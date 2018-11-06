Lowe's Store Closings A Wise Move

Lowe's is wise to be closing underperforming stores as a preemptive move against what will be a challenging environment.

I'm bearish on the home improvement sector as we are in the beginning of a slowdown in the sector I believe.

While mainly speaking for the 20 stores being closed in the US, there are signs of a coming decline in private domestic residential investment.

Lowe's announced they are closing 51 underperforming stores in the US and Canada.

Last week, I bought some pine boards to build a porch skirt around my house at the local lumber yard store. Upon talking with a salesman in the yard, I mentioned the large price drop of lumber since around. He replied, "all-time high price, it wasn't moving." (The lumber, that is.)

Makes sense given that the price simply shot up like it did and has since collapsed. Now it can move. I took nine 8-foot boards off his hands.

Lesson here is sometimes prices need to correct.

Here's a three-year chart for lumber.

Lowe's (LOW) has announced they are closing 20 stores in the US and 31 stores in Canada on account of them underperforming their other stores.

There might well be more to it than just that.

I'm guessing that Lowe's sees a slowdown coming and those underperforming stores would underperform even more if they were to be kept open.

Case For Slowdown In Residential Investment

I can't speak too well for the current situation in Canada, but I did notice that in September, home sales were down 8.9% from a year ago. So Canada is experiencing some softer home sales figures.

Looking over at the current situation in the States, we have a lot of data to work with.

The three points of data are:

1. Private Residential Fixed Investment

2. New Houses Sold

3. Retail Trade: Building Materials, Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers

Here's a long-term, year-over-year percent change chart of the three together to show correlation and the cyclicality nature:

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Private Residential Fixed Investment [PRFI], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PRFI, November 5, 2018.

What I'd like to focus on is the more recent data that has come out. What appears to be happening now is a more pronounced slow down in the rate of change.

New houses sold in the US were down 13.18% year-over-year in September. This was the largest year-over-year decline since 2011.

U.S. Bureau of the Census and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, New One Family Houses Sold: United States [HSN1F], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/HSN1F, November 5, 2018.

Private residential fixed investment comes out quarterly and we have data up to the third quarter of 2018.

The third quarter annualized rate was $798.127 billion. It was $798.502 in the second quarter. There's a plateau in investment in this sector that coincides with the slowdown in new home sales.

The year-over-year percent change in private residential fixed investment was up a solid 6.20% in the third quarter from a year ago. However it's the future that investors need be concerned with. The trend is still down.

It is the coming quarters we are more likely to see closer to 0% or less rate of growth in this sector. We already have seen the third quarter annualized sales being less than the second quarter data.

Lastly, retail sales in building materials, garden equipment and supply dealers also are slowing down.

September sales figures showed the slowest year over year % change since June 2015 coming in at being up 1.47%.

U.S. Bureau of the Census, Advance Retail Sales: Building Materials, Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers [RSBMGESD], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/RSBMGESD, November 5, 2018.

There was only one month in 2018 where we saw a monthly sales estimate that was more than 5% over the previous year, which was May, the same month that lumber prices peaked.

Over the following months, if we continue to see a slowdown in new homes sales coupled with a slowdown in retail sales in the building materials, garden equipment and supplies dealers, then it's very likely that Lowe's also will be experiencing a slow down in sales trends at the company too.

Reasons For Slowdown In Residential Investment

One reason for a slowdown in residential fixed investment: Rising interest rates. Higher mortgage rates are impacting the affordability of purchasing a new home. The mortgage rate on a 30-year reached 4.90% in October. This is nearly 1.5% higher than where rates were just two years ago.

Freddie Mac, 30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Average in the United States [MORTGAGE30US], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MORTGAGE30US, November 5, 2018.

Another reason is simply that there's a cyclical nature to the economy. The recovery is mature and it's time to take a breather.

Lowe's Share Outlook

Given the current trajectory of the trends in residential investment, I believe the following months and quarters ahead will prove below expectations of investor's estimates.

There's a lot of leverage in the balance sheet of Lowe's. The book value per share is $7.13, making the price to book value ratio 13.65 at the current share price.

Investors are paying $97 a share today and about $90 of that is dependent on the future cash flows of the enterprise. It's the confidence in those cash flows that gives Lowe's its investment value.

Thus, whenever there's something that will shake the confidence in the future cash flows, it would very likely lead to more selling that buying.

Investors should have reasonable expectations. In the case of Lowe's, lower than usual.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.