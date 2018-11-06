Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) CEO Briggs Morrison on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Melissa Forst - Argot Partners, VP

Briggs Morrison - CEO

Michael Metzger - President & COO

Michael Meyers - Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP

Peter Ordentlich - Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer

Richard Shea - CFO & Treasurer

Bert Hazlett - BTIG

Chris Shibutani - Cowen

Christopher Marai - Nomura

Konstantinos Aprilakis - JMP Securities

David Lebowitz - Morgan Stanley

Ed White - H.C. Wainwright

Melissa Forst

Thank you, operator. Welcome, and thank you to the - thank you for everyone who's joining us on the line and the webcast this afternoon for a review of Syndax's third quarter financial and operating results.

I'm Melissa Forst of Argot Partners, and with me this afternoon is Dr. Briggs Morrison, Chief Executive Officer; and Rick Shea, Chief Financial Officer. And joining during the question-and-answer session will be Michael Metzger, President and Chief Operating Officer; as well as Peter Ordentlich, Chief Scientific Officer.

This call is being accompanied by a slide deck that has been posted on the company's website, so I'd please ask that you turn to the company's forward-looking statements on Slide 2.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that any statements made during this call that are not historical are considered to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section in the company's most recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as other reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent the company's views as of today, November 5, 2018, only. A replay of the call will be available on the company's website at syndax.com.

And with that, please turn to Slide 3, and I'll turn the call over to Briggs.

Briggs Morrison

Thank you very much, Melissa, and thank you to everyone joining us on today's call and webcast. This afternoon, I will share the progress we've made during the third quarter as we continue to execute on our corporate strategy in support of our primary mission: to realize a future in which people with cancer live longer and better than ever before.

Slide 3 provides a high-level summary of our corporate strategy, and I will touch on each of these strategic pillars during today's call. We just held a call on October 25 to discuss some of our programs, so my prepared remarks will be brief.

Slide 4 is a summary of the near-term investment thesis for Syndax. We'd like to remind investors that 2019 is shaping up to be a very significant year for Syndax with multiple opportunities to unlock tremendous value for shareholders. There are 2 overall survival interim analyses for E2112, our Phase III trial in hormone receptor-positive HER2-negative breast cancer. And I want to again emphasize that a positive OS trial in hormone receptor-positive HER2-negative breast cancer would be a landmark result and could be transformative for Syndax and its shareholders.

We also have readouts from our randomized Phase II trials, ENCORE 602 and 603, exploring the combination of entinostat and a PD-1 pathway antagonist in triple-negative breast and ovarian cancer. Both ENCORE 602 and 603 are randomized placebo-controlled trials, which allow very straightforward interpretation of trial results. If either is positive, that would represent one of the first randomized trials to validate a novel mechanism that adds to the efficacy of a PD-1 pathway antagonist.

We anticipate having early clinical data from our chronic graft versus host disease trial with SNDX-6352. And finally, we are on track to file the IND and start clinical trials for our amended inhibitor, which we have now named SNDX-5613. As we continue to learn more about the potential of SNDX-5613 in acute leukemia, we see this molecule becoming an additional and important value driver for our company.

So again, 2019 is shaping up to be a very significant year for Syndax.

Let me now turn to Slide 5 and give you an update on our Phase III trial of entinostat in hormone receptor-positive HER2-negative breast cancer. Slide 5, again, summarizes the trial design. The trial has now randomized 608 patients to exemestane plus placebo versus exemestane plus entinostat, and the focus of this trial is now clearly and unequivocally on overall survival.

As we've noted before, overall survival interim analyses are done approximately every 6 months, so the next interim OS analyses will be around May and November of 2019. Positive outcome at any of these OS interim analyses or upon achieving the final number of events lead us to conclude the study with allow us to file for regulatory approval based upon the terms of our special protocol assessment with the FDA.

