Beat Rates Hold Steady With Bottom-Line Much Higher Than Top-Line

More than 1,350 companies have now reported their Q3 2018 earnings results, and below is an updated snapshot of the percentage that have posted better than expected bottom- and top-line numbers.

The bottom-line earnings beat rate currently stands at a very strong 67.3%. As shown in the first chart below, this reading is comparable to readings seen over the prior three earnings seasons. It's stronger than the reading seen last quarter but slightly weaker than the readings seen in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018.

While bottom-line beat rates remain healthy, the top-line revenue beat rate is down considerably relative to recent quarters. As it stands now, 58.2% of companies that have reported have beaten top-line consensus revenue estimates. This is sharply lower from the readings seen over the prior three quarters, and it's one of the reasons investors are on edge this earnings season.