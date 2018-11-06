State Of The Economy 13: Is The Fed Trying To Kill The Bull Market?

There is no need for long-term investors to get especially defensive with their portfolios at this time. Stick to your current asset allocation strategy.

Current economic and earnings fundamentals remain strong. Lower valuations due to the recent pullback mean the bull market is likely to continue for 18+ months.

The Fed only appears dedicated to returning the Fed Funds Rate to its neutral rate, which requires just three more rate hikes and isn't enough to trigger a bear market.

Several comments by Fed officials have some investors worried that the Fed is actually trying to cause a bear market.

In recent months, fears that the Fed might hike us into a recession have spooked the stock market.

Note that due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, portfolio summary/ stats/watch lists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

This week's commentary looks at whether the stock market has REALLY bottomed or if the recent declines are the start of something far worse.

Introduction

Note that I offer these weekly economic updates purely because I believe that investors should always take a holistic "big picture view" of the world. That means knowing the state of the economy and what the short- and medium-term recession risks likely are. However, as I'll explain later in this article (recession risk section), macroeconomic analysis has historically proven to be a terrible tool for stock market timing (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ). Which is why I only offer these analyses so that readers will likely be able to see a recession coming about a year or so away.

That will hopefully allow you the time to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for the downturn. It will also hopefully allow you to adjust your portfolio's capital allocation to a more defensive stance, such as with defensive sectors, or potentially greater allocation to bonds (for lower risk-tolerant investors).

Is The Fed Actually Trying To Crash The Stock Market?

President Trump has recently said “The Fed is going wild. They’re raising rates and it’s ridiculous.” He's even described recent rate hikes as "crazy" and "loco".

That's a sentiment that's shared by many investors, who fear the Fed may make a disastrous mistake in trying to head off inflation that, at least for now, doesn't exist. In fact, some analysts believe that one of the key triggers for the recent market pullback was Fed Chairman Jerome Powell saying on September 26th that "some asset prices" are high. This was viewed as overly hawkish when viewed in the context of what Powell said on August 24th:

“In the run-up to the past two recessions, destabilizing excesses appeared mainly in financial markets rather than in inflation...Thus, risk management suggests looking beyond inflation for signs of excesses.” - Jerome Powell (emphasis added)

Ed Yardeni, of Yardeni Research, shed additional light on this, writing on November 3rd:

I am convinced that last month’s stock market rout started on Oct. 3, when Powell said in an interview with Judy Woodruff of PBS: “The really extremely accommodative low interest rates that we needed when the economy was quite weak, we don’t need those anymore. They’re not appropriate anymore.” - Ed Yardeni

Now, I have great respect for Mr. Yardeni, and I do agree that the market's fears over potentially more hawkish Fed policy in the future contributed to the recent stock market slide. But it's important to realize the Fed is not actively trying to cause a bear market.

What The Fed Is Actually Trying To Do

One of the valid criticism that Yardeni levels at the Fed is that it's trying to get the Fed Funds Rate or FFR back to its estimate of a neutral interest rate. That's the rate (currently FOMC estimate it at 2.9%) that neither accelerates nor slows economic growth.

In his first official speech, the new Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told reporters that "The best way forward for the U.S. central bank is more interest-rate hikes." That's because currently the FFR is below the Fed's estimated neutral rate, and thus, in theory, is helping to overheat the economy.

However, as Yardeni points out, even Clarida admits that the neutral rate is merely a hypothetical level. One that is “unobservable and time-varying...computed from the projections submitted by Board members and the Reserve Bank presidents.”

In essence, there are big disagreements among economists and analysts about what the actual neutral Fed Funds rate is. In an economy as complex as ours, there is simply no way to know what it is at any given time. The Fed can only guesstimate, which is where investors start to worry when they see a dot plot, the Fed's current estimate of where the FFR is going, like this.

(Source: FOMC)

According to the current dot plot, the majority of FOMC members expect the FFR to end 2020 at 3.5% to 3.75%. That would translate into six more rate hikes. And at least one hawkish Fed voting member wants to hike rates to 4.25%.