We remain very confident in the possibility that E2112 will achieve a survival benefit. Recall that it was the Phase II overall survival results that led to the granting of the Breakthrough Therapy designation by FDA. And as I summarized on our call on October 25, based upon the results of the Phase II trial, combined with the statistical design of E2112, we've always believed that the OS endpoint was more likely to be positive than the PFS endpoint in E2112.

Hence, the fact that PFS did not achieve the very high statistical hurdle of a p-value of 0.002 does not, in any way, diminish our confidence in the possibility of achieving a survival benefit in E2112. We also know that overall survival is the most valued endpoint for patients, for physicians, for regulators and for payers, and hence, a positive OS trial would enable both rapid regulatory review in the U.S. and in Europe and potentially rapid payer access.

Slide 6, again, emphasizes potential for the entinostat-exemestane regimen to be the preferred agent after CDK4/6 therapy for HER2-positive - for HR-positive breast cancer. We know that CDK4/6 therapies, most notably, Ibrance, are being used increasingly as first-line agent, but that there's a clear desire to understand what therapies will be effective when the patients would stop responding to a CDK4/6 inhibitor.

Our current estimate is that between 30% and 50% of patients in E2112 will have received a CDK4/6 inhibitor prior to entering the trial, and thus, we will have a highly relevant dataset in this population. This population of patients is relatively large with an estimated 34,000 patients each year who'll go on to receive hormone therapy after failing first-line therapy and could therefore potentially be eligible to receive entinostat.

Slide 7 summarizes our ENCORE clinical trial program, which we are testing entinostat in combination with PD-1 pathway antagonists, either PD-1 antibodies or PD-L1 antibodies. We've now communicated our plan for non-small cell lung cancer, and we are continuing to follow patients in the melanoma cohort of ENCORE 601.

Our randomized placebo-controlled trials of triple negative and ovarian cancer are fully enrolled; as is our single-arm colorectal cancer trial, with readouts anticipated in the first half of next year for all 3 indications.

We've previously communicated, as we complete our initial clinical trials in each tumor type, we will prioritize which indications to advance to registration trials based upon a combination of unmet medical need, the competitive landscape and our ability to generate an attractive return on our investment.

Taking those factors into account, we announced that we are moving forward with a biomarker-based registration trial in non-small cell lung cancer patients whose disease has progressed after both platinum-based combination chemotherapy and the PD-1 antagonist.

Slide 8 summarizes the emerging area of clear unmet medical need for patients with non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have progressed after both a platinum-based combination chemo and a PD-1 antagonist. Slide 8 also points out that the use of biomarkers for selecting patients for appropriate therapy is common practice today in non-small cell lung cancer.

Assuming a positive outcome from our focused biomarker-driven trial, which we are now calling ENCORE 607, we believe the novel biomarker we are evaluating could transition easily into this treatment landscape.

Turning to Slide 9, I'd like to briefly, again, review ENCORE 607, the registration trial we designed for entinostat-KEYTRUDA combination based on discussions with non-small cell lung cancer experts as well as input from the FDA. To enroll in the study, patients must have received a platinum double-based chemotherapy in pembrolizumab. Pembrolizumab must be their immediately last therapy before entering the trial. We anticipate that the majority of patients will have received the triplet of pembrolizumab, pemetrexed and cisplatin, a regimen used in KEYNOTE-189, and will have progressed while on maintenance pembrolizumab.

Patients will also be allowed to enter if they have received platinum-based chemotherapy as first-line treatment followed by pembrolizumab as second line. We will first assess the level of classical monocytes in the purple blood using a validated assay.

Patients with low monocytes will be treated with entinostat plus KEYTRUDA. Those with high monocytes will be randomized to be treated with standard-of-care chemotherapy of the investigator's choice versus the entinostat-KEYTRUDA combination. Following discussions with FDA, the primary endpoint of the trial is PFS based upon the PFS data we saw in Phase II.

