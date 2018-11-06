As Many Bears Capitulate Or Even Reverse Course, I've Added To My Tesla Short

Despite positive one-time quarterly earnings, I argue that there are still many reasons to be short the stock, including forthcoming competition, and poor corporate governance/management.

However, recently, a number of shorts have thrown in the towel, such that TSLA should be much less crowded on the short side.

TSLA had been the most shorted stock on the US markets, and this made it a poor short.

Tesla (TSLA) has been a battleground, story stock for several years now, with as many vocal proponents as vocal skeptics. Indeed as recently as September 28, 2018, TSLA was the most-shorted stock in the US. And while having numerous shorts helps get the bearish story out, overall it’s typically a big negative as crowded shorts suffer from extensive short-covering every time a stock makes even a minor pullback.

Shorts Capitulate

In the past two weeks, however, that has changed markedly. Numerous critics have either capitulated on their shorts or even reversed to long. For example, notorious short-seller Andrew Left, publishing under the Citron Research moniker, began his reversal article as follows:

As much as you can’t believe you are reading this, we can’t believe we are writing this! The most challenging part of being a short seller is to constantly check your thesis to make sure nothing has changed. You must let all predispositions and prejudices disappear and stay focused on only the facts. It is in that spirit and with a great deal of analysis and due diligence that we can say for the first time, Citron is long Tesla as the Model 3 is a proven hit and many of the TSLA warning signs have proven not to be significant. It has been almost 5 years since Citron published the following line: “By the time this product is even approaching market, there will be multiple other 200-mile range plug-ins that have been out for years.” Rumors of the Tesla killers have been as constant and unfounded as Bob Lutz’s call for Tesla’s bankruptcy.

I will delve into the arguments in subsequent sections of this article, but for now, let’s also note that Citron ended his bullish missive by noting:

As of the writing of this report, Tesla has just announced it has moved up its earnings release date to October 24. The last time TSLA reported Q3 earnings in October was in 2016 – when revenue beat the consensus by 21%. Does anybody think that Tesla decided to move up its earnings release date because of bad news?

Another prominent short, Richard Pearson of Mox Reports seized on this last argument and successfully went long over the earnings announcement. (He subsequently tweeted that he wasn’t holding beyond the earnings play).

Another well-known TSLA critic, and long time Seeking Alpha contributor, Paulo Santos, wrote a whole article post-TSLA earnings, titled Why I Won't Sell Tesla Short Going Forward.

He concludes his article by saying:

For me, the defining quality of the quarter Tesla just reported is that it shifted the nature of the short thesis. The “short on bankruptcy risk” thesis is no longer valid. What remains is a “short on valuation” thesis. Selling short on valuation isn’t compelling.

These are just a sampling of shorts who have abandoned their TSLA short position — there were numerous others who posted on Twitter of having done the same.

The Short Thesis

If so many smart shorts have reversed their view on TSLA, why am I adding at today’s prices? Here are a few reasons, and note that only the first could be considered a “valuation thesis” which both Citron and Mr. Santos suggest are all that remains of the short thesis.

Earnings

TSLA announced blowout earnings on October 24th. Victor Dergunov has a very good, albeit uber bullish, recap and analysis of the earnings release and the future of TSLA which I recommend reading as a counter-point to my more bearish take. Victor wrote his article before the 10-Q was out, and so he wasn’t aware of the full regulatory credits that TSLA includes in its earnings. Victor writes:

These results blew away even my so-called "bullish estimates" which called for a net income of slightly over $100 million or 63 cents a share. What's even more remarkable is that Tesla only used roughly $52 million in ZEV credit revenue in Q3, indicating that the company's profitability was non-reliant on ZEV credits at all.

In fact, TSLA netted $189M in “automotive regulatory credits) which is more than 60% of the total net income earned in the quarter.

(Source)

I discuss upcoming competition in the last section of this article, but keep in mind that as more electric vehicles come to market, ZEV and other credits will become less and less valuable.

