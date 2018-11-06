Nokia Is Not A High Quality Company - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/5/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, November 5.
Bullish Call
World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) : It's a good subscription business.
Bearish Call
Nokia (NYSE:NOK): The stock can go up but it's not a high quality company.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI): There are better industrial companies with their stock struggling. Don't buy.
GEO Group (NYSE:GEO): Cramer is not a fan of private prison.
Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP): "I spent a weekend trying to analyze that stock, and the conclusion is: You can't analyze it."
