Nokia Is Not A High Quality Company - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/5/18)

Staying away from Stamps.com as it's tough to analyze the company.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, November 5.

Bullish Call

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) : It's a good subscription business.

Bearish Call

Nokia (NYSE:NOK): The stock can go up but it's not a high quality company.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI): There are better industrial companies with their stock struggling. Don't buy.

GEO Group (NYSE:GEO): Cramer is not a fan of private prison.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP): "I spent a weekend trying to analyze that stock, and the conclusion is: You can't analyze it."

