Omega Has Returned 33% Year To Date And I'm Sleeping Well At Night

Upon reviewing the latest earnings results, we wanted to take a closer look at the company with an emphasis on what it will take for Omega to become a SWAN.

Starting with demographics, the primary catalyst for skilled nursing facilities is demand, specifically regarding age utilization between 75 and 87 years old.

To analyze the factors that have been driving operator performance in recent years, it's important to evaluate these factors prospectively with the intention of estimating future operator performance.

There’s little argument that skilled nursing has been a challenging sub-sector in healthcare, but by carefully analyzing the catalysts, investors can become better informed and hopefully “sleep well at night”.

Now examine the next chart (1996-2026), which provides demographic data with skilled nursing facility utilization at each age group to reach a forecast growth rate for Medicare patients. The average 3% annual growth rate is materially in line with birth rates growth of the core SNF age group.

These growth estimates are consistent with analyst expectations. And as seniors remain active into their 80s, 90s and beyond, skilled nursing facilities will continue to evolve to meet higher expectations that include amenities, décor and care, within fairly rigid cost constraints.

In addition to their traditional role of taking care of frail and vulnerable seniors, skilled nursing facilities are becoming the ‘go-to’ facilities for short-term rehabilitation for post-acute care: physical therapy following hip-replacement surgery, for example.

Facilities must be specifically designed to enhance residents’ quality of life to improve patient outcomes, reduce staff stress, improve patients’ safety and reduce medical errors and infections. These benefits, in turn, improve the operators’ financial profile, the market value of the properties, and the REIT investors ROI.

But that raises a question.

Shouldn’t dividend growth be part of that value creation process? After all, I frequently lecture readers, students, and investors on the importance of owning REITs that grow their dividends.

Yet, in 2018, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) said that it was not going to be increasing the dividend for now, and we subsequently removed the elite ‘SWAN’ tagline from the stock. Remembering that we reserve ‘SWANs’ for their ‘blue-chips’ attributes and, given Omega’s high payout ratio, we were forced to downgrade the company.

Upon reviewing the latest (Q3-18) earnings results, we decided we would take a closer look at the company with an emphasis on what it will take for Omega to become a SWAN again.

Photo Source

Omega's Business Model

OHI listed on the NYSE in 1992 and is one of the first publicly traded REITs explicitly structured to finance the sale and leaseback, construction, and renovation of skilled nursing facilities. In 2015, Omega merged with Aviv REIT, creating the largest publicly traded REIT in the U.S. dedicated to SNFs.

Omega’s portfolio consists of approximately 83% SNFs and 17% Senior Housing Facilities, with gross investments totaling approximately $9.1 billion. Additionally, the company has invested over $2.8 billion since the merger with AVIV for reinvestment and new construction. The portfolio consists of 922 facilities (and 10 assets held for sale) with approximately 93,000 operating beds.

Omega has long-term, triple-net master leases with cross collateralization provisions and most operators have strong credit profiles (with security deposits of three to six months).

Omega’s revenue consists of Medicaid (53%), Medicare (34%), and Private Pay (12%). Since the leases are triple-net, property level expenses are operator's responsibility (labor, insurance, property taxes, capital expenditures).

Omega receives fixed rent payments from tenants, with annual escalators, and operators receive revenues through reimbursement of Medicare, Medicaid, and private pay for services. Here’s a snapshot of Omega’s top operators:

Asset Repositioning Almost Complete

Most of the negative news regarding the reliability of Omega's rents is related to the company's operators. Several skilled nursing operators have experienced pressure and this has resulted in a deterioration in earnings.

However, Omega has made considerable progress addressing the challenges and the company is almost finished with its strategic repositioning and portfolio restructuring. In the first three quarters of 2018, Omega disposed of 71 facilities for a total consideration of $340 million. The revenue reduction related to these sales was $38 million, while the trailing 12-month cash flow on these assets was $26 million.

With roughly $340 in proceeds (from dispositions) Omega was able to achieve sale proceeds that equate to a cash flow yield of 7.6%. As Taylor Pickett, Omega’s CEO points out on the recent earnings call,

We believe we're going to be able to redeploy these proceeds into higher quality assets with good right coverage, while experiencing minimal revenue impact. We will likely sell 10 to 15 additional facilities, but the bulk of our asset repositioning sales are now complete, excluding the ultimate outcome of the Orianna portfolio.

Twenty-three of the 42 Orianna facilities have been transitioned or sold, and 22 facilities have been released to five existing Omega operators with related annual rent of $16.8 million. One facility in Tennessee was sold for $4.3 million.