Stephen Stanley, the chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, is perhaps the most optimistic (on the economy) analyst I've yet read. He expects the fed to hike three times to neutral in 2019, but then accelerate rate hikes drastically in 2020. “We’re ultimately headed to a fed funds rate around 4.5%-ish.”

Why does the market care so much about the FFR? After all, the FFR is not the rate at which corporations borrow at, but merely the overnight interbank lending rate. However, the FFR does correlate strongly with consumer variable rate interest rates, because banks benchmark their prime rates off it. What's more historically there is a strong correlation between the short-term Treasury yield and the FFR.

Since short-term treasury yields are one of the components of yield curves, the most accurate recession predictors in history, the market gets worried if the Fed signals that it might hike too high too fast. That's because long-term yields are not correlated with the FFR but based mostly on bond market inflation expectations. Right now those are for inflation to remain modest, averaging 2.0% (Consumer Price Index) over the next decade.

If short-term rates keep rising, due to the Fed either trying to head off inflation the bond market believes will never come or to depress asset price bubbles, then a yield curve inversion becomes more likely. And since 1955 90% of 2/10 yield inversions have led to recessions within six to 24 months (average 17 months), which is why investors watch that curve so closely (as well as others).

But before you panic and sell stocks ahead of fears of a Fed induced recession, remember that the dot plot is not a promise or threat by a crazy Fed. It's merely current guidance, that can change in the future.

In fact, currently, the bond market is pricing in just three more rate hikes. That's because no less than five Federal Reserve Presidents (there are 12 in all) have indicated that the Fed should pause at the estimated neutral rate (three more hikes) to reassess whether or not the economy is still at risk of overheating.

Robert Kaplan: Dallas

Raphael Bostic: Atlanta

Neel Kashkari: Minneapolis

James Bullard: St. Louis

Patrick Harker: Philadelphia

Of course, these still make up a minority of the Fed Presidents, and not all of them are currently voting on Fed policy. However, the Fed's most recent statements do seem to indicate that what Powell and company really want, is merely to get to the estimated neutral rate, and then make further decisions based on the actual economic/inflation data.

Personally, I expect rate hikes in December, March, and July, and then the Fed to wait until December to decide on whether or not to hike a 4th time. That decision will come down to where core PCE (Fed's official inflation metric) is, and whether it's trending higher, lower, or stable.

(Source: BEA)

Today, Core PCE is at 2.0% and has been stable at that level for five months. It averaged 1.6% in Q3 (per the GDP report). That's down from 2.1% in Q2 when economic growth hit 4.2%. Thus, barring stronger than expected economic growth core inflation isn't likely to rise above the Fed's target level and make the bond market's current prediction of just three more rate hikes more likely.

What Could Possibly Push Interest Rates Higher Than Currently Expected

Maybe interest rates aren't dangerously high now, might they not rise higher? Which could finally cause that bear market that doomsayers have been predicting for years, right? That's certainly possible, but even if 10-year yields end up going above the 3.3% to 3.4% peak that the bond market currently expects, here's why I don't expect rising interest rates to cause a bear market.

Generally, rising 10-year yields require rising inflation expectations, and that accompanies strong economic growth.

(Source: FOMC)

Currently, the Fed and most economists expect GDP growth to slow back down to 2.5% in 2019 and around 2% by 2020 and 2021. That slower growth will likely keep a lid on inflationary pressures. Now I'm actually slightly more optimistic about future growth rates, expecting them to be higher than the consensus forecasts. Why? Because of the continued recovery in the labor market.

Since bottoming in September 2015 at 80.6%, the prime age participation rate has been climbing at an average rate of 0.046% per month. This is likely due to the stronger labor market finally attracting people off "the sidelines". The reason it took so long is that even today there are about 30 million prime-age Americans not in the labor market.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

The large remaining slack in the labor market means that we are capable of potentially sustaining today's job creation rate for at least another four years. Why does that matter? Because if the prime age participation rate were to continue rising at its current long-term trend then it would:

Surpass 2007's high of 83.4% in 25 months (November 2020)

2001's all-time high of 84.1% in 40 months (February 2022)

While the tepid rate of wage growth may have surprised anyone who closely watches the U3 unemployment rate (headline figure and currently 3.7%), it's actually not been a shock when you use the correct data.

