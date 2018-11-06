Analyzing Altria Group's Results For Q3 2018 (Includes 2019 Dividend And Adjusted Diluted EPS Projections)

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to analyze Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) results for the third quarter of 2018 and compare the company’s performance to prior periods. First, this article analyzes MO’s income statement (technically speaking the company’s “consolidated statement of earnings”) for the three months ended 9/30/2015, 9/30/2016, 9/30/2017, and 9/30/2018. Second, along with an overview of MO’s main product segments, this article provides a quarterly shipment volume performance analysis for 2015-2018 (“year-over-year” comparison). This includes a brief discussion of MO’s recent measures taken regarding the company’s e-vapor/e-cigs products and trade inventory adjustments. Third, this article provides a unique analysis of MO’s historical/projected adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio for 2018-2019. I will also provide a brief discussion on the recent passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”) and its impact on MO.

This assessment article will show past and projected data with supporting documentation within three tables. I am writing this article due to the continued requests to provide this type of analysis on MO after the company reports quarterly earnings. This assessment article alone is not the only data/information that should be examined to initiate a position within MO. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for MO are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the end of the article.

1) Assessing MO’s Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings:

To begin this analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows MO’s consolidated statement of earnings for the three months ended 9/30/2015, 9/30/2016, 9/30/2017, and 9/30/2018. Due to the fact MO’s performance is “skewed” due to seasonal trends, I believe comparing the company’s performance on a year-over-year quarterly basis is the most appropriate type of quantitative analysis for this assessment article. In other words, this type of analysis compares the quarter of one year to the same quarter of a prior year.

Table 1 – MO Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Three Months Ended 9/30/2015, 9/30/2016, 9/30/2017, and 9/30/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 1 above as a reference, MO reported “gross profit” (net revenues less cost of sales and excise tax) of $3.0, $3.2, $3.2, and $3.3 billion for the third quarter of 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively (see red reference “A”). When calculated, MO increased the company’s quarterly gross profit by $0.1 (rounded), less than $0.1, and $0.1 billion during the third quarter of 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. I believe readers would agree this has been a fairly consistent, gradual increase in quarterly gross profit. This increase even occurred with various states enacting state excise tax (“SET”) increases over this period of time. During 2017, the most notable increase was California’s $2.00 SET increase on a pack of cigarettes (20 sticks) which took effect on 4/1/2017 and on other tobacco-related products on 7/1/2017. The following three main factors, within either most or all of MO’s product segments, helped contribute to this fairly consistent, gradual gross profit increase: 1) various minor net price increases over the past several years; 2) varying shipment volume fluctuations within all product segments over the past several years (will be analyzed later in the article); and 3) minor fluctuations in overall market share.

Consistent with MO’s gross profit, the company’s “operating income” (gross profit less general operating, administrative, and asset impairment/exits costs) has also gradually net increased during the past several years. MO reported operating income of $2.3, $2.4, $2.6, and $2.6 billion for the third quarter of 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively (see red reference “B”). This gradual increase excludes ALL impacts from the recent passage of the TCJA (in case some market participants try to counter this factual assertion by claiming this point).

Moving down Table 1, after accounting for MO’s interest expense, earnings from its former/current 27%/10% equity ownership stake in SAB Miller (OTCPK:SBMRY)/Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD), other income (loss) (mainly in relation to the SBMRY/BUD business combination), and provision for income taxes (here is where the passage of the TCJA positively impacted MO for the third quarter of 2018; lower effective tax rate), the company reported “net earnings” of $1.5, $1.1, $1.9, and $1.9 billion for the third quarter of 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively (see red reference “D”). If one were to “exclude” the loss on extinguishment of debt in 2016 and the lower effective tax rate in 2018, MO would have reported net earnings of $1.7 and $1.9 billion for the third quarter of 2016 and 2018, respectively. Again, I believe readers should see this trend as a gradual increase in net earnings during the past several years; even when excluding the impacts from the recent passage of the TCJA.