Let me again call out two key points about this focused biomarker-driven trial. The trial is designed both to validate the classical monocyte biomarker and to demonstrate that the combination therapy of entinostat plus KEYTRUDA is superior to standard-of-care chemotherapy in the high monocyte population.

The trial will enroll approximately 180 patients with data potentially available within 2 years, second half of 2020. This could position us to be the first novel therapy with regulatory approval both in the U.S. and EU in the sizable population of lung cancer patients.

Slide 10 summarizes designs for ENCORE 602 and 603. ENCORE 602 is our Phase II trial exploring the combination of entinostat with atezolizumab at triple negative breast cancer in patients who have received at least 1 but no more than 2 prior lines of therapy.

And ENCORE 603 is our Phase II trial exploring the combination of entinostat with avelumab in ovarian cancer for patients who have received at least 3 but no more than 6 lines of prior therapy, including at least one course of platinum-based therapy.

Both ENCORE 602 and 603 are randomized placebo-controlled trials, which allows very straightforward interpretation of trial results. And we anticipate results from ENCORE 603 in the first quarter of 2019, results from ENCORE 602 in the second quarter.

In summary, as shown on Slide 11, we expect multiple exciting value inflection points across our ENCORE I/O combination trials over the next month. Again, as we complete our initial clinical trials in each tumor type, we will prioritize which indications to advance to registration trials based upon unmet need, the competitive landscape and our ability to generate an attractive return on our investment.

We've already announced that we will go forward with registration trial in non-small cell lung cancer patients whose disease has progressed after both platinum-based combination chemotherapy and a PD-1 antagonist. We will consider further investments as data matures in our other proof-of-concept trials.

Let me now turn to Slide 12 and SNDX-6352, our potential best-in-class monoclonal antibody therapy targeted as CSF-1 receptor. We presented the Phase I healthy volunteer data at SITC in November of 2017. And the multiple ascending dose study in cancer patients is ongoing as is the combination trial of 6352 with IMFINZI, AZ's PD-L1 inhibitor. We anticipate selecting a recommended Phase II dose sometime in the second quarter of '19. Our chronic graft versus host disease trial is now underway, and we anticipate data from that trial about a year from now.

Last, but certainly not least, on Slide 13, I summarized our Menin-MLL-r program. As mentioned earlier, we've now selected a development candidate, which we call SNDX-5613, and remain on track to file an IND in the first half of 2019. To date, we've generated a significant amount of preclinical evidence suggesting that these molecules can target two genetically-defined leukemias, MLL rearranged leukemias and the NPM1 mutant leukemias, which together represent a fairly sizable patient population.

We presented exciting positive data at this year's AACR demonstrating efficacy in PDX models of both of these leukemic subsets, and those presentations can be found on our website. There will also be 2 presentations highlighting our Menin-MLLr program at the ASH Annual Meeting next month, including an overview of the field by Dr. Scott Armstrong from the Dana-Farber and additional data on the role of the Menin-MLL-r interaction in NPM1 mutant leukemia.

We plan to continue exploring indications where these agents could make an impact, especially focused on settings where Menin has been implicated as a driver of disease. I want to emphasize that we see a rapid and straightforward clinical development path for SNDX-5613 like the path that was taken for patients with TRK fusions or IDH1 mutation. We expect that the molecules or should have a single-agent activity. We will, of course, target patients who have either an MLL rearrangement or NPM1 mutation.

These patients are readily identifiable in clinical practice today and present an area of high unmet medical need. It's quite possible that we could observe clinical activity early in the clinical development path, again unlocking significant value for Syndax shareholders. As we continue to learn more about the potential of SNDX-5613 in acute leukemia, we see this molecule becoming an additional and important value driver for our company.

Now with that, I'll turn it over to Rick for the financial update.