Since 1994 wage growth, as measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Employment Cost Index, or ECI, has moved in lockstep with prime age labor participation.

Thus, slow but steady improvement in the labor market, including rising prime-age participation, has caused wage growth to rise from its lows of 1.4% in 2010 to the recent 3.1% (strongest wage growth in 11 years).

This means that if we can merely maintain similar job creation rates as the last few years, a tighter job market should continue to boost wage growth. Not too dangerous levels mind you, but merely 3.5% to 4.0% range seen in a healthy economy. In fact, according to the Atlanta Fed's median wage tracker (which factors out retiring baby boomers) wage growth is already at the low end of this normal range.

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

Rising wages, courtesy of the strongest labor market in nearly 20 years, is a key reason for high consumer confidence. Despite all the headline risks about rising rates, trade wars, and a volatile stock market, Main Street is prospering, and that's what keeps consumers opening their wallets. (Source: Jeff Miller)

In October Consumer confidence hit its highest level in 18 years, and if the labor market continues to improve we might eventually beat 1999's all-time record. Consumer confidence, combined with a stronger job market and rising income, is what is driving strong consumer spending.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis or BEA, it is consumer spending, not greater business investment, that is driving most of 2018's stronger than expected GDP growth. Note that the current trend of accelerating economic growth actually began three years ago, long before the election or tax cut inspired stock market rally. This correlates with rising wages and an improved labor market.

(Source: BEA)

In fact, in Q3 77% of all GDP growth was thanks to strong consumer spending (strongest in nearly four years). Thus the reason the economy might continue to surprise to the upside is not necessarily due to a boom in business investment (that will likely come later), but rather the return of stronger wage growth that accompanies a steadily tighter labor market. Eventually, higher demand from consumers will cause businesses to take advantage of lower tax rates and instant CapEx expensing through the end of 2022 to increase CapEx investments. That, in turn, will lead to stronger productivity growth and might boost growth even further.

But won't stronger wage and economic growth send interest rates soaring and stocks crashing? Not unless the 10 year rises much higher.

According to a recent survey of fund managers by Merrill Lynch, until 10-year yields hit about 3.6%, large asset flows from stocks to bonds are not expected.

And according to JPMorgan Asset Management, stocks wouldn't actually start falling until the 10-year yield gets to 5%. That would require long-term inflation expectations (CPI) to rise to about 4%. Is 4% inflation possible? Perhaps in the short-term. But the bond market (which sets 10-year yields that stocks care about) would have to believe it would be sustainable for many years.

Even before the Great Recession when wage growth (ECI) peaked at 3.6% and median wage growth hit 4.5%, the bond market's peak inflation expectation was 2.7%. Today the bond market is expecting long-term inflation of 2.02%, right at the Fed's long-term target.

All of which means that while 10-year yields rising above the market's current peak estimate (for this cycle) of 3.3% to 3.4% is possible, it's also not likely. And for long-term rates to rise high enough to actually cause stocks to start falling (despite excellent economic fundamentals) is even less likely, requiring inflation expectations that haven't been seen in two decades.

Current Economic Growth

Q3: 3.5% (first estimate)

Q4: About 2.7%

Full Year 2018: About 3.2% (best growth in 13 years)

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

Every major GDP model uses slightly different combinations and weightings on leading indicators to estimate the current growth rate of the economy. Thus, the actual weekly figure is far less important than the trend of the estimate.

The Atlanta Fed's model is starting off estimating modest growth of just 2.9%, which is in line with the current economist consensus of 2.7%.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The New York Fed's GDP model, which tends to err on the conservative side, is similarly estimating just 2.6% growth for Q4. This is the first time in several quarters that both models have been this close together.