When backing out all non-controlling interests, MO reported earnings of $0.779, $0.560, $0.974, and $1.032 per share for the third quarter of 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively (see red reference (“E / F”)). If one were to exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt in 2016 and the lower effective tax rate in 2018, MO would have reported earnings of approximately $0.89 and $0.99 per share for the third quarter of 2016 and 2018, respectively.

When assessing MO’s consolidated statement of earnings for the third quarter of 2018, I believe the company delivered a consistent operating performance by continuing to increase its gross profit and EPS (even when backing out certain extraordinary items and the recent passage of the TCJA). Let us move on to the next part of this assessment article.

2) Assessing MO’s Year-Over-Year Quarterly Shipment Volume Performance:

Prior to performing MO’s quarterly shipment volume analysis, let us first get accustomed to the company’s four main product segments. This includes products that are currently “on the shelves” and are generating meaningful revenue. MO, through the company’s subsidiaries and affiliates, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco related products, and other nicotine-containing products in markets within the United States (“U.S.”).

The following are MO’s four main product segments: 1) cigarettes (manufactured and sold by Phillip Morris USA Inc. and recently acquired Sherman Group Holdings, LLC and subsidiaries [Nat Sherman]); 2) cigars (manufactured and sold by John Middleton Co. and recently acquired Nat Sherman); 3) smokeless tobacco (most manufactured and sold by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC [USSTC]); and 4) wine (produced and/or distributed by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd.). In addition, through the business combination with SBMRY and subsequent purchase of shares in late 2016, MO currently has an approximate 10.1% equity ownership stake in BUD. Let us get briefly get accustomed to MO’s four main product segments.

MO’s cigarettes product segment is lead by the iconic brand “Marlboro®” (Marlboro). Simply put, Marlboro accounts for a large proportion of sales/revenue. This includes all products/styles under the Marlboro name (red, gold, silver, black, ice, etc…). This product segment also includes other premium brands such as “Benson & Hedges®”, “Parliament®”, and “Virginia Slims®” along with discount brands such as “Basic®” and “L&M®”.

MO’s cigars product segment is lead by the brand “Black & Mild®” (Black & Mild). This product segment also includes an “other” sub-classification. However, MO’s other cigars product segment accounts for only a fractional share of sales/revenue when compared to Black & Mild. As stated above, MO also recently acquired Nat Sherman which has allowed the company to expand its “footprint” within this product segment; including the super premium cigarette segment.

MO’s smokeless tobacco product segment includes brands such as “Copenhagen®” (Copenhagen) and “Skoal®” (Skoal). These two brands account for a majority of sales/revenue within this product segment. This product segment also includes an “other” sub-classification. USTTC’s modified risk tobacco product application (“MRTPA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding its Copenhagen Snuff Fine Cut product was submitted in March 2018 and was accepted and filed for substantive scientific review in September 2018. USTTC also recently submitted premarket tobacco applications with the FDA regarding its “VERVE®” Discs and Chews.

MO’s wine product segment includes brands such as “Chateau Ste. Michelle®”, “Columbia Crest®”, “14 Hands®”, and “Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars™”. This product segment also includes an “other” sub-classification which includes various other brands who individually account for only a fractional share of sales/revenue when compared to the other four brands listed above.

In addition, MO currently has additional product lines either in the process of being approved by regulators or fully developed that may one day notably contribute to the company’s bottom line. First, through Nu Mark LLC (Nu Mark), this includes the e-vapor product “MarkTen®” (MarkTen) and MarkTen Elite, a pod-based closed system product. However, due to the recent “cause for concern” regarding the rapid acceleration of teen e-vapor use, MO has proactively announced Nu Mark will be removed from shelves/not replenishing MarkTen Elite and “Apex®” (Apex) by MarkTen (its entire “pod-based” products) until the company receives a market order from the FDA (or this issue is resolved).

Regarding Nu Mark’s MarkTen and “Green Smoke®” (Green Smoke) cig-a-like products, MO has announced the company will only sell tobacco, menthol, and mint “flavors/varieties” for the time being. It should be noted for the third quarter of 2018, approximately 80% of Nu Mark’s e-vapor volume was within the company’s tobacco, menthol, and mint flavors/varieties. All other flavors/varieties will cease to be sold until the company receives a market order from the FDA (or this teen issue is resolved). To puts things in better perspective, these products currently contribute an extremely minor/very small fractional share to MO’s overall revenues.

