairs of its transmission lines. In 2020 we will see our Tsugaru project in Japan placed in service which is on schedule and on budget.

And at that point we will likely refinance our Japanese portfolio with low cost local capital which will create material cash for the reinvestment into new projects. In addition our investment in Pattern Development 2.0 could start contributing material distributions by late 2020.

When we announced the original investment in Pattern Development 2.0, we discussed targeted IRRs of 15% plus and that return remains our target. By the end of next year we will have an aggregate investment of roughly $200 million in Pattern Development 2.0, a 15% return on the investment of 200 million equates to $30 million dollars of distributions annually. After taking into consideration a carrying cost of capital deployed and as well as allow for some gains to be recycled into development of new opportunities, the math results in about a $15 million annual CAFD pickup from 2.0 distribution which could start in 2020. Or put it another way, such distributions could produce close to a 10% increase in the midpoint of our CAFD target range for 2018. As we get closer to 2020, we will give you more details about these potential CAFD improvements.

We think progress at Pattern Development 2.0 as four stages of success. Number one, advancing individual projects to iROFO status and/or beginning up construction where they are significantly derisked with an economic proposition in place. This is the stage that the business is in today with more projects added to our iROFO list since we made our initial investment last year. Two, monetization of our individual projects for transaction gains that can be reinvested in development business for continued growth. Currently, we anticipate that Pattern Development 2.0 will release meaningful transaction gains starting early next year. And third, the accumulation of sufficient project income to produce business income where the projects’ profits reach a scale of significance to fund the development business with less reliance on regular capital calls. As we have indicated previously, we anticipated that it would take about three, four years and we currently expect to see distribution to owners in 2020. And four, accumulation of sufficient business income as to produce business distributions where consistent distributions flow to the owners over and above the continued investment in new development.

We believe our ownership in Pattern Development 2.0 is a unique component of our long-term growth. It is also a clear differentiator for our business model relative to other companies in the US to which we’re often compared which do not have potential income from development. The capital we've invested in development business to-date represents more than 10% of our market cap. Feedback from investors is that very little value is being ascribed to it by the market where we trade today. However, our experience in the sector confirms that when done well development carries the best risk reward profile in renewable value chain. We continue to be extremely excited about the opportunities at Pattern Development.

We have constructed a high quality asset base of nearly 3 gigawatts of own capacity. We have a proven ability to manage our portfolio providing stable, sustainable cash flows for investors. Additionally, we have positioned ourselves for additional CAFD per share growth in the coming years. We're managing the business to provide stable sustainable CAFD per share and grow it. We believe this approach is the right one to strengthen our business and that the share price will react accordingly.

We continue to work to simplify our structure Pattern Development 1.0 continues to wind down its operations and it has now completely exited the ownership position in Pattern Energy. Its only remaining assets or the ownership of three remaining iROFO projects, Belle River, North Kent and Henvey Inlet and some residual interests. By the end of next year Pattern Development 1.0 will essentially be round down except for the modest residual interests.

At this point, I'll turn it over to Mike Lyon to review the financials in more detail.

Michael Lyon

Thank you, Mike. Let's start with electricity sales. We report electricity production on a proportional basis to reflect our ownership interest in operating project. Proportional gigawatt hours sold increased more than 7% to 1,623 gigawatt hours in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the new acquisitions since the same period last year, specifically Meikle and the Japanese assets, as well as favorable wind and increased availability compared to last year and less curtailment.

Total revenue increased nearly 29% or $26.4 million to $118.4 million in the third quarter of 2018 from the same period in 2017. The improvement was primarily related to volume increases, consisting of a $17.3 million increase from the acquisitions in 2017 and the course of 2018, a $10.2 million increase in electricity sales resulting from comparatively favorable wind conditions and availability compared to last year, and a $2.8 million increase in electricity sales due to unrealized losses on our energy derivative compared to last year. These improvements were partially offset by a $2.4 million decrease from the sale of El Arrayán. Adjusted EBITDA increased more than 45% to $79.5 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The $24.8 million increase is primarily due to the increase in revenue I just referenced. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter also reflects a charge to earnings of approximately $4.3 million for our equity pickup in the financial results of Pattern Development 2.0.