There are 19 facilities remaining that will be sold or released, and Omega expects that these facilities will generate rent or rent equivalents in excess of $15 million, which is in line with expectations.

Omega was targeting $32 to $38 million in rental income related to the Orianna assets, and thus far around $16.8 million is on the books (released) and one property was sold (rent equivalent of $400k). The remaining 19 facilities are still going through the bankruptcy process, but with 50% “in the books” it appears that the $32 million to $38 million target is justified.

It appears that the worst is over for Omega as the company has successfully reworked leases with Signature, Genesis (GEN), and Daybreak. In 2018 the company’s acquisition volume was almost equal to dispositions activity, so Omega essentially put the proceeds back to work, replacing lower-quality properties with higher-quality ones.

Disciplined Balance Sheet

As of Q3-18 Omega had 10 facilities valued at approximately $18 million, classified as assets held for sale and the company is still evaluating approximately $60 million in potential asset disposition opportunities that could occur over the next several quarters.

The balance sheet remains strong with net debt to adjusted annualized EBITDA at 5.42x and the fixed charge coverage ratio was 4x. (Note: EBITDA in these calculations has only $17 million of annual revenue related to Orianna facilities and no revenue related to construction and process related to new builds.)

When adjusting for the likely range of expected rental outcomes from Orianna, the known revenue on the new builds and removing revenue related to the Q3-18 asset sales, the pro forma leverage is roughly 5x.

These strong sales results YTD reflect the continued appetite for skilled nursing assets among local market private buyers. Omega minimizes encumbered assets (less than 1% of total assets), providing the company with exceptional flexibility.

The company is rated BBB- by S&P, and the robust credit metrics provide an adequate buffer against the possible effects of tenant-related operating headwinds amid Medicare reimbursement changes and regulatory/licensing risk.

Focus on Fundamentals

Let’s first address occupancy, remembering that industry occupancy declines have been driven by: 1. migration from Medicare to Medicare Advantage; 2. reduction of discharges from hospitals; 3. unfavorable demographics; and 4. decline in the length of stay.

As you can see below, Omega’s occupancy in the latest quarter was 82.5%. Note that Texas (69.9% occupancy) and Tennessee (71.5% occupancy) are the worst-performing states (based on occupancy). As referenced above, the primary catalyst driving skilled nursing is age utilization, and we consider the demographic drivers real.

Now consider EBITDAR and EBITDARM coverage: EBITDAR has been below 1.5x for over four years now and the decline is primarily due to two factors: 1. occupancy and 2. reimbursement vs. cost growth. Source: Omega Healthcare Presentation (May 12018)

However, after applying documented assumptions, EBITDAR coverage increases to 1.74x at year-end 2025. Applying 20 bps revenue to cost shortfall, EBITDAR coverage increases to 2.17x by 2025.

As you can see below, Omega’s core portfolio EBITDARM coverage is 1.70x (based on 6/30/18) with around 3% of operators with less than 1.2x. Omega defines “core portfolio” as 87% of current rent/debt service, which is representative of all stable properties. Stable properties include generally, any triple-net rental property unless it 1. is new development that is not yet complete/open; 2. has not yet stabilized and is still within 12 months following the budgeted stabilization date; 3. is held for sale and/or is slated for closure or to be sold; or 4. is slated to be transitioned or has transitioned to a new operator within the last 12 months.

Trailing 12-month operator EBITDARM and EBITDAR coverage for the core portfolio was up slightly during Q2-17 at 1.7x and 1.34x respectively vs. 1.69x and 1.33x respectively for the trailing 12-month period ended March 31, 2018.

Now consider reportable FFO that was $159 million or $0.76 per share in Q3-18. The company’s adjusted FFO was $163 million or $0.77 per share for the quarter and excludes the impact of a $2 million recovery for uncollectible accounts, a $1.2 million mark to market loss on GEN warrants and $4 million of non-cash stock based compensation expense. Here’s a snapshot of Omega’s guidance ranges:

When Will Omega Healthcare Become A Swan Again?

Now that we have dissected third-quarter earnings results, let’s dissect the dividend. Omega’s Q3-18 dividend was $0.66 per share, reflecting a payout ratio of 85% of adjusted FFO and 96% of funds available for distribution (or FAD). Note: the FAD payout declined a tad from Q2-18:

The 96.4% payout ratio does include partial revenue attributed to the 22 re-leased Orainna facilities, but the entire $16.8 million ($4.2 million per quarter) will be included in Q4-18 and its likely that the 19 remaining Orainna facilities will be sold and $15 to $21 million annually ($3.75 million - $5.25 million) should hit the books in Q1-19 or Q2-19. Our back of the napkin estimate: FAD payout drops to 94%.

