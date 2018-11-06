November 2018: Natural Gas Demand Overview And Forecast

Make no mistake: exports cannot (and will not) increase independent of production; S/D balance outlook is 90% weather forecast and 10% everything else.

One of the key reasons why exports are growing so rapidly is because dry gas production is doing exactly the same;

Storage draw for the week ending November 16 could be as high as -100 bcf and as small as -60 bcf (depending on the confidence intervals applied in weather models);

Exports have already surpassed the “Other” category in the overall demand mix and are now more significant in weight than U.S. commercial users;

Natural gas deliveries to residential sector in August were the lowest for any month since 1973; Electric power deliveries were the highest for the month since 2001;

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for August 2018. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption and exports figures, then look at our estimates for September and October and conclude with our forecast for November, December and January.

August Overview

Aggregate demand (national consumption + exports) for American natural gas surged by 11.4% y-o-y in August 2018. Consumption jumped by 9.9% y-o-y due to very warm weather (there were 17.5% more cooling degree-days in August 2018 vs. August 2017).

Year-over-year total consumption of dry natural gas in August 2018 increased in three of the four consuming sectors. Deliveries of natural gas by consuming sector in August 2018 were:

Residential deliveries : 99 Bcf, or 3.2 Bcf/d, down 4.8% from 3.4 Bcf/d in August 2017. Residential deliveries were the lowest for any month since EIA began tracking residential deliveries in 1973.

: 99 Bcf, or 3.2 Bcf/d, down 4.8% from 3.4 Bcf/d in August 2017. Residential deliveries were the lowest for any month since EIA began tracking residential deliveries in 1973. Commercial deliveries : 141 Bcf, or 4.5 Bcf/d, up 2.9% from 4.4 Bcf/d in August 2017. Commercial deliveries were the highest for the month since 2000.

: 141 Bcf, or 4.5 Bcf/d, up 2.9% from 4.4 Bcf/d in August 2017. Commercial deliveries were the highest for the month since 2000. Industrial deliveries : 655 Bcf, or 21.1 Bcf/d, up 2.7% from 20.6 Bcf/d in August 2017. Industrial deliveries were the highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001. August was the 16 th month in a row that industrial deliveries set a new high for the given month.

: 655 Bcf, or 21.1 Bcf/d, up 2.7% from 20.6 Bcf/d in August 2017. Industrial deliveries were the highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001. August was the 16 month in a row that industrial deliveries set a new high for the given month. Electric power deliveries: 1,200 Bcf, or 38.7 Bcf/d, up 16.1% from 33.4 Bcf/d in August 2017. Electric power deliveries were the highest for the month (and the second-highest for any month) since 2001, when EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors.

External demand also remained strong, mostly due to robust LNG sales, which more than doubled y-o-y. However, pipeline outflows into Mexico also increased (by 13.0% y-o-y), while exports into Canada dropped by 5.3% y-o-y. Strong exports growth and an increase in national consumption ensured that the growth in total demand stayed positive. In fact, on an annualized basis, aggregate demand has not posted a single negative growth figure since January 2010 (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total demand continues to grow faster than consumption, a trend which has been in place since May 2015. It points to the rising weight of exports within the overall demand structure. On the chart above, you can clearly see that growth rates in consumption and exports often diverge. Despite occasionally weak consumption, total demand is still growing in annual terms due to very strong exports rate. Previously, however, total demand growth was almost entirely driven by national consumption.

Pipeline and LNG exports combined totaled 307 bcf or 9.9 bcf per day in August. The volume of total exports is now equivalent to 13.3% of national natural gas consumption on a monthly basis. On a 12-month average basis, exports now equate to around 11.90% of national consumption and its share in the aggregate demand structure has more than doubled over the past three years.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports remain the fastest-growing source of demand for American natural gas. While total demand (12-month average) increased by 19.40% over the past five years (from August 2013 to August 2018), exports more than doubled over the same period. In fact, exports have already surpassed the “Other” category in the overall demand mix and are now more significant in weight than U.S. commercial users (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

*Other category includes lease, plant and vehicle fuels, as well as pipeline and distribution use.

