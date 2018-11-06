Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) CEO Paula Soteropoulos on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for an update on our progress and our review of the financial results for the third quarter. With me on today's call are Paula Soteropoulos, Chief Executive Officer; Sarah Boyce, President; and Mike MacLean, our Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, this conference call includes forward-looking statements regarding the financial outlook for Akcea, Akcea’s business and the therapeutic and commercial potential of Akcea’s products and development. Any statement describing Akcea’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, including the commercial potential of TEGSEDI, WAYLIVRA and our pipeline drugs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered as at-risk treatment.

Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs.

Akcea’s forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that if they never materialize or prove correct could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Akcea’s forward-looking statements reflects the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors known by Akcea. As a result, you’re cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

These and other risks concerning Akcea’s programs are described in additional detail in Akcea’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in the most annual report on Form 10-K on file with the SEC. Copies of this and other documents are available from the company.

In addition earlier today, we issued a press release and related financial tables including a reconciliation of GAAP to our reported pro forma financial measures that we will discuss today. To read this release and to keep up to date on our latest company news, please visit the Investor section of our website.

Paula Soteropoulos

Paula Soteropoulos

Thank you, Kath. Good afternoon. This has been an important quarter for us. Our first trial of TEGSEDI is now approved in the U.S., Europe and Canada. Launch activities are ongoing in all three geographies, and we treated our first patients with commercial drug in Germany. In the U.S., this is also imminent. We have our specialty pharmacy certified to ramp [ph]. We also have physicians and patients certified to our ramp and we have patients enrolled in Akcea Connect, our patient support program.

We have a broad label in each geography that allows us to treat polyneuropathy in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis, hATTR. This label is based on the strong data from the NEURO-TTR study that we published earlier this year in the New England Journal of Medicine.

We are thrilled to this outcome. Our focus is to empower the patient to start to TEGSEDI, a treatment with significant efficacy and simple self-administration which gives patients flexibility and independence when so much of their life has been taken away by their disease. We are committed to ensuring that while patients are receiving TEGSEDI, we are providing a suite of services through Akcea Connect to support both patients and physicians and their healthcare teams in the use of TEGSEDI.

We’re confident that patients can build a manageable monitoring routine like they have done in the OLE and early access program with the support Akcea Connect which offers the option of at-home services. We are now focused on delivering TEGSEDI to patients, their families and their physicians and they’re executing on our launch plans. While we are not providing sales guidance today, we will continue to evaluate when to provide guidance as we gain comfort with the brand launch, market dynamics and key metrics.

For WAYLIVRA, we are in an active dialog with EMA and our review process is ongoing. We are engaging with the FDA and we’ll continue to update you on our progress there.

In our discussions with Health Canada on WAYLIVRA, we have been told that we will be receiving a notice of non-compliance of trial letter in the coming weeks. Once we receive that letter we plan to engage with Health Canada in the same way we are with the FDA to confirm a path forward for WAYLIVRA.

We are disappointed in this news. We continue to believe WAYLIVRA demonstrates a favorable benefit with profiles of people living with familial chylomicronemia syndrome, or FCS, as supported by the results of the Phase 3 APPROACH study, the largest study ever conducted in FCS.

The patients, physician and rare disease community's disappointment in the outcome of WAYLIVRA has been heartfelt and underscores the incredible need for therapy for people living with this debilitating and life-altering disease. Our EAP program is ongoing and we continue to work to bring patients with FCS to first ever treatment for this ultra-rare and debilitating disease.

The positive top line results from our Phase 2 study of AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx was an important achievement in the third quarter. This study within patients with established cardiovascular disease and elevated levels of elevated Lp(a). The results are particularly important due to the fact that this 286 patient study was the largest and longest study conducted with Ionis’ LICA technology platform.

We’re pleased with the substantial LP(a) lowering and with the favorable safety and tolerability profile demonstrated in this study. The results are consistent with what we’ve observed to-date and with the multiple other LICA studies we and Ionis have conducted. We believe the results exemplify the efficacy, safety and tolerability of the LICA platform in general. The results of the study will be presented this coming weekend at AHA, and we look forward to sharing them with the cardiovascular patients and physician community.

We are well positioned as we execute on our launch of TEGSEDI in the U.S., Europe and Canada. This is a big step as we build Akcea into a global rare disease company.

Mike MacLean

Mike MacLean

Thanks, Paula. We are in a strong financial position as we enter the last quarter of the year. We ended the third quarter with $320 million in cash and short-term investments. We had a third quarter net loss of approximately $51 million on a pro forma basis including pro forma operating expenses of $72 million. With the launch of TEGSEDI, we will include revenues from product sales in the fourth quarter.