Cash available for distribution increased more than threefold to $31.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The improvement was primarily due to a $24.3 million increase in revenues that I mentioned earlier excluding the unrealized loss on the energy derivative and the amortization of electricity contracts, a $5.9 million decrease in principal payments on project-level debt, a $1.7 million decrease in transmission costs and a $0.8 million increase in release of restricted cash. These improvements were partially offset by a $4.0 million decrease in distributions from unconsolidated investments, a $3.0 million increase in distributions to non-controlling interests and $1.4 million of costs related to the sale of our operations in Chile.

This morning we reaffirmed our cash available for distribution guidance for the full year 2018 which we initially established as a $151 million to $181 million. As of September 30, 2018, our available liquidity was $832 million which consisted of approximately $126 million of unrestricted cash on hand, $20 million of restricted cash, $220 million available under our revolving credit agreement, $298 million of available undrawn capacity under certain project debt facilities and $168 million of project facilities post-construction use. As of November 1, 2018, the amount available under revolving credit agreement was $213 million. As we acquire new assets we intend to draw on the revolver to fund those transactions. After considering these transactions and the changes subsequent to the end of the period, our capital available for new growth is approximately $200 million.

Thank you. I will now turn the call back over to Mike Garland.

Michael Garland

Thanks, Mike. It was a good quarter for our CAFD and adjusted EBITDA. We are on track to meet our 2018 full year guidance -- CAFD guidance. These results, despite the weak resource experienced across the sector, demonstrate our ability to manage the business on a cash-on-cash basis. The assets continued to operate well. We are maintaining our dividend policy, confident in the knowledge that our operating portfolio can sustain the existing level without raising common equity anytime soon. Our outlook for growth is improving. The opportunities set at Pattern Development 2.0 continues to mature and grow and expand especially in exciting markets like Japan and our material ownership interest and new development business is a clear differentiator to other players in the market. And we expect to start seeing gains in distributions in the next few years on Pattern Development 2.0.

I’d like to thank our shareholders. We have a plan for creating long-term value for investors, changing the way electricity is made and transferred in developed countries while respecting the communities and the environment where our projects are located.

With that, I'd like to open it up to questions.

[Operator instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Nelson Ng from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Nelson Ng

Great, thanks. Good morning and congrats on a strong quarter.

Michael Garland

Thanks, Nelson.

Nelson Ng

So the first question just relates to Pattern Development. I think you invested $29 million in Q3 and then another $29 million the last month.

Michael Garland

Yes.

Nelson Ng

Can you just give some commentary in terms of why -- it seems like two capital calls were I guess pretty frequent. Can you talk about what that -- or I guess can you go into any details in terms of what that's for and also when the next cap call might be?

Michael Garland

I think you can anticipate that -- well there's really three categories that we tend to have to put up money for. One is development of our larger projects in particular. And that really where we step up as you know it's when we have the post security or PPAs. So that tends to be the reason why we end up having larger capital calls. And then secondly if we're funding some significant amount of capital expansion for Japan or for some of our larger projects where we're gearing up and I think you saw that in New Mexico we geared up around buying Western Spirits and a few things like that.

So we're advancing those bigger projects and/or bigger initiatives and those take some capital. I don't think we can really say when the next capital call is going to be. We're going to keep -- we'll probably have to -- or we will have some capital calls over the next six months, even the next couple of months maybe to a limited degree and then well into 2018. So that's why I mentioned that I think we're roughly invested at something like $150 million plus currently and we should be adding a little bit more, maybe it's about $180 million in that range. I think the last -- I think we were at $150 million in the last capital call, brought us to $180 million and then we'll be closer to $200 million over the next few months I think.

Nelson Ng

Got it. And then in terms of Pattern Development 2.0 that $4 million that roughly like that earnings is pretty much what we should view as being the EBITDA or the negative EBITDA from Pattern Development right because it kind of moves, I think last quarter it was $7 million and this past quarter was $2 million -- $4 million. I think how much variability should we expect?

Michael Lyon

Yes. That's going to depend on what level of costs we incur for development projects that are expensed as opposed to capitalized and we will have ongoing overhead G&A in the projects. And so when we report EBITDA at least for now, this is a charged earnings that comes from expenses for both overhead and for project expense pre-capitalization. As we move forward we will expect that we will have gains on sales for individual transactions that will begin to offset and we would expect begin to exceed the level of expense recognition from one period to the next.