Richard Shea

Thank you, Briggs. Turning to Slide 14. For the 3 months ended September 30, 2018, Syndax reported a net loss of $17.3 million or $0.68 per share compared to $15.1 million or $0.68 per share for the comparable prior year period. Third quarter 2018 research and development expenses increased to $14.1 million from $12.2 million for the prior year, an increase of $1.9 million or 16% due to an increase in development activities of $0.8 million and increased employee compensation expense of $1.2 million.

Increase in development activities was primarily related to the development of the Menin program and increased activities in the 602 ENCORE trial, partly offset by the completion of clinical pharmacology trials and the decrease in E2112 costs. Increase in employee compensation costs was primarily due to increased headcount.

G&A expenses increased to $4.1 million during the third quarter of 2018 compared to $3.6 million for the prior year, an increase of $0.6 million or 16%. Increase was primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses of $0.3 million and in professional and legal fees of $0.2 million.

At September 30, 2018, there were 26.1 million common shares issued and outstanding, which includes the 2 million warrants held by BVF. Syndax ended the third quarter of 2018 with a cash balance of just under $90 million.

And as we mentioned on our last earnings call in the third quarter, we commenced sales of our stock of our ATM, at-the-market, facility with Cowen. And this was done to solidify our balance sheet, anticipating our decision to initiate the focused biomarker-driven non-small cell lung cancer registration study. In the third quarter, we recorded $9.4 million of net proceeds from the ATM, which offset our cash burn for the third quarter.

We ended the prior quarter with a cash balance of $98.4 million, so the net change in cash for Q3 was a net decrease of $8.8 million. The operating cash burn was $16.1 million, plus there was a decrease in accounts payable of $2.1 million, and that was offset by the $9.4 million of ATM proceeds. To date, in the fourth quarter, we recorded an additional $6.1 million of net proceeds from the ATM, which will offset our Q4 cash burn. Additional financial details will be available on our annual report - or our quarterly report, excuse me, on Form 10-Q, which we intend to file today.

Looking ahead, I'd like to provide financial guidance for both Q4 2018 and for the full year 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2018, we expect R&D expenses to be $13 million to $15 million and total operating expenses to be $17 million to $19 million, and this includes approximately $1.5 million of noncash stock compensation expense.

So with cash at the end of Q3 just under $90 million and reflecting our Q4 guidance for operating expenses and our actual Q4-to-date ATM proceeds and our projected interest income, we expect year-end cash to be approximately $80 million.

For the full year 2019, we expect R&D expenses of $54 million to $58 million and total operating expenses of $68 million to $73 million. Operating expenses for 2019 are expected to include noncash stock compensation expense of $6 million. So with the clinical programs we're presently conducting and have committed to, we're projecting that our operating expenses for 2019 will be lower than our 2018 operating expenses.

As Briggs mentioned, we believe that we have multiple significant value-enhancing development milestones over the next 6 to 12 months, and with a projected year-end cash balance of approximately $80 million, we will have a solid cash position entering 2019.

I'd like to now turn the call back over to Briggs.

Briggs Morrison

Thanks very much, Rick. I started today's call highlighting what an important year 2019 is shaping up to be for Syndax, and I will close the call by reemphasizing that same point. We have many data readouts over the course of 2019, any of which could unlock significant shareholder value.

Upcoming milestones is summarized on Slide 15. We take pride in being somewhat uniquely positioned within our industry as a small company with so much clinical data coming out over such a short time frame, including data from a Phase III trial and multiple Phase II trials over a matter of months. It will again be an extremely busy next few months for us here at Syndax.

As always, I'd like to thank the team here at Syndax, our collaborators, and most importantly, the patients, trial sites and the investigators involved with our clinical programs.

With that, I'd like to open the call for questions.

Bert Hazlett

Bert Hazlett

Mike, a couple of questions. First of all, with regard to the peripheral classical monocyte biomarker, clearly, you've given us an update on your enthusiasm for non-small cell lung cancer. Could you give us a sense of where that biomarker stands in melanoma? And then I have a question on the MLLr program after that.