Given that, some indicators of financial impact of our recent TTR franchise transaction with Ionis, from an accounting perspective, we will report all our sales related to TEGSEDI and all our commercial expenses related to the TTR franchise plus our share of the AKCEA-TTR-LRx development cost.

The impact of the profit share of items will be included in determining next year's operating income outline. Also related to the TTR license upon approval of TEGSEDI in the EU in the third quarter we incurred a $40 million expense related to a milestone payment to Ionis which we paid through an issuance of 26 million shares.

In October, as U.S. approval took place we incurred an additional $50 million of expense related to a milestone payment, which we settled at 21.7 million, through approximately 1.7 million shares that will be reflected in our fourth quarter financial results.

These two issuances increased Ionis’s ownership interest in Akcea to 75.5%. Also in Q3 we completed our license agreement with PTC Therapeutics. This transaction provided us with $12 million. Under this license we are eligible to receive $6 million following the approval with LICA [ph]in the U.S. or EU.

We’ve recognized the full $12 million as licensing revenue in this quarter. This payment and all future milestones of royalties from PTC for TEGSEDI will be split 60% to Ionis and 40% to Akcea The 60% payment to Ionis is reflected in our third fourth quarter financials as part of cost of sales and licensing and our condensed consolidated statement of operation. On milestones we will receive [indiscernible] where we split 50/50 with Ionis.

We are excited about our partnership with PTC which should accelerate access to TEGSEDI for patient in [indiscernible]. This quarter we also conducted a reduction in force as a response to the receipt of the complete response letter from the FDA for WAYLIVRA. The reduction impacted approximately 12% of our employees. The majority of them on the -- were on the WAYLIVRA field team. Employees were eligible to receive salary continuation and another customary benefits. The costs associated with the reduction of force in the third quarter was approximately 2 million.

Moving on to our Novartis agreement, we anticipate Novartis' decision to exercise our option on AKCEA-APO-LRX in early 2019. If Novartis exercises this option, we will earn currently $150 million license fee that we will share equally with Ionis.

Turning to our financial guidance, with $320 million in cash we believe we have sufficient cash on hand to fund commercial activities for TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA as well as fund the planned development of the pipeline through the end of 2019. If Novartis exercises its option for AKCEA-APO-LRX next year we will have access to an additional $75 million of funding in 2019.

Sarah Boyce

Sarah Boyce

Thank you, Mike. I am thrilled to have our first earnings call with TEGSEDI as a commercial product in the U.S., EU, and Canada. We are executing on our plan to make TEGSEDI available to patients who so desperately need it. It's early days but we are very pleased with how things are progressing in all three regions.

In the U.S. TEGSEDI is approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis in adults with a broad label. TEGSEDI comes with a box warning for thrombocytopenia and glomerulonephritis and does not require use of any concomitant medication.

We believe TEGSEDI will be treatment of choice given its efficacy including a 79% TTR lockdown, coupled with the subcutaneous delivery which puts treatments in the patient's hands, enabling them and their families to have independence as they work to manage this life threatening disease.

We believe patients and physicians will have confidence in choosing TEGSEDI with patient [ph] monitoring supported by Akcea Connect which offers in-home or lab services depending on the patient's preferences. TEGSEDI is approved with a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy or REMS program that will be supported by the Akcea Connect with the help of on-net case managers. The REMS is straightforward and in fact we already have a team of pharmacy-certified and ready to go, as patients and physicians are also satisfied.

It is built with an integrated approach designed in conjunction with Quest to make monitoring as easy for patients as possible and to describe more in more detail at www.tegsedirems.com.

Our U.S. sales team is hard at work delivering on their month long plans reaching out to neurologists, hematologists and cardiologists and academic institutions, clinical research side and community-based physicians and practices and we have already received our first sale. I’m very pleased with that progress to-date.

Our market access team is working with payers who cover the majority of lives in the U.S. Our approach continues to be to partner with each payer, understand their need and work with them to develop a strategy that best fits their goals and the patient population they serve and that may be in the form of value-based agreements.

At the same time, we want to be sure that financial barriers do not negatively impact patients in need. In addition, our specialty pharmacy Accredo has been instrumental in helping patients working with their payers. We chose Express Scripts’ Accredo because of their experience to co-share [ph] the unique needs of rare disease communities and their proven track record to simplifying access to therapy. Accredo has a team of specialty clinicians, pharmacists and over 600 field-based nurses located throughout the U.S. who will augment the Akcea Connect team of nurse case managers to provide support and address the needs of the hATTR community.

