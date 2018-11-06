Is It Time To Short The U.S. Dollar?

The Invesco DB US Dollar Bearish (UDN) ETF has come down by about 9% since February 2018, as the dollar has rallied through most of this year. There has been talk among market participants whether the US dollar is now starting to peak, and whether it is a good time to start shorting the dollar now. Let us dig deeper into the main drivers of the greenback over the past year.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Trade War Fears

The UDN ETF has slid down over the past several months due to the USD rising, in part due to trade war fears between the US and China, which have led to traders buying the USD as a safe-haven bet. Talks of possible trade deal last week led the USD to come lower despite strong economic data releases. Improving trade relations could definitely be a catalyst for the reversal of the rallying US dollar. Does this mean it is a good time to short the US dollar using the UDN ETF?

While there is talk of another meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping, there have been talks between the two administrations in the past as well that have not led to any concrete deals. Hence, I believe it would be a bit too optimistic to expect a trade deal this time around, especially given that China has repeatedly refused to give in to pressure from the US.

In fact, a possible trade solution between the US and China would only add to the list of reasons for the Fed to stay on its hawkish path, which will keep pushing the dollar higher. Therefore, starting to take short positions in the UDN ETF could be a bit premature at this point.

Hawkish Fed

Hawkish communication from the Fed has also caused the dollar to rally over the past several months. On Oct. 3, 2018, Fed chairman Jerome Powell stated that rates were “a long way from neutral,” implying that he feels the Fed should continue raising rates until “neutral” is reached. The string of strong economic data releases has also encouraged the Fed to keep raising interest rates. In fact, on Friday more positive employment data came out, as the US added 250,000 non-farm payroll jobs in October, easily beating the expectation of 190,000. Additionally, the wage growth rate came in at a strong 3.1%, which only adds to inflationary pressures. Hence, this is likely to embolden the Fed to raise interest rates further.

However, the US dollar did not rise as much as one would expect after the data release. This was partly due to talks of a possible trade solution between the US and China. Though some market participants also believe the dollar is close to peaking, would this be a good time to start shorting the USD using the UDN ETF? I believe it is still risky to short the dollar, as the Fed is likely to become more hawkish after the strong economic data, which will continue to support the USD higher. While there is a possibility that gains in the dollar could be limited going forward, there is still no real catalyst to drive the USD lower either.

October Sell-off

October had been a terrible month for US stocks, with the Dow falling as much as 8% since its peak on Oct. 3, 2018. One of the main reasons for the stock sell-off was the hawkish Fed sentiment. Markets believe that when there is a decline in equity markets of this magnitude, it will encourage the Fed to become less hawkish in its approach to interest rates. However, throughout the stock market sell-off, no Fed member has announced the need to moderate rate hikes due to equity prices falling, because their economic outlook still remains unchanged.

Hence, shorting the dollar using the UDN ETF on hopes that the stock market sell-off will result in a more dovish Fed is not advisable.

Strategy

The main driver of rallying USD has been the Fed. Given that the dollar has climbed so high recently, it may seem like an enticing time to short the dollar. However, given the run of positive economic news, it would not be wise to begin shorting the dollar just yet. I believe USD bears should wait for one or two bad economic data releases, as this would improve the chances of the Fed being discouraged to raise interest rates faster, and persuade them to moderate the hawkish tone. This would be a better time to start taking positions in the UDN ETF to short the dollar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.