Second, MO has a collaboration/partnership with Phillip Morris International Inc. (PM) regarding a heated tobacco reduced-risk product (“RRP”), “IQOS®” (“IQOS”). Recent progress, albeit slow, shows signs of promise as MO/PM await the government’s “official” response to submitted applications (submitted in March 2017 and began to be reviewed in May 2017). In the meantime, MO/PM continues to derive U.S. commercialization plans and believes IQOS will ultimately be approved by the FDA at some point in the near future. Management has recently stated the company “hopes” this approval will come by the end of the year. I am currently projecting an approval in the first half of 2019. Management reiterates there should be no capacity concerns and minimal delays from FDA approval to widespread distribution.

Now that we have a better understanding of MO’s product segments, let us now perform a year-over-year quarterly shipment volume analysis. To start this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – MO Shipment Volume Performance Analysis (By Product Segment; Three Months Ended 9/30/2015, 9/30/2016, 9/30/2017, and 9/30/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 2 above as a reference, during the third quarter of 2016, MO had a minor (less than 5%) increase of 2.85% in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigars product segment when compared to the third quarter of 2015, respectively. MO had a modest (at or greater than 5% but less than 10%) increase of 5.61% and 6.36% in the total shipment volume of the company’s smokeless tobacco and wine product segments, respectively. However, MO had a minor decrease of (0.96%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigarettes product segment. This minor net decrease was more consistent with longer-term industry trends within this product segment (some could argue still a minor outperformance). In other words, this decrease was more of a reversion to the mean. Simply put, I believe most readers would agree MO’s shipment volume experienced minor-modest growth in three out of the four main product segments during the third quarter of 2016 when compared to the third quarter of 2015.

During the third quarter of 2017, MO had a modest increase of 6.65% in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigars product segment when compared to the third quarter of 2016. This was mainly due to MO’s acquisition of Nat Sherman that was finalized near the start of 2017. However, MO had a minor decrease of (1.76%) and (0.58%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s smokeless tobacco and wine product segments, respectively. In a nutshell, smokeless tobacco had some underperformance when it came to Skoal while wine shipment volumes were negatively impacted by increased competition in the broader sector. In addition, MO had a modest decrease of (6.20%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigarettes product segment. This decrease was more severe versus the longer-term industry trends within this product segment which has been an annual decrease of approximately (3%) – (4%) over the past decade or so (as outlined above). This was mainly due to the California SET increase of $2 per pack which took effect earlier in the year. Simply put, MO’s premium Marlboro brand experienced a minor retail market share decline as consumers chose cheaper, alternative cigarettes/products.

During the third quarter of 2018, MO had a minor and modest increase of 0.38% and 6.75% in the total shipment volume of the company’s smokeless tobacco and cigars product segments when compared to the third quarter of 2017, respectively. Regarding the smokeless tobacco product segment, I believe this was a nice “bounce back” from 2017’s performance which was negatively impacted from a product recall. The expansion of Nat Sherman has continued to positively MO’s cigars product segment. However, MO had a minor decrease of (3.47%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s wine product segment. While this segment actually had a total shipment volume increase of 12.23% during the third quarter of 2018 when compared to the second quarter of 2018, management’s recent comments stated some disappointment regarding the broader “less premium” wine segment as a whole (some shift in consumer sentiment/tastes).

Most notably, in my opinion, MO had a minor decrease of (3.67%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigarettes product segment when compared to the third quarter of 2017. When compared to the notable net decrease of (10.67%) regarding MO’s total shipment volume during the second quarter of 2018 versus the second quarter of 2017, this minor net decrease was more “in-line” with the longer-term industry trends within this product segment (as outlined above).

In last quarter’s assessment article, I also stated to readers there would be a “balancing-out” of MO’s shipment volume performance within the company’s cigarettes product segment during the third quarter of 2018 due to inventory movements (which came to fruition; an 8.92% increase). When adjusted for trade inventory movements, during the third quarter of 2018 MO had a decrease of approximately (5%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigarettes product segment when compared to the third quarter of 2017. This is very similar when compared to the year-over-year trade-adjusted percentage during the prior quarter.

Market participants should understand the adjusted (5%) decline as the more accurate cigarettes shipment volume “portrayal” during the quarter. Some market participants seem to be confused by this notion. As such, I will explain further. During any given quarter, there are inventory changes within MO’s product segments that directly impact reported shipment volumes. There is a direct (as opposed to an inverse) relationship between MO’s shipment volume figures and wholesalers’ inventories. For example, if there is a quarterly increase to a wholesalers’ inventories, this typically equates to a quarterly increase in MO’s shipment volume (and vice versa). This type of increase is what occurred during MO’s third quarter of 2018 while the exact opposite occurred during the second quarter of 2018.

So, while MO’s “adjusted” shipment volume decrease was more towards (5%), I would note this is still slightly more severe versus the longer-term industry trends within this product segment which has typically been an annual decrease of approximately (3%) – (4%). When asked about this slightly more severe shipment volume decline versus industry trends, management stated they believe a combination of excise taxes in Kentucky and Oklahoma (which negatively impacts premium brands such as Marlboro) and recent e-vapor consumer trends contributed to the slightly more severe volume decrease versus recent historical trends.

When taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture, I believe the level of shipment volumes within MO’s cigarettes product segment need to be continually monitored to a heightened degree. The entire cigarette market has continued to experience gradual declines in consumption over a prolonged period of time. I do not believe this trend will change over the foreseeable future. As such, I believe this trend should be viewed as “cautionary”. Even with this more cautionary note, as discussed within the first part of this assessment article, I would point out even with MO’s continued net decrease in recent shipment volumes within its cigarettes product segment, the company was still able to achieve attractive EPS growth (even when backing out notable events such as the recent passage of the TCJA). Readers should consider this notion as well. Now let us move on the final part of this assessment article.

3) Assessing/Projecting MO’s Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio:

MO’s executive management team has continued to state the company’s Board of Directors (“BoD”) bases its dividend per share rate directly off of adjusted diluted EPS. This figure is slightly different when compared to the EPS figure analyzed within the first part of this article. MO’s adjusted diluted EPS backs out certain “extraordinary/one-time” items in relation to the company’s operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, the following: 1) tobacco/health litigation costs; 2) SBMRY/BUD special transactions; 3) gains (losses) associated with the extinguishment of debt; 4) gains (losses) associated with derivative instruments; and 5) one-time adjustments due to the passage of the TCJA (excluding the reduction in effective tax rate).

MO’s executive management team has continued to reiterate the BoD’s “annual target distribution” is 80% of the company’s adjusted diluted EPS for that given year. This metric is very important when considering the recent notable reduction of BUD’s dividend. Some market participants are worried the (50%) reduction in BUD’s dividend per share rate could directly/eventually impact MO’s dividend. However, since MO accounts for the company’s investment through the equity method of accounting, a reduction in BUD’s dividend per share rate has no impact on MO’s income statement. Simply put, since a dividend reduction has no impact on BUD’s income statement (only through the equity section of its balance sheet), there is no impact on MO’s allocated earnings on its own income statement.

The only possible worry would be if MO didn’t have enough “cash flow” per se to pay out its dividend. Simply put, that continues to not be an issue (anyone stating otherwise has been misled/is incorrect). Getting back to BUD’s finances, I would argue with a reduced dividend per share rate, that management team is focusing on “reigning in” their recent notable increase in debt due to their SBMRY acquisition. As such, with a gradual reduction in debt, BUD’s interest expense will likely decrease to some extent in the future. Ultimately, when all other variables are held constant, this would positively impact the proportional share of MO’s earnings from the company’s investment in BUD. I can certainly understand some market participants were not aware/do not understand this concept. As such, I’m more than happy to point this important notion out.

To analyze MO’s historical/projected adjusted diluted EPS, dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – MO Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio (2018-2019)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, let us take a look at MO’s reported adjusted diluted EPS and dividend per share rate for the first, second, and third quarters of 2018 and my projections for the fourth quarter of 2018. We will then take a look at my 2019 projections regarding both metrics.

MO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.95, $1.01, and $1.08 for the first, second, and third quarters of 2018, respectively. In addition, as a direct result of the passage of the TCJA, MO’s BoD increased the company’s quarterly dividend from $0.70 to $0.80 per share beginning in the third quarter of 2018 (its normal annual increase and a “true-up” adjustment). The reasoning behind this “enhanced” increase was due to the fact MO’s adjusted diluted EPS directly increased, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017 (due to a “true-down” tax liability/provision adjustment), from the passage of the TCJA.

Last quarter, I projected MO would report within the following adjusted diluted EPS range for the third quarter of 2018:

Projected adjusted diluted earnings for Q3 2018: $1.04-$1.08 per share

Actual adjusted diluted earnings for Q3 2018: $1.08 per share

As such, MO’s adjusted diluted EPS came in at the high end of my projected range. I am currently projecting MO will report adjusted diluted EPS of $0.97 for the fourth quarter of 2018 (and a similar $0.04 per share range). This figure is unchanged when compared to my prior quarter’s assessment article. When combined, this calculates to a projected adjusted diluted EPS of $4.01 for 2018 (see blue reference “A” within the left column). If this projection comes to fruition, when compared to MO’s adjusted diluted EPS of $3.39 for 2017, the company would increase its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.62 or 18.29% during 2018. Simply put, this would be a notable increase in adjusted diluted EPS on a year-over-year basis.

I am currently projecting MO will report adjusted diluted EPS of $1.02, $1.09, $1.16, and $1.05 for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively. When combined, this calculates to a projected adjusted diluted EPS of $4.32 for 2019 (see blue reference “A” within the right column). If this projection comes to fruition, when compared to MO’s projected adjusted diluted EPS of $4.01 for 2018, the company would increase its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.30 or 8.45% during 2019. Simply put, this would be a modest increase in adjusted diluted EPS on a year-over-year basis.

Still using Table 3 above as a reference, my current projection regarding MO’s target distribution to shareholders for 2019 is calculated to be $3.46 per share (see blue reference “C” within the right column). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.864 per share for 2019 (see blue reference “(C / 4)” within the right column). Based on the data above, this would calculate to MO declaring a dividend of $0.80, $0.80, $0.86, and $0.86 per share for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively. When calculated, this would be an annual dividend distribution of $3.32 per share. As such, when compared to MO’s projected target distribution of $3.46 per share for 2019, the company would have an annual underpayment of $0.14 per share. When based on the projected 2019 new “run rate” dividend of $0.86 per share (beginning in the third quarter of 2019), this calculates to an underpayment of $0.02 per share or a complete payout of the 80% adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio; consistent with 2018. I currently believe providing a narrow adjusted diluted EPS and dividend per share rate “range” for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2019 is appropriate. These ranges will be summarized below.

Conclusions Drawn:

First, when assessing MO’s consolidated statement of earnings for the third quarter of 2018, I believe the company delivered a consistent operating performance by continuing to increase its gross profit and EPS on a year-over-year quarterly basis (even when backing out certain extraordinary items and the recent passage of the TCJA).

Second, along with an overview of MO’s main product segments, this article provided a shipment volume performance analysis for 2015-2018 (year-over-year quarterly comparison). Through this analysis, I believe MO’s shipment volume performance for the third quarter of 2018 was positive in regards to the cigars and smokeless tobacco product segments and neutral-slightly cautious in regards to the cigarettes and wine product segments. This was due to the fact when considering inventory trade movements, MO’s shipment volume decline was towards (5%) and not the calculated (3.7%) decrease reported within the company’s press release. I believe this product segment’s performance needs to be continually monitored in future quarters.

Finally, this article provided a unique analysis of MO’s historical/projected adjusted diluted EPS, dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio for 2018 and 2019. The following was MO’s reported adjusted diluted EPS for the first, second, and third quarter of 2018, respectively:

MO’s reported adjusted diluted earnings for Q1-Q3 2018: $0.95, $1.01, and $1.08 per share

The following is my projected MO adjusted diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2018 and full-year 2019, respectively:

Projected adjusted diluted earnings for Q4 2018: $0.97 per share (range $0.95-$0.99 per share)

Projected adjusted diluted earnings for 2019: $4.32 per share (range $4.24-$4.40 per share)

The following is my projected MO dividend per share rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 and first-fourth quarters of 2019, respectively (per GAAP):

MO’s projected dividend for Q4 2018-Q2 2019: $0.80 per share

MO’s projected dividend for Q3 2019-Q4 2019: $0.86 per share (range $0.85-$0.87 per share)

When calculated, I am currently projecting MO will increase the company’s quarterly dividend by $0.05-$0.07 per share beginning in the third quarter of 2019 (per the accrual method of accounting; GAAP). This is a projected lower per share increase when compared to 2018 due to the fact MO’s 2018 adjusted diluted EPS was “enhanced” as a direct result of the passage of the TCJA. This was a one-time/extraordinary event. I believe MO’s dividend per share rate increase for 2019 will be more towards recent historical trends, excluding 2018.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

I believe MO, through a continued dominate retail market share in the cigarettes and smokeless tobacco product segments (both continue to have over 50.0% retail market share), will continue to provide attractive quarterly/annual results.

MO also currently has an approximate 10.1% equity ownership stake in BUD, the largest brewer in the world. Even with the recently announced (50%) dividend cut, I still believe BUD is an attractive investment for MO. As such, MO’s investors have some exposure to the brewing industry which adds even more “insulation” during a defensive market. In addition, there is a high probability MO will continue to repurchase outstanding shares of common stock throughout most (if not all) quarters over the foreseeable future which has cumulative net benefits to shareholders (as exhibited over multiple years).

With that being said, recent shipment volume declines and relatively flat retail market share within MO’s cigarettes product segment need to be monitored in future periods. In addition, future developments regarding IQOS, e-vapor/RRPs (such as British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s (BTI) recent Glo™ and Eclipse™ devices), and the FDA (for instance MO’s recent acknowledgement the company will support increasing the minimum age to purchase any tobacco product from 18 to 21) need to be carefully monitored (which I intend to do).

MO recently closed at $63.67 per share as of 11/2/2018. From the analysis provided above, including additional factors/catalysts not “fully” discussed within this particular article (for instance all the possible outcomes from recent/potential FDA announcements), I currently rate MO as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than $75.00 per share, a HOLD when trading between $65.01 - $74.99 per share, and a BUY when trading at or less than $65.00 per share. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last MO article (approximately three months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate MO as a BUY. As such, I currently believe MO is undervalued. My current price target for MO is $75.00 per share.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

MO Stock Disclosures:

I first initiated a position in MO back in late 2009 and continued to increase my position, at periodic intervals, from 2010-2013. On 10/4/2016, for the first time in several years, I “directly” increased my position in MO at a weighted average purchase price of $61.85 per share. On 3/1/2017, I sold approximately 33% of my entire MO position at a weighted average price of $75.605 per share as my price target, at the time, of $75.00 per share was met. On 3/2/2017, I sold another approximate 33% of my existing MO position at a weighted average price of $75.85 per share. On 3/8/2017, I sold my remaining position in MO at a weighted average price of $76.025 per share. The weighted average purchase price of my entire MO position was $29.78 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. The total return of my MO investment, excluding all dividends received/capital gains on reinvested dividends, was 234.3%.

On 8/21/2017, I once again initiated a position in MO at a weighted average purchase price of $63.465 per share. On 3/1/2018, 4/19/2018, 4/27/2018, and 7/19/2018, I increased my position in MO at a weighted average purchase price of $62.407, $56.78, $54.82, and $55.81 per share, respectively. When combined, my MO position has a weighted average purchase price of $57.352 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of September 2018 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 93.9% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 33 positions (see my profile for more detailed investing statistics). The slight decrease in the first percentage, when compared to August 2018, was due to the fact my position in TWO recently turned slightly negative (when excluding dividends received; still had a total return). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