Citron and Mr. Dergunov both make the case that high gross margins will lead to incredible future earnings and therefore a much higher stock price. I myself agree with an analysis that jaberwock performed in this article. In a nutshell, I believe that TSLA did some very good things this quarter, but much of the increased gross margin came from the mix of model 3s sold, i.e. the premium package, high cost variant of the model. Having fulfilled those orders, TSLA will now be making lower priced variants and gross margins will reduce as a result. Here’s how jaberwock makes this point:

In the first half of Q4, Tesla will be delivering the last of its order backlog of long-range Model 3s. Those cars are mostly AWD variants. Average selling price, calculated from data in the TMC spreadsheet, is estimated to be similar to Q3 but margins will be about $1,000 per car lower because of the lower percentage of Performance variants in the mix. In the second half of Q4, the ASP and margin will drop as the lower priced mid-range option is introduced. Based on configurations reported to the TMC spreadsheet for the quarter to date, I estimate the margin per car in the second half of Q4 will fall by about $5,000 versus Q3. Buyers of the lower priced mid-range variant also buy fewer high margin options. The take-up rate for autopilot falls from about 80% in Q3 to below 50% for the MR buyers. Overall for Q4, I expect gross margins for the Model 3 to fall by about $3,000 per car compared to Q3. Sales for Q4 will depend on whether the newly introduced mid-range model can generate enough interest to make up for the depleted order backlog on the long-range variants. Assuming Q4 sales are equal to Q3 the lower margins would result in a decrease in profits by about $165 million in Q4 versus Q3. Q4 margins are still higher than normal because of the high percentage of AWD cars in the first six weeks of the quarter. Long term, margins will continue to drop because of lower ASP, offset by any further productivity improvements.

As I discuss below, I think competition arriving over the next few years will impact TSLA’s ASP on all models, and this too will negatively impact gross margins.

Corporate Governance

I discussed this point in a previous article, so I refer readers there as the argument is still as valid now as it was then. Here’s a short excerpt to give the gist of the criticism:

The most egregious example of disregarding TSLA shareholder interests was the bailout of SolarCity. Let’s give TSLA the benefit of the doubt and assume that the strategy of going vertical makes economic sense (I personally don’t think it does, but leave that aside for now) wouldn’t an objective approach require valuing all of the solar companies in the field, and then explaining to shareholders why the particular buyout candidate was the best value and best fit? Moreover if one is trying to buy from a clearly distressed company, wouldn’t one consider buying some of the assets and IP, without necessarily assuming all of the debt and liabilities? Yet there is no sign that any of this was done in the case of the SolarCity buyout/bailout. Instead, TSLA failed to survey the field to find the best valued candidate, it didn’t pursue tough negotiating practices to wring out as much possible value from the clearly distressed SCTY, nor did it consider only buying parts of SCTY. In and of itself this is extremely shareholder unfriendly, but it becomes scandalous when one considers that SCTY was largely owned by Elon Musk and his cousins, and that Musk’s private company SpaceX also benefited from this exorbitant bailout (see link above for details). In the long run, TSLA’s choices to favor its founder’s interests over those of other shareholders are the biggest single reason to be short the stock.

CEO's Erratic Behavior

Elon Musk’s behavior has become more and more erratic over time. As two recent examples of this, consider his calling a rescuer of the boys trapped in Thailand a “pedo”(phile). Here’s a report from Time on the matter and here’s a screenshot of the tweets in question as provided in the report:

Similarly, Musk arbitrarily tried to (and did) hurt short-sellers by capriciously announcing that the company was going to be taken private at $420 with “funding secured.” Not only was this a securities violation, but Musk is now laughing at the enforcement agencies, see this tweet below saying the fines were “worth it.”

I think the trend here isn’t good for TSLA or its shareholders. Moreover many government agencies that TSLA counts on for its numerous subsidies, as well the securities regulators are less and less likely to give TSLA a pass. Indeed there are likely still ongoing investigations into the market manipulating “funding secured” episode which may still negatively affect TSLA.

Executive Turnover

Likely in part due to Musk’s erratic behavior, there has been incredible executive turnover at TSLA, which doesn’t bode well for the organization long term. Reuters has compiled a staggering list of executive departures since 2016, here’s just the ones from 2018:

Oct. 17 - Gilbert Passin, vice president of manufacturing, has left, according to a Business Insider report.

Sept. 20 - Liam O'Connor, vice president of global supply management resigned from the company, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Sept. 12- Justin McAnear, vice president of worldwide finance and operation, said he would be leaving Tesla to take a CFO role at another company.

Sept. 7 - Gabrielle Toledano, chief people officer at Tesla, leaves the company.

Sept. 4 - Dave Morton, chief accounting officer at Tesla, resigns just a month after starting work, according to a company filing.

July - Ganesh Srivats, vice president at Tesla leaves company to become chief executive officer at Moda Operandi Inc

July - Doug Field, senior vice president of engineering, stepped down after five years with the electric carmaker.

