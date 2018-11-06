Turquoise Hill: More Questions Than Answers

This will likely put pressure on any upside in the company's shares in the near term.

Turquoise Hill (TRQ) third-quarter report was an interesting event given both the recent announcement of underground production delay and the company’s share price dynamics in recent months. Investors and traders alike waited for clarification on a myriad of issues, including the source of the production problems, the tax demand from the Mongolian government, the necessity to build a power plant in Mongolia and the company’s funding options. The original market reaction to the report was positive. Perhaps, there was too much negativity priced in for the near-term before the earnings report. However, it’s hard to say that the report and the subsequent earnings call shed much light on what’s going on.

In the third quarter of 2018, Turquoise Hill reported revenue of $247 million and earnings of $0.03 per share, missing analysts’ estimates on revenue and beating them on earnings. With current assets exceeding current liabilities by $2.34 billion, the company has no near-term liquidity problems despite heavy spending on underground development of the Oyu Tolgoi mine. The income statement and balance sheet numbers contained no real surprises, so let’s move straight to the key points of the story.

Mongolian tax demands. Mongolia wants Turquoise Hill to pay $155 million of tax for the period of 2013 – 2015. Such retrospective tax demands are often a very significant alarming sign for mining companies. Here’s what the company stated in the report: “[…] the parties have continued discussions in an attempt to resolve the dispute in good faith. If unsuccessful, the next step would be dispute resolution through international arbitration”. No further details on the issue were provided during the conference call. Nine-month delay of sustainable underground production. The report contained nothing new on this front: “This is a result of certain delays including, but not limited to, the completion of Shaft 2, which includes over four months of schedule contingency, and challenging ground conditions”. A significant part of the conference call was devoted to the issue, and I must admit that it was a rather confusing performance. Question after question the analysts tried to get a clear picture of what has happened. Rio Tinto (RIO), the majority owner of Turquoise Hill, is the manager of Oyu Tolgoi, and at times during the conference call, it looked like Turquoise Hill management did not have a full grasp of what’s going on with the delay. Perhaps, the management team did not want to answer all questions until its own underground review is completed. If you don’t have the time to read the conference call in full, here’s the quote that shows the level of detail that was provided on the delay issue (spoiler: no real answer): “We don’t like to see delays, you don’t like to see delays. That is why […] the review work is going on. Not just to understand the reasons, but also to come up with mitigation options so that we can minimize any potential delay from a timing perspective, from a cash flow perspective […] rest assured, there is a high degree of urgency to complete the work and then report back to the markets as soon as we can”. Building a power plant. No decision has been made yet. As per the report, “Oyu Tolgoi has been exploring two domestic power options – a power plant built and operated by Oyu Tolgoi at the mine site or an independent power producer located at the Tavan Tolgoi coal field […] both alternatives continue to be studied and progressed, and negotiations with government continue”. Both options have their downsides. If the power plant is built at Oyu Tolgoi, the coal from Tavan Tolgoi will have to be transferred to the plant. In the other case, a power transmission line will have to be built, and Turquoise Hill will have less control over the critical power plant. Financing options. Obviously, the production delay together with the necessity to finance the power plant brought questions on how the company will be financing this nine-month gap. However, given the fact that Turquoise Hill waits for its independent review on the underground delay, and the power plant decision has not been made, it is impossible to calculate the potential needs for additional financing. Just like in the case of the above-mentioned questions, the market will have to wait.

Turquoise Hill shares will likely have trouble showing sustainable upside from current depressed and discounted levels until at least some of the above-mentioned uncertainties are removed, and the market knows the price tags for tax demands, power plant and production delay. Turquoise Hill has been an investors’ disappointment for many years, so it’s hard to expect that the market will lift the company’s shares solely on discount to book and some hope. Tangible evidence of progress is necessary for upside in this case. Unless the picture becomes at least a little more clear, the stock will remain a place for occasional momentum long plays (I see no reason to short it at such levels) or for very patient long-term investors who are ready to hold the stock for a number of years regardless of volatility.