Nelson Ng

But which is not quite at that monetization point yet?

Michael Garland

You know development is an interesting thing Nelson that changes as you know over the years. I think the Pattern Development 2.0 is maturing where on a lot of the capital investment we will be making will be expensed because we're seeing realization of some of the -- we typically capitalize once we he hit an economic proposition like the power purchase agreement and all and a number of the projects are maturing to that point. But as you know these things ebb and flow, right, when we start to -- if we see a really good opportunity, and we have started posting a bunch of security for interconnection or other things, it changes that balance. And so I think we'll this year -- coming year should be reasonably decent, but we haven't really looked into it in the way you're asking about how chunky is it going to be over the next year. I'm hoping that we're going to consistently see some power purchase agreements as some things that we will see a little bit more of the investment being capitalized over Pattern Development.

Nelson Ng

I see. And then just specifically on Stillwater and Crazy Mountain, I think the megawatts owned by Pattern was kind of revised up to 80 megawatts each from 67 and 68 megawatts, and then I think Ishikari’s megawatts were revised up from 100 to 112. I was just wondering whether you can give a bit more color on the upper revision?

Michael Garland

Ishikari was just a simple -- that's getting to be pretty mature. And so we just revised it in terms of the scale of the size of the project, just added a little bit more capacity with the turbines that we’re anticipating using and hopefully Ishikari will be end of next year beginning of 2020 under construction. I'm not sure about Crazy and Stillwater you’re saying went, Mike you know?

Michael Lyon

Yes, I'm looking at that too, but I don't know why it went up by about 15. And we also want to recheck on them, we'll get back to you on that. Nothing, nothing really substantive has changed as those projects. So we'll get back to you on that.

Nelson Ng

Okay. And then just one last question. I think the advanced lease revenues were about was a $34 million in the quarter, and it's related to Mont Sainte-Marguerite, could you just give a bit more color on what that relates to? I think the detail said it was like an operating lease, but like is this like a refund of transmission costs or something like?

Michael Garland

Yes. You're quite right. It's that kind of a situation in the accounting treatment that we settled on was to treat it as an advance revenue that we will recognize over the life of the contract.

Nelson Ng

Okay. But essentially, it was like a refund on transition investments or something, right?

Michael Garland

That’s right.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Brian Lee

Yes. Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Just maybe a follow up on the prior question around a couple of the Japanese assets, I noticed maybe a bit of a shift in timing as well Ishikari 2020 construction start in 2022 COD for Sumita. So just slight shift here. But anything to read into changes there or any more color you can provide?

Michael Garland

No, I actually think they are all good news, things are going very well in Ishikari and Sumita both. And so there isn’t any -- Japan is one of those places where we’re trying to get it to be a little bit faster construction and permitting market, but it is what it is. It’s a tough market to move things quickly. But I think Ishikari is right on schedule and Sumita is slightly better than what we had originally thought. So, I think there isn’t anything to report on those two projects. I think the good news in Japan is we’re seeing other parts of the market opening up for us. And so, we’re really excited about the breadth that we see in Japan right now including Ishikari. We’re under construction with the largest onshore project with Tsugaru and then Ishikari will be the first offshore project to move forward in Japan and will be kind of headline number -- company on the offshore side of the business. And we have a combination of that project as you know is shallow shore, only about 20, 30 meters, so 30 meters deep and we have several others that will be following behind that. And then a number of deepwater projects that we’re looking at as well.

The good news also in Ishikari is that we’ll probably be providing a substantial amount of storage -- battery storage on that project which will give us more flexibility on the production.

So, there is nothing but -- I don’t think that there is anything that I can tell you that would be of concern about either one of those projects. I think right now we’re finding -- we’re seeing things go very well.

Brian Lee

Okay. That’s helpful. And then appreciate the additional color and sort of level setting up on the Gulf Wind repowering. Can you give us some sense Mike about the type of incremental CapEx that you are going to need there? And then you mentioned Stillwater, it sounds like Stillwater has kind of moved up the priority queue and then you’ve got obviously Gulf Wind on tap. Are those the two big items that you’re going to be sort of moving on in terms of 2019 if we’re thinking about kind of what changes in the model going into next year?