Just a few days after FDA approval, Akcea showcased its first product at the AANEM meeting in Washington DC. We also sponsored a medical symposium that was very well attended, highlighting the challenges of diagnosing this multi-systemic disease and providing guidance on the management of patients with hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy.

This coming weekend at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research or ISPOR meeting in Europe, we will be presenting more detailed analysis from the NEURO-TTR study. This new data focuses on TEGSEDI’s impact on quality-of-life, including how patients were able to function in day-to-day activity as well as TEGSEDI’s positive impact on patient’s physical and mental health. We look forward to sharing the data with you and with the TTR community.

Finally, our hATTR COMPASS program continues to be very well received. Through our partnership with Ambry on hATTR COMPASS program, more than 400 patients have been identified with hATTR mutation, and that number continues to grow.

Now moving to Europe, the first patients have been treated with TEGSEDI in Germany. In Germany, for the first 12 months of commercial availability, we are treating patients operating under [Indiscernible] pre-pricing. This means we have the ability to set the price for the first full year, while we negotiate the eventual commercial price of TEGSEDI with the German authorities.

We have submitted to G-BA in Germany and we have also submitted to NICE in the UK. We continue to work on making TEGSEDI available to patients across various European countries as well as rolling out Akcea Connect for the highest level of patient and physician support allowed in each country.

In Canada, TEGSEDI is the first approved drug to treat polyneuropathy caused by hATTR amyloidosis and we are thrilled that Canadian patients and physicians finally have a therapy. Our Akcea Connect program is also in place in Canada.

Finally, as we look at the potential for TEGSEDI beyond the U.S., EU and Canada, we continue to work closely with PTC Therapeutics as they work to move TEGSEDI forward in Latin America. We remain impressed with PTC team and their approach. And of course, we are looking beyond these initial launches and we continue to build and deliver on our strategy for global patient access to TEGSEDI.

Touching briefly on WAYLIVRA, we are continuing to prepare to launch in Europe. We are making progress in patient identification effort with a focus on the diagnosis of this disease. The EAP is ongoing and we plan to launch as quickly as possible after approval in Europe.

In closing, although it’s still early in our TEGSEDI launch, I couldn’t be prouder of what our team has set out to accomplish and what we have delivered so far.

Paula Soteropoulos

Paula Soteropoulos

Thank you, Sarah. Let's talk about the pipeline. In September we announced positive results of our Phase 2 study of AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx in patients with established cardiovascular disease in elevated levels of Lp(a). Results from the study shows statistically significant dose dependent reductions of Lp(a) compared to placebo at all dose levels including low monthly doses of AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx. Most patients in the active recruit achieved Lp(a) reduction below the established threshold of risk for CBD events.

Treatment emergent adverse events were balanced between the active and placebo groups. The common adverse events was ISRs which was experienced in the minority of the patients. No patient in this study experienced a confirmed platelet level below 100,000 and the incidents of platelet level below normal that's comparable between both groups at 10.5% for AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and 14.9% for the placebo.

Particularly impressive is that approximately 90% of patients completed treatment and the rate of treatment discontinuation was comparable between the active and placebo groups. More complete results will be presented this weekend at the American Heart Association Meeting in Chicago. These data are an important step forward for people living with elevated levels of Lp(a) in cardiovascular disease and for the cardiovascular community as a whole.

These data are particularly important because given the consistency we have seen across the platform today we believe that they will translate to the rest of the Lica products in the Ionis and AKCEA pipelines including AKCEA-TTR-LRx. We are working with Novartis to prepare for end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA.

In addition the teams are well along in planning in the phase 2 trial design including supply chain strategy with Novartis leading that team effort. We continue to expect our end-of-Phase 2 meeting to happen this year, after which Novartis will have 50 days option. We look forward to speaking with you in more detail about the data from AHA after this weekend.

The rest of the pipeline continues to progress as expected. We are on track to initiate first in-human studies for AKCEA-TTR-LRx this year. Our study for familial partial lipodystrophy or FTL is ongoing and we anticipate data in 2019. AKCEA-APO(c3)-LRx, our other program that's partnered with Novartis continues to roll phase 2 study in patients with hypertriglyceridemia in established cardiovascular disease.

We continue to plan for data from this program next year with the potential for the Novartis option in late next year or early the following year. We are conducting a pilot study and are continuing to accrue data on AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx in rare hypolipidemias.

