SCHG: Reasons Why Growth Investing Still Makes Sense

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) fund is an attractive investment option at its current market price. While some of the most notable names in this investment category, such as Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (Google) (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), have recently seen some selling pressure, I do not believe it is time to give up on growth stocks. For one, the economy's expansion continues to be seen in the labor market, with both job and wage figures looking very strong in October. Secondly, corporate earnings continue to exceed analyst expectations, on average, which tells me the bull market still has room to run. Of course, this is not to discount that many richly priced stocks have been hammered of late. That being the case, I think it makes a lot of sense right now to focus in on a diversified growth fund, rather than trying to pick individual names. That is where the real value of SCHG lies.

First, a little background on SCHG. The fund is managed by Charles Schwab and its stated objective is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index." Currently, SCHG is trading at $76.19/share and yields roughly .83% annually, based on its last four distributions. Over the past decade, growth-focused stocks and funds have done very well, but the recent correction has many investors wondering if that run can continue. While a rotation out of growth could certainly occur, I believe the lower market prices offer investors an opportunity to reassess their holdings and see if a growth focused fund may a less risky way to remain exposed to stocks that have, until recently, been extremely strong performers. To see why SCHG could make sense, consider how poorly the FAANG stocks have performed in the last month, while SCHG has seen a smaller drop than all of them, save Netflix. To illustrate, the 1-month performance of SCHG and FAANG is displayed in the graph below:

As this illustration shows, FAANG stocks, and growth stocks in general, are especially susceptible to any market correction right now. Despite this backdrop, I am convinced growth stocks continue to have a place in most portfolios, and I will explain why in detail below.

FAANG Are All Making More Money

My first point on SCHG has to do with the quarterly performance of FAANG, which is important because combined they make up over 18% of the fund. Considering the recent performance of these shares, you might figure this earnings season was a big disappointment for FAANG. However, on the contrary, I viewed Q3 earnings for these specific companies as quite strong. To see why, I have compiled the net income and revenue figures for each in the chart below:

Stock Net Income (millions) YOY Income Growth (%) Revenue (millions) YOY Revenue Growth (%) Forward P/E FB $5,137 9% $13,727 33% 20 AAPL 14,125 31% 62,900 20% 15 AMZN 2,883 1026% 33,746 17% 62 NFLX 403 211% 3,999 34% 77 GOOG 9,192 37% 33,740 21% 23

In my view, these figures are quite strong, although some analysts may disagree. While some figures may show less growth than from Q2, it is still very clear all these companies are making tons of money, and they are all making substantially more than they were in Q3 2017.

Of course, even if the earnings figures are strong, these stocks are not immune to steep sell-offs, as we have seen over the past couple of weeks. A primary reason for this is because, while these figures are strong, market expectations are often even stronger. A misstep on any key metric, even if it looks good in isolation, can send the stocks reeling.

This raises the question: Should investors be buying these stocks now, or not? Clearly, this depends on the individual, but it is also important not to view each FAANG component in the same light. This is because their valuations vary greatly, as the final column in the chart above indicates. While NFLX and AMZN are very expensive, stocks like FB and AAPL are actually right in line with market averages. It is difficult to determine at what point these stocks are too expensive to buy. Investors may love AMZN as a company, and even believe in their long-term story, but decide the valuation can simply not justify an investment. My takeaway on this is simple. Rather than guessing which stock's valuation is too rich and which isn't, jump in to a fund like SCHG which owns them all, but offers you less downside risk because it is a diversified fund with 416 holdings. Choosing SCHG can take away the fear of choosing the "wrong" growth stock.

I Still Like Info Tech

Because of SCHG's FAANG composition, as well as its 6% exposure to Microsoft (MSFT), it is no surprise that Information Technology is SCHG's largest sector by weighting. Currently, Info Tech makes up just under 29% of the fund, as illustrated by the chart below:

While this has been a strong performing sector this year, investors may consider this sector ripe for further corrections. While that is certainly a risk, there are a few reasons why I feel Info Tech will continue to perform strongly in to 2019. One, Q3 earnings have been solid across the board, not just for FAANG. According to data compiled by FactSet, Info Tech is leading the market so far in terms of companies who have reported earnings above analyst estimates, as illustrated by the chart below:

Clearly, Info Tech is continuing to lead the market, so I don't see any major reason to begin exiting the sector. While a correction is likely to hit more expensive stocks and sectors harder, this strong underlying performance will almost certainly help Info Tech rebound.

A second reason why I feel this sector's performance is set to continue is because of the likelihood of a strong holiday shopping season. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), consumers are expected to spend an average of $1,007 this holiday shopping season, which is a 4.1% increase from 2017. While consumer spending itself is not necessarily beneficial to Info Tech, it this case it is, because consumer electronics and appliances remain a top "wish-list" category by consumers, according to a survey of consumers by the NRF, with the results illustrated below:

My takeaway here remains positive. While Info Tech was indeed prone to a market sell-off because of its lofty valuation, I believe its recent results and future outlook justify above-average prices. The companies within the sector continue to beat analyst expectations, and a robust holiday shopping season appears to be set to benefit the companies that sell tech products. With all this considered, I remain bullish on Info Tech.

Growth Stocks Helped By Strong Job Numbers

A final reason for my positive view on SCHG has to do with my macro view on the U.S. economy. As the bull market has continued for an extremely long time, investors are anxiously wondering when the cycle will ultimately reverse. The growth sector is prone to immediate sell-offs if investors get jittery that the end is near.

Fortunately, I truly believe we will continue to see the economy grow in 2019, and sell-offs in fear of a slowing economy are unjustified. For proof, consider the October jobs report that came out last week by the Department of Labor. According to data reported by CNBC, both job and wage numbers were extremely strong. The unemployment stayed at a very low 3.7% but, even better, workforce participation rates improved. First, the employment-to-population ratio increased to 60.6%, which is actually the highest level for that metric in almost 10 years. Second, the number of people considered "outside the labor force" fell by 487,000, which shows that more Americans are able to come back in to the labor force and find productive work. Both of these statistics are extremely positive for the overall economy.

A final point has to do with wages. For the first time in a while we saw meaningful wage growth, with average hourly earnings growing by 3.1% in a year-over-year comparison, the best rate in 9 years. Wage growth (or lack there of) has long been the thorn in the recovery's side, as it remained stubbornly low. Now, however, it seems we are finally seeing some meaningful growth in this regard, and that should continue to fuel consumer confidence and, more importantly, spending.

Bottom line

Investing has gotten trickier over the past few months, as steep sell-offs and volatile trading sessions continue to make headlines with disturbing regularity. Because of this, it may be prudent for investors to take some risk off the table if they are getting nervous. However, I do not believe that means exiting the growth category, even though these companies are trading at loftier valuations. While the recent sell-offs in some notable FAANG stocks may give credence to the logic of selling off more expensive stocks, I believe the damage has been done and selling now is unwise. With the labor market continuing to improve and corporate earnings remaining strong, I see little evidence that a recession is in the cards for the near-term. Therefore, I expect growth-oriented stocks to make a resounding comeback in the months to come. While many of these stocks reside in the Info Tech sector, I am not discouraged by this fact, because I remain bullish on that sector going in to the new year. Valuations have come down slightly because of the sell-off, and the consumer outlook for that sector looks very strong, especially for holiday spending. Given this backdrop, I continue to buy growth-oriented stocks, and I would recommend investors consider SCHG at this time.