Briggs Morrison

Briggs Morrison

You'll remember for lung cancer, we saw both on response rate and PFS. And so we hope that by the end of this year, we'll have that data further matured and further analyzed in terms of whether the classical monocyte also helps us in melanoma.

Bert Hazlett

Bert Hazlett

Briggs Morrison

Briggs Morrison

I should say, thus far, we have not been able to generate cell lines that are resistant to this first class of molecule. So we don't have a mechanism yet to understand resistance and how we would go after it. That's a reassuring thing to us because the molecules seem to - it seems to be hard for itself to escape.

Bert Hazlett

Bert Hazlett

Richard Shea

Richard Shea

Chris Shibutani

Chris Shibutani

Chris Shibutani

Briggs Morrison

Briggs Morrison

Chris Shibutani

Chris Shibutani

Briggs Morrison

Briggs Morrison

Chris Shibutani

Chris Shibutani

Briggs Morrison

Briggs Morrison

Peter Ordentlich

Peter Ordentlich

So for us, it's really of a way to help us understand what the combination may be doing relative to the single agent in our more advanced setting. So we don't know the necessary relevance of any of these in particular to these prior pretreated patients. But as a result, we're collecting that information. I have to say because the whole lack some sequencing, a little harder to get off the samples that they don't end up being just by definition of it, more limited than the gene expression data we've collected through RNA seq or NanoString. So not too much more to add to that other than we're following the literature and just to see how it evolves with some other ongoing clinical programs.

Chris Shibutani

Chris Shibutani

Melissa Forst

Melissa Forst

Chris Shibutani

Chris Shibutani

Richard Shea

Richard Shea

So those will be offset by the lung study trending up in the year, but that's somewhat of a push. In the 6352 program, we actually had some significant manufacturing tech transfer costs that occurred in 2018 that won't be recurring in 2019. But we just - presently at least, we just have the GVHD study, which is relatively modest in cost.

So the costs overall for that program are actually going to be down year-over-year. Costs in the Menin program obviously will be trending up. But - so overall, we'll be slightly down year-over-year. As I mentioned to Bert, that at present, we don't have a melanoma registration study in the guidance. If we decide to go forward with that study, I'll update the guidance for you.

Christopher Marai

Christopher Marai

Christopher Marai

And then second, the early - how do you look at on the competitive landscape there in terms of both enrolling trials and perhaps IP? There's an IND expected for another similar compound first quarter of '19 by a competitor. I'm just wondering what your thoughts are around both IP and potentially our competitive trial enrollment.

Briggs Morrison

Briggs Morrison

The competitor molecule, I think you're referring to is the molecule from Kura, which I think is roughly on the same time line as ours. In our conversations with sites in getting our trial up and running, we are quite confident that we can find sites that can enroll our trial. And I think you're also asking about IP?

Christopher Marai

Christopher Marai

Michael Metzger

Michael Metzger

Christopher Marai

Christopher Marai

Briggs Morrison

Briggs Morrison

Konstantinos Aprilakis

Konstantinos Aprilakis

Konstantinos Aprilakis

Briggs Morrison

Briggs Morrison

Konstantinos Aprilakis

Konstantinos Aprilakis

Briggs Morrison

Briggs Morrison

David Lebowitz

David Lebowitz

David Lebowitz

Briggs Morrison

Briggs Morrison

Michael Meyers

Michael Meyers

David Lebowitz

David Lebowitz

Michael Meyers

Michael Meyers

David Lebowitz

David Lebowitz

Briggs Morrison

Briggs Morrison

David Lebowitz

David Lebowitz

Michael Meyers

Michael Meyers

Ed White

Ed White

Ed White

Richard Shea

Richard Shea

At this time, I would like to turn the call back over to Dr. Morrison for closing remarks.

Briggs Morrison

Great. Thanks very much, operator, and thanks for everybody for joining us on today's call. We look forward to seeing you at various upcoming meetings. And if you have any other questions, feel free to contact us.

