Bonavista Q3 Earnings: The Debt Thread Despite Free Cash Flow

Despite the free cash flow potential, the debt is a threat in the current oil and gas price environment.

I compare the costs structure and the valuation with two similar producers.

The company generated free cash flow during Q3 while keeping the production flat.

Bonavista Energy (OTCPK:BNPUF) released Q3 earnings. The company could stabilize the production while generating some free cash flow.

Compared to other producers, the company operates at low costs. But with the current Canadian oil and gas prices, the total netback margin is slim. And with some important debt expiring in 2020 and 2021, the company needs higher prices to negotiate the roll-over of the debt in good conditions.

Because of the debt and the limited free cash flow potential at current oil and gas prices, the flowing barrel valuation is low. But considering the risks, I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

Image source: anita_starzycka via Pixabay

All the numbers in this article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Free cash flow

The production stabilized compared to the previous quarter but dropped by 4% YoY.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

The company produced 68,036 boe/d. As we can see in the table below, the company is increasing its production of C4 and C5+.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

Considering the current Canadian gas prices, management is focusing on the assets that generate the highest netbacks. The liquids now represent 30% of the total production.

But considering the gas prices and the flat production QoQ, the adjusted funds flow decreased by 3% QoQ and 7% YoY.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

With the low net capex at C$36.5 million during Q3, the company generated about C$27 million of free cash flow.

Competitive costs structure

The company could generate some free cash flow thanks to a limited capex program during Q3.

So, let's take a closer look at the costs structure and let's see if the company can generate positive netbacks while keeping the production flat. I'm going to compare the costs with two similar producers: Bellatrix (BXE) and Petrus Energy (OTCQX:PTRUF). The three producers have a comparable production mix, as shown in the graph below.

Source: author, based on company reports

Bellatrix and Petrus, with a 2018 mid-point production guidance of 35,250 boe/d and 10,421 boe/d, operate at a smaller scale. But this difference doesn't impact the costs comparison.

The table below lists the costs of these three companies (Petrus didn't release the Q3 results yet).

Source: author, based on company reports

We can see that Bonavista operates at lower costs compared with Petrus and Bellatrix. And at Q3 prices, the company even generated a slim total netback margin of 4%.

But even if Bonavista operates at lower costs than the two other producers, the company still needs higher oil and gas prices to be able to grow its production.

The debt threat

Despite the decrease of the net debt this quarter, the ratio of net debt to annualized Q3 adjusted funds flow is still high at 3.1.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

But unlike a lot of other Canadian producers, the total debt is composed of secured notes instead of bank credit facilities.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

Having a minimal bank credit facility eliminates the risks associated with yearly negotiations and revisions.

Instead, the company's long-term debt has the following maturities.

Source: presentation September 2018

We have seen that at the Q3 oil and gas prices, the company generated a small total netback margin of 4%.

The situation of the company is risky. If prices don't improve, management will have to roll over a debt of C$150 million while generating limited free cash flow. And the situation will repeat in 2020.

According to the graph below, the oversupply in the Canadian gas market will continue till at least 2019, depending on the production forecasts.

Source: Bellatrix presentation November 2018

Thus, unless favorable weather conditions develop, I don't see any improvement in the Canadian gas prices before 2020.

Thus, management is focusing on the free cash flow generation instead of growing the production.

In the Q3 2018 message to shareholders, management confirmed the production target and announced a free cash flow of about C$95 million:

Notwithstanding recent production curtailments due to stressed pricing at AECO and Station 2, we remain on track to produce between 69,000 and 71,000 boe per day in 2018, as we spend between $155 and $165 million inclusive of net acquisition activity. This will generate between $90 and $100 million of surplus funds flow for 2018.

But the free cash flow comes at the cost of a reduction in production by 3% YoY.

Considering the debt maturities, decreasing the production makes sense in this price environment. Before communicating the capital budget for 2019 in January, management indicated the intention of generating free cash flow while maintaining production flat in 2019.

Valuation

The table below compares the flowing barrel valuation of the three producers.

Source: author, based on company reports

The low flowing barrel valuations of the three producers reflect their high level of debt and their limited free cash flow potential at the current oil and gas prices.

The market prices Bellatrix at a discount compared to the two other producers, but the company is in a much worse situation.

With a lower cost structure and with a similar level of debt, Bonavista is priced at a small discount compared to Petrus. Thus, Bonavista is a better investment opportunity than Petrus. Yet, I stay on the sidelines because of the threat of debt and the limited free cash flow potential at these oil and gas prices.

Conclusion

Despite the challenging oil and gas Canadian gas price environment, Bonavista generated free cash flow during Q3 while keeping the production flat. The company operates at lower costs compared to similar producers. But the netback margins are slim.

And with the high level of debt, at more than 3 times the annualized Q3 adjusted funds flow, the situation is risky. Some important maturities expire in 2020 and 2021. The company will need higher oil and gas prices to negotiate favorable conditions for the roll-over of the debt.

With this situation, the flowing barrel valuation is low. The market even values Bonavista at a small discount compared to Petrus, despite Bonavista's superior netbacks. But considering the risks associated with the debt, I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

Note: To receive real-time alerts about my articles, click on the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF, BNEFF, BTE, CPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.