We have planned to announce topline results this year but we now anticipate those results in 2019. Our key area of focus for AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx is in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease NAFLD. Our Phase 2 NAFLD with metabolic complications is ongoing with data planned for 2019.

Over the last couple of years there has been an increased level of effort to develop drugs for fatty liver disease. Recently there has been new data showing strong connection between the degree of liver fat, particularly when measured by new imaging technologies and hematologic response. This is leading to new approaches to clinical development including using these measurement as an endpoint for Phase 3 studies.

In preclinical models, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx has been shown to reduce the amount of fat in liver as well as having a significant impact on the number of other metabolic parameters associated with fatty liver disease, including the low triglyceride and other lipid parameters. Because of this we are excited for the potential of AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx to have a meaningful impact in patients with serious non-alcoholic fatty liver disease including NASH and we look forward to sharing more of these data readouts next year.

Today I'm greatly proud of all that achieved. We have great team in place as we progress all of our products and pipeline programs. We are executing on the [indiscernible] study which we believe will be the drug of choice for many patients. In liver we are focused on Europe and working with FDA and Health Canada to find a path forward in the U.S. and Canada.

We have a solid pipeline with a rich set of milestones coming in 2019. We're continuing to build a strong company and we are driven by the knowledge that patients living with serious rare diseases rely on us to deliver transformative medicines.

Question-and-Answer Session

First question is coming from Gill Bloom from Needham and Company.

Gill Bloom

Hi, everyone now. This is Gill Bloom for Chad Messer. Thank you very much for the update. I have a couple of questions but first starting TTR, now that both TEGSEDI and [indiscernible] are available, have you had some interesting conversations with doctors like things that you did not expect considering that both drugs are currently available?

Paula Soteropoulos

Hi, Gill. Thanks for your question. I don't think anything that we didn't expect, I mean we know that TEGSEDI has shown strong positive data. We've been hearing prior to approval that many physicians see that TEGSEDI will be very important to those patients who really do want to hold on, in a sense to their independence. Many of these patients try to continue to work. And so having a self-injection they can do at home on their own time is something that they had shared with us before approval. And consistent with what we're seeing as we're getting out in the field. So I don't think anything new surprises.

Gill Bloom

All right. And a follow on the ANGPTL3 program. I remember you had a study, a pilot study in FCS and FPL and AGFH, what results would you expect others have read out from those studies and how would you see yourselves moving forward in those indications, with this particular drug?

Paula Soteropoulos

So we do have one. Those are the ongoing pilot studies of the FCX and FPL in -- that we talked about in the rare hyperlipidemias. And as you know ANGPTL3 has the potential to affect multiple lipid parameters, triglycerides, LDL, fatty liver. And so we're looking at each of these to understand the potential impact and if there is a path in FCX that would really only be leveraging let's say the triglyceride lowering effect of ANGPTL3 in FPL -- the all three parameters could be very important in that particular disease. Because FPL patients not only have high triglycerides but they have high LDL then they have -- tend to have fatty liver, they tend to die not only [indiscernible] but fatty liver disease and heart disease.

So part of that is to really understand the impact on all these parameters and a potential path. And again as I said though what we're really excited about is the potential, a much larger patient population but where we can leverage all of the benefits of this molecule how it targets all three parameters.

Gill Bloom

Excellent. Thank you very much for taking my questions.

The next question is coming from Do Kim of BMO Capital Markets.

Do Kim

Hi, this is Neil filling in for Do. I have two questions. The first one is regarding WAYLIVRA. Been two months approximately since the CRL and just wondered if you guys have any timeline for when you think you'll have news or when you think important decisions will be made. And then how you think the ongoing extension studies, early access program data might be helpful in that and actually I'll wait for your response…

Paula Soteropoulos

Sure, so the -- we are already engaging with the FDA and this is part of a processes. It will be a one-time meeting and to really assess how we can leverage the open label expansion, in early access on the type of data they need, and what that time frame would look like. So that’s part of the ongoing dialogue and don't have a time frame yet at this point, but we are in the midst of that engagement.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you think it's something that would be -- there would be some more clarity in the first quarter or second quarter or is it really just too difficult to say right now?

Paula Soteropoulos

It's too difficult to say. I mean it would be in next year but difficult to say right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And then the second question is regarding TEGSEDI. Congratulations on the approval.

Paula Soteropoulos

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

You're welcome. Curious how your discussions with payors have been coming along? How interested did the payers seem to be in making value based arrangement. And then just sort of as a follow on, how do you see the Trump Administration's proposals regarding international pricing and reference pricing to factor into your strategy right now?

Paula Soteropoulos

Okay. Let me Sarah answer that on pricing.

Sarah Boyce

Yes, absolutely. So our payer team has been very engaged with all of the major payers, cover really the vast majority of lives. We're finding very much that it is a payer by payer approach. And it really is not a one-size fits all strategy. So we've actually got a range of strategies, one of which includes value-based pricing agreements. We are also looking at other strategies as well to what each payer would have individualized. And I'm really pleased with how that's going. That's been going very well, and we are making really good progress.

I think from a potential pricing look forward, and looking -- it's not -- pricing yet, definitely what we look at when we price for both veracity and value that strategy is consistent as we approach each country. And we actually look at all sort of price ,and look to try and maintain that also. So I think there is a lot to come with regards to what pricing would hold. It's sort of early days in that. But certainly for us we take a consistent approach to our pricing strategy and we do that in each country in which we work.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you for answering the questions.

Paula Soteropoulos

Thanks Neil.

Unidentified Analyst

You're welcome.

The next question comes from Paul Matteis of Stifel.

Paul Matteis

Hey thanks. This is Denbur Net [ph] on for Paul Matteis. Two questions. The first one on TEGSEDI, just about the kinetics of rolling over patients on the expanded access program to commercial product. Specifically, how many patients do you currently have on non-commercial product? And how many patients do you expect to convert this quarter and over the next couple of quarters?

Paula Soteropoulos

So, Den, we're not going to be talking about specific numbers of patient. But clearly that's those patients that our team are working with physicians and getting them through the process to roll them over. But we aren't going to be talking about specific numbers.

Paul Matteis

Okay I understood. And I guess the next one just on the TTR ligand program. I know that you mentioned, that you'll be entering the clinics in -- so when can we expect to see the next date of disclosure from this program. And I guess secondly, what is the regulatory path for seeing this in wild type [ph] patients. Thanks so much.

Paula Soteropoulos

Yes, so as we said we'll be starting Phase I this year. We will have data next year from the Phase 1 study and with regard to how we look at our next step, we obviously have a two pronged approach, looking at the hereditary patients and more rapid path and then studying the patients in the wild type patient population. And that's -- it's still a process for us that we're still working through in finalizing, taking into account the dynamics in the marketplace right now with other products. But that is something again we'll have more clarity next year.

Paul Matteis

Okay, great, thank you.

Paula Soteropoulos

Thanks, Den.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi thanks for taking the question. This is Jan [ph] in for Jim. So first question on the pace of enrollment for physician into the REMS program, do you have a sense of whether the increased competition is relative to your expectation at this point for the REMS program?

Paula Soteropoulos

Yes. We’re really pleased with how that enrollment is going. We’re having both, as I said, our specialty pharmacy has already enrolled, we’re having patients and physicians enrolled today and we’re really pleased with the progress we’ve made with that. So, it’s very much I think as expected.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And also, do you have -- according to the identified patients and diagnosed patients in the U.S. do you have the split between commercial and public -- Medicare Medicaid patients? And also perhaps, do you have -- would you be able to comment on the ability of the Medicare patients to pay the co-pay for TEGSEDI? Thanks.

Paula Soteropoulos

Yes. Maybe if I take the first part -- the latter part of your question first, if I may. So, with regards to the ability of Medicare patients to pay the co-pay, that’s one of the things you have through Akcea Connect patient consensus, they have the case managers who work with them individually and help the patient work through that. There are also foundations that can potentially help some of the Medicare patients as well with the range of options.

In relation to the split of how patients look from sort of commercially insured or Medicare, it’s kind of really too early to give guidance on that and that’s not something that we’re going to go into in today’s call.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And last question. We know you just said the FPL trial data is upcoming, just curious in terms of platelet effects; would you be able to share anything from that study?

Paula Soteropoulos

So, the FPL [Indiscernible] in 2019. And when we do share the data, we will -- that will of course be inclusive of any platelet data as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you very much.

Paula Soteropoulos

You’re welcome, [ph] Ian.

Paula Soteropoulos

Thank you, Lisa. So, thank you very much for listening in today. Looking ahead, we’re very focused on our launch of TEGSEDI, progressing regulatory discussions for WAYLIVRA and of course advancing our pipeline. I am looking forward to the buzz at AHA this weekend around AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and to sharing more our incredibly exciting data with you. Thank you.