Michael Garland

Yes. I think those are the likely ones, there may be others but those are the immediate ones that we’re really focused on. We talked about and we had debates about Belle and North Kent, they are relatively small investments. So, we’re thinking those maybe good ones not to invest in right now, we as you know have a lot of assets in Ontario. We’re very positive about Ontario, but it’s one of those things that if we’re going to focus our capital, we think that Stillwater might be the preferred choice. But that decision hasn’t been made yet.

In terms of incremental CapEx, half of the investment we're making in the repowering comes from the existing assets being contributed to the new project and half in cash and the order of magnitude are $30 million, $40 million.

The other project that Mike reminded me of is that we probably should note that Grady is coming up too. I think you've seen that on the iROFO list, that would be the next one for us to be focused on after Stillwater.

Brian Lee

Okay, just to clarify the $30 million to $40 million on Gulf Wind, that's a total number you mentioned ….?

Michael Garland

Yes that's the cash portion.

Brian Lee

Okay….

Michael Lyon

Just, maybe I can add one more element there. There will be significantly more capital deployed into the project but that will come from a tax equity investor who is effectively monetizing PTCs and some other lesser attributes of the project. And the majority of the incremental capital to do the repowering will in fact come from the tax equity. So as Mike said the number he mentioned is really more just our incremental cash investment.

Brian Lee

Okay. So $30 million to $40 million for you guys specifically, okay. Last one from me and I'll pass it on. This quarter had a bit of a weaker wind production level then last quarter. I know that the quarter itself started off pretty weak and strengthened through the rest of the quarter. Can you speak to sort of what you're seeing here early on in the fourth quarter if we’ve seen some of those better trends persist?

Michael Lyon

Brian, we typically don't do that. We have not been in the habit of talking mid quarter or early quarter about what's going on until our next normal reporting period. So it's just I'd rather stay consistent with how we’ve used and handled that. I mean I think your observation was in fact very accurate that the beginning of last quarter was very weak maybe even historically weak and then trended better into the quarter.

Brian Lee

Alright, fair enough. Thank you, guys.

Your next question comes from the line of Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Stephen Byrd

Hi, Good morning.

Michael Garland

Hey, Stephen.

Stephen Byrd

Wanted to go through the investment in Pattern Development 2.0. You had mentioned the $200 million investment by 2019 and that net sort of CAFD in 2020 I believe would be $15 million which is net of the gross number of $30 million. Could you talk to what that CAFD net to you would be over time? Will that increase over time, would it remain relatively constant at $15 million? How should we think about that over time?

Michael Garland

It's going to be chunky. It's going to be. I mean if you just are trying to just move across a very chunky business and say jeez what could it average over time? You know it's -- $15 million is probably we're comfortable with. That is kind of a conceptual idea that it is going to vary over -- we have a lot of projects in development right now and you're going to see some real ramp up in potential. We have a few projects that will ramp up in opportunities at Pattern Development 2.0 like some of our big transmission system projects go-forward. Japan is probably our longest outlook where we can see out for many years. It's harder to see out five to seven years in the US because the business is just more chunky.

So I mean if you were -- we said that our investment was going to be around 15% returns and that would imply that over time, it will average around 15% but it could be twice that in one year and half of that or negative in one year depending on our opportunities. So it's not a consistent business, it's really -- you try to make the most money you can out of that business when you can as opposed to make it a smooth, stable business like our operating projects. So modeling it is not easy. We see that the cash flow should ramp up starting in 2020 and into 2021, '22, '23 but then it could slow down for a year or two, depending on how we shift our focus on development.

Stephen Byrd

Okay. And if the cash flow nets you average $15 million I'm sorry, I was just trying to do just a very basic assessment of the return, when that be a sub 10% return on your $200 million investment?

Michael Garland

No because the other 15 million gets reinvested and it's the return as well. So you got it right…

Stephen Byrd

Okay. So the $15 million should grow then not remain constant on an average?

Michael Garland

Right.