(Source: now-casting.com)

Nowcasting is currently estimating 3.4% GDP growth in Q4, which is trending lower in the last few weeks. This third estimate is currently an outlier compared to the Atlanta, consensus and New York estimates. Thus, I'm currently estimating that Q4 growth is likely to come in close to the average of the three similar estimates, or 2.7%.

That would mean 2018 GDP Growth of:

Q1: 2.2%

Q2: 4.2%

Q3: 3.5%

Q4: 2.7%

Full Year: 3.2%

While the initial estimates of Q4 growth are disappointing, we're still on track for our first full year of 3+% growth since 2005. More importantly, if Q4 growth comes in at the 2.7% level that currently looks likely, that would signal that next year's 2.5% growth estimates are reasonable. 2% to 2.5% GDP growth is NOT a rate that will cause rising inflation that would cause the Fed to hike beyond the neutral rate (3 more times). So while many might be disappointed if we return to weaker growth rates of the last few years, it would ultimately be beneficial in terms of extending the current economic expansion and keeping the bull market intact for another few years.

Recession Risk: Very Low

The probability that we're in a recession right now: 0.2%

The probability of a recession starting in the next three months: 0.75%

The probability of a recession starting in the next nine months: 24%

I use seven key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions:

The 2/10 yield curve;

The Base Line and Rate of Change or BaR economic graph;

Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators;

The St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator; and

The New York, Atlanta Fed's and now-casting.com's real-time GDP growth trackers.

(Source: Business Insider)

The yield curve has proven the single most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has:

"correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession."

In other words, if the yield curve goes negative, there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.

Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.

2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts

(Source: Wealth Of Common Sense)

The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.

And if we go back to 1956 (using the 1/10 yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions, the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.31% (up from 0.27% last week)

Despite the recent market volatility the yield curve has stabilized at 31 basis points. Typically, the 7/10 yield curve inverts first (by 6 to 28 days). It is currently 0.09%, the highest it's been in several months and up from a low of 0.04% a few months ago indicating the short-term risk of a 2/10 yield curve inversion is low. Most likely we won't get an inversion in 2018, but Q1 2019 at the earliest. That would indicate a possible recession starting in mid-2020 at the earliest.

But it's important to remember that you shouldn't fear a flat yield curve as a sign of poor short to medium-term stock performance.

During the strongest bond market in US history (tech boom), the yield curve was as low or even lower than it is now. Of course, that was also an epic bubble, but the point is that a flat but positive yield curve is not a sign of poor returns ahead.

Average Monthly Stock Market Returns By 2/10 Yield Curve Slope (Since 1976)

(Source: Bloomberg)

In fact, over the past 42 years, the period when monthly stock returns were at their highest and volatility was at its lowest was when the yield curve was flat but positive. This means that we're likely in the sweet spot right now, and investors should avoid using fears of yield curve inversion as a reason for market timing.

That's because even after an inversion occurs, stocks tend to continue rising for quite some time and tend to generate strong returns before the next bear market begins.

Basically, the yield curve is a totally binary indicator.

positive = very low recession risk (carry on with long-term investing plans)

negative = 90% chance recession is coming within 6 to 24 months (most likely 18 months) - consider getting more defensive

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, though a different version of it. I consider it the best overall indicator of fundamental economic health (because it's so granular).

(Source: Economic PI)

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator, predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.

(Source: Economic PI)

Currently, 15 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 4 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth. This is literally the strongest readings I've seen I've been doing economic updates (and the best reading since December 2017).

(Source: Economic PI)

Note that over the past 29 weeks, the number of leading indicators in the decelerating, but positive growth quadrant has ranged from four to 10. In any given week, one or two indicators might flip-flop between decelerating or accelerating growth. This is just statistical noise, and only long-term trends should be used as recession risk warning signs.

(Source: Economic PI)

Both the three-month and 12-month trends remain highly positive and currently moving in the right direction (stronger, accelerating growth). Most importantly of all the mean of coordinates or MOC, continues to slowly rise, indicating an improving, not deteriorating economy.

Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 0.75%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is about 24%. The short-term recession risk is highly volatile, ranging from 0.24% to 3.32% since I began tracking the economy over that past seven months. Thus, the more important thing to focus on isn't the absolute figure but the trends in both short-term and medium-term recession risks. Both have shown low risks, with the 9-month recession risk highly stable over time.

Meanwhile, long-term inflation expectations remain stable and in line with the Fed's target and stable. If the bond market was really convinced that a recession was coming soon, then inflation expectations would be falling. Since inflation expectations are stable, and leading economic indicators show an aggregate upward trend, I remain confident that the next recession isn't likely to start until 2021 (roughly what the bond market futures are pricing in right now).

For another look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Since 1967, this smoothed out recession probability estimator has predicted five of the last seven recessions before they have started. The key is that as long as the recession risk is at 3.9% or below, the economy is very unlikely to be in a recession. At 0.24% risk right now, this confirms that the US economy is likely to keep expanding for the foreseeable future.

Bottom Line: The Fed Isn't Run By Lunatics And They Are NOT Trying To Crash The Stock Market

Again, I'm not a market timer, just a macroeconomics nerd (my major in college) who wants to ensure I and my readers see the big picture. Any estimates of when recessions and bear markets are likely to begin are purely based on historical averages, and the most time-tested models we have. They are probabilistic and not definition predictions that should be used for market timing purposes.

Basically, these weekly economic updates are not meant for market timing purposes, but rather to allow you to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for when a recession does inevitably happen. It's also meant to give you around a year's warning (hopefully longer) to adapt your portfolio's capital allocation strategy.

That might mean:

Stockpiling some cash (to take advantage of future bargains during a bear market)

Putting new capital to work in more defensive companies (utilities, healthcare, telecom, consumer staples); or

For the most risk-averse investors, potentially moving some money into bonds or cash equivalents (asset allocation changes).

Personally, I'm using the current correction to take advantage of incredible bargains. That means loading up on 11 quality, undervalued blue-chip companies. That's because the actual macroeconomic and corporate fundamentals do NOT indicate this is the start of a bear market. In fact, based on the best models and current data we have (that factor in nearly two dozen leading indicators), the next bear market and recession are likely to start:

recession: around mid-2020 to mid-2021 (most likely December 2020)

bear market: around mid-2020 (most likely July or August)

What about the fears that some have that the Fed is purposefully trying to lower asset prices, including even triggering a bear market? While 5+ more rate hikes would certainly not be taken well by Wall Street, it's important to keep three things in mind. First, the Fed is run by technocratic macro nerds who are trying to maintain stability across several capital markets and the economy as a whole. That means it's almost certainly false that the Fed thinks it a good idea to trigger a bear market in order to avoid another financial crisis. Does the Fed potentially want to avoid a market melt up? Sure, but that is something that no smart long-term investor should want either.

Second, and more importantly, the Fed has NOT promised it will hike five or six more times. The Fed (via various comments from its officials) have merely said that it thinks the economy is strong enough to make it safe to raise the FFR to its best estimate of the neutral rate. Doing so would be a great way to ensure that inflation doesn't get out of control, and would actually prolong the economic expansion, and thus the longest bull market in US history.

Finally, let's remember that the Fed has said time and again that it's now a data (not model) driven institution. Yes, there are 12 FOMC members who have varying opinions on the right course of action for rates. But ultimately the Fed is not going to hike rates more than three times unless economic growth is strong enough to warrant it.

If the slower growth rate (about 2.5%) that most economists are expecting (including the Fed itself) occurs in 2019, then inflation pressure is not likely to rise high enough to trigger more than the three rate hikes the bond market is currently pricing in. And if economic growth does continue to surprise to the upside, say due to the strong labor market causing consumer spending to remain vigorous? Well then corporate profit growth will beat expectations and stocks will likely continue rising due to improving fundamentals.

The bottom line is that the Fed isn't run by lunatics who are trying to crash either the economy or the stock market. The Fed's goal is actually to maximize long-term stability and thus prolong the current expansion and bull market for several more years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.