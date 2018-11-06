A More Rational Tesla Valuation And Sensitivity Analysis

Using more conservative assumptions, I arrive at a fair value range of $109.91 to $659.48 per share.

I show that its assumptions are overoptimistic and attempt to reconstruct its valuation model.

Citron Research published a sensitivity analysis of Tesla's fair value and arrived at a worst-case scenario share price of $599.

When Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) impressive Q3 results were released, my immediate reaction was that the company's turnaround was secured.

I shared Andrew Left's (of Citron Research) opinion that the TSLA short thesis is no longer valid. He'd been a vocal TSLA bear up until a couple of weeks ago when he admitted on live TV that he has changed his views on the company.

His reasons for the change of heart, published in a research note, are mainly as follows:

The predicted "Tesla Killer," a competing 200-mile EV, has not yet emerged. And it looks as though no serious competitor will hit the market until 2020. The Model 3 is outselling competing models (not just EVs) by more than 300%. Ditto for the Model S in the large luxury segment. Models 3, S, and X occupied the top 3 spots for US EV sales in Q3 2018. New customers, not just people on the reservation list, are buying Teslas. People appear to be spending more on Model 3 than they've ever spent on a car. They're trading in not just luxury cars from Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), but also cars like the Toyota Prius (NYSE:TM), Honda Accord (NYSE:HMC), and Honda Civic.

These are all good reasons to be bullish.

But if you scroll to the end of the research note, you'll find an extremely bullish sensitivity analysis of TSLA's fair value (I've included it below). My view is that its analysis is overly bullish, and I'll explain why.

At the end of the article, I present an adjusted sensitivity analysis based on some more realistic assumptions.

Is Citron's sensitivity analysis realistic?

I decided to deconstruct its model to find out if it makes sense.

Source: Citron Research

If you look at the second table, you can see its "worst-case" share price is $599, which is almost 100% higher than the current price of $344. Is this a realistic assumption? The short answer is no.

Let's see how it arrived at this number.

First, some important inputs:

Average revenue per unit/vehicle (ARPU) was $73K in Q3. Note that the ARPU should shrink over time as more Model 3s are sold compared to Models S and X, and as the average selling price of the Model 3 decreases toward the target selling price of $35K. Citron's model seems to account for a decreasing ARPU (explained below), which is good.

Note that the ARPU should shrink over time as more Model 3s are sold compared to Models S and X, and as the average selling price of the Model 3 decreases toward the target selling price of $35K. Citron's model seems to account for a decreasing ARPU (explained below), which is good. Gross margin of 20-30%. This is a realistic range given that the company just surpassed 20% GM for Model 3 sales in Q3 and 25% for all vehicles.

This is a realistic range given that the company just surpassed 20% GM for Model 3 sales in Q3 and 25% for all vehicles. # of shares outstanding is 170,590,000

I took its first result ($29.97 EPS) and worked backward to figure out what ARPU it used:

$29.97 EPS turns into $5.11B total earnings

At a 20% gross margin that translates to $25.56B in revenue

At 500,000 vehicles sold, we arrive at an ARPU of $51,125.82

This is lower than the actual Q3 2018 ARPU, which is good because the ARPU will drop as sales increase. I tried the same exercise with other EPS values and arrived at sequentially lower ARPUs as I moved down the table. Again, it seems reasonable to assume ARPU will keep dropping, but without seeing its input data I can't figure out exactly how it arrived at its numbers.

Aside from being a black box, there are several more problems with Citron's model:

It seems to assume that gross profit equates to earnings. To recalibrate the model, we could use a range of operating margins instead. Model 3 sales are currently on track to hit 264K per year, given September 2018 sales of 22,250 (12 x 22,250 = 264,000). It would therefore be more realistic to use 250K annual sales as a base, instead of assuming TSLA will reach at least 500K in annual sales. The top car brand, Toyota, sold a total of 7.8M cars in 2017. Assuming Tesla will reach 10M deliveries in the near future means it will be by far the top car company in the world. That's way too optimistic at this point. The best-selling single model in 2017 was the Ford F-Series, with 1.073M in sales. Given that Tesla currently only sells one mass-market vehicle, a more realistic maximum delivery number would be 1M, not 10M. Musk even said during the last conference call that he expects annual Model 3 sales to reach 500K to 1M. Since we're only analyzing vehicle sales and leaving other growth drivers like car/ridesharing, services, and energy out of the equation, does a forward P/E ratio of 20 make sense? At some point, TSLA's growth will slow down and the stock will be traded at a much lower P/E. Ford (F), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), and General Motors (GM) trade at P/Es of 6.58, 5.84, and 8.67. A P/E of 15 might be more appropriate (though that's still pretty generous).

Let's see what happens when we recalibrate the model.

A more realistic sensitivity analysis

To create a better (more conservative) model, I'll make the following assumptions:

Operating margin of 10-15% (equal to half of the gross margin)

Annual deliveries of 250K-1M

A static ARPU of $50K

A Forward P/E of 15

# shares outstanding = 170,590,000

Here's what the new sensitivity analysis looks like:

Source: Author's analysis based on assumptions listed above

In the worst case, we have a fair value of $109.91; in the best case, a fair value of $659.48.

These results, in my opinion, are much more realistic and therefore more useful in deciding how much capital to allocate to an investment in TSLA. Citron's model, while interesting, is just too optimistic.

Two things come to mind when looking at the results of this analysis:

For investors worried that TSLA's valuation is based completely on speculation, this simple analysis shows that's not the case. The stock is trading at about $344 per share, which falls somewhere near the middle of our range. TSLA could, therefore, grow into its current market cap by delivering 500K vehicles a year with strong margins, or 750K vehicles a year with lower, but still strong, margins. The assumptions I used are fairly conservative. They only consider sales of Models 3, S, and X and leave out the impact of future models and Tesla's other business lines.

Conclusion

I'm slightly less bullish on TSLA (at today's price) as a result of this analysis. But I still believe there's more upside than downside. It's definitely possible the company will sell 1M or more cars a year as it rolls out new models like the Y, the pickup, the improved Roadster, Semi, and who knows what else.

There's also the planned car/ridesharing fleet consisting of only Tesla vehicles, which could add tens or hundreds of billions of dollars to the company's market cap: UBER, the current leader in ridesharing, is supposedly going to IPO in 2019 for $120B, which is more than 2x TSLA's current valuation.

Of course, we also can't forget about Tesla Energy. But valuing all the company's growing and potential business lines is beyond the scope of this article. Suffice to say, the potential is significant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.