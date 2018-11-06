Expected Dividend Increases in November 2018

Fall is here, the leaves are changing colors, and we are closing in on the end of a pretty darn exciting month in the market. For the first time in a while, Mr. Market experienced wild swings and presented dividend growth investors with some pretty strong opportunities. The two of us have definitely taken advantage of a few of them, that's for sure. With the turning calendar, comes the next installment in our "Expected Dividend Increases" series! For those of you that are new to the blog, each month we summarize a listing of companies that are expected to announce dividend increases in the coming month. Since we love following each company's dividend increase closely, we thought we would share some of the excitement with you. Now, here are the companies expected to announce dividend increases in November!

Actual Dividend Increases in October 2018

Before looking ahead, I always like to review the actual results from the prior month. After all, what fun would it be if we didn't follow-up on the results? We predicted 5 companies would increase their dividend in October!

I'm a little mad at myself for missing this one in my previous month's article. In fact, I'm actually really mad at myself. V is one of those companies that I would love to own one day, but have never had the right opportunity to initiate a position. Darn you Lanny for buying some shares way back in the day! Back to the task at hand. Visa's $.04/share increase in their quarterly dividend was actually a 19% increase! Are you kidding me? Congrats to all the owners of this low dividend yield, high dividend growth rate stocks. Bonus Company #2: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - Lanny and I have been scooping up shares of this REIT over the last few months. Here is a link to one of our purchase articles containing more information about the purchase. The company's dividend yield is pretty high, so we weren't expecting to receive a large dividend increase during the month. At the end of the month, the company announced a solid 4% increase in their quarterly dividend. For a high yielding stock, how could we really complain?

Expected Dividend Increases in November 2018

With the past behind us, now it is time for the fun part! Time to look ahead and see which companies are expected to announce a dividend increase in the coming month. I know this isn't an all-inclusive list. So please let me know in the comment section if I missed a company that you own or are monitoring. Would love to aggregate as large of a listing as possible for everyone to potentially use when making an investment decision. Here are the companies that are expected to announce dividend increases in November.

To be honest, I am not too familiar with this Dividend Aristocrat. However, they are a low dividend yield, moderate dividend growth rate stock. The company's dividend yield is under 2% and their 5-year dividend growth rate is just under 8%. Company #7: Nike (NYSE:NKE) - This may be the first time I have ever written about Nike on this blog. Interestingly, the apparel giant is set to increase their dividend in November. The company has 10 years to go before becoming a Dividend Aristocrat, but they are well on their way. And it helps that they have announced an average double-digit dividend increase over the last few years!

Summary

It looks like we are gearing up to have another busy month of dividend increases. How excited are all of you? ARE YOU READY??? Dividend increases are such a great thing and I enjoy reading each person's summary and article about how much additional income each increase has brought them. Whether it added pennies, dollars, or hundreds of dollars, each increase we receive brings us that much closer to financial freedom!

What did you think of the dividend increases announced last month? Were you upset that AFL didn't increase their dividend for a second time this year? How many dividend increases? Did you receive any other dividend increases that weren't listed above? Are you expecting any additional dividend increases in November that I left out of this article?