June- Karim Bousta, vice-president of worldwide service and customer experience, left the company, automotive news website Electrek reported.

May- Cal Lankton stepped down as senior vice president of energy operations and will be replaced by Sanjay Shah from Amazon.com Inc, according to a Bloomberg report.

May - Matthew Schwall, director of field performance engineering, exits to join Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit, Waymo.

April - Georg Ell, director of Tesla's Western Europe operations, leaves to head UK-based Smoothwall.

March - Chief Accounting Officer Eric Branderiz exits after joining in October 2016.

March - Susan Repo, corporate treasurer and vice president of finance, exits to become chief financial officer at another company.

February - Jon McNeill, president of global sales and services, leaves to join ride-hailing company Lyft as chief operating officer.

January - Jason Mendez, director of manufacturing engineering, leaves after more than 12 years.

January - Will McColl, manager of equipment engineering, leaves after seven years.

Market Position And Competition

Perhaps the biggest point that bulls are now making is that there is no competition and that the Model 3 and even the Model S is out-selling its peers by multiples.

Citron gives us these two images to make the latter point:

While Mr. Dergunov says:

Remarkably, in under a year, Tesla's Model 3 has become the bestselling car in America. In September, Model 3 sales came in at about $1.335 billion outselling its next nearest competitor the Toyota Camry (NYSE:TM) by nearly 100%. Now, this is all passenger cars in the U.S., not just the entry to mid-sized luxury car segment.

Of course, TSLA only has three models, so I’m not sure that this is an important point. The bigger issue regards competition. Citron made the point in the opening quoted above. Mr. Dergunov has several sections in his article, including “Amongst EVs, Tesla Has No Rivals” which takes on the first purported true competitor, the Jaguar (NYSE:TTM) I-Pace. Here’s the first paragraph of that section which is further fleshed out in subsequent sections of his article:

I-Pace What? It appears that introducing a new EV is not as easy as some legacy automakers had thought. Jaguar's I-Pace reportedly sold an embarrassing 140 units in August. The Model 3 outsold the I-Pace at a ratio of more than 127 to 1 in August.

It is here that I think the market is getting things very wrong. In essence, Citron and others are looking backward and saying because there has been no real competition in the time frame they expected, there will be no competition going forward. This of course is a logical fallacy.

Let’s focus on the I-Pace here, but note that over the next few years, there will be numerous all-electric vehicles produced by a number of well-heeled competitors. See this article for a partial list.

(Source)

The August number that Mr. Dergunov cites is the initial sales number when Jaguar wasn’t even delivering in many markets. The number rose to 710 in September, and if Norway is any indication, then that number will continue to grow quickly. Indeed as this article notes, 423 I-Paces were registered in Norway alone in the month of October.

On a related note, Anton Wahlman pointed out that the I-Pace is out-selling the Model S and X combined in Norway in October, and early November data continues that trend:

(Source)

As of right now, there doesn’t seem to be much inventory of the I-Pace in the US. For example, there are only 7 cars available in the Orange County/LA area as of the time I’m writing this, and spot checks in other areas of the country show smaller numbers, indeed in many areas none are yet available. See partial screenshot below (note too that there were 8 vehicles available on the previous day, so presumably one sold yesterday):

(Source)

The fact that the I-Pace hasn’t yet put up good sales numbers (outside of Norway), is likely an inventory problem, not a demand problem. Funnily, TSLA bulls who were always talking about production constraints in the model S days, don’t seem to recognize that the same could be true of other manufacturers.

I personally believe that as the I-Pace becomes more readily available, at least here in Southern California, it will begin to outsell the S and X as we’ve seen in Norway. The reason is that many Model S and X buyers were engaging in a type of “conspicuous consumption” but these cars are now so commonplace that they don’t stand out at all. The I-Pace, on the other hand, will have novelty going for it, plus its luxury amenities by all accounts greatly surpass those of the Model S and X.

As the wave on electric vehicles hits in 2020, I think competition will be the number one reason to be short TSLA, and that trend will start with the adoption of the Jaguar I-Pace.

Summary

As many shorts have thrown in the towel on their TSLA shorts, and as some have even reversed to a long position, the TSLA short trade is no longer as crowded as it had been. The recent positive third quarter earnings aren’t likely to continue forward and there are numerous negatives still operative, the most misunderstood is the advent of new competition in the electric vehicle space. As a result, I believe that the share price spike on the one-time earnings and the short capitulation offers a good opportunity to start or to add to a TSLA short position, which is what I have done.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.