Is Taiwan Semiconductor's Share Price Pullback A Good Buying Opportunity?

Demands for mobile, high performance computing, automotive and Internet of Things will be TSMC’s main growth drivers in the next five years.

Investment Thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (“TSMC”) (TSM) has faced the challenge of margin compression since late 2016. This margin compression should ease off towards the second half of 2019 thanks to yield improvement in its state of the art 7-nm process. The company should continue to enjoy robust revenue growth thanks to demand from high performance computing, automotive, and Internet of Things. However, its current share price is fairly valued.

Recent Developments

TSMC reported its Q3 2018 results with 3.3% revenue growth year over year. This growth rate was weak primarily due to weaker cryptocurrency demand. In fact, cryptocurrency-related demand contributed to about a decline of 31% in its computer segment sequentially.

Margin compression continues

In TSMC’s latest Q3 2018 earnings release, its revenue of US$8.49 billion was higher than its guidance of US$8.28 ~ US$8.38 billion. However, its gross margin of 47.4% was towards the low end of its guidance of 47.0% ~ 49.0%. This was also a decline of 250 basis points from Q3 2017 (see table below). Similarly, its profit margin declined to 34.2% in Q3 2018 from 35.7% in Q3 2017.

Although the company posted in-line quarterly results, we do note the worrisome trend of its margin compression in the past two years. Below is the chart that shows TSMC’s gross margin and year over year change since Q3 2016. As can be seen from the chart, its year over year change in gross margin has turned negative since Q2 2017. In fact, TSMC’s gross margin compressed from the high of 52.3% in Q4 2016 to 47.4% in Q3 2018.

Revised guidance

Looking forward into Q4, TSMC expects its Q4 gross margin to be between 47% and 49%. This means that its gross margin will be less than last year’s 50%. Its Q4 2018 operating margin is expected to be between 36% and 38%. This is also less than last year’s 39.2%.

Outlook is still favorable

Gross margin should improve as TSMC improves its yield on 7-nanometer production

Since TSMC’s 7-nanometer process is at the beginning stage of the production cycle, its gross margin is still below the corporate margin. As TSMC’s CFO Lora Ho mentioned in the conference call, this was one of the main reasons why the company’s gross margin compressed in the quarter. In fact, the margin compression caused by 7-nanometer ramp up is expected to be between 2 and 3 percentage points. Nevertheless, the company’s margin should gradually increase as it improves its yield, efficiency and utilization. Management expects its gross margin will improve towards the second half of 2019. As Lora Ho mentioned in the conference call, “we believe the margin dilution will be eased off when we reach to the second half of 2019.” For readers' information, TSMC’s 7nm process accounted for 11% of its revenue in Q3 and is expected to reach 20% of its revenue in Q4 2018.

TSMC’s N7+ and 5nm processes will be the medium term growth driver

TSMC’s N7+ process is in risk production now and this technology node is expected to deliver 15% to 20% higher density than its 7-nanometer process. It will also result in 10% lower power consumption. The company expects its N7+ process to ramp-up at a rapid pace in 2020 and beyond. The company also expects its 5-nanometer process to reach risk production in the second half of 2019.

Double-digit revenue growth rates in HPC, automotive and IoT over the next 5 years

TSMC has four growth engines that should help it to achieve its goal of 5% to 10% revenue growth per year. These engines are: mobile, high-performance computing, automotive, and Internet of Things. Management expects that it will be able to achieve mid-single digit growth in revenue from mobile devices and double-digit growth rates in its 3 other growth engines.

Moving from 28nm to 22nm will be beneficial

Although TSMC mentioned that overcapacity in its 28nm process is expected to last for a few years, management is prepared for it. The company expects to convert some of its 28nm production capacity to 22nm. TSMC is working with its customers to smoothly transition to 22nm technology production. This will result in a win-win situation. TSMC can improve its gross margin and utilization. Its customers can reduce the cost and improve the performance of their chips.

Risks and Challenges

Reliance on Apple

Although TSMC does not disclose any specific information regarding its customers, Apple (AAPL) is currently TSMC’s largest customer. Revenue from Apple accounts for about one-fifth of its revenue according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Any weakness in Apple’s sales can negatively impact TSMC’s revenue growth rate.

Semiconductor industry is highly cyclical

Although TSMC should benefit from several future industry trends such as Internet of Things, 5G and artificial intelligence, the entire semiconductor industry is still highly cyclical. In an economic downturn, demand can quickly diminish and the firm is exposed to the risk of excessive capacity. This is already evident in several technology nodes. For example, TSMC’s CEO C.C. Wei expressed in its latest conference call that utilization in its 28 nm technology node is not full (although this is also due to the competitive environment in 28 nm technology node).

Possible bottlenecks in new technology nodes

As the manufacturing technology advances to 5nm and below, expenses in research and development will grow exponentially. Investors should keep in mind that any missteps in R&D will allow TSMC’s competitors such as Samsung to close the gap or even get ahead.

Valuation: Fairly Valued

After reaching above $46 per share in January, share price of TSMC has pulled back nearly 20%. Its current PE ratio of 16.35x is still slightly above its 5-year historical average of 16.05x.

TSMC pays an annual dividend of NTD$8 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.6%. In the conference call, management expects to continue to maintain its dividend payout ratio at about 70% of its free cash flow. Given the fact that the company has consistently increased its free cash flow in the past few years (see chart below), we believe it will be able to continue to grow its dividend in the future.

Investor Takeaway

We are optimistic about TSMC’s future growth potential thanks to future trend of 5G, AI, and IoT. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. We believe investors with a long-term investment horizon will be rewarded. However, we still think a higher margin of safety is necessary given the fact that we are already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle.

