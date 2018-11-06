Is The German Economy As Easy To Analyze/Predict As German Football Is?

At at the end, the Germans always win, but can they push the European train on their own?

Politics, economics, growth, rates, yields, spreads - you name it - are all painting a gloomy picture, and that's before factoring the ECB in.

Europe's largest economy may remain so. However, whenever you look, there are cracks and signs of weakness.

We talk a lot about Europe, Italy and Deutsche Bank. The common denominator of all three is Germany.

Background

It was Britain's (EWU) legend, Gary Lineker, who once said what every football, i.e. soccer, fan knows to be true:

Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win.

In spite of the last World Cup results, when it comes to football, it's quite easy to analyze/predict the German outcomes. The real question is, however, is the German economy is as good/reliable as German football is?

We talk a lot about Europe (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ), the least attractive continent (for investment) of them all:

We talk a lot about Italy (EWI), the weakest link among the eurozone:

We also talk a lot about Deutsche Bank (DB), the weakest European bank:

All three topics (Europe, Italy, Deutsche Bank) are directly related and closely connected, mainly through Germany (EWG).

As such, it's only natural for us to also (finally) dedicate an article to Europe's largest economy.

Politics

In case you've missed it, last week the German ruling grand coalition (the so-called GroKo), led by Angela Merkel, experienced another blow in the Hesse elections.

Taking into consideration that Hesse has lost €3.1 billion with a wrong bet on interest rate direction (anticipated a rise in rates, got a decline), this isn't so surprising.

The odds of Merkel's already fragile grand coalition surviving a full term have shortened dramatically following the beating at the Hesse state election. For the SPD, this was their worst-ever result.

Meanwhile, on the global country front, Merkel's CDU/CSU dropped to a fresh all-time low in latest polls. Meanwhile, SPD - her coalition partner - crashed to only 15% support and is now only the 4th-largest party in Germany behind CDU, Greens and AfD.

Economy

Only 19% of the German population is said to be at risk of poverty or social exclusion, down from 19.7% in the previous year. Unsurprisingly, that's lower than the EU average of 22.5% and way below the levels in Italy (28.9%) or Greece (GREK) (34.8%).

Tax revenues head towards €1 trillion, but that is likely to be the peak. Official projections suggest tax collections would grow from €775 billion this year to €941 billion in 2023. Unlike recent years, the new estimate was only marginally higher versus the previous forecast given six months ago (in early May).

Note that Deutsche Bank's German Macro Surprise Index has dropped dramatically in recent weeks. The index compares published economic data with market forecasts, thus providing (usually reliable) clues regarding the near-term direction of future forecast revisions and GDP growth.

Growth prospects are indeed worsening.

DB has cut Q3 growth forecasts to zero, and now sees only 1.6% growth for 2018. The bank also trimmed its 2019 growth forecast to 1.3% from 1.7%.

Inflation, Rates and Spreads

Germany's headline inflation jumped from 2.3% to 2.5%, a fresh 10-year high. German CPI is now above 2% for a straight 6th month, increasing the pressure on the ECB to normalize monetary policy and exit stimulus.

Well, such a move (by the ECB) may not hurt Germany, which has to pay only $19 million in daily interest payments. However, Italy - with a daily payment that is 7.7x larger than that of Germany - might find this a little bit too much.

Let's not forget that Italy's economic hurt is deepening, with the nation experiencing its biggest factory slump since 2014.

The result? Spreads keep widening.

The difference between the yields on the 10-year debts of Italy versus Germany is still hovering around the 3% mark.

The exact same widening is happening against the US (SPY), albeit for very different reasons. Spurred by prospects that the Fed will lift interest rates in December and then another three times in 2019, the 2-year US/German yield spread has risen to 355bps - the highest level since 1988!

Banks

There are constant rumors regarding DB being pushed/forced to merge with another German bank, likely Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF, OTCPK:CRZBY). Nonetheless, these rumors are being denied, at least for now.

However, DB isn't the only bank there are M&A rumors about. In a market that is suffering from overcapacity, such rumors are unavoidable/necessary.

The two biggest public sector banks are also said to be in talks to form the country's No. 2 lender. Under the plan, Helaba and NordLB would combine in a first step, then merge with DekaBank and LBBW at a later stage.

After Germany already moved down 3 places last year, the country has slipped by another 4 places to 24th place in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business ranking. That's only one spot above Azerbaijan. Germany ranks only 114th in the "Starting a Business" category.

Following the sharp rise in inflation to 2.5% in October, German savers got another hit from ECB's financial repression. Real rate (yield minus inflation) on the 10-year bond has dropped to -2.12%, a fresh all-time low.

Bottom Line

Following gloomy data out of the eurozone and decent numbers out of the US, it's no surprise to see hedge funds continue to increase their bearish euro (FXE) bets. Euro speculative shorts rose by 2,358 contracts, and the net short positions is currently at 32,662 contracts.

Germany is, and will remain, Europe's largest and strongest economy. There's no doubt about that.

Nevertheless, almost everything you look at - politics, economic data, growth prospects, banks, etc. - isn't looking good/encouraging.