Stephen Byrd

Okay. Understood. And then you’d mentioned a number of potential sort of areas of dry powder, I guess I've been trying to think about all of the sources of capital could draw upon, you mentioned a Japanese refinancing cash flow from Development 2.0. But is there a way you could help us try to get a sense for all of the levers at your disposal that you could use to deploy on additional projects just that we can try to think about how much dry powder you have?

Michael Lyon

We can tell you that right now we view our existing liquidity position to invest a couple hundred million dollars of what we think of as dry powder. The other sources of capital that we see being available are things that would add to that. So you mentioned one of them as being a Japanese refinancing. And that will depend on both the amount of Japanese revenue or cash flow that we put into a transaction and the cost associated with that refinancing which we think in the Japanese market will be very low by US standards. Just to give you a sense of that -- I'll come back to my other sources into a second. But just to give you a sense of that, when we finance on a long-term project finance basis in Japan compared to North America it’s 1% plus or maybe even a little below 1% sometimes on a 18 year swapped out fixed rate project level debt compared to 4% plus in the North American market. I'm not sure the differential on the equity side will be quite as great. But we expect nonetheless to the extent that we use an equity type structure in Japan that will have very low cost of capital there for a refinancing. That can provide a really significant increase in the cash available to buy assets at accretive -- for accretive returns. So that that's the second element. The third I would mention is that while as we just walk through, we think of $15 million plus a year as sort of a notional or a modeling convention for steady state CAFD contribution out of Pattern Development 2.0. It maybe very lumpy in the form of actual cash distributions with significant distributions in certain years and we’ll think of that as being available for reinvestment as well.

And then on last one, I would point to is recycling transactions like we just did with El Arrayán. And as Mike has mentioned we’re in late stages of the second asset that can be available for recycling. And we consider that meaningful, I mean it won’t be as powerful as some of these other sources, but nonetheless we think it’s a meaningful contributor to capital available to reinvest on an accretive basis. And as we’ve said on previous calls, to contribute maybe a couple of percent per year of CAFD per share growth. So those are really the four things that I would point to as sources of investment capital available to Pattern.

And we are looking at other types of -- it takes away a little bit on the $200 million of liquidity earned included in the $200 million different hybrids, when you’re looking at things like the preferred convertibles and lot of that sort of stuff has ways to monetize on some -- maybe a little bit more liquidity.

Stephen Byrd

Okay. Thank you. And on the Japanese refinancing it sounds like obviously the cost is very attractive. Would that result in net positive proceeds back to you to redeploy?

Michael Lyon

Yes. Significant.

Stephen Byrd

Okay. Is that in the 100s of million or is that in 10s of millions?

Michael Lyon

We’re not going to -- we can’t give you that.

Stephen Byrd

Okay.

Michael Lyon

I’d like to say that it’s more than the red box.

Stephen Byrd

Significant. Got it. That’s all I have. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Ben Pham from BMO. Your line is open.

Ben Pham

Thanks. Good morning. I want to go back to the numbers a bit more, in Q4, I know you don’t provide guidance on production. When you look at the last couple of years, Q3 you’ve usually narrowed your guidance range. You’ve usually taken off the tops and moved up to the bottom. So, I’m just curious about the thought process this quarter and if you just look at last year production was 9% below in Q4 ‘17. So, if you look at Q4, it looks like we should see it kind of be the same, so that points to kind of $170 million in CAFD. So, maybe if you can perhaps talk about and then maybe some of the drivers you’re seeing, positive, negative in Q4?

Michael Lyon

Well, I think you’re trying to drag us into the marathon. I think you’re right Ben that at least one time we have narrowed our range. So to the best of my recollection we have only done that for one time at the end of Q3. And I think you’ve also heard me say in the past I’m -- I tend to be awfully conservative about wanting to narrow my guidance range just because of variability, the shorter the period of time that you assess at least a wind resource, the greater the percentage range of variability within that period of time. And it has always made me cautious about reducing the range or really unless we have pretty clear visibility to change the expectation to changing the level of guidance. So, that’s really what’s behind it, maybe in the future we’ll take a more helpful stance in changing our guidance at the end of Q3. But we're just comfortable reiterating the guidance level this year.

Michael Garland

Okay. And then you were saying that, as you take last year we were down 7% in the fourth quarter and apply that you're saying our CAFD should be around 170?

