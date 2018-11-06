Theravance Biopharma Is A Promising Buy Opportunity In 2018

Headquartered in the Cayman Islands, Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutic areas such as infectious, respiratory, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, renal, inflammation and immunology diseases.

The company attributes its current revenues to the product sales of the single commercialized product, Vibativ, and to upfront and milestone payments from partners such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Alfasigma S.p.A.

Today, many things seem to be working in favor of Theravance Biopharma. The company has projected FY 2018 operating loss guidance in the range of $180 million-$200 million. This is lower than the Wall Street consensus estimate of 236.99 million losses for the company in FY 2018.

Wall Street analysts are also forecasting revenues of $59.55 million, $81.04 million, and $139.08 million for the fiscal year 2018, the fiscal year 2019, and fiscal year 2020, respectively. Theravance Biopharma is thus expected to demonstrate a strong revenue growth trajectory by the year 2020.

In this backdrop, I will explain why I believe Theravance Biopharma can prove to be a very attractive investment opportunity in 2018.

Label expansion of Vibativ can boost revenue growth prospects for Theravance Biopharma in future years.

Vibativ was approved by the FDA for treatment of Complicated Skin and Skin Structure Infections or cSSSI in September 2009 and for hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia or HABP/VABP caused by Staphylococcus aureus in June 2013. In May 2016, FDA approved inclusion of data related to the treatment of patients with concurrent Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia in HABP/VABP and cSSSI indications in Vibativ’s label.

Going beyond these approved indications, Theravance Biopharma is also studying Vibativ in an ongoing Phase 3 trial in patients suffering from complicated Staphylococcus aureus infection and SA right-sided infective endocarditis infection. The company is also working on populating data in the Telavancin Observational Use Registry or TOUR registry. These label expansion initiatives can play a pivotal role in boosting revenue growth prospects for Vibativ in coming years.

Theravance Biopharma is close to entering the moderate-to-very severe COPD indication.

The upcoming FDA decision on Theravance Biopharma and Mylan’s (MYL) for once daily nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist, Yupelri (revefenacin), in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD indication, will have a dramatic impact on Theravance Biopharma’s share prices. The PDUFA data for Yupelri’s NDA has been set as November 13, 2018.

If approved, Yupelri will be the first once-daily nebulized LAMA in the COPD indication. This can be a big milestone for Theravance Biopharma, considering the commercial potential that this approval has for Yupelri in three major market segments such as in-patients, out-patients, and patients in hospital discharge transition period. And with a cash-rich partner like Mylan with a broad distribution network, there will be high chances of a successful commercial launch for Yupelri post-approval.

Theravance Biopharma entered into a collaborative agreement with Mylan in January 2015 and became eligible to receive development and sales milestone payments of $205 million.

Yupelri has already demonstrated favorable efficacy and safety profile in the clinical setting. Based on pooled data from two replicate 12-week pivotal Phase 3 efficacy trials comprising of a total of 1,229 patients suffering from moderate-to-severe COPD, the rate of COPD exacerbations was found to be lower by 15% - 18% for patients using Yupelri as compared to patients on placebo or Spiriva HandiHaler. Further, data from 12-month Phase 3 safety trial also highlighted a 17% reduction in COPD exacerbation rates with Yupelri as compared to Spiriva HandiHaler.

According to the company’s Q2 2018 conference call, Theravance Biopharma is also eligible to receive upward tearing royalties of approximately 5.5% to 8.5% of worldwide net sales of GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Trelegy Ellipta in COPD indication. With GlaxoSmithKline’s resources being deployed to support the launch of the product across markets, Theravance Biopharma’s economic interest in this product can prove to be a major strategic asset. The revenue prospects for the company will be further bolstered, in case Trelegy secures approval in the Japanese market and manages to expand its label in asthma indication.

Theravance Biopharma is aggressively advancing its research programs in 2018.

On August 01, 2018, Theravance Biopharma released positive top line data evaluating investigational once-daily norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor in symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension indication. The company has already completed discussions with the FDA to advance this program in pivotal Phase 3 program and plan to commence it in late 2018 or early 2019.

In February 2018, Theravance Biopharma entered into a global collaboration with Johnson & Johnson for advancing its investigational asset, TD-1473, in gastrointestinal indications such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. If Johnson & Johnson chooses to continue with the program after completion of Phase 2 activities, Theravance Biopharma will stand to earn revenues of $100 million as upfront payments. Theravance Biopharma is also eligible to earn up to $900 million as milestone payments.

Data from Phase 1b Four-Week Study has highlighted localized biological activity and minimal systemic exposure in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis indication. Based on this data, Theravance Biopharma plans to advance the drug in Phase 2b/3 induction and maintenance study in ulcerative colitis indication and Phase 2 induction study in Crohn’s disease indication.

Investors cannot ignore certain company-specific risks.

Although Yupelri may seem close to an FDA approval, the actual decision of the regulatory agency is yet to be seen. In the meantime, Vibativ remains the only commercialized asset in Theravance Biopharma’s portfolio.

Vibativ’s label includes multiple black box safety warnings, from changes in heart rate to affecting kidney function to birth defects in pregnant women, in cSSSi indication. Additionally, the drug’s HABP/VABP label in the U.S. and EU specifically highlights the use of the drug only when alternative treatments are not suitable. The highly restrictive label proves to be a challenge for increasing use of the drug, especially since infectious diseases is a highly competitive therapeutic area. Vibativ is competing with Merck’s (MRK) Cubicin, The Medicines Company’s (MDCO) Orbactiv, Allergan’s (AGN) Teflaro and Dalvance, and several generic drugs.

The safety warnings have compounded the gravity of Theravance Biopharma’s over-reliance on its single commercialized asset, VIBATIV. It has added significantly to the company’s business concentration risk.

R&D failure continues to be another major risk for Theravance Biopharma since the company derives a major portion of its valuation from its research pipeline. Excluding Yupelri, all of its research programs are in relatively early-stage of development.

High dependence of partners also exposes the company to a great level of revenue volatility in future years.

Despite these risks, I consider Theravance Biopharma to be a promising investment opportunity for 2018.

As of June 30, 2018, Theravance Biopharma had a cash balance close to $352.90 million and $224.28 million long-term debt on its balance sheet.

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price of this company to be $35.88, which is 42.21% higher than the company's last closing price on November 02, 2018. I believe this is a more accurate representation of the fair value of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should consider adding this company to their healthcare portfolio in 2018.