Then, remember that Omega’s portfolio generates annual rent bumps of around 2.5%, so FAD drops to 92%.

Omega believes that repositioning is nearly done, so the company should commence normalized acquisitions of around $400 million annually. FAD drops to 88%.

Finally, Omega and Maplewood Senior Living are building a senior living community in one of New York City's most affluent neighborhoods, the Upper East Side, where Second Avenue meets 93rd Street.

The senior living community will be a 23-story, 212,000-square-foot mid-rise featuring 215 units of assisted living, enhanced care and memory care with views of the East River. It will be one of the first ground-up projects of this scale in the city in more than two decades. (Source: OHI website)

Rendering: OHI website

Taylor Pickett, Omega’s Chief Executive Officer, stated in a press release:

We are very excited about what the Maplewood team is bringing to Manhattan. Inspīr Manhattan represents our 14th investment with Maplewood and our first in New York City. Greg Smith and his entire team have built their business on combining the highest level of quality care and service amenities with innovative and contemporary design. The Inspīr project reflects all of the best elements of what Maplewood does exceptionally well combined with a design and sophistication level that we are confident the Manhattan market will value and embrace.

Construction in progress: OHI website

Again, back of the napkin, but this new development (OHI cost is $285 million) should generate another $20 million per year to the income statement. FAD drops to 85%.

Based on history, Omega has maintained a FAD payout ratio in the low- to mid-80s. So we believe that, assuming no more drama (operator issues), Omega could be in a position to grow its dividend again in 2020, just in time for the “silver tsunami” to unleash itself. While Omega has demonstrated its skill throughout the volatile healthcare cycle, we are not prepared to upgrade to the “elite” club until the company is positioned to grow its dividend.

It’s Worked Out Well

Although we downgraded Omega from the SWAN thrown, we continued to maintain a BUY, and that has worked out nicely:

Clearly, Omega has successfully managed to orchestrate a strategy based on discipline and intelligent investors were able to take advantage of mispricing. How does the dividend compare today?

You can see that Omega has now moved in-line with normalized valuation levels, but we don’t consider shares expensive or cheap. Perhaps this best way to describe the company is “soundly valued”. As stated, I don’t believe Omega deserves a “SWAN” premium and I consider a yield of 8% reasonable, given the asset class and quality. Now let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

Again, the historical comparison (five-year trailing P/FFO) reflects that Omega is soundly valued. The most obvious takeaway from this chart is the “cheapness” of Ventas (VTR) (read my recent VTR article here). Also, as viewed below, analysts aren’t forecasting robust growth for Omega in 2019 and 2020, so the “SWAN” upgrade could become “later than sooner”.

As you can see below, Omega has been the “top performer” in healthcare year to date:

On Jan. 5 I said, “Discipline means thinking long term, and that is why I am sticking by Omega - it’s time to take charge!”

On Feb. 15 I said, “Sometimes I have to go against the herd and even risk being called a dummy.”

On April 25I said, “The stock remains one of my largest holdings and I thought it would be a good time to take a closer look, prior to the upcoming Q1-18 earnings results.”

On July 30 I said, “Last weekI had to once again write a speeding ticket when one writer wrote an article on Omega Healthcare.”

On Sept. 19 I said, “I will continue to ride the wave and allow Omega's management team to leverage its expertise, relationships, and disciplined capital management capabilities.”

Recognizing that Omega was substantially mispriced, I was able to take advantage of the opportunity by recognizing there was a considerable margin of safety. In other words, you don’t have to own a SWAN to make money in the stock market. Howard Marks explains,

Most investors think quality, as opposed to price, is the determinant of whether something’s risky. But high-quality assets can be risky, and low quality assets can be safe. It’s just a matter of the price paid for them…Elevated popular opinion, then, isn’t just the source of low return potential, but also of high risk.

So, in other words, although Omega is not officially recognized as a SWAN, I was able to take advantage of the opportunity: Omega has returned 33% year-to-date and I’m sleeping well at night.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Other REITs mentioned: (SNR), (MRT), (HTA), (SNH), (ARE), (DOC), (VTR), (LTC), (NHI), (WELL), (CHCT), (CTRE), (HCP), (MPW), (GMRE), and (SBRA).

