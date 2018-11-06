Dumb Money Portfolios

The value and risks associated with investment firms and advisers is discussed. Model Portfolios and strategies from the conference are highlighted.

The American Association of Individual Investors Conference was held in October. This article looks at some of the topics discussed, such as passive and active management, current environment and risk.

The rate of return sought should be dependent, rather, on the amount of intelligent effort the investor is willing and able to bring to bear on his task. The minimum return goes to our passive investor, who wants both safety and freedom from concern... In many cases there may be less real risk associated with buying a 'bargain issue' offering the chance of a large profit than with a conventional bond purchase... We have suggested as a fundamental guiding rule that the investor should never have less than 25% or more than 75% of his funds in common stocks...

The Intelligent Investor, Fourth Edition, General Portfolio Policy: The Defensive Investor, by Benjamin Graham.

The decision to use an active or passive strategy is not an either/or choice. Rather, you can combine both. The advantage of combining the two strategies is that part of your portfolio will always perform in line with the broad market indexes. At the same time, you give part of your portfolio a chance to outperform the market by selecting good stocks, bonds and funds.

Source: "Active Versus Passive: Which Do You Choose?", Charles Rotblut, CFA, Vice President & AAII Journal Editor

Thanks again to Exeditor, a Seeking Alpha member for his comments and direction to pertinent articles such as "Bonding With Defensive Equity Strategies" which compliments this article on building defensive portfolios. Exeditor added a recent comment to, "Portfolios Of Funds That Do Well In A Bear Market" quoting DataTrek Research as saying:

...min vol strategies have worked much better than covered call or hedge fund-style long/short, and with none of the inherent riskiness of VXX. That means this style is pulling in significant money flows, which partly explains the Consumer Staples/Tech performance difference we highlighted last week. As long as US equities remain volatile, we expect this strategy to continue to attract assets. And help the stock prices of less volatile names.

INTRODUCTION

Last month, I attended the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) Conference, and listened while traveling to "Mastering the Market Cycle: Getting the Odds on Your Side" by Howard Marks, Chairman and co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, and "The Investor's Manifesto: Preparing for Prosperity, Armageddon, and Everything in Between" written in 2009 by Dr. William Bernstein, and which is very timely now.

"Dumb Money" refers to retail investors as opposed to institutional investors. Individual investors often tend to trade too frequently, which results in under performing the funds that they own. Below is the year over year change in Retail and Institutional Money Fund levels. There is a 76% correlation between the two since 1995. For the most part, they move closely together. Notable exceptions were in the 2001 recession when institutional investors continued to add to money funds while the retail investor withdrew. In 2016 and this past month, institutional investors reduced money funds while retail investors added to them. I interpret this as institutional investors were buying while retail investors were selling.

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED Database

AAII conducts a weekly survey of member sentiment of the stock market over the next six months. Below is a smoothed spread of the Bullish and Bearish sentiment compared to the year over year change in the S&P 500. There is a fairly good (0.55) correlation between the coincident values and a weaker (0.31) correlation of the sentiment to the market six months into the future.

Source: Created by the Author based on AAII Sentiment and S&P 500 data

As far as whether the AAII Investor Sentiment is a contrarian indicator, in "Analyzing the AAII Sentiment Survey Without Hindsight", Charles Rotblut states,

High levels of pessimism or low levels of optimism do not cause stocks prices to rebound. Rather, they are associated with periods of market turbulence. Such periods are often characterized by reduced valuations. Therefore, the AAII Sentiment Survey may work better as a prompt to determine whether a buying, selling or rebalancing opportunity exists than as an actual market timing indicator.

Dr. Bernstein is a strong proponent of using a passive approach with low cost index funds from good companies such as Vanguard and Fidelity. He describes that the vast majority of trading is done by institutional investors, and the individual investor is at a disadvantage because of the resources of the institutional investors. He cites Charles Ellis, founder of consulting firm Greenwich Associates and author of "Winning the Loser's Game", as saying the best way to beat the market is to not play the game, meaning to be a contrarian at extremes of buying and selling.

I am following a practice of reducing risk as measured by the MFO Ulcer Index (Mutual Fund Observer), draw down, portfolio standard deviation from Portfolio Visualizer, and Morningstar Bear Market Rating. During October, the S&P 500 lost about 6.75%, while my portfolio had a draw down of just under 3%. My target baseline fund is the Vanguard Wellesley (VWIAX) which had a draw down of about 2.5%. I used this opportunity to move a percent or two of my portfolio from money market funds into the Vanguard Target Retirement 2025 fund.

CURRENT INVESTMENT ENVIRONMENT

I listened to Marvin Appel at an AAII conference about four years ago. He made an impact when he said that investors need to understand the short and long term investment environments. I had created an investment model that failed to take into account Quantitative Easing and resorted to building indicators on the St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED website for several years. When I heard Dr. Appel, I was inspired to get out the financial, economics, statistics, and forecasting books and built a revised Investment Model which is not included in this article, but the last update can be read in "The Great Owl Portfolio".

I listened to Dr. Appel's presentation last month, "Investment Strategies that Work While the Fed Retreats" which reflected my concerns about peak corporate profit levels, low future returns due to high valuations, risk in emerging markets, higher market volatility, and rising rates. Dr. Appel says that one of his favorite asset classes now is floating rate funds which hold adjustable rate bank loans to below-investment grade borrowers, because they are better collateralized than high yield bonds and less volatile. Earlier this year, I rotated cyclical funds into the Fidelity Floating Rate High Income (FFRHX) as part of my efforts to reduce risk.

BUCKET APPROACH

Christine Benz, Director of Personal Finance Morningstar, gave a good presentation about the Bucket Approach. Morningstar has a free service, and a premium service for those who want more details in analyzing funds and portfolios. Ms. Benz writes articles such as, "Retirement 'Bucket' Portfolios for Vanguard Investors". Ms. Benz selected a few actively managed funds to be in the Model Portfolio shown below for Vanguard Funds because it is designed to be more tax efficient.

For retirees, she points out that the Vanguard Managed Payout Fund (VPGDX) provides a cash flow stream. According to Vanguard, the fund is designed to pay out 4%. VPGDX invests in Vanguard funds for alternative strategies, commodities, global minimum volatility, international bonds, market neutral, and emerging markets. Below is a comparison of Vanguard Managed Payout Fund, Wellesley Income Fund (VWIAX), Balanced Income (VBIAX) and the S&P 500 (MUTF:VFINX). VWIAX is more defensive while VPGDX is more of an all weather fund.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Mutual Fund Observer provides a MFO Risk classification from 1 to 5 over the entire universe of funds instead of by category. As you would expect, short term bonds typically have a rating of 1. Safer debt and shorter term target retirement funds have a MFO Rank of 2. Convertible securities, higher risk debt, and moderate allocation funds have a rating of 3. More aggressive allocation funds, core equity funds, sector funds, global funds, and small caps have a risk rating of 4. Categories with a rating of 5 include precious metals, real estate, health, technology, emerging markets, and natural resources. In this Business Cycle Late Stage, I am gradually shifting some funds from category 4 and 5 into the safer risk categories.

OCTOBER WEAKNESS

There were three explanations suggested for the weakness last month: traditional weakness in October, "black out" in company stock buybacks due to earnings season, and mid-term elections.

Charles Rotblut presented this slide showing that investor sentiment is impacted by whether his (or her) party is in power.

Source: "Americans View Finances Through Lens of Political Identity", Frank Newport, GALLUP, April 30, 2018

Sam Stovall, of CFRA Research, presented historical information that October has historically been one of the worst performing months, but particularly during the year of the mid-year elections. He pointed out that the average return of the S&P 500 following mid year elections is over 16%.

One of the points that he makes is that defensive sectors typically don't rise during bear markets, they just fall less than cyclicals. The ratio of Cyclicals (XLY) to Staples (XLP) is shown below. My interpretation is that cyclicals climbed high since the market stalled in 2016, but the drop in October took the ratio back to the level where it was at the beginning of the year. Cyclicals (XLY) fell over 6% in October compared to Staples (XLP) which rose more than 1.5%. I have included Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Mom (PSL) in the Model Portfolios for months and it is up 11% YTD.

Source: Created by the Author based on data from Portfolio Visualizer

PREPARING FOR RETIREMENT

Stacy Rapacon, describes in U.S. News, "What Being a Millionaire Means Today", that estimates the number of households with more than $1M ranges from 5 million (in 2016) including only investable assets to 15 million including primary residences among other non-financial assets.

Even if you're looking at just retirement savings, $1 million might not be as cool as it once was. "It's a milestone and an accomplishment to be proud of," says financial planner Marguerita M. Cheng, chief executive officer of wealth management firm Blue Ocean Global Wealth, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland. "However, a million-dollar portfolio in 2018 isn't as valuable as a million-dollar portfolio in 1998 because of inflation."

Fidelity advises that a person have 8 to 10 times their salary saved. This is impacted by social security, pensions, annuities, home equity, and insurance. The number of people with more than $1M in retirement accounts at Fidelity jumped to 168,000 in the second quarter, while the average account balance of individuals with both a Fidelity IRA and workplace savings account was nearly $300,000 in the first quarter.

Dr. Berstein wrote in The Investor's Manifesto: Preparing for Prosperity, Armageddon, and Everything in Between, that depending upon your withdrawal rates, having $1.25 million with pensions may not be enough and in this situation, one should consider converting a portion of their savings to a fixed or deferred annuity.

For readers seeking ideas from successful investors, Fidelity evaluated people that have more than one million dollars in their retirement accounts and make less than $150,000 per year to determine habits that helped them achieve this level.

Not everyone needs a $1 million balance in their 401(k) when they retire, and some people may even need more to help meet their retirement income needs. As always, it is critical to develop a personalized retirement savings and spending plan based on your circumstances and risk tolerance.

Fidelity, "Five habits of 401(k) millionaires"

INVESTMENT FIRMS AND ADVISERS

No one cares more about your wealth than you do, so treat investing like a business.

Source: Portfolio Management for the Real World, Charles Rotblut, CFA, Vice President & AAII Journal Editor

Mark Hulbert, Founder of Hulbert Financial Digest, tracks the performance of investment advisers. He estimates that the majority of performance of newsletters is due to random chance. With regards to investment philosophy, he adds:

Risk is far greater than we assume... Keep risk low.

Charles Ellis said in an interview with CNBC that over half of the actively managed mutual funds have been closed or merged into other funds.

The way the numbers are reported in advertisements and promotional materials gives investors a false “enhanced” impression of the capabilities and performance of active managers.

"The Market For Financial Adviser Misconduct" by Mark Egan, Gregor Marvos, and Amit Seru (National Bureau of Economic Research, 2017) was cited for the value and integrity, or lack thereof, of some investment advisers. This study contains the employment history of about 1.2 million financial advisers.

Seven percent of advisers have misconduct records, and this share reaches more than 15% at some of the largest advisory firms... Approximately one-quarter of advisers with misconduct records are repeat offenders... We find that misconduct is more common among firms that advise retail investors.

Speakers did make the case that the best reason to have a financial planner is often to help an investor to develop a long term plan and reduce trading. Another major reason is to navigate through the critical 5 years before and after retirement to plan the transition.

"How to Find and Select a Financial Planner" by AAII lists sites than can assist individual investors to identify suitable financial planners. BrokerCheck is a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority free tool for that can help you research the professional backgrounds of brokers, brokerage firms, investment adviser firms, and investment advisers.

ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS

More than one source said to stick to the basics and don't invest in exotic investments that you don't understand. I used MFO to select the Alternative Funds and Portfolio Visualizer to find two defensive funds. These are PGIM Unconstrained Bond (PUCZX) and IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA). These two have Ulcer Indexes below 2.5 and Martin Ratios above 1. PUCZX and MNA have returned 5.9% and 3.9% annually, respectively since 2015. During October, PUCZX was flat and MNA returned 0.69%. Both are rated by Morningstar as Five Star.

The chart below shows a 50% allocation to PUCZX and MNA. They could be good fits into a conservative portfolio. I have not researched these funds in detail, but they offer promise and they are in my watch list. I own the Merger Investor Fund (MERFX) as an alternative to MNA.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

ALLOCATION STRATEGY AND INVESTMENTS

The optimal strategy is not one that maximizes return, but rather one that helps you stick to your long-term investing plan and achieve your goals.

Source: Portfolio Management for the Real World, Charles Rotblut, CFA, Vice President & AAII Journal Editor

Great Owl Funds with no load fees and low expense ratios from the Mutual Fund Observer classification system were chosen for the past 20 years based on their Ulcer Index, maximum draw down, Martin Ratio. Portfolio Visualizer was then used to estimate allocation to maximize return at 6% volatility, compared to over 9% for the Vanguard Wellington Fund. Allocations were limited to a minimum of 5% and maximum of 10%. The returns are similar, but the maximum draw downs is lowest for the Great Owl Portfolio, while the Wellington is also significantly lower than the S&P 500.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The below chart tells an incredible story of risk and reward. This late in the Business Cycle, it is a good time to be more defensive.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The Great Owl Portfolio had an equity exposure of 47% compared to 65% for Wellington. The Great Owl Portfolio relied less on large cap value and foreign equities than the Wellington fund, and was more invested in short term bond funds.

GREAT OWL FUNDS Ticker CAGR Stdev Max DD MassMutual Premier Short-Duration Bd MSTDX 4.0% 2.0% -3.7% Homestead Short-Term Bond HOSBX 3.7% 1.7% -5.4% Gabelli ABC AAA GABCX 4.6% 3.4% -6.5% Dodge&Cox Income DODIX 5.2% 3.4% -8.0% Vanguard Wellesley Income Inv VWINX 6.8% 5.8% -18.8% Janus Henderson Balanced T JABAX 8.0% 9.3% -21.5% Vanguard Health Care Inv VGHCX 12.6% 12.8% -33.2% American Century Equity Income Inv TWEIX 8.4% 10.5% -34.4% Parnassus Core Equity Investor PRBLX 9.7% 12.8% -35.6% T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation PRWCX 9.7% 10.1% -36.6% BASELINE FUNDS Ticker CAGR Stdev Max DD Vanguard Wellington Inv VWELX 7.6% 9.4% -32.5% Vanguard 500 Index Investor VFINX 7.0% 14.8% -51.0%

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

There is no guarantee that these funds will continue to perform the same for the next 20 years. With valuations high, and being this late in the economic cycle, I believe that an allocation of 35 to 45% will be better and less stressful for the next decade than a 60/40 split, as it was over the past 20 years. The Great Owl Portfolio spreads funds over the different MFO Risk categories.

The AAII Allocation Model in general has younger investors, typically 18 to 35 years of age, allocate 90% to diversified stock. decreasing to 50% for more conservative investors such as those nearing retirement. There are different approaches for after retirement. Below is one allocation model.

DESCRIPTION ALLOCATION EXAMPLE S&P 500 20% VFIAX Small Cap 20% VSIAX REIT 20% VGSLX Global 20% VFSVX Intermediate Bond 20% VFIDX

Source: Portfolio Management for the Real World, Charles Rotblut, CFA, Vice President & AAII Journal Editor

"Investing at Level3" was written by James B. Cloonan, AAII founder. The approach is to have about 4 year of expenses in cash equivalents and the remainder in equities.

Level3 Passive Approach ALLOCATION EXAMPLE S&P 500 Equal Weight 30% RSP Russell 1000 Equal Weight 30% EQAL Mid-Cap Value 30% VOE REIT 10% VNQ

Source: Investing at Level3, located at https://www.aaii.com/level3

The following portfolio was suggested by CFRA for the "Nervous Nelly". I found the tickers and entered them into Portfolio Visualizer. The Model Portfolio has done well during the past four years. Returns and draw down are higher than the Wellesley.

Nervous Nelly Low Volatility (CFRA) ALLOCATION EXAMPLE S&P 500 Low Volatility 40% SPLV S&P MC 400 Low Volatility 20% XMLV S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility 10% XSLV S&P Developed BMI Ex-U.S. Low Volatility 20% IDLV Emerging BMI Low Volatility 10% EELV

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

A highly diversified portfolio based on the past fifty years was presented by Craig L. Isrealsen, Ph.D. and author of 7Twelve: A Diversified Investment Portfolio with a Plan. I was unable to attend, and have since reviewed the presentation and purchased the book. An introduction to the strategy can be found at his website. He proposes 12 funds in 7 asset classes. MyPlan IQ suggested the following ETFs for the strategy (I added MINT for cash).

7Twelve ALLOCATION EXAMPLE Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF 8.3% VTI Vanguard Mid Cap ETF 8.3% VO Vanguard Small Cap ETF 8.3% VB iShares MSCI EAFE Index 8.3% EFA Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock ETF 8.3% VWO SPDR DJ Wilshire Intl Real Estate 8.3% RWX SPDR Gold Shares 8.3% GLD PowerShares DB Commodity Idx Trking Fund 8.3% DBC iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond 8.3% AGG iShares Barclays TIPS Bond 8.3% TIP SPDR Lehman Intl Treasury Bond 8.3% BWX Cash 8.3% MINT

Source: MyPlan IQ

CONCLUSION

I follow the basics from Benjamin Graham, Howard Marks, and Charles Ellis among others to invest according to the business cycle. I blended this approach with passive investing in low cost, low volatility funds. My expectation is that the market will recover from the October dip over the next few months and there will be more opportunities to reduce risk over the next year.

I enjoy the monthly AAII Journal and the conferences. The cost to become a member is $29 per year, $99 for 4 years, or $390 for a lifetime membership.

I write one article per month which involves investing according to the business cycle, managing risk and/or portfolio optimization. I write based on the topics that interest me, as someone approaching retirement. You are invited to click on the orange "Follow" button at the top of the article to follow or Read More Articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FFRHX, MERFX, PSL, VWINX, SPLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional.