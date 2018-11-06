Recovery In Progress For This Blue-Chip REIT

When a solid REIT has a falling share price, it signals opportunity. We weed out the garbage REITs and then look for opportunities to buy the stronger REITs.

In Q3, leasing spreads were a little weaker, but the exceptionally high leasing volume bodes well for upcoming occupancy numbers.

Investors have thrown in the towel on Tanger Factory Outlets because of weak leasing spreads, but the numbers aren't as bad as they look.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE:SKT) is a strong REIT, but the price decline over the last two years makes it an easy target for bears. Unfortunately, some investors focus only on the past price movements to predict future movements. Those investors will surely have no regard for SKT, but they also failed to predict Target (NYSE:TGT) rallying from last summer, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) rallying from early 2016, or Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) bouncing back hard over the past few months.

There is one bear on SKT who has earned my respect. Julian Lin is a solid analyst and he does some great research preparing for his articles. In this report, we’re going to dissect his recent bear argument.

Julian’s thesis

Julian Lin argued that SKT was on a downwards trajectory based on the leasing results. Specifically, the argument focuses on the weakness in the spreads on temporary leases. These are metrics that many REITs won’t break out to this level for investors. Tanger providing the data for this analysis is an example of excellent transparency.

Let’s take a deeper look at the most important part of his analysis:

(Source: Screenshot from Julian Lin’s article covering SKT on Seeking Alpha)

We don’t dispute his calculations. We believe they are perfectly accurate. However, greater context is needed. The figures are listed as TTM, which means “trailing twelve months”.

Expanding leasing spreads

We can expand the chart (Source: CWMF’s calculations) to include Q1 2018. We will also be modifying the color scheme to use pink for the spreads and white for the square feet:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

Note: We've also expanded the chart to include Q3 2018 leasing numbers in an update for subscribers. The Q3 spreads were weaker, but leasing volume was exceptional. Expectations for occupancy should be revised higher.

Compared to Q1 2018, the TTM figures actually look a little better. Even at a glance, we can see that the overall spread and the spread for leases greater than 12 months are up.

Logically, you might want to know a little bit more about how we reached these calculations.

Tanger Factory Outlet Leasing Spreads

Here are the relevant pages from SKT’s supplemental information packets for those quarters, along with some built-in commentary:

(Source: SKT's supplemental information packet)

We put the 2018 Q1 document on the left and the 2018 Q2 document on the right. You’ll notice that the 2018 Q2 numbers are actually better than the 2018 Q1 numbers.

Since both sets of data are based on the trailing twelve months, the difference here is that in 2018 Q2 we have replaced 2017 Q2 with 2018 Q2. Consequently, we can reasonably say that year over year the results were better.

Unfortunately, this level of detail was only available starting in the 2018 Q1 supplemental. However, the 2017 Q4 supplemental does provide us with some of the figures. Specifically, it provides us with the percent increase for leases greater than 12 months. We have that highlighted for 2018 Q1 at 4.5% in the blue box and for 2018 Q2 at 5.8% in the purple box.

The following chart compares that with the full-year data for 2017:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

It would be nice to go even further back, but 2017 Q4 was the first time that SKT released this precise batch of data. The REIT's prior reporting format was slightly different (included/excluded different leases), which makes the comparison less useful.

A Careful Bull

Some investors will attempt to argue that buying any stock which has declined in price is a fool's game. When it comes to REITs, using momentum to select stocks is a terrible technique. So long as investors can avoid the sucker yields from garbage REITs, a declining share price can be a great opportunity.

We've bought SKT on 6 occasions.

The first shares were bought on 8/14/2017 and sold only 43 days later. We earned a return of 1.39% on that position, which isn't great but still beat the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by .8%.

Why were those shares sold so abruptly? Because SKT had plunged lower shortly after our first buy. We bought additional shares at $23.86 and $23.76 later that month. In September 2017, when share prices recovered, we dumped our higher-cost shares for a modest gain. That allowed us to get our allocation back to a reasonable level, so we could keep buying if shares kept declining. That turned out to be a great choice because the sales only intensified.

The following chart shows our 5 open positions along with the dates, purchase prices, dividends, and returns compared to buying VNQ at those same times:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

The ending date is simply modeled as the current date so we can keep up to date.

Even though SKT declined significantly since the summer months of 2016, it has been entirely possible to make a profit on shares. Investors who began buying carefully in August of 2017 are still looking at positive total returns.

For investors interested in the modeling technique, we're taking dividends in cash and modeling the numbers accordingly.

Conclusion

SKT's leasing results were improving from Q1 2018 to Q2 2018. In Q3 2018, the spreads weakened but the volume of leasing activity was exceptional. Remember that occupancy is a critical part of the equation for REITs in finding revenue. While the leasing spreads are not excellent, the volume of new leasing activity suggests SKT is doing a solid job at filling its centers.

Despite the weakness in share prices, the solid dividend yield combined with carefully timing purchases has enabled investors to still earn a solid return on SKT. If we see the stock recover to a valuation that is more comparable to the broader REIT index, it would require a significant rally. It still carries a 6% dividend yield and trades at only 9.5x normalized FFO. If the fundamentals were dreadful, it could explain the low valuation. However, SKT still has a BBB+ balance sheet, excellent dividend coverage, and increasing occupancy following its strong leasing volume for Q3 2018 should be a significant positive factor for 2019.

Some investors are scared of buying REITs because interest rates have been rising. It has certainly been a significant headwind, but it hasn't stopped up from posting a positive return. These are our results year to date as of October 19th, 2018: Being very careful about the fundamentals and evaluating the valuations between different REITs, rather than just looking at one REIT, has been a huge factor in picking the right REITs.