Ben Pham

I was thinking about let’s say if you look at the deltas, if you assume weakness this quarter continues similar to last year, yet in the Quebec, the South, the Chile project. There’s kind of a net impact if you look at transmission and if you look at the last couple of -- Q4 as you that kind of down 30 million, 40 million. So I'm just simply doing simple arithmetic here. I mean, I tend to ….

Michael Garland

And you know I don't think we can give you as Mike said we don't give quarterly guidance. So -- but the idea that we're still highly confident we're going to end up in the middle of the range and 170 is essentially in the middle of the range. And so we're still confident of our guidance. The not changing the range shouldn't be implied how we feel about things in fourth quarter other than there could be some surprises that move us a little up or down from the middle of the range.

Ben Pham

Okay, that's very helpful and then on again capital recycling. Can you perhaps delineate a bit more in terms of what's core what's non-core portfolios, is just something exercise of the highs by ways you can get for assets as capital recycling?

Michael Garland

No, we go through an analysis of what is not strategic to us and what actually is a good example where we really had a lot of internal debates about, about Chile, it wasn't meeting our business strategy. We wanted to be at 500 megawatts and we were only at 100 with a potential to buy a 100 from the Pattern Development. And so the first is, is it meeting our strategic business plans and Chile was not. Secondly, we do look at which projects may be very attractive to the marketplace and maybe more than others and still -- and meet the requirements that that are not strategic. We like keeping our assets obviously so we do quite a bit analysis but I can't give you here the four criteria by which we would either sell an asset or retain it.

Ben Pham

Okay. Maybe just squeeze one more…

Michael Garland

Next one, if we close another one soon you'll start to see a trend or since -- how we make the decisions.

Ben Pham

Alright, that helps. And since they’re asking more than two questions, I’m going to throw in one more. Just with anything if Ontario conversations. I know you got some good confirmation from some official last quarter. Anything with the Green Energy Act we should be thinking about?

Michael Garland

No, we continue to have very good feedback from the administration and about that they're not looking to do anything on existing projects. There are a few outliers out in the marketplace that are claiming they have to do more radical things and nobody seems to be -- they don't seem to be getting much traction, I think we talked a little bit about that at one point. I guess what I’d say is different is the Green Energy Act maybe repealed and if it does, what we're doing is trying to work with the local communities more and more because I think then it will be focused more on the local communities and how they react. And generally speaking, I don't know we have -- in almost all the projects that we have, we have good community support. There's only one project where there's been a little bit of pushback by a group that came from, it really is being outside of the community that shake -- stirred up the community a bit, but I think that's pretty much behind us or at least this is modest at the moment.

Ben Pham

Alright, thanks very much.

The next question comes from the line of Rupert Merer from National Bank. Your line is open.

Rupert Merer

Hi, good morning everyone. Can you give us more color on the repowering of Gulf Wind specifically when does the existing turbines come offline and when do you expect to inject the capital? And then how does the production come back online next year?

Michael Garland

Yes, we're going to start construction probably positioning ourselves early in 2019 and phasing it over the year. What our guys -- our construction guys original plan was to go in there and shut down circuits where I think we have four or five circuits at the Gulf Wind site where the turbines are on the circuits and you can partially shut down the wind farm and the rest of the wind farm can continue to operate while you're installing the new turbines. And so we'll see a little bit of a shutdown or disruption but not a lot. And that will proceed to happen throughout the summer and hopefully completed by the end of the year.

Rupert Merer

Okay, great. And then by the time you're done, what will be the change in the nameplate production, sort of capacity factor?

Michael Lyon

I don’t think it’s changed that much. If I remember right, it adds up. I think we have a couple less turbines that we'll…

Michael Garland

We’ll have a higher net capacity factor. But we'll have a slightly lower overall capacity because we're replacing 2.4 megawatt machines with the 2.3 megawatt machines. But I think the overall capacity may fall by 10% or so. But we're going to get much more -- we're going to get more production out of that lower capacity because it's more efficient equipment. And we're just not …

Michael Lyon

And more reliable.

Michael Garland

And more reliable. So, and we'll talk more about the particulars of that I think a bit later but it's really those two things, more production but slightly lower capacity.

Rupert Merer

Okay. Great, thanks. And then can give us a quick update on the construction at Tsugaru and what's the timing for the remaining capital injection that’s needed their?

Michael Lyon

On schedule and on budget, the timing for the capital is early next not next year sorry 2020 at the time that we expect to go commercial sometime around the end of the first quarter of 2020. And that's when we’ll make our deferred purchase payment for the project.

Michael Garland

Yes, and it's actually going much smoother than I expected given that it's a new market for us. Ohorayama obviously was our first project. It went reasonably well but Tsugaru has gone extremely well and it is expected to be done by the end of 2019, early 2020. And I think our construction guys are starting to really going to Japan and because it is working out so well. So, especially after the hard work they’ve had and some of the fires and other things that they had at Henvey, it’s nice to be over and doing kind of a monumental project like Tsugaru and have it go well. So, our guys are really pleased with how it’s going and expect it will continue to be completed on time and on schedule as Mike said.

Rupert Merer

That sounds like it might be a little earlier, is that correct and you’re talking about Q1 2020 I believe it was targeted for second half for 2020 originally, was it not?

Michael Lyon

No, I don’t think so. Maybe we did talk about as mid -- late 2020 a while ago, but it’s been at least in the last I think a couple of -- at least in the last reporting period, I think we talked about it as early 2020.

Rupert Merer

I’ll leave at that. Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from the line of Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Hi. Good morning. Can you hear me?

Michael Garland

Yes. Hi, Julien.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Hey. Good morning all. So, wanted to follow up a little bit, can you talk about sort of the net-net CAFD shift with the repowering. Because I know you talked about this higher capacity factors, lower capacity, obviously there is the repowering itself, pricing expectations. If you net it all together, how do you think about that trajectory ‘18, ‘19 and more importantly sort of a run-rate level in ‘20 onwards?

Michael Lyon

So, Julien, I guess what I would say is that we expect that an incremental investment in that project is going to carry some development type multiples, so, returns if you like to think about it that way. And so the way we have thought about the basic economics is if we’re investing let’s call it $40 million as Mike referenced earlier is one of the numbers in the range. And we are investing at a 6 times to 9 times cash flow multiples which we think it is a pretty typical for development type of investment returns. That will give you a sense of the incremental cash flow from making the incremental investments. So, taking the midpoint of this 6 to 8 call it 7x on 40, I’ll bump that up for you to just to make it a simple math exercise 42 divided by 7 it’s about $6 million. So, that -- if you think of that as -- and I hesitate to even lay out this math because we’re not defining the $40 million as the right number or the 7x as the right multiple, I’m just trying to give you some very simple rules of thumb to apply to get a rough sense of the magnitude of the impact.

Michael Garland

And one of the reasons we’re not giving any of the details is we’re still negotiating some of the terms of the repowering itself.

Michael Lyon

You can cut the off if I am going too far. I think Julien, you may even remiss, I think that historically we have been in the 20s in terms of the CAFD out of the Gulf with the hedge in ‘19, we’re probably half of that. And we can run the project and still maintain that level of CAFD roughly, but we’re looking at whether we ought to do long-term contract on it and as you know typically these long-term contracts are slightly below the market. And so we’re going to be a little -- we’re going to come down from 2019 cash flows. But that's okay. I mean that's the tradeoff. And -- but it will be major we think we can make it up in other parts of our business.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Right, absolutely. And speaking of that, you guys in the Q have budgeted for 17, three are expansion capital. Can you talk to what that is, if it's not the repowering CapEx, what else you're contemplating, is that alluding to something outside of Stillwater to be clear?

Michael Lyon

It is not alluding to Stillwater. That's not a budget item. What are you referring to Julien just?

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Yes, in the 10-Q you talked about budgeted about 17 spot 3 for expansion capital expenditures for the year ending Dec 31, 2018.

Michael Garland

Yes, I just want to make sure I get the context just right before I try to answer that.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Yes, I was wondering if it was repowering related, certainly doesn't seem that way. Definitely you described the investments, so what else are you guys thinking about. Is there something else we should be thinking about getting a return on et cetera or how do you think about that?

Michael Lyon

Yes, my initial reaction is that we're talking about construction costs during the quarter but I'd like to double -- just looking for the reference because I want to make sure that I've got the right context for when I say that. Sorry, Julien. I'll get back to you on that one.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

But just to come back to it, I wanted to clarify one other point with respect to the distributions from the 2.0 structure. Is it a sort of definitive that you're expecting I know you talk about volatility from year to year but in ‘20 it is expected that definitively there will be some magnitude of distributions and you are effectively guiding to at least in that first year roughly 30 million and then from there -- from subsequent year it may move around but at least that I think you’ve kind of guided. Sorry I don’t want to put words in mouth either here.

Michael Garland

Well you know we can't respond to a will be because we are not giving any guidance out in 2020 so we can't really say much other than these are the kind of idea -- kind of the numbers that are guidance -- are kind of guideposts but not guidance that we're giving trying to give you a feel for where we're going. But you're asking us to tell you will be as if we can guarantee it and we're just not in the position to make those kind of comments for 2020 yet.

Michael Lyon

Yes, this is an indication Julien that's pretty consistent with how we've indicated around this since we’ve initially made the investment back in 2017. That is the idea that after a three year seat period we start expecting to receive distributions. But things could happen, we could find great investment opportunities in Pattern Development 2.0 that we would not want to miss simply because we're trying to hit the guaranteed $15 million distribution and we may instead prefer to reinvest the capital back into that business. So we're not going to give sort of a guaranteed deliverable around that. I think what's more useful is to think through the stages progression of success that Mike walked through which we delineated as four separate stages of success and where we're well into the first one and on the verge of starting the second one which is monetizing individual projects…

Michael Garland

And we will report on give you some report on that when that happens.

Michael Lyon

And I think as you see those indicators of success occur and is a success occur and as they mount, that's going to be a more valuable indicator of the value of the investment in development than telling you today that we're going to distribute $15 million in 2020 and being held to that. I don't think that's actually a productive exercise for us to actually do that.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

No, understood that's precisely why I wanted to clarify the commentary.

Michael Lyon

I'm glad you did.

Your next question comes from the line of Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Colin Rusch

Thanks so much. I just have one quick one. It seems some of your competitors bring more innovative financing to the table. Can you talk just a little bit about the pipeline of different structures that you're looking at and how you go through evaluating those for individual products or portfolios? It seems like you probably have a lot more flexibility now than maybe did 24 months ago?

Michael Garland

So let me make sure I'm clear on what you're asking about. Are you asking about corporate level finance or private level finance?

Colin Rusch

Well, the combination of both I would look at in terms of how you're acquiring projects, using both the corporate balance sheet as well as the product assets within that balance sheet.

Michael Lyon

Okay, thanks for the clarification. So I would say our project level of finance opportunity said is basically the same today as it has long been in either conventional project, construction loans that convert to long-term finance based on the strength of the PPA and long-term stable cash flows or in United States it's centered on tax equity investments from institutional partners that come into the projects together with us and on those projects we typically don't put a layer of project level debt. So that really hasn't changed and both of those markets remain very strong and open. And we're well positioned. I think we have a great reputation in both of those markets and so we’ve got lots of continued assets to that project level finance.

At the corporate level, I think it's no secret that we have felt constrained in the equity capital markets that we haven't liked the price level where we have triggered the range we’ve traded at for issuance of new equity. And that remains our view today. We have access to corporate debt facilities, either in the form of a revolving credit or we think we could issue some corporate level debt, we would need to manage around the parameters of our various shapes of debt within the overall organization to manage to our rating agency -- credit rating maintenance. But we think we have some modest ability to tap some additional corporate level debt, maybe $100 million or something like that.

The third area is more hybrid type project -- products that Mike referenced earlier. And this is something we have long looked at and discussed with our bankers. We just continue to monitor what's available and what's of interest to us and what the price level is. Those products typically have a range of features that either conversion features, or subordination features, pricing associated with sort of on an initial level with maybe a back end kicker of some sort. Those are things that are of interest to us, but we're very -- I think we're very balanced in how we think about hybrid projects -- products, we've always had a slight bias for straight forward simple capital structure even though it may not always look like that. We do have that bias, but those are things that we look at think about very seriously and we’re doing that today, just as we always have.

And then I would go back to my -- the four items of capital formation or access that I mentioned earlier in the question from Stephen Byrd, Japan dry powder liquidity and recycling.

Operator