Other fast-growing sources of demand include Electric Power / power burn (+25.4% since August 2013) and industrial consumption (+12.0%). Notice that over the past five years, residential and commercial consumption has remained virtually unchanged.

Estimates and Forecast

After rising by 9.9% y-o-y in August, we estimate that natural gas consumption then increased by 9.4% and 11.2% y-o-y in September and October, respectively. Weather-induced cooling demand grew by 10.8% in September, but was then quickly replaced by a heating demand, which expanded by as much as 30% y-o-y in October. However, non-degree-day factors such as higher nuclear outages and coal-to-gas switching also provided a healthy boost to consumption (especially, in the Electric Power sector) – not least because the spreads between natural gas and coal remained historically low.

Currently, we expect natural gas consumption in the U.S. to remain strong in both relative and absolute terms, but at the same time annual growth rate will slow and may actually turn negative in December and January.

Under the latest weather forecasts, we anticipate to see an average 1.4% annual growth rate in November, December and January. However, the growth rate will vary significantly for each month (see the chart below). For example, at this moment in time, we expect consumption to increase by 9.0% y-o-y in November (due to very sharp bullish changes in the latest short-term weather models). At the same time, we currently expect consumption to decline by 4.0% y-o-y in December (due to just normal HDDs and very unfavorable base effect).

Please note that there is a large degree of uncertainty to that forecast, as weather models remain volatile and can generate sporadic changes in the number of cooling- and heating-degree-days (CDDs and HDDs). It is also important to remember that changes in HDDs have 3x stronger effect on natural gas consumption than changes in CDDs, so monitoring weather forecasts on a daily basis is absolutely vital. However, it is also very important to understand that the weather models are extremely volatile and the forecast beyond day five gets very uncertain. Just to give you an example, if we take the latest GFS 00z and ECMWF 00z weather models and apply standard confidence intervals to their respective forecasts, we will see that the storage draw for November 16 would vary from -100 bcf to -60 bcf. That is a huge difference in terms of demand.

We update our forecasts on a daily basis. If you wish to receive a regular update on key natural gas variables – weather, production, consumption, exports and imports – consider signing up for our exclusive content (see the link below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports should continue to expand. We estimate that annual growth rate was probably just around 24.0% in September and 16.0% in October. Currently, we expect exports to total 11.2 bcf per day in November, 12.0 bcf per day in December and 12.6 bcf per day in January (see the chart below). Please note that our LNG exports forecast is based on vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows. Therefore, it is very likely to be revised higher.

One of the reasons why exports are growing so rapidly is because dry gas production is doing exactly the same. Indeed, these two market variables are closely linked and it is therefore a mistake to assume that somehow exports can grow independent of production. That is just technically impossible. So in the end, it will still be the weather that decides if supply-demand balance goes into a temporary deficit or a temporary surplus.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Balance

What about supply? After all, it is not the demand which is driving the price, but the interaction between demand and supply. No doubt, dry gas production is strong. The average daily rate of dry natural gas production for August was the highest for any month since EIA began tracking monthly dry natural gas production in 1973. We estimate that it is currently at least 20% above 5-year average. At this moment in time, we expect dry gas production to remain above 88 bcf/d for the rest of the year. As before, however, our forecast will be updated on a daily basis as more data gets processed. Overall, we believe that over the next three months, total supply will be growing faster (on an annualized basis) than total demand, ensuring that total supply/demand balance will be looser relative to 2017. We estimate that annual surplus will amount to 1.1 bcf per day in November, 10.6 bcf per day in December and 7.7 bcf per day in January (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Thank you for reading our monthly report. We also write a daily update of our forecast for key natural gas variables: weather, production, consumption, exports, imports and storage. In addition, every Sunday, we publish three special reports: “Trends in the U.S. Electric Power sector,” “Trends in Global LNG Market,” “Global Oil Products Inventories.” Interested in getting this daily update? Sign up for Natural Gas Fundamentals, our Marketplace service, to get the most critical natural gas